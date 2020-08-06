Summer Fruits and Vegetable Recipes

This collection of recipes for summer fruits and vegetables is as abundant as a peak-season farmers' market.

Summer Corn Salad

Rating: 4.43 stars
367
This fresh and flavorful salad features buttery yellow corn tossed with chunks of tomato and onion with a fresh basil vinaigrette.
By Eileen

Our 10 Best Summer Squash Casseroles

When summer gives you so much squash, transform your fresh bounty of yellow squash and zucchini into these top-rated summer squash casseroles.
By Carl Hanson

Blueberry Walnut Salad

Rating: 4.61 stars
103
An easy, yummy salad, perfect for any season, with berries, nuts, and greens. For an entree add chicken, diced apples, and diced green onions!
By MARASADIE

Garden Tomato Salsa

Rating: 4.58 stars
137
A fresh, easy way to use up your garden tomatoes. Mix and match different varieties of tomatoes for this salsa. It will keep well for several days in the refrigerator.
By Valerie Brunmeier

18 Fresh Corn Recipes for Summer

By Carl Hanson

Fresh Southern Peach Cobbler

Rating: 4.7 stars
3976
I've been experimenting with cobbler for some time and this recipe is the final result. Loved by all. Use fresh Georgia peaches, of course!
By aeposey

Summer Vegetable Ratatouille

Rating: 4.54 stars
166
My favorite way to serve this ratatouille is with crepes. Very delicious. I also add a mixed green salad on the side, and some French bread with butter for a wonderful meal. It makes a large batch, but I found that it freezes really well for future use.
By Rani

Blueberry Pie

Rating: 4.58 stars
1991
This is the best when made with fresh picked blueberries! It is a beautiful sight with a lattice top.
By ASHESP

Jersey Fresh Tomato Soup

Rating: 4.78 stars
275
New Jersey is a well-known producer of tomatoes. Having our own garden leaves us with an abundance at the end of the season. Not wanting the tomatoes to go to waste, Hubby and I came up with our favorite version of tomato soup.
By SHORECOOK

Microwave Corn on the Cob

Rating: 4.62 stars
541
This is a no-nonsense recipe for corn on the cob. Perfect for when you run out of stove or grill space. I freeze the corn on the cob in plastic bags, and remove a single ear of frozen corn in the cold winter months to have the sweet taste of summer corn throughout the year!
By Cheri Weiner

No-Noodle Zucchini Lasagna

Rating: 4.61 stars
664
Looking for a low-carb dinner to satisfies your Italian food craving? Look no further! This lasagna is perfect in the summer with your garden-fresh veggies and herbs, or in the winter when you need a comforting meal. You won't even miss the noodles in this one!
By Jill Welch

Refreshing Cucumber Lemonade

Rating: 4.29 stars
65
Cucumber is the perfect complement to the traditional summer lemonade. Display it in the pitcher with cucumber and/or lemon slices.
By DASHKAYDOT
Watermelon and Feta Salad
Rating: Unrated
2
"Simple and delicious! Perfect for a picnic or a brunch." – DelMarGirl
Southwestern Roasted Corn Salad
Rating: Unrated
153
"Delish! I will be making this again, as it is a great summer dish!" – demaio2010
Grilled Garlic-Parmesan Zucchini
Rating: Unrated
366
Skewered Cantaloupe
Rating: Unrated
36
Best Zucchini Soups
Fig and Arugula Salad
Rating: Unrated
44

Oven-Roasted Asparagus

Rating: 4.79 stars
3152

Salty and savory, the roasting method kills the natural bitterness of asparagus. Try it next to grilled fish or lamb.

More Summer Fruits and Vegetable Recipes

Best Lemonade Ever

Rating: 4.76 stars
2945
This is a very refreshing drink!
By Jo

Stuffed Peppers

Rating: 4.34 stars
2026
Green peppers stuffed with ground beef and rice and topped with a seasoned tomato sauce.
By BDEGER

Garlic Butter

Rating: 4.66 stars
1083
Sometimes the basics are the best! I've used this simple recipe for years to make garlic bread, and any leftovers go great on barbequed steaks, pasta, rice or potatoes. You can use any butter or margarine you like. Also, fresh or minced garlic in a jar works well. Adjust the amount of garlic to your taste.
By Denyse

Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls

Rating: 4.64 stars
762
These spring rolls are a refreshing change from the usual fried variety, and have become a family favorite. They are great as a cool summertime appetizer, and are delicious dipped in one or both of the sauces.
By Anonymous

Classic Macaroni Salad

Rating: 4.45 stars
2721
This is a salad that everyone seems to love. I always get lots of compliments on this recipe and it is just a pleasing taste that seems to suit everyone.
By Graden

Caldo de Res (Mexican Beef Soup)

