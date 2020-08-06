Cajun and Creole Recipes

You, too, can make incomparable Cajun and Creole dishes at home like gumbo, etouffee, po'boys, jambalaya, and crawfish fettucine. Check out these recipes.

Cajun Crawfish and Shrimp Étouffée

578
An authentic Louisiana recipe with a rich and spicy fresh tomato based roux with fresh garlic, bell peppers, celery and onions mixed with crawfish and shrimp. A little time consuming but well worth it!! Serve over steamed rice with hushpuppies and/or crackers on the side.
By RHONDA35

Cajun Spice Mix

421
This is a mildly hot Cajun spice mix you make yourself with common spices from your pantry. For those who like it hotter, add the optional crushed red pepper. This makes a great oven Cajun hashbrowns!
By DiamondLil

Ann's Shrimp Etouffee

244
Delicious shrimp dish with a Cajun flair! I've spent 6 years perfecting this shrimp recipe. I use shrimp harvested from a local shrimp farm. This is also great with firm crab meat or fish!!
By Ann Cooper

Easy Cajun Jambalaya

768
I have always loved Cajun foods but my wife doesn't like the 'kick.' In response to this, I made my traditional Jambalaya without the heat. Everyone loved this recipe and I hope you will to. Enjoy!
By Grant Michel

Creole Coffee

7
Good and simple. Rich, dark-roast coffee and chicory, molasses, and cream makes for a delicious cup of coffee.
By Jackie G.

Cajun Corn and Bacon Maque Choux

64
This is a Cajun recipe I've had forever! I first prepared it when I was in my high school class in Metairie, Louisiana. It's awesome!
By Jodi Hanlon

Gumbo Style Chicken Creole

534
Delicious chicken gumbo consistency with tomato base. Makes plenty to last for several days. Serve over hot cooked rice and sprinkle with filé powder, if desired.
By SMFLRN

What Is the Holy Trinity of Cajun Cooking?

Credit for the term Holy Trinity goes to celebrity chef and South Louisiana native Paul Prudhomme, who may or may not have come up with it first. 
By Mary Claire Lagroue

Crawfish Fettuccine II

This recipe is great for 'creamy pasta' lovers. Fettuccine noodles can easily be substituted with angel hair pasta.
By Jessica

Microwave Roux

7
Quick and easy way to make roux. Almost goof proof.
By flatscat

Crawfish Boulettes

5
Boulettes is French for 'little balls.' These combine the naturally sweet taste of crawfish tails with the Cajun 'Trinity' of onions, bell peppers, and celery, with an extra kick from the Cajun seasoning. They are deep fried until golden brown and delicious. You will love these!
By Chef Bayou

Creole Shrimp and Pasta Meuniere

40
This recipe is one of my favorites, because the taste of the shrimp doesn't get lost in the sauce. The sauce has just a hint of a kick, and really enhances the shrimp. Just wonderful...enjoy!!
By Betty Pritchard
Chicken Andouille Gumbo
340
"Delicious! My dad's side of the family is all Cajun, so whenever we went to visit them I got to enjoy their gumbo. This turned out just like I remember!" – JessicaD
All About Roux
This thickening agent for soups and sauces dates back more than 300 years.
Chef John's Cajun Chicken Ragout
43
Gumbo-Style Chicken Creole
How to Make Authentic Gumbo
Crawfish Macquechou
Good New Orleans Creole Gumbo
1054

I am going to give you my gumbo recipe. I learned to cook from my mother and grandmother who were born and raised in New Orleans and really knew how to cook. Most of the time, you could not get them to write down their recipes because they used a 'pinch' of this and 'just enough of that' and 'two fingers of water,' and so on. This recipe is a combination of both of their recipes which I have added to over the years. Serve over hot cooked rice. The gumbo can be frozen or refrigerated and many people like it better the next day. Bon appetit!

