Summer Soups and Stews Recipes

This corn chowder is made with plenty of fresh corn as well as tomatillos, hominy, and roasted red bell peppers. Serve with homemade cornbread and a salad. If you start the cornbread while the water is boiling, you can have dinner on the table in under an hour.
This is a great soup that can be spiced up or tamed down depending on your individual taste. Keep in mind that you if can not purchase fresh tomatillos at your local grocery store you can substitute with canned tomatillos, drained and chopped. Try garnishing with sour cream, as indicated in the recipe. Top with a leaf of cilantro.
This is an extremely hearty and satisfying soup, made from scratch with beef bones, cabbage, potatoes, corn, chayote, and cilantro. Garnish with slivered raw onion, lime juice, jalapenos, and more cilantro.
A great way to get more meals from one chicken! A delicious but light broth with great country flavors. Serve in large bowls with fresh crusty rye bread. Any leftovers of this soup can be strained and used as chicken stock.
This is a light and creamy pureed soup which will surprise those who didn't realize they were pepper lovers at heart. It's a simple soup consisting of ripe red peppers in a creamy base. Serve with a dollop of sour cream, if desired.
Inexpensive to make, and fully authentic, this menudo will have your Latin lovers swooning! This recipe uses a combination of chiles to deliver its trademark red color, and packs a mildly spicy punch. And it is really quite easy to make - my husband absolutely devoured it the first time I made it.
The most simple yet one of the best soups I had so far. A simplified version of my mum's cucumber soup. No need for salt, pepper, or seasonings, just a good vegetable broth. I like to have it with a good slice of toasted bread and some good cheese.
I love this recipe because it uses fresh, sweet red bell peppers, as opposed to roasted red peppers. It's full of other fresh vegetables and thyme, too, and it freezes exceptionally well. Rice is used as the thickening agent, rather than cream. If you don't like a lot of spice, reduce the amount of cayenne and red pepper flakes.