Crab Salad Recipes

A hearty Low Country stew adapts itself to a southern summer salad. I got this from my Low Country mother-in-law, who tweaked an idea from her mother's hoppin' john soup one year when it was just too hot.
This has always been a crowd pleaser in my home. This is wonderful as an appetizer served on tostadas or even with tortilla chips. Make sure to refrigerate before you serve, it tastes best when very cold. I like to serve on tostadas with a thin layer of mayonnaise for a nice refreshing lunch.
I tried for years to duplicate the crab salad that was made in the seafood market i used to work for, but never could. However, I came up with this one and prefer it a whole lot more. My daughter will hide with the batch I make and eat it all. She doesn't like to share. Serve with club-style crackers.
This is a beautiful and delicious salad that was popular in our salad bar when we had our restaurant. Red and green vegetables are mixed together with the imitation crab, and then tossed with a light and lemony dressing.
Cucumbers and seafood, lightly pickled in rice vinegar, make up this cool and tasty salad that makes a perfect side dish or appetizer. Rice vinegar is an Asian-style vinegar that is milder than distilled or balsamic. Serve with steamed white rice and a cup of fresh green tea.
A delicious, light, spicy salad, excellent for summer cooking! A perfect side to any grilled Asian-style dishes. Wasabi paste may be used instead of the powder if it is more convenient. If you discover you have made the dressing too spicy, adjust by adding more mayonnaise.
A fluffy seafood-potato salad which can be served anytime. This is a fancy version of the salad that's on every respectable plate lunch in Hawaii. Feel free to substitute a can of tuna, a can of baby shrimp, or 1/2 lb. of shredded imitation crabmeat for the real stuff. Note: Most potato salads in Hawaii do not include mustard
A restaurant quality seafood salad--no pasta, just veggies and whatever seafood you choose to add. This is a basic recipe; feel free to add your own spin (shredded carrots, diced green or red peppers, red cabbage, seasonings).