Rating: 4.79 stars
339
This is an extremely hearty and satisfying soup. The hind shank flavors the broth beautifully as does the marrow in the bones. Garnish with slivered raw onion, lime juice, jalapenos, and more cilantro.
By LKONIS

Cornish Game Hens with Garlic and Rosemary

Rating: 4.52 stars
1203
Crusty garlic bread and a nice light Chianti wine complement this meal very well.
By MOONANDBACK

Seven Layer Taco Dip

Rating: 4.73 stars
2822
I am continuously asked to bring this dip for parties and family get-togethers. People gather around the platter until it's gone.
By SUE CASE

Chicken Tortilla Soup I

Rating: 4.69 stars
1993
This chicken tortilla soup is quick to make, flavorful, and filling! Serve with warm corn bread or tortillas. This also freezes well. Garnish with chopped fresh avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, crushed tortilla chips, or green onion!
By Star Pooley

Easy Garlic-Lemon Scallops

Rating: 4.6 stars
620
Scallops sauteed in butter and garlic will melt in your mouth. Lemon juice gives it a nice kick.
By Button

Garlic Prime Rib

Rating: 4.79 stars
2366
Quick and easy marinade and so tasty, I was trusted with this recipe but I can't keep it to myself!
By Chef Mike

Baked Garlic Parmesan Chicken

Rating: 4.4 stars
3279
A wonderful baked chicken recipe that's quick and easy! Using just a few handy ingredients, create a delicious main dish, that also makes great leftovers - if there are any! Serve with a salad and pasta or rice for a quick, scrumptious dinner.
By KAREN

Grilled Beef Tenderloin with Herb-Garlic-Pepper Coating

Rating: 4.88 stars
191
Rosemary, thyme, and garlic season a whole beef tenderloin which is then grilled to a rosy pink.
By USA WEEKEND Pam Anderson

Perfect Summer Fruit Salad

Rating: 4.61 stars
564
The perfect fruit salad for a backyard bbq or any occasion. There are never leftovers! This is one of my favorite fruit salad recipes, as I think the sauce really makes it. This salad is tastier the longer you can let it soak in its juices. I prefer 3 to 4 hours in the refrigerator before I serve it. Enjoy.
By Nicole Graham Holley

Easy Pavlova

Rating: 4.79 stars
470
In this elegant dessert, a crisp white meringue layer is filled with whipped cream and fresh fruit. To keep your meringue from being flat and grainy, try beating egg whites until stiff but not dry. Overbeaten egg whites lose volume and deflate when folded into other ingredients. Also, when beating in sugar, beat in about 1 tablespoon at a time, beating well between each addition. Then beat until meringue is thick, white and glossy. Be absolutely sure not a particle of grease or egg yolk gets into the whites.
By Rosina

Fresh Broccoli Salad

Rating: 4.78 stars
1523
This is a yummy summer salad that uses an interesting combination of fruits, vegetables and meats. Before you decide you won't like it, try it. You'll be pleasantly surprised. You can add an extra head of broccoli, if you like.
By Nora

Crab Legs with Garlic Butter Sauce

Rating: 4.69 stars
220
I ended up getting some snow crab legs on sale at the market. I wanted something a little different from plain steamed, boiled, or grilled crab legs, so I ended up throwing a few things together to make this awesome crab leg dish. Enjoy! This would be great with shrimp as well.
By Tamaralynn

Garden Fresh Tomato Soup

Rating: 4.59 stars
1672
A quick and easy recipe for real homemade tomato soup like no other you've had before.
By Charlotte

Old-Fashioned Beef Stew

Rating: 4.48 stars
88
I took my Grandmother's recipe, trimmed the fat and enhanced the flavor.
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Easy Zucchini Fritters

Rating: 4.48 stars
220
These fritters are unbelievably easy to make, low in calories, and the perfect way to sneak in some veggies!
By Amy Gonzalez

Yellow Squash Casserole

Rating: 4.61 stars
2416
Tender squash, gooey cheese and crunchy crackers make this a memorable side dish or a hearty main course. This is a great dish that can be made with low-fat ingredients and is still just as good!
By ROSECART

Best Ever Blueberry Cobbler

Rating: 4.56 stars
1144
This recipe works great with other cobbler fruit and is an excellent light dessert that isn't too sweet! Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
By Jen

Quick and Easy Vegetable Soup

Rating: 4.66 stars
544
A low calorie, but filling, tomato-based vegetable soup. I use fresh vegetables when in season, frozen or canned in winter.
By Anne Vackrinos

Spanish Rice Bake

Rating: 4.35 stars
1438
Ground beef, fresh onion, green bell pepper, tomatoes and rice are simmered in a sweet-hot sauce of chile, brown sugar, cumin and Worcestershire. This savory rice dish is then baked with Cheddar and garnished with fresh cilantro.
By MELODIE
