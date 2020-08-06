Summer Drink Recipes

Looking for summer drinks? Browse more than 350 recipes for lemonade, iced tea, slushies, fruit punches, frozen cocktails, sangrias, and infused waters.

Community Picks

Cucumber Lemonade

A refreshing drink for any warm summer day.
By Lori

Mexican Strawberry Water (Agua de Fresa)

Fresh fruit waters, or Aguas de Frutas, made with crushed or blended fruit are a common and popular drink all over Mexico. This recipe is extremely flavorful and refreshing, especially when fresh strawberries are in season.
By Olivia

Orangeade

A refreshing change from lemonade. If you don't care for pulp in your drink, feel free to strain the juice before you add it to the water.
By couldbeanyone

Watermelon Lemonade

Light and refreshing summer drink. Garnish with watermelon slice. Can be made into an adult cocktail by adding a little vodka.
By docswife

Mojito Perfecto

Trial and error pay off! Time-consuming, but so worth it.
By Alycia Trapp

Summer Beer II

Fun to serve in the summer for special gatherings or cocktail parties. Given to me from Dottie, a long time friend and sorority sister. Garnish with lemon slices and sprigs of mint.
By PJ's kitchen

How To Make Infused Water

You'll have no problem staying hydrated when your water looks and tastes like a summertime treat. Here's what to know when you fancy up your H2O with fruits, vegetables, herbs, and more.
By Vanessa Greaves

Refreshing Watermelon Lemonade Slush

Whenever I have excess seasonal fruit, I freeze it in chunks for fast and easy slushes and smoothies. Here's a delicious way to use up some watermelon.
By Terri Myers

The Real Mojito

This is an authentic recipe for mojito. I sized the recipe for one serving, but you can adjust it accordingly and make a pitcher full. It's a very refreshing drink for hot summer days. Be careful when drinking it, however. If you make a pitcher you might be tempted to drink the whole thing yourself, and you just might find yourself talking Spanish in no time! Tonic water can be substituted instead of the soda water but the taste is different and somewhat bitter.
By Brandy

Sangria! Sangria!

The BEST sangria recipe I've been able to hone to perfection! If you like a sweeter Sangria, use ginger ale in place of club soda.
By HJACOBY

Watermelon Agua Fresca

This is a drink served throughout Mexico. It is made with several different fruits. This is a watermelon drink.
By Sherbear1

Salty Chihuahua

A Salty Chihuahua is a variation on the salty dog, and it's also fun to say.
By MJCNELSON
White Peachy Sangria

This sweet and yummy recipe is good for even those that do not like wine. Great on a hot day or paired with a dessert, ESPECIALLY a cheesecake or something fruity!
By Caelynne

15 Refreshing Watermelon Drinks

Eat juicy ripe watermelon on a throat-parching day and you'll know what refreshment's all about. Now, take that watermelon and turn it into drinks, and you've got the ultimate thirst-quencher.
By Vanessa Greaves

Citrus Slush

Orange and lime are blended with ice in this refreshing summer drink.
By Lin

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

Enjoy this refreshing blended drink — with sweet flavor, without alcohol.
By Helena W

Strawberry Mojito

I had this drink at a popular chain restaurant and decided to try it at home. I have served it at a couple different gatherings now and it has always been given rave reviews. It's the perfect drink for a hot summer day!
By Jolene

Basic Fruit Smoothie

A great smoothie made with strawberries, banana, peaches, and fruit juice.
By STARGIRL577

Vanilla Milkshake

A vanilla milkshake that's so easy to make. Add candy bits for a fun twist!
By DPULLIAM

Classic Spanish Sangria

This is an authentic version of the popular wine drink. You can add any fruit that you want, but I find that apples and pears absorb all the rum. This one is not diluted with carbonated beverages. I have much success with red Burgundy wine and white rum, though spiced rum is nice too.
By Allrecipes Member

Beer Margaritas

Who would believe that beer would be the perfect solution to eradicating fluorescent green margaritas? Well, it is! Best to use not-so-micro brews to avoid an overpowering beer flavor. Use the limeade can to measure the ingredients, and adjust with extra water if the mixture seems too sweet. Straining the pulp is always a good idea, unless, of course, you like pulp!
By big surprise

Refreshing Cucumber Lemonade

Cucumber is the perfect complement to the traditional summer lemonade. Display it in the pitcher with cucumber and/or lemon slices.
By DASHKAYDOT

Lola's Horchata

Easy recipe for a sweet, creamy drink made with rice, cinnamon, and milk.
By LOLA

Brazilian Lemonade

This recipe for 'lemonade' actually uses limes. It is best served immediately.
By Allrecipes Member

Cucumber Water

Only 57% of adults drink more than 4 cups of water a day - that's a serious drought. Store in the refrigerator up to 3 days.
By HurdBird

Tito's Berry Lemonade

A refreshing cocktail mixed with fresh berries, lemonade, and Tito's Handmade Vodka.
By Tito's Handmade Vodka

White Peach Sangria

A refreshing white wine sangria that is always a hit at parties.
By FOODINC5

The Arnold Palmer

Sometimes the best things are the most simple. Nothing rings of summertime more than lemonade and iced tea. The Arnold Palmer brings them together.
By Allrecipes

Vintage Lemonade

In the 1800's this is how people made lemonade—you can do it too! It's not that difficult, and tastes wonderful!
By Allrecipes Member

Mint Juleps

Sit on the front porch in your rocking chair on a sultry afternoon and sip on one or two of these. The proper way to serve a mint julep is in a frozen silver goblet, but you can use glasses instead - just use the most elegant ones you have! You can make the syrup ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for whenever the julep mood strikes you.
By jenn

Watermelon and Cucumber Juice with a Spritz of Lime

Cool and refreshing juice—mellow watermelon and cucumber juice with a touch of tartness from the lime.
By Alyse Ellienne

Cuban Mojito

This is a traditional mojito recipe, very similar to the drinks I enjoyed in Varadero, Cuba. The muddling and the order of the ingredients helps ensure that all the flavors are well blended. Serve with a straw and a decorative stir stick to keep the different flavors well mixed together. Mint sprigs may be used for a garnish instead of lime wedges. Enjoy!
By TealaB

Watermelon Sangria

This is one of my favorite recipes I have borrowed from a friend. If you love watermelon, this is the perfect drink for a hot summer day!
By bewitched

Margaritas on the Rocks

This is the best batch of margaritas you'll ever make. Everybody wants the recipe after consuming one of these.
By 93VETTE

Cherry Bomb

This is a wonderful rum drink with lime and grenadine. It's great for any occasion. If this recipe seems too easy, well it is, but the drink is incredibly enjoyable and worth the lack of trouble!
By TENS100
