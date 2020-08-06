Cake Recipes

See the best cake recipes. Trusted recipes for chocolate cake, white cake, banana cakes, and carrot cakes with photos and tips from home cooks.

One Bowl Chocolate Cake III

Rating: 4.68 stars
4205
This is a rich and moist chocolate cake. It only takes a few minutes to prepare the batter. Frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.
By shirleyo

20 Best New Cake Recipes of 2021

You could say these recipes took the cake.
By Sarra Sedghi

Cannoli Cheesecake

Cannoli are Italian pastries consisting of tube-shaped shells of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet, creamy filling usually containing ricotta--a staple of Sicilian cuisine. This is a cheesecake inspired by the flavors of a traditional cannoli. Serve with a big glass of cold milk! This would last several days, covered, in the refrigerator.
By John Somerall

Orange Fluff Cake

Rating: 3.94 stars
17
Wonderful cake with a true orangey flavor.
By S Hussy

Maple Buttercream Frosting

Rating: 4 stars
9
This is a very sweet frosting - it reminds me of maple candy.
By Sarah

Pistachio Layer Cake with Cream Cheese Buttercream

This pistachio layer cake with cream cheese buttercream is really special. The layers are light, moist, and not too sweet, with plenty of pistachio flavor. The presentation with the swirled top and pistachio-coated sides make it a real showpiece. Layers can be made, wrapped well, and frozen up to a month in advance.
By John Somerall

Blueberry Buttermilk Coffeecake

Rating: 4.58 stars
350
Simple, delicious coffee cake recipe that my mom made for company. I took the basic recipe and added blueberries.
By BATA

20 Kids' Birthday Cakes Worth Celebrating

Make your child's next birthday the best one yet with a delicious homemade birthday cake.
By Corey Williams

Lite Carrot Cake

Rating: 4.51 stars
211
An alternative to the usually high fat carrot cake. Moist and delicious.
By Marva

Dark Chocolate Sheet Cake with Dark Chocolate Frosting

Rating: 4.75 stars
8
A super rich, not-too-sweet, dark chocolaty sheet cake that's perfect for any party!
By Kim

Hummingbird Cake

Rating: 4.6 stars
205
Impress your friends with this Hummingbird Cake--a recipe that has been passed down through many generations. If desired, crush additional nuts and press them into the sides of the frosting, and put sliced maraschino cherries on top of the cake to gild the lily.
By MARBALET

Blood Orange Yogurt Olive Oil Cake

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Wonderful use for blood oranges in the winter. Plus, the cake is moist and requires no butter and very little processed sugar. It's delicious with or without the glaze.
By Foodtorum
Buche de Noel

Rating: 4.67 stars
435

Buche de Noel is the French name for a Christmas cake shaped like a log. This one is a heavenly flourless chocolate cake rolled with chocolate whipped cream. Traditionally, Buche de Noel is decorated with confectioners' sugar to resemble snow on a Yule log.

More Cake Recipes

10 Pear Cake Recipes

From a fabulously sweet fresh pear cake to a show-stopping upside-down pear gingerbread cake, you'll find a delicious new favorite.
By Ita Mac Airt

How to Freeze Cake

Have your cake and freeze it, too.
By Sarra Sedghi

Gingerbread Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

Rating: 4.27 stars
150
A wonderful change of pace for the holiday season. Moist and spicy cake balanced by creamy, soft frosting.
By Kevin Ryan

Mini Christmas Cakes

Rating: 5 stars
1
This recipe makes enough for 24 luxurious mini fruitcakes. They make a thoughtful Christmas gift for neighbors, work colleagues or teachers, or as part of a gift basket. You can decorate them differently by making one for each family member which makes it a lot more fun.
By Ita

How To Make the Best Carrot Cake

How To Make the Best Carrot Cake
By Jackie Freeman

Golden Rum Cake

Rating: 4.8 stars
1832
My family requests this rummy Bundt cake from me at all our get-togethers. The butter rum glaze makes it special. An easy way to glaze your cake is to pour half of the glaze into Bundt pan, reinsert cake, then pour the rest of glaze over the bottom of the cake. Let absorb well then invert back onto platter.
By Jackie Smith

