This beautiful salad is delicious and nutritious, too! Grilled salmon is combined with fresh spinach, red bell pepper, fresh mushrooms, and fresh strawberries. Garnished with chopped pecans and a bit of crumbled bacon--leave out the bacon, if you must. I justify it because there is no added sugar in the vinaigrette.
This is a very quick and tasty great salmon salad that can be eaten as a sandwich on thickly sliced specialty bread (fantastic on foccacia). To serve as a salad, mound mixture on a bed of lettuce, or on an avocado half.
The best thing about making poke bowls is the ability to customize toppings around the main ingredient. In this case, it's smoked salmon. The smoked salmon is marinated with six ingredients for only 30 to 45 minutes, so you'll have dinner ready in a jiff.
This quick and easy pasta salad features mezze penne pasta, tomatoes, cucumbers, shallot, salmon, and a lemon-pepper-dill vinaigrette. You can use leftover salmon if you like, but those new handy pouches of salmon are great to have on hand in the pantry for salads like this!
A quick and easy salmon salad, full of flavor. Can be eaten as a side or spread over baguette slices and topped with fresh cucumber. Created and tested after reviewing all salmon salad recipes and reviews. Yum!
Most pasta salads have a mayonnaise base, which I thought was too heavy for a salmon pasta salad. I swapped in a vinaigrette of sorts, with just a dusting of freshly grated Parmesan cheese for a touch of indulgence. It's the perfect way to use any leftover salmon.
Fresh salmon and fresh veggies, that you probably have in your fridge, make up this easy salad. Fresh salmon takes approximately the same amount of time to cook as the pasta but go with canned if that's what you have on hand. Growing up by the sea, I've eaten a fair amount of salmon and pasta salad; this is a combination of many recipes that I've tried.
This salmon pasta salad recipe is a "go-to" summer favorite. My kids love it and you can make it ahead of time, so it's super easy and a crowd favorite. It's a great summer salad for a BBQ and a great easy side dish!