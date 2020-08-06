Tuna Salad Recipes

Looking for a new way to make tuna salad? Browse more than 150 tuna salad recipes, whether you want it in a sandwich, on a bed of lettuce, or stuffed in an avocado half.

Community Picks

Barbie's Tuna Salad

2300
Curry powder and Parmesan cheese add a terrific boost of flavor to tuna.
By TANAQUIL

Ahi Poke Salad

20
You can find this appetizer all over Hawaii, it is a raw tuna salad that my aunt makes. During the hot summer months, it is especially refreshing as a mini entree! Cold, tasty and good for you!
By SKYELIGHT

Spicy Mexican Tuna Salad

5
Spice up your tuna fish with this easy modified recipe that one of my student's families made for me - authentic Mexican! Serve with tortilla chips.
By AMYB9

Best Ever Tuna Salad

136
This is my best-ever tuna salad recipe. It's creamy and delicious with a surprise ingredient!
By Kristy

Refreshing Mint and Tuna Salad

15
This super easy salad is a refreshing blend of fresh herbs, tuna, and greens. Substitute diced chicken for the tuna if you like. It's a great summer meal.
By Melissa Rapoza Fragoza

Zesty Tuna Salad

153
This takes boring canned tuna and adds a little zing to it. Dill pickle relish works great, too.
By Sandi

Tuna Salad with Cranberries

94
This simple, unusual cranberry tuna salad recipe will yield the best sandwiches you've ever had! Try on potato bread for a comforting, yummy treat!
By SIGARILLO

Whole Wheat Tuna Treat

9
A succulent whole wheat tuna dish with bacon and avocado. Serve as a meal or as a salad.
By Nick

Southern Tuna Macaroni Salad

2
Creamy from eggs and mayonnaise, tangy and acidic from mustard, pickles and chow chow, with a nice crunch from celery and onion. The Cajun spice just rounds it out with a blend of spices, the pimentos add a pop of color and sweetness, and tuna complements and ties all the flavors together in this Southern macaroni salad. Could top with some parsley for added color! Put this in a tortilla or melt some cheese on toast and make an open-faced sandwich!
By Ali Ramee

Tuna Fish Salad

355
Serve a scoop on top of a green salad, or between two pieces of bread with fresh lettuce. Sprinkle a little paprika on top to add a little flavor and color.
By Angel

Italian-Style Tuna Salad

11
Italian bread, tomato cubes, capers, tuna, olive oil, olives, onion, and cucumber make this an extravagant and exotic salad!
By BR Cook

Tuna and Chickpea Salad

65
Light and refreshing tuna salad that can be eaten as a main dish or served with pita chips as an appetizer. For meatier salad, add one more can of undrained tuna. You can also add drained, chopped artichoke hearts.
By krissy g
Tuna Macaroni Salad
408
Tuna Fish Salad
357

Quick and easy tuna fish salad flavored with parsley, garlic, and lemon.

More Tuna Salad Recipes

Cold Tuna Macaroni Salad

192
This macaroni salad with tuna is best served on a sunny summer day with a fresh muffin on the side.
By Annelle Majeran

Tuna Salad with Hard-Boiled Eggs

2
After trying a lot of complicated tuna salad recipes and not liking any of them, I finally created my own. Just the basics. Serve on bread, tortillas, or lettuce.
By DELANIA

Keto Tuna Salad

22
Enjoy on a sandwich or on its own for a low-carb quick meal!
By Jacob Collins

Healthier Mediterranean Tuna Salad

44
A very refreshing and light snack or meal! This dish makes a great Mediterranean alternative to your stereotypical tuna salad made with mayonnaise. Serve with whole grain crackers.
By Mareefer09

Amazingly Good and Healthy Tuna Salad

50
This tuna salad recipe is tweaked from one I found. It is so good, my husband, who is a very picky eater, often requests this! Enjoy and pat yourself on the back for eating a healthy meal.
By Lisa Keith Lewandosky Kalmerto

