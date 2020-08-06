Summer Main Dish Recipes

Over 1,060 ways to make dinners that sing of summer. Summer is a great time to have salad for dinner, grill your chops with fruit, or perfect your burger game--and we have the recipes.

Staff Picks

Grilled Pork Chops with Fresh Nectarine Salsa

A zippy, sweet and spicy nectarine salsa goes really well with pork, particularly grilled pork, in this favorite summer recipe.
By MICHELLE0011

Chicken Salad with Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato

301
This chicken salad has a creamy dressing and is best served over crisp lettuce leaves.
By Bob Cody

Stuffed Zucchini

736
This is good served with French bread and a salad.
By LTHASKINS

Summer Squash Chicken Alfredo

170
This is a recipe I came up with that uses all of my favorite ingredients and is very beautiful served on a platter.
By CALLIEW

20 Easy Summer Dinner Recipes

By Amy Sherman

Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Fresh Plum Sauce

When shopping for this recipe be sure to choose plums (or any other stone fruit) that are fairly firm so they keep their shape after roasting. You know that selfish jerk that has to feel-up every piece of fruit before deciding on one? This time, be that jerk.
By Chef John

Tony's Summer Pasta

182
Tony is my husband. He brought home a recipe he had gotten from someone at work, and it was adapted over time to this recipe--so I named it Tony's Summer Pasta. The tomatoes and cheese are marinated in oil, basil, and garlic, and then tossed with the hot linguine. The tomatoes are warmed and the cheese melts ever so slightly, creating a simple but delectable meal.
By KDCG

Soba Noodle Salad with Chicken and Sesame

37
This tasty salad with Japanese buckwheat noodles is both quick and healthy; great for lunch or dinner. Most larger supermarkets have buckwheat soba noodles in the Asian food section.
By donrmath

California Melt

183
A satisfying open-face vegetarian sandwich with avocado, almonds and mushrooms.
By ORNERY

Chef John's Grilled Garlic and Herb Shrimp

116
This grilled garlic and herb shrimp recipe is very easy, IF you can just walk out into the backyard, and pick a handful of your own fresh, green sprigs. However, these are so amazingly delicious, if you don't have a garden, then do splurge and buy a bunch of all the herbs. And get the extra large shrimp so they can grill longer and get maximum caramelization.
By Chef John

Marinated Tuna Steak

This mixture of orange juice, soy sauce, and garlic gives this marinade a wonderful taste.
By LINKYJ

Juiciest Hamburgers Ever

1235
These juicy, flavorful burgers are perfect for summer BBQs or parties.
By Bob Cody
More Summer Main Dish Recipes

Easy Garlic-Lemon Scallops

585
Scallops sauteed in butter and garlic will melt in your mouth. Lemon juice gives it a nice kick.
By Button

Best Hamburger Ever

738
These burgers are the best on the grill in the summertime. Jam-packed with all kinds of stuff! Serve on fresh hamburger buns with lots of toppings.
By UNIVSTUDENT

Corn Dogs

907
Hot dogs are skewered on sticks, dipped in corn batter, and then fried to a golden brown.
By SUZZANNA

Italian Sausage, Peppers, and Onions

1751
My family has been using this very simple and delicious recipe for sausage, peppers, and onions for years and years now.
By GIGI9801

The Perfect Basic Burger

214
Nothing beats a simple hamburger on a warm summer evening! Ground beef is blended with an easy to prepare bread crumb mixture. Pile these burgers with your favorite condiments, pop open a cool drink and enjoy!
By Bob Cody

Cornish Game Hens with Garlic and Rosemary

1170
Lemon- and rosemary-infused, little game hens basted with a wine and garlic broth make any occasion special.
By MOONANDBACK

Rotisserie Chicken

295
Directions for cooking a rotisserie chicken on a gas grill with rotisserie attachment. This is a great easy recipe that our family loves.
By Nicole Baloh Korte

Sirloin Steak with Garlic Butter

1036
I have never tasted any other steak that came even close to the ones made with this recipe. If you are having steak, don't skimp on flavor to save a few calories. The butter makes this steak melt in your mouth wonderful.
By Bob Cody

Blackened Chicken

1175
Take the bait and try this spicy charred chicken—a Cajun favorite.
By Bob Cody

Slow-Cooker Pepper Steak

3560
Very tender and flavorful, this recipe is one of our family's favorites. It's great to make ahead of time in the slow cooker and then serve over rice, egg noodles, or chow mein.
By MJWAGNER68

Crab Legs with Garlic Butter Sauce

204
I ended up getting some snow crab legs on sale at the market. I wanted something a little different from plain steamed, boiled, or grilled crab legs, so I ended up throwing a few things together to make this awesome crab leg dish. Enjoy! This would be great with shrimp as well.
By Tamaralynn

Fish Tacos

2811
Beer battered cod are the star of these fresh and tasty fish tacos, served in corn tortillas with shredded cabbage and a zesty white sauce.
By BREESE823

Stuffed Green Peppers I

2977
Green bell peppers stuffed with ground beef, rice, and sharp Cheddar cheese are a hearty meal perfect for weeknight dinners.
By Bob Cody

Dave's Low Country Boil

523
Famous in the Low Country of Georgia and South Carolina. This boil is done best on an outdoor cooker. It has sausage, shrimp, crab, potatoes and corn for an all-in-one pot all-you-can-eat buffet!
By Lisa

No-Noodle Zucchini Lasagna

644
Thin slices of zucchini stand in for noodles in this lasagna. It is perfect in the summer with your garden-fresh veggies and herbs, or in the winter when you need a comforting meal.
By Jill Welch

Tomato Basil Penne Pasta

229
Sweet grape tomatoes are simmered with garlic and then combined with three types of cheese - pepperjack, mozzarella, and Parmesan - to create this Mediterranean-style pasta dish.
By Elisa Stamm

Slow Cooker Lemon Garlic Chicken II

1584
Seasoned, browned chicken breasts slow cooked with lemon juice, garlic, and chicken bouillon. A wonderful 'fix and forget' recipe that is easy and pleases just about everyone. Great served with rice or pasta, or even alone.
By Carla Joy

Better Than Best Fried Chicken

615
Simply delicious fried chicken using, of all things, cream of chicken soup! The other key ingredient is cornstarch. The end result will surprise you. It will be perfect--crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and loaded with mouthwatering flavor. This chicken will definitely be requested on a regular basis by family and friends!
By CANDY WOO LI

Turkish Chicken Kebabs

122
I'd like to think that all the chicken coming off American grills this summer will be as tasty, juicy, and tender as these Turkish chicken kebabs. By using a flavorful, yogurt-based marinade, like the one seen herein, even inexperienced grillers can produce impressive results. I'm not sure how 'Turkish' this is--it's loosely based on a lamb marinade I've used for a long time.
By Chef John

Chili Dog Casserole II

705
This recipe is wonderful for outdoor cookouts, and it can be made ahead. It is loved by young and old alike!
By Bob Cody

Ginger Veggie Stir-Fry

703
I just whipped this up one day when I felt like a stir-fry but did not have all the ingredients called for in some of the stir-fry recipes on this site. I used certain veggies I had on hand, but any seasonal veggies may be used. It has a mild ginger flavor that can be enhanced according to taste, and is filling yet light on the tummy! Tofu may be added. Serve over a bed of steamed jasmine rice.
By veggigoddess
