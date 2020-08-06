Tuna Salad Recipes

Creamy from eggs and mayonnaise, tangy and acidic from mustard, pickles and chow chow, with a nice crunch from celery and onion. The Cajun spice just rounds it out with a blend of spices, the pimentos add a pop of color and sweetness, and tuna complements and ties all the flavors together in this Southern macaroni salad. Could top with some parsley for added color! Put this in a tortilla or melt some cheese on toast and make an open-faced sandwich!
Light and refreshing tuna salad that can be eaten as a main dish or served with pita chips as an appetizer. For meatier salad, add one more can of undrained tuna. You can also add drained, chopped artichoke hearts.
This macaroni salad has been in my family for generations. and I have never had anyone say they don't love it! I have friends who constantly ask me for the recipe, yet I have never given it out....until now. This salad is the BEST macaroni salad in the world, you just gotta try it to believe me! Please rate if you like it! I love to serve this with hamburgers or bratwurst on a summer day! This goes very well at any party and even at Thanksgiving!
This macaroni salad is great for lunch on its own, if you don't feel like cooking on those hot summer days. It's also a wonderful side for grilled food. I have perfected it -- after making many different types of macaroni salad, this one is my favorite. Enjoy!!
I had this in a restaurant once and it was so good I had to go home and recreate it. I have it with spinach stuffed in a pita or sandwich. I've cut back on the dressing to keep the calorie count low but adding more is yummy!
This tuna and cream cheese salad is made special with the addition of cream cheese and chopped raw carrots. Red peppers make it pretty, and one or two other vegetables, fruits, or nuts keep it changing and interesting. I developed this recipe after tasting cream cheese in a salmon salad sandwich at a funeral lunch in Canada many years ago. Add baby spinach or lettuce leaves, and serve on your favorite bread or as a wrap in a tortilla.
This cold tuna salad is a simple and good recipe that is great served on those hot summer days. It can even be prepared the night before so that it is ready and cold when you come home from work the next day. My husband never ate this until we got married; now, he requests it every other week in the summer. You can substitute chicken for the tuna, which is also great. I serve it on a leaf of lettuce, for looks, with an assortment of crackers. Happy eating!
This recipe came from my grandmother, who used peas in her version instead of pickles. My mother changed the recipe and I have altered it even more. The flavors of these ingredients blended together in what is reminiscent of a cold macaroni or potato salad will be your family's new favorite!