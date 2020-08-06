Summer Dessert Recipes

Find fun, easy recipes for no bake desserts, cold desserts, fruit desserts, and other dessert ideas for your summer BBQ, picnic, or party!

Staff Picks

Baron's Blackberry Cobbler

273
An easy blackberry cobbler with a buttery biscuit-like topping.
By Baron

Raspberry Icebox Cake

50
What a lovely refreshing dessert for those hot summer days.
By Carol

Scrumptious Strawberry Shortcake

428
Serve with whipped cream on top.
By sal

Lemon Ice II

18
A nice and easy, healthy option for those with ice-cream machines and a little extra time. Deliciously creamy yet also light and refreshing!
By jem

Strawberry Pie II

1243
Half of this pie's strawberries are arranged in a baked pastry shell, and the other half are crushed and cooked until thick and bubbly. This lovely glaze is then poured over the whole berries in the pastry shell. Chill this pie for several hours and serve it with mounds of whipped cream.
By OKBEE

Fresh Fruit and Yogurt Ice Pops

126
Simple and wholesome popsicles. My mom used to help us make these when we were kids and I still enjoy them years later. Use honey as an alternate sweetener, and blend the fruit to be either chunky or smooth.
By april20

Peach Pie the Old Fashioned Two Crust Way

703
This is a simple, quick, old fashioned, baked, two crust peach pie made with fresh peaches and simple ingredients. It's great during summer peach season.
By BERNIERONE

How to Make Fruit Trifle Your Easiest, Prettiest Summer Dessert

We're calling it: Fruit trifles are the prettiest desserts of the summer.
By Vanessa Greaves

Blueberry Sour Cream Coffee Cake

1361
One really delicious and really unhealthy Sunday coffee cake. I have no idea where I got this recipe from but it was about thirty years ago and has been a family favorite since. The bake time is a bit longer if you're using frozen berries.
By d newman

Grilled Pineapple

These are SO easy and really good. The hot sauce gives it an extra kick and cuts the sweetness. They can help with patience while the rest of the grilled feast comes together, but be warned, they go quickly!
By GREEGI

Crisp Peach Cobbler

This recipe was inspired by one from Renee Erickson's in cookbook, 'A Boat, a Whale, and a Walrus.' It's a lot crispier than a regular cobbler, and you can use the technique for other fruit cobblers. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.
By Chef John

Fresh Cherry Pie

1
A classic cherry pie with a hint of vanilla.
By Jessica
Inspiration and Ideas

Strawberry Chantilly
65
"AMAZING. Made it like a billion times last summer." – pinkskull1013
Summer Fruit Galettes
"Delicious and super easy! Gorgeous presentation." – Stella Reynoso
Peach Pie with Sour Cream
100
Plum-Blueberry Upside-Down Cake
Kid-Pleasing Summer Desserts With 5 Ingredients or Less
Summer's Best Portable Picnic Desserts
Nova Scotia Blueberry Cream Cake
155

I went to a potluck and someone brought this dessert. A dense cake layer is topped with a rich blueberry and sour cream layer. This dessert is awesome! Serve with whipped cream and enjoy!

More Summer Dessert Recipes

Fresh Southern Peach Cobbler

3863
This peach cobbler recipe with fresh Southern peaches makes the perfect dessert.
By aeposey

Best Ever Blueberry Cobbler

1100
To make this judiciously sweet cobbler, blueberries are lightly sugared and flavored with orange juice, and then topped with a light and airy batter. And within 40 minutes, this cobbler bakes up bubbly and beautiful.
By Carol

Easy Pavlova

465
In this elegant dessert, a crisp white meringue layer is filled with whipped cream and fresh fruit.
By Carol

Blueberry Pie

1927
There is nothing to beat a fresh blueberry pie. It doesn't need much: sugar, a bit of cornstarch to thicken all the nice juices and cinnamon. It's perfect with fresh berries, but still mighty fine with frozen ones.
By ASHESP

Melt In Your Mouth Blueberry Cake

470
This is a nice tender cake—one of my Mom's specialties from years ago. It is a great cake to take along to a picnic.
By IRENED

The Ultimate Berry Crumble

95
I don't tack the word ultimate onto just any recipe. This berry well may be my favorite summer dessert, with the perfect balance of sweet and tart, tender and crisp, fruit and crumble. Some ice cream on the side is highly recommended.
By Chef John

Lemon Tart with Fresh Berries

1
Looking for a special occasion summer dessert? This tart features an exquisite lemon filling and is topped with fresh berries--simply delicious!
By jackie

Strawberry Shortcake

558
This old fashioned strawberry shortcake has tender, homemade shortcake layered with sweet strawberries and fresh whipped cream.
By Denyse

Strawberry Angel Food Dessert

915
Angel food pieces are topped with sweetened cream cheese, whipped topping and strawberries in glaze in this chilled, layered dessert.
By TABKAT

Blackberry Pie I

672
This is a simple pie to make with amazing results. Fresh or frozen blackberries can be used.
By Michelle LaVerdiere

Blueberry Crumb Bars

878
Cheap and easy to make. Kids love them. Any berry can be used.
By A. Beavers

Easy Strawberry Shortcake

18
This is a very easy and quick dessert. If you love strawberries and shortcake, then this is the recipe for you!
By Amy Trombley

Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler

670
I was searching for a peach cobbler recipe that reminded me of the yummy dessert I ate as a young girl in Southeast Missouri. No shortcuts here. Fresh peaches and homemade crust...but worth every minute! Absolutely delicious served warm with vanilla ice cream! Never any leftovers with this dessert!
By ELETA

Lemon Souffle Cheesecake with Blueberry Topping

119
Enjoy this light and lemony cheesecake with its delicious blueberry topping. It's excellent as a summer dessert, especially if you can find wild blueberries or huckleberries, or use frozen thawed and drained blueberries.
By MERRYMOBERRY

Classic Cherries Jubilee

51
This is a great, refreshing dessert, especially after a hearty meal. This does have to be prepared immediately before serving, but does not take a lot of time. Your guests will enjoy the blue flames when the brandy is ignited!
By Wilemon

Lemon Lush

271
A family friend shared this lemon and cream cheese dessert with me. It has been a hit with our family now for all our get-togethers.
By MRS.KELLYZ

Frosty Strawberry Squares

81
A frozen strawberry treat you can't put down, but is a little messy to make.
By TAMIELAW

Blueberry Buckle

1599
I make this at least twice when blueberries are in season. Makes a great coffeecake or dessert.
By JBS BOX

Raspberry Chiffon Pie II

29
Fluffy, creamy, and tart, this is a wonderful and unusual pie.
By Carol
