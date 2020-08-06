Brownie Mix in a Jar Recipes

Brownie mix in a jar is a great chocolaty gift good for hosts, coworkers and neighbors because it's so easy to make in bulk. Here are our best 10 trusted brownie mix in a jar recipes.

Staff Picks

Brownie Mix in a Jar III

16
Butterscotch Brownie mix in a jar with tag attached with directions on how to prepare the mix. These make wonderful gifts to give any time of year and also for wedding favors, hostess gifts, baby showers or take to a cookie exchange and make sure to bake some up so people know what they taste like to. Store in a cool dry place away from a heat source so condensation and clumping does not occur. Enjoy!
By Lisa

Brownie Mix

18
A delicious and moist brownie mix in a jar. These make the perfect gift for any occasion.
By FIRECAT

Brownie Mix in a Jar II

191
Adorable jars with decorative instruction tags are sure to please, and this delicious brownie mix is the perfect gift for any occasion. Have a baked batch handy when giving the jars so that everyone will know they're in for a treat!
By Lisa

Butterscotch Brownies in a Jar

23
A unique mix that's fun to give and receive!
By Allrecipes Member

Brownies In A Jar

34
Dry ingredients for brownies are layered in a one quart jar and given as a gift, along with baking directions.
By Doreen

Dry Brownie Mix for Gifting

2
If you're looking for inexpensive and thoughtful gifts - whether during the holidays or as a hostess gift when going to barbeques or dinner parties - this brownie mix in a nicely decorated glass Mason jar or fabric lidded pint jar with a recipe card attached is a lovely option.
By Karen Barris Calabro

Double Fudge Brownie Mix

25
Brownie Mix in a jar for gift giving.
By Sally