Virgina's Tuna Salad

69
Virgina's tuna salad was always a summer Saturday favorite for my grandparents and me. Great served on a large lettuce leaf. You may also add grapes or chopped apples if you wish.
By KRISTIEV

Tuna Salad With Fresh Dill

121
An easy to make tuna salad. Can be served inside of hollowed out tomatoes or papayas.
By jessica

Tuna Fish Pea Salad

40
An easy, QUICK, but absolutely delicious recipe that's great on sandwiches, with crackers, or even on its own. Kids love it too!
By erinelz

Asian Tuna Salad

20
It's spicy and super-addictive! Serve with lettuce as lettuce wraps. Great with crackers and pita bread, too.
By mimilulu

Tuna Pasta Salad with Dill

134
Great tuna pasta salad with dill, perfect for summer parties and potlucks.
By TexasMomof2

The BEST Macaroni Salad You Will EVER Have!!

24
This macaroni salad has been in my family for generations. and I have never had anyone say they don't love it! I have friends who constantly ask me for the recipe, yet I have never given it out....until now. This salad is the BEST macaroni salad in the world, you just gotta try it to believe me! Please rate if you like it! I love to serve this with hamburgers or bratwurst on a summer day! This goes very well at any party and even at Thanksgiving!
By nyghtspydr

New Wife Tuna Salad

237
My husband says this tuna salad is even better than his mother's. Not too pickly tasting, mild with a nice blend of flavor. You can add more mayo for a creamier salad.
By Graden

Macaroni Tuna Salad

18
This macaroni salad is great for lunch on its own, if you don't feel like cooking on those hot summer days. It's also a wonderful side for grilled food. I have perfected it -- after making many different types of macaroni salad, this one is my favorite. Enjoy!!
By Sally Rogers

Gourmet Tuna Salad

46
Tuna salad with a tasty combination of green olives, almonds, and capers.
By Patricia Jones

Greek-Style Tuna Salad

23
I had this in a restaurant once and it was so good I had to go home and recreate it. I have it with spinach stuffed in a pita or sandwich. I've cut back on the dressing to keep the calorie count low but adding more is yummy!

Tuna and Macaroni Salad

22
This tuna and macaroni salad is a family favorite throughout the year. I like to make this the night before, refrigerate, and let the flavors blend together. Serve over lettuce or as a side dish.
By Beth Urban

Drop Dead Delicious Tuna Salad

74
This is the BEST tuna salad ever! The last recipe you'll try. This has been in my family for generations, now it can be in yours!
By Rachel Lewis

Avocado Tuna Salad

26
This tasty avocado tuna salad proves that tuna salad doesn't have to be boring!
By Dbanakis

Creamy and Crunchy Tuna Salad Supreme

13
This tuna and cream cheese salad is made special with the addition of cream cheese and chopped raw carrots. Red peppers make it pretty, and one or two other vegetables, fruits, or nuts keep it changing and interesting. I developed this recipe after tasting cream cheese in a salmon salad sandwich at a funeral lunch in Canada many years ago. Add baby spinach or lettuce leaves, and serve on your favorite bread or as a wrap in a tortilla.
By Joan Newman

Easy Tuna Pasta Salad

6
A simple tuna pasta salad with bright flavors.
By Matthew Francis

Cold Macaroni and Tuna Salad

170
This cold tuna salad is a simple and good recipe that is great served on those hot summer days. It can even be prepared the night before so that it is ready and cold when you come home from work the next day. My husband never ate this until we got married; now, he requests it every other week in the summer. You can substitute chicken for the tuna, which is also great. I serve it on a leaf of lettuce, for looks, with an assortment of crackers. Happy eating!
By trvlnbarefootingal

Zippy Tuna

36
Great as a snack on crackers, especially butter crackers. This tuna has a little kick.
By Ari Lin

Tuna, Noodles, Pickles and Cheese

70
This recipe came from my grandmother, who used peas in her version instead of pickles. My mother changed the recipe and I have altered it even more. The flavors of these ingredients blended together in what is reminiscent of a cold macaroni or potato salad will be your family's new favorite!
By NERDYCHEESECAKE

