Crab Salad Recipes

Browse recipes for crab salad, including crab Louis, ceviche, crab pasta salad, salads using imitation crab, and other top favorites.

Staff Picks

Crab Salad

152
Serve this crab and celery salad on crackers, lettuce or stuff it in puff pastry shells.
By Allrecipes Member

Hoppin' John in the Summertime

5
A hearty Low Country stew adapts itself to a southern summer salad. I got this from my Low Country mother-in-law, who tweaked an idea from her mother's hoppin' john soup one year when it was just too hot.
By Kris Swiggum

Soundview Crab Salad

22
Crab salad perfect for spreading on crackers.
By HEP303

Crab and Orzo Salad

23
This salad is a great addition to that summertime BBQ
By SWIZZLESTICKS

Summertime Crab Slaw with Napa Cabbage

1
This cool and refreshing salad is a treat for the hot days of summer. Serve with red wine vinaigrette or dressing of choice.
By bdweld

Seafood Pea-Asta Salad

27
This is a quick and easy recipe and oh-so-tasty!
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Creamy Crab and Pasta Salad

51
Crabmeat and pasta are tossed with a creamy seasoned sauce in this great chilled salad.
By dakota kelly

Crab Macaroni Salad

10
Flaked, canned crab meat stars in this macaroni salad for a refreshing summertime side dish.
By Kim

Crab Ceviche

230
This has always been a crowd pleaser in my home. This is wonderful as an appetizer served on tostadas or even with tortilla chips. Make sure to refrigerate before you serve, it tastes best when very cold. I like to serve on tostadas with a thin layer of mayonnaise for a nice refreshing lunch.
By LOUISGUCCI

Mel's Crab Salad

212
I tried for years to duplicate the crab salad that was made in the seafood market i used to work for, but never could. However, I came up with this one and prefer it a whole lot more. My daughter will hide with the batch I make and eat it all. She doesn't like to share. Serve with club-style crackers.
By Melissa Goff

Imitation Crabmeat Salad

92
Great deli-like salad. Our family never seems to get tired of it! You may use low-fat sour cream and mayonnaise if you wish. Serve on lettuce leaves with tomato wedges for a garnish.
By DThomRN2

Seafood Pasta Salad

253
Something different that's great for picnics. My family begs for it all year!
By flwrpwr60
Inspiration and Ideas

Crab and Shrimp Louis
"Delicious and proper! The Louis dressing is the correct original using mayo, chili paste & chopped sweet pickle." – geebz
Crab and Orzo Salad
"We loved this! Made it twice. Oh and on one occasion, we added some corn kernels." – naedwards
Crab & Avocado Salad with Fruit Salsa
37
Imitation Crab Recipes With Real Seafood Flavor
Russian Rice and Crab Salad
Kahala's Macaroni Seafood Salad
6
Crab Louie Salad
1

This is a variation of the classic salad. Get your hands on the freshest Dungeness crab possible. It takes a little time to put this salad together, but for an elegant lunch it really pays off!

More Crab Salad Recipes

Classic Crab and Shrimp Salad

38
This is one of my favorites. I picked up the recipe when I worked at an IGA supermarket where it was the best seller at the salad bar. It's sure to be a favorite with anyone who likes seafood.
By melimel_86

Imitation Crab Salad

66
This is a crab salad made with a bread filler.
By Audrie

5-Ingredient Crab Salad

99
This crab salad is excellent served warm or cold. I make it every time the family gets together. I won an award in a cooking contest with this easy recipe.
By PBLAZ

Seafood And Cabbage Salad

81
This is a beautiful and delicious salad that was popular in our salad bar when we had our restaurant. Red and green vegetables are mixed together with the imitation crab, and then tossed with a light and lemony dressing.
By Wilma Scott

Crab Macaroni Salad

10
Flaked, canned crab meat stars in this macaroni salad for a refreshing summertime side dish.
By Kim

Keto Mock Crab Salad

4
This light and crunchy crab-alternative salad is great for sandwiches and salads. For a low-carb alternative to bread, a romaine leaf tastes great as a wrap.
By Lisa Joel

Seafood Salad III

73
Low fat and filling. I use imitation crab in this, but it also works well with lobster, real crab and shrimp. For a tangy flavor, add 1 teaspoon mustard.
By Krista B

Crab and Shrimp Louis

46
This California original of seafood atop fresh greens is defined, in part, by its creamy Thousand Island dressing. If you wish, you can use either all shrimp or all crab meat.
By Allrecipes Member

Crab and Shrimp Pasta Salad

19
Imitation crab meat and mini shrimp make for a wonderful pasta salad that everyone loves!
By LLUV7877

Shrimp and Crab Macaroni Salad

20
A cool main dish seafood salad for hot summer days using small salad shrimp and either imitation or real crabmeat.
By Fred

Sunomono (Japanese Cucumber and Seafood Salad)

3
Cucumbers and seafood, lightly pickled in rice vinegar, make up this cool and tasty salad that makes a perfect side dish or appetizer. Rice vinegar is an Asian-style vinegar that is milder than distilled or balsamic. Serve with steamed white rice and a cup of fresh green tea.
By xerxes2695

Pea and Crab Salad

20
Imitation crab, peas and bacon blend beautifully in this salad. A great salad to use for any holiday dinner or just for a spring salad.
By LAURIE_MEINERTS

California Roll Salad

144
A delicious, light, spicy salad, excellent for summer cooking! A perfect side to any grilled Asian-style dishes. Wasabi paste may be used instead of the powder if it is more convenient. If you discover you have made the dressing too spicy, adjust by adding more mayonnaise.
By TARA LYON

Kikuchan's Potato-Crab Salad

24
A fluffy seafood-potato salad which can be served anytime. This is a fancy version of the salad that's on every respectable plate lunch in Hawaii. Feel free to substitute a can of tuna, a can of baby shrimp, or 1/2 lb. of shredded imitation crabmeat for the real stuff. Note: Most potato salads in Hawaii do not include mustard
By KIKUKAT

Seafood Salad Supreme

68
This is great to splurge on for special occasions. It has earned me so many compliments! I know you will enjoy it too.
By fuzziepuppy

Easy Seafood Salad

19
A restaurant quality seafood salad--no pasta, just veggies and whatever seafood you choose to add. This is a basic recipe; feel free to add your own spin (shredded carrots, diced green or red peppers, red cabbage, seasonings).
By Jen K

Tammy's Crab Salad

Barilla® elbow noodles, Hellman's® mayonnaise, frozen peas, imitation crab, and mild Cheddar cheese make for a quick and delicious cold salad that is sure to be a hit at parties!
By Ashley Rauschnot
