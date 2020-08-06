BBQ & Grilled Pork Tenderloin Recipes

Pork tenderloin is easy to grill. Browse 50+ recipes for marinated grilled pork, pork satay, Chinese pork barbeque, and more.

Pork Tenderloin with a Honey Grape Sauce

52
Grilled pork tenderloin served with a sauce made with shallots, garlic, honey, grapes, and ginger. Simple preparation with an exotic taste.
By JDVMD

Chef John's Yucatan-Style Grilled Pork

42
This may not be an authentic Yucatan peninsula recipe, but it's just like a similarly named dish I had at a sports bar. It has vibrant citrus/chile flavors and a beautiful orange hue from ground annatto.
By Chef John

Grilled Asian Honey Garlic Pork Tenderloin

6
A tender, juicy grilled pork tenderloin accented with an Asian-inspired honey garlic sauce with a touch of citrus. Excellent served with rice, or teriyaki noodles and steamed broccoli or green beans.
By waterlily78

Korean Kebabs

10
This is a juicy dish and really easy to prepare. I have made these for years and they're still a huge favorite with family and friends. I serve them with mushroom rice and garlic bread. This is a sauceless recipe but the meat is so succulent you don't need it.
By Kruct

Molasses-Glazed Pork Tenderloin

25
This is a yummy, super easy way to grill pork with a lot of flavor. Serve with roasted or mashed potatoes and a veggie.
By TURBO01

Sac Valley Grilled Pork Tenderloin

6
This recipe is a summer barbecue treat. With most of the ingredients coming right out of my own garden, I felt it necessary to give the dish the title I did.
By Jenn T

Thai Pork Satay

74
This is a wonderful pork shish kabob with a Thai flavor. I took this on a church campout and it was a huge hit.
By PAULCHASE

Spicy Pork Tenderloin

61
A flavorful, fast and easy recipe for grilled pork tenderloin. The spice could also be used on chicken or ribs!
By SRYAN1

Carolina Pork Twirl

This is a perfect appetizer for a small family gathering.
By Tyler Melnick

Marinated Pork Medallions with a Ginger-Apple Compote

43
Fresh pork medallions are marinated in a balsamic vinegar and garlic blend and topped with a fresh, homemade ginger-apple compote.
By adam

Thai-Style Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Thin strips of pork tenderloin are marinated in garlic, soy sauce, and fish sauce, and then grilled and served with a spicy sweet and sour dipping sauce.
By Melt Organic Buttery Spread

Char Siu (Chinese BBQ Pork)

Char siu literally means fork burn/roast-'Char' being fork (both noun and verb) and siu being burn/roast-after the traditional cooking method for the dish: long strips of seasoned boneless pork are skewered with long forks and placed in a covered oven or over a fire. This is best cooked over charcoal, but importantly to cook with indirect heat.
By DavidAndrea
Tangy Grilled Pork Tenderloin
528
"Fantastic! Served with sweet potato fries, asparagus, and the 'Simple Arugula Salad' recipe from this site. Delish, delish." – Janet
Tequila-Lime Pork Tenderloin
"Full of flavor! While the meat cooked on the grill, I cooked down the marinade and added a cornstarch slurry to make a nice sauce." – lutzflcat
Marinated Grilled Pork Tenderloin
159
Grilled Pork Tacos al Pastor
Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Balsamic Honey Glaze

More BBQ & Grilled Pork Tenderloin Recipes

Char Siu (Chinese BBQ Pork)

100
Char sui made on your charcoal grill delivers restaurant-quality taste.

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Balsamic Honey Glaze

14
This is such a tender and juicy pork tenderloin! We love this one and rarely have leftovers!

Maple-Garlic Marinated Pork Tenderloin

674
A delicious, sweet marinade using real maple syrup. Great on chicken or pork tenderloin.
By LESLEYCAN

Chipotle Crusted Pork Tenderloin

1298
Sweet and spicy rub for pork tenderloins. Just coat, let stand for 20 minutes and grill! Goes great with polenta or mashed yams.
By KRAMNODROG
Souvlaki

1035
Souvlaki is a Greek specialty made with tender cuts of meat. In this pork kebab recipe, the meat is marinated in a lemony olive oil mixture. Serve with rice pilaf and a Greek salad.
By Allrecipes Member

Marinated Pork Tenderloin

1207
A slightly sweet marinade that makes for the best tasting pork you will ever have.
By WKELLER

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

406
This is one of my family's favorites. This pork recipe is always tender and juicy. Serve with additional barbeque sauce for dipping.
By Cathy Christensen

Garlic Herb Grilled Pork Tenderloin

168
Grilled pork tenderloin with garlic, thyme and rosemary.
By Party Chef

Tangy Grilled Pork Tenderloin

528
This is a quick, easy and very flavorful recipe. I've made it many times. Plan ahead because the pork needs to marinate.
By Sadie

Marinated Grilled Pork Tenderloin

159
This is a wonderful tenderloin that tastes best when marinated for 24 hours.
By Donna Leigh

Pork Souvlaki

5
Seasoned bits of pork or lamb are allowed to season in a Mediterranean marinade for as long as you can stand it! Wonderful with rice and a cucumber and tomato salad. Serve with lemon slices and chopped parsley.
By alsoanurse

Tequila-Lime Pork Tenderloin

66
A wonderful overnight marinade gives your pork tenderloin a wonderful lime-grilled flavor. You can also grill one tenderloin and freeze the other for future use.

Grilled Pork Tacos al Pastor

19
Al Pastor is a really popular way to prepare pork, famous in San Francisco's Mission District. It's a marinated roast pork. They make the most incredible tacos and burritos. This is inspired by those flavors.
By Chef John

Sheila's Grilled Pork Tenderloin

35
My favorite pork recipe that a friend shared with me and I have to share with you! Few ingredients, easy to prepare, and excellent flavor. What's not to like? This pork is great by itself or sliced up over a salad.
By sooz_stuff

Chef John's Grilled Jerk Pork Tenderloin

42
As I suspected, the spicy, aromatic marinade worked wonderfully with the lean mild pork. As long as you heed my warnings not to overcook the meat, you and your guests will be very happy with this.
By Chef John

Tacos al Pastor

8
These tacos are sure to impress your family and friends. A good Taco al Pastor is very hard to come by in the States. Now you can enjoy them in the comfort of your own home anytime!
By Nikkivazquez

Grecian Pork Tenderloin

457
Lean and tender, pork tenderloins are perfect for the grill. This zesty marinade makes tenderloins even more tender than they already are.
By Dave Nash

Grilled Ginger-Peanut Pork Tenderloin

65
Marinate pork tenderloins overnight, then grill them to perfection the next day. Delicious!
By DIANA F

Indonesian Pork Satay

70
Serve with dipping sauce on the side. Chicken, beef, or lamb can also be used instead of pork.
By Debbie

