Brownie Mix in a Jar Recipes

Butterscotch Brownie mix in a jar with tag attached with directions on how to prepare the mix. These make wonderful gifts to give any time of year and also for wedding favors, hostess gifts, baby showers or take to a cookie exchange and make sure to bake some up so people know what they taste like to. Store in a cool dry place away from a heat source so condensation and clumping does not occur. Enjoy!
Adorable jars with decorative instruction tags are sure to please, and this delicious brownie mix is the perfect gift for any occasion. Have a baked batch handy when giving the jars so that everyone will know they're in for a treat!
If you're looking for inexpensive and thoughtful gifts - whether during the holidays or as a hostess gift when going to barbeques or dinner parties - this brownie mix in a nicely decorated glass Mason jar or fabric lidded pint jar with a recipe card attached is a lovely option.
Adorable jars with decorative instruction tags are sure to please, and this delicious brownie mix is the perfect gift for any occasion. Have a baked batch handy when giving the jars so that everyone will know they're in for a treat!
If you're looking for inexpensive and thoughtful gifts - whether during the holidays or as a hostess gift when going to barbeques or dinner parties - this brownie mix in a nicely decorated glass Mason jar or fabric lidded pint jar with a recipe card attached is a lovely option.
Butterscotch Brownie mix in a jar with tag attached with directions on how to prepare the mix. These make wonderful gifts to give any time of year and also for wedding favors, hostess gifts, baby showers or take to a cookie exchange and make sure to bake some up so people know what they taste like to. Store in a cool dry place away from a heat source so condensation and clumping does not occur. Enjoy!