Summer Dessert Recipes

Half of this pie's strawberries are arranged in a baked pastry shell, and the other half are crushed and cooked until thick and bubbly. This lovely glaze is then poured over the whole berries in the pastry shell. Chill this pie for several hours and serve it with mounds of whipped cream.
Simple and wholesome popsicles. My mom used to help us make these when we were kids and I still enjoy them years later. Use honey as an alternate sweetener, and blend the fruit to be either chunky or smooth.
One really delicious and really unhealthy Sunday coffee cake. I have no idea where I got this recipe from but it was about thirty years ago and has been a family favorite since. The bake time is a bit longer if you're using frozen berries.
These are SO easy and really good. The hot sauce gives it an extra kick and cuts the sweetness. They can help with patience while the rest of the grilled feast comes together, but be warned, they go quickly!
This recipe was inspired by one from Renee Erickson's in cookbook, 'A Boat, a Whale, and a Walrus.' It's a lot crispier than a regular cobbler, and you can use the technique for other fruit cobblers. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.
To make this judiciously sweet cobbler, blueberries are lightly sugared and flavored with orange juice, and then topped with a light and airy batter. And within 40 minutes, this cobbler bakes up bubbly and beautiful.
There is nothing to beat a fresh blueberry pie. It doesn't need much: sugar, a bit of cornstarch to thicken all the nice juices and cinnamon. It's perfect with fresh berries, but still mighty fine with frozen ones.
I don't tack the word ultimate onto just any recipe. This berry well may be my favorite summer dessert, with the perfect balance of sweet and tart, tender and crisp, fruit and crumble. Some ice cream on the side is highly recommended.
I was searching for a peach cobbler recipe that reminded me of the yummy dessert I ate as a young girl in Southeast Missouri. No shortcuts here. Fresh peaches and homemade crust...but worth every minute! Absolutely delicious served warm with vanilla ice cream! Never any leftovers with this dessert!
Enjoy this light and lemony cheesecake with its delicious blueberry topping. It's excellent as a summer dessert, especially if you can find wild blueberries or huckleberries, or use frozen thawed and drained blueberries.
This is a great, refreshing dessert, especially after a hearty meal. This does have to be prepared immediately before serving, but does not take a lot of time. Your guests will enjoy the blue flames when the brandy is ignited!
