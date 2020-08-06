Salmon Salad Recipes

Browse trusted recipes for salmon salad, salmon poke bowls, salmon pasta salad, and more.

Staff Picks

Salmon Salad

90
Try this salmon salad in place of the standard tuna salad.
By Jessica

Salmon Avocado Salad

47
Quick and easy salad that eats like a meal. Jalapeno and cilantro can be added for a Southwest flair. Any meat can be substituted for the salmon.

Thai Salmon Salad

49
This simple salmon salad is spicy and has a Southeast Asian dressing.
By Twee

Delicious Salmon Pasta Salad

33
This yummy salad features salmon, fresh vegetables, and a delicious dressing! I created this recipe myself! This is very easy. Anybody can make it!
By MirrorMask

9 Smoked Salmon Salad Recipes for Quick, Healthy Meals

Smoked salmon turns simple salads into crowd-pleasing seafood appetizers, healthy lunches, and satisfying main dishes.
By Ita Mac Airt

Spinach Salad with Grilled Salmon and Strawberries

This beautiful salad is delicious and nutritious, too! Grilled salmon is combined with fresh spinach, red bell pepper, fresh mushrooms, and fresh strawberries. Garnished with chopped pecans and a bit of crumbled bacon--leave out the bacon, if you must. I justify it because there is no added sugar in the vinaigrette.
By Bibi

Do-It-Yourself Salmon Poke Bowls

Salmon poke bowls are easy to make in your own home! Buy your favorite toppings and enjoy a totally custom poke bowl for cheaper than buying it at a restaurant.
By A Day In the Kitchen

10 Salmon Pasta Salads for Quick, Satisfying Pantry Meals

These Salmon pasta salad recipes are super speedy to make and so satisfying to eat.
By Ita Mac Airt

Quick Salmon Salad

64
This is a very quick and tasty great salmon salad that can be eaten as a sandwich on thickly sliced specialty bread (fantastic on foccacia). To serve as a salad, mound mixture on a bed of lettuce, or on an avocado half.
By LILREDCV

Lomi Lomi

41
Smoked salmon, tomato and onion make up this tantalizing Hawaiian salad. It's just not a luau without the lomi!
By SAXONY

Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl

1
The best thing about making poke bowls is the ability to customize toppings around the main ingredient. In this case, it's smoked salmon. The smoked salmon is marinated with six ingredients for only 30 to 45 minutes, so you'll have dinner ready in a jiff.
By Diana71

Mediterranean Salmon Pasta Salad

This quick and easy pasta salad features mezze penne pasta, tomatoes, cucumbers, shallot, salmon, and a lemon-pepper-dill vinaigrette. You can use leftover salmon if you like, but those new handy pouches of salmon are great to have on hand in the pantry for salads like this!
By Kim's Cooking Now
Inspiration and Ideas

Karen's Salmon Salad
27
"This was excellent! The ingredients complement the salmon, which is the star of the show. I had this for lunch today, and it was wonderful." – MYCALA
Salmon Avocado Salad
"This was a great changeup to my salad choices. Loved it." – Wendy Ellis-Mickel
Salmon Avocado Salad
Lemony Dill Salmon Pasta Salad
3
Quick and Easy Salmon Salad
4

A quick and easy salmon salad, full of flavor. Can be eaten as a side or spread over baguette slices and topped with fresh cucumber. Created and tested after reviewing all salmon salad recipes and reviews. Yum!

More Salmon Salad Recipes

Creamy Salmon Pasta Salad

Fresh salmon and fresh veggies, that you probably have in your fridge, make up this easy salad. Fresh salmon takes approximately the same amount of time to cook as the pasta but go with canned if that's what you have on hand. Growing up by the sea, I've eaten a fair amount of salmon and pasta salad; this is a combination of many recipes that I've tried.
By Bren

Canned Salmon Lunch

2
All five of my kids eat this, and my picky eater requests it for lunch often. Serve on crackers.
By Caramia

Karen's Salmon Salad

27
This dish makes a great summer meal. Cool and refreshing, just add bread and your favorite sorbet for dessert. Sit back, relax and enjoy!!!
By KAREN325

Canned Salmon Salad

This quick and easy canned salmon salad is given crunchy texture thanks to celery and pear, making it perfect for sandwiches, on a salad, or as an appetizer served as a dip.
By miriyummy

Mom's Smoked Salmon Salad

1
An easy smoked salmon salad recipe that will please everyone. A truly delicious salad!
By CherryP

Fruity Red Salmon Salad

7
Sweetened with apples and raisins and eaten on whole wheat saltines, this is a very healthy lunch salad! I like my salads moist, so you may want to adjust your lemon juice or mayo.
By seajillian

Curried Salmon Pasta Salad

26
A delicious salmon pasta salad is tossed with a vibrant dressing in this great dish featuring all the food groups!
By Ben S.

Russian Salmon and Potato Salad

32
This salmon salad is a very popular dish served at Russian gatherings and is usually the first one to disappear. It is easy to prepare and can be served at a picnic or as an appetizer.
By JMRIBKA

9 Smoked Salmon Salad Recipes for Quick, Healthy Meals

Smoked salmon turns simple salads into crowd-pleasing seafood appetizers, healthy lunches, and satisfying main dishes.
By Ita Mac Airt

Blackened Salmon Pasta Salad

Blackened salmon takes this pasta salad to another level, and the addition of fresh peppers, vegetables, and pineapple makes it even more delicious.
By CookingWithShelia

Salmon Pasta Salad with Dill

1
Try with farfalle pasta too!
By SunnyDaysNora

Salmon and Kale Orzo Salad

This recipe is a twist on a salad from Giada de Laurentiis.
By thedailygourmet

Spinach Salad with Grilled Salmon and Strawberries

This beautiful salad is delicious and nutritious, too! Grilled salmon is combined with fresh spinach, red bell pepper, fresh mushrooms, and fresh strawberries. Garnished with chopped pecans and a bit of crumbled bacon--leave out the bacon, if you must. I justify it because there is no added sugar in the vinaigrette.

Seattle Nicoise

6
A Seattle-style version of the French favorite, Salade Nicoise.
By Simply American

Orange Balsamic Glazed Salmon

1
Salmon fillets broiled with an orange zest and balsamic vinaigrette glaze are served atop spring salad mix, asparagus, and fennel bulb.
By Marie's Dressings

Easy Salmon Pasta Salad

This salmon pasta salad recipe is a "go-to" summer favorite. My kids love it and you can make it ahead of time, so it's super easy and a crowd favorite. It's a great summer salad for a BBQ and a great easy side dish!
By Audrey