Carrot Cake III

Rating: 4.69 stars
7232
I've tried many carrot cakes, and this is my favorite recipe. If you don't like pecans, feel free to leave them out.
By Tammy Elliott

Sopapilla Cheesecake Pie

Rating: 4.78 stars
2636
I make this to take to pot luck dinners and get rave reviews! Easy to make, smells great while cooking and tastes wonderful!
By CandelB

Pecan Sour Cream Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.77 stars
389
For me, the best part about coffee cake is the crispy, crunchy, buttery crumbs. So here I significantly upped the amounts used. Bake times will vary according to pan size and composition.
By Chef John

The Best Unbaked Cherry Cheesecake Ever

Rating: 4.55 stars
431
Light and fluffy unbaked cheesecake. Very fast and easy to make. Husband refuses to eat baked cheesecake after eating this!
By LuCynda

Too Much Chocolate Cake

Rating: 4.79 stars
7677
This cake won me First Prize at the county fair last year. It is very chocolaty.
By Denise

Gooey Butter Cake III

Rating: 4.44 stars
612
This cake uses a cake mix to make a crust, over which there is a cream cheese layer. Easy to make.
By Barbara

Black Magic Cake

Rating: 4.77 stars
3107
Super spooky dark chocolate cake. Suitable for all your black magic get-togethers.
By Marsha

Double Layer Pumpkin Cheesecake

Rating: 4.77 stars
4363
A great alternative to pumpkin pie, especially for those cheesecake fans out there. Serve topped with whipped cream.
By Stephanie Phillips

Our Best Cheesecake

Rating: 4.69 stars
324
Not only is this our best cheesecake-a rich, creamy, cherry-topped showstopper--it's also one of the easiest to make!
By Philadelphia
Eclair Cake

Rating: 4.73 stars
1127
This is a very quick and simple no bake dessert cake. It uses graham crackers and a pudding mixture. It tastes just like an eclair, but there is enough for a crowd!! It is a great recipe for children who are learning to cook, there is no baking involved or any power kitchen tools. Just a bowl and a spoon!
By Cathy Gordon

Lemon Meringue Cheesecake

Rating: 4.75 stars
175
Love lemon meringue pie and cheesecake? Well this is the best of both worlds. Great any time of year and sure to impress your guests.
By Michelle Berger

Homemade Pound Cake

Rating: 5 stars
23
Buttery homemade pound cake that's rich with the flavor of shortbread cookies, but still tender and light as a feather.
By Must Love Home

Mini Cheesecakes I

Rating: 4.67 stars
1191
Easy and so good for holidays, weddings, or whatever the occasion! It is also good with other flavors of fruit pie filling.
By Janice

Better Than Sex Cake II

Rating: 4.65 stars
1326
Rich chocolate cake, caramel, toffee, and whipped topping - need I say more?!
By ANGELADY41

Chantal's New York Cheesecake

Rating: 4.71 stars
7338
This cake is easy to make, and it's so delicious. Everyone that's tried it has said it tasted just like the ones in a deli! You'll love it!
By Taliesen

PHILADELPHIA® Classic Cheesecake

Rating: 4.7 stars
66
When searching for a simple, delicious dessert that's sure to impress, look no further than this traditional cheesecake.
By Kraft
Figgy Pudding

Rating: 4.26 stars
34
Dense, moist cake reminiscent of the Victorian dessert, this figgy pudding was the perfect finale to a chestnut-stuffed, Christmas goose dinner. Serve warm with whipped cream flavored with liqueur.
By meghanmacrae

Dirt Cake I

Rating: 4.72 stars
788
This is a great conversation piece at parties. Adults love it as much as the children do. Get a new garden trowel, medium sized flower pot and artificial flower at a craft store for full effect.
By Tammy Hooper
