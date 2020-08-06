Summer Soups and Stews Recipes

It's summer. It's time to chill out with cold summer soups, and warm summer soup and stew recipes that are at their best with the freshest summer ingredients.

Staff Picks

Gazpacho

265
Wonderful cold soup full of fresh Mediterranean vegetables! Quick and easy.
By Kara

Chilled Peach Soup

21
So tasty that people were actually scraping their bowls!
By JDVMD

Fresh Tomato Soup

1599
This simple, quick and easy recipe for homemade fresh tomato soup is perfect to make when tomatoes are ripe in gardens and farmers' markets.
By Allrecipes Member

Avocado Soup

25
Mmmm. This is a wonderful summer soup.
By Jennifer Madigan

Swan's Summer Soup

37
This is a refreshing cold summer soup. Be sure to use the freshest and ripest ingredients for the best flavor. Serve with a loaf of crusty bread and a little bowl of a fruity extra virgin olive oil.
By Nathaniel Swan

Spinach and Yogurt Soup

31
A good soup for a weekend lunch, accompanied by tuna sandwiches and crisp radishes! Yogurt gives the soup a tart accent.
By Sean

Watermelon Soup

36
What could be better on a hot summer day than a cool soup made with fresh watermelon and mint?
By lillpup

Honeydew Blueberry Soup

24
A cold soup of honeydew and blueberries. Top with whipped topping, if desired.
By J. Carlson

Lithuanian Saltibarsciai (Cold Beet Soup)

27
This Lithuanian family recipe from the old country makes an awesome summer soup! Serve with warm Yukon Gold potatoes.
By George Doyle Gamber

Southwest Corn Chowder

This corn chowder is made with plenty of fresh corn as well as tomatillos, hominy, and roasted red bell peppers. Serve with homemade cornbread and a salad. If you start the cornbread while the water is boiling, you can have dinner on the table in under an hour.
By Syd

Chilled Cantaloupe Soup

Very refreshing fruit soup, served chilled. Great for luncheons. Garnish with mint if desired.
By akhowell

Tomatillo Soup

This is a great soup that can be spiced up or tamed down depending on your individual taste. Keep in mind that you if can not purchase fresh tomatillos at your local grocery store you can substitute with canned tomatillos, drained and chopped. Try garnishing with sour cream, as indicated in the recipe. Top with a leaf of cilantro.
By Holly
Green Gazpacho
"DELICIOUS! This got me to write a recipe review for the first time. Absolutely loved every drop—so much so that I made it again right away!" – Jennifer
Jersey Fresh Tomato Soup
"The best fresh tomato soup I have tried! It was delicious, creamy, and sweet." – Codiferous03
Zucchini Soup I
Caldo de Res (Mexican Beef Soup)
324
Chicken Tortilla Soup I
1937

This chicken tortilla soup with black beans and corn is quick to make, flavorful, and filling.

More Summer Soups and Stews Recipes

Quick and Easy Vegetable Soup

521
A low calorie, but filling, tomato-based vegetable soup. I use fresh vegetables when in season, frozen or canned in winter.
By Allrecipes Member

Black Bean Chili

343
A chili that is best when prepared with fresh vegetables, but still delicious with canned or frozen. Serve by itself or over rice.
By JANED

Stuffed Pepper Soup IV

454
An easy soup that tastes like stuffed peppers. A full meal in one bowl and is great with warm bread and a salad!
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Chili I

401
If you like spicy and hot you will love this. It will make you say 'yum yum'!
By Danielle Spivey

Leftover Roast Chicken Soup

15
A great way to get more meals from one chicken! A delicious but light broth with great country flavors. Serve in large bowls with fresh crusty rye bread. Any leftovers of this soup can be strained and used as chicken stock.
By Nikki

Rich and Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

1464
Cooked tomatoes and tomato juice are pureed with fresh basil leaves in this soup thickened with heavy cream.
By MARBALET

Chili I

1750
Thick and spicy chili. Coffee and beer give this chili a unique and dynamite flavor. Garnish with shredded cheese and diced chile peppers.
By ROBTX99

Best Pennsylvania Dutch Chicken Corn Soup

83
This is a classic favorite! A Pennsylvania Dutch chicken corn soup - complete with rivels (for anyone who doesn't know what rivels are, they are little dumplings). Garnish with chopped fresh parsley.
By Allrecipes Member

Lithuanian Saltibarsciai (Cold Beet Soup)

27
This Lithuanian family recipe from the old country makes an awesome summer soup! Serve with warm Yukon Gold potatoes.
By George Doyle Gamber

Red Pepper Soup

336
This is a light and creamy pureed soup which will surprise those who didn't realize they were pepper lovers at heart. It's a simple soup consisting of ripe red peppers in a creamy base. Serve with a dollop of sour cream, if desired.
By Judi

Authentic Pepper Pot Soup

29
The authentic version uses tripe. I have never cared for tripe, myself, and I have always substituted chicken, beef, turkey, sausage or even ham instead.
By MARBALET

Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup

360
On a cold Canadian winter night this soup just hits the spot. Serve with warm cornbread and salad. Or go Mexican tonight.
By Carol Crane

Mexican Soup

89
Simple seasoned chicken and stewed tomatoes soup with spicy taste. Colorful. Sprinkle shredded Jack cheese on top of each serving. Add tortilla chips on each serving plate with soup.
By Bette Wirth

Stuffed Pepper Soup I

362
This soup has the same ingredients that you use to stuff green peppers but the peppers are not actually stuffed.
By Holly

Chef John's Gazpacho

335
Only try this recipe if you're going to use some killer, end-of-summer, super-sweet tomatoes. There just isn't any substitute, so happy hunting, and I hope you find some so you give this a try.
By Chef John

Green Bean Soup

37
This is my grandmother's recipe. She was a Transylvanian Saxon! This is a great soup and worth the experiment!
By Jamie Elliott

Menudo Rojo (Red Menudo)

62
Inexpensive to make, and fully authentic, this menudo will have your Latin lovers swooning! This recipe uses a combination of chiles to deliver its trademark red color, and packs a mildly spicy punch. And it is really quite easy to make - my husband absolutely devoured it the first time I made it.
By GUSTAVO6

Old-Fashioned Beef Stew

84
I took my Grandmother's recipe, trimmed the fat and enhanced the flavor.
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Simple Cucumber Soup

19
The most simple yet one of the best soups I had so far. A simplified version of my mum's cucumber soup. No need for salt, pepper, or seasonings, just a good vegetable broth. I like to have it with a good slice of toasted bread and some good cheese.
By virgi

Gazpacho

265
Wonderful cold soup full of fresh Mediterranean vegetables! Quick and easy.
By Kara

Spicy Red Bell Pepper Soup

78
I love this recipe because it uses fresh, sweet red bell peppers, as opposed to roasted red peppers. It's full of other fresh vegetables and thyme, too, and it freezes exceptionally well. Rice is used as the thickening agent, rather than cream. If you don't like a lot of spice, reduce the amount of cayenne and red pepper flakes.
By QUIRKYIQ
