Cake Recipes

One Bowl Chocolate Cake III
This is a rich and moist chocolate cake. It only takes a few minutes to prepare the batter. Frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.
Cannoli Cheesecake
Cannoli are Italian pastries consisting of tube-shaped shells of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet, creamy filling usually containing ricotta--a staple of Sicilian cuisine. This is a cheesecake inspired by the flavors of a traditional cannoli. Serve with a big glass of cold milk! This would last several days, covered, in the refrigerator.
Pistachio Layer Cake with Cream Cheese Buttercream
This pistachio layer cake with cream cheese buttercream is really special. The layers are light, moist, and not too sweet, with plenty of pistachio flavor. The presentation with the swirled top and pistachio-coated sides make it a real showpiece. Layers can be made, wrapped well, and frozen up to a month in advance.
Blueberry Buttermilk Coffeecake
Simple, delicious coffee cake recipe that my mom made for company. I took the basic recipe and added blueberries.
20 Kids' Birthday Cakes Worth Celebrating
Make your child's next birthday the best one yet with a delicious homemade birthday cake.
Dark Chocolate Sheet Cake with Dark Chocolate Frosting
A super rich, not-too-sweet, dark chocolaty sheet cake that's perfect for any party!
Hummingbird Cake
Impress your friends with this Hummingbird Cake--a recipe that has been passed down through many generations. If desired, crush additional nuts and press them into the sides of the frosting, and put sliced maraschino cherries on top of the cake to gild the lily.
Blood Orange Yogurt Olive Oil Cake
Wonderful use for blood oranges in the winter. Plus, the cake is moist and requires no butter and very little processed sugar. It's delicious with or without the glaze.