Cajun Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

576
This is a Cajun-style gumbo made with a seasoned roux, a classic from the bayous of south Louisiana. I revised the recipe after many, many trials. Serve it hot over cooked rice or with potato salad.
By Jodi Hanlon

Colleen's Slow Cooker Jambalaya

2914
This recipe came about from a lot of experimenting over the years. My family and friends like this version the best. Serve over cooked rice.
By Colleen Murtaugh
Blackened Salmon Fillets

1134
Fire up succulent salmon with an exciting blend of Cajun-style spices!
By JEFF CALKINS

Chef John's Sausage & Shrimp Jambalaya

722
While true jambalaya is really more of a thicker rice stew than a soup, it's one of those dishes that more stock can be added to easily make it into a soup recipe. Serve garnished with green onion.
By Chef John

Chef John's Shrimp Etouffee

496
We're going to use this spicy and delicious New Orleans classic to demonstrate that it is possible to get good results from using waterlogged frozen shrimp, which unfortunately is sometimes the only option. To make them work we've got to use a few tricks. I prefer this with little chunks of browned chicken or pork, actually.
By Chef John

Blackened Seasoning Mix

166
Eight ingredients and you've just made your own salt-free Cajun seasoning mix at home.
By DJBPITT

Easy Red Beans and Rice

540
This is an easy and delicious take on a Louisiana classic that you can prepare and cook in 40 minutes! I use turkey kielbasa to cut down on the fat, but not the flavor. Season with hot pepper sauce if you like.
By Paula

Air Fryer Beignets

14
These beignets take on a wholesome aspect as they're cooked in an air fryer. You will need a silicone egg-bite mold, available through retailers like Amazon®.
By thedailygourmet

Blackened Fish

267
This recipe calls for trout, but catfish or red snapper would be equally good. Be sure to have a well-ventilated kitchen!
By SUSANHOR

Cajun Seafood Pasta

1238
This recipe is a hot one, but delicious! If you are weak of tongue, then divide the amounts of peppers in half. Better to add more than spoil your creation! Bay scallops are preferred, but the larger sea scallops can be used if they are cut in half. This dish can also be placed in a casserole dish and placed under the broiler until top turns golden brown!
By Star Pooley

Louisiana Crawfish Boil

26
What a feast! Invite the family and dig into this messy, yummy boil. Combining crawfish, sausage, corn, mushrooms, potatoes, and artichokes, this is a dish you'll crave over and over. Add other seafood or vegetables to your liking.
By IMANKAY
Authentic New Orleans Red Beans and Rice

159
Just like mom makes. I recommend cooking the day before you want to eat it. It is a time-consuming recipe and the taste gets even better after 24 hours in the refrigerator. For extra spice, add a splash of hot sauce.
By Matt

Simple Cajun Seasoning

144
Here is a simple way to make Cajun seasoning using normal kitchen spices.
By azstud

Cajun Blackened Catfish

55
This is a recipe that I obtained from a very good Cajun friend who is a native of Lafayette, Louisiana. His family adopted me (friendly) many years ago and we have swapped Cajun and Creole recipes through the years.
By Paul Schultz

Louisiana Shrimp Creole II

389
Tomatoes and shrimp cooked up with garlic and onions - this Gulf Coast tradition will have you dreaming of the bayou. This recipe can either be a main dish or a side dish. You can make it as hot as you want, just add more chili powder and hot sauce. Serve over hot rice.
By Katrina Berry

Authentic, No Shortcuts, Louisiana Red Beans and Rice

204
This is my take on a Louisiana classic. No shortcuts! Put everything into the slow cooker in the morning and you will have your meal ready in the late afternoon or evening, whenever you are ready. This recipe will feed a lot of people.
By Melissa S.

Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta

3072
Try this when you are feeling daring and want to mix things up a bit! A Southern inspired recipe that is sure to add a little fun to your dinner table. Try serving it with corn bread.
By Tammy Schill

Crispy Fried Fish

148
Whip up a regular beer batter, and add a final spicy dry dredge to create a truly crispy dish.
By EHIEBERT

Easy Sausage and Shrimp Gumbo

21
This dish will warm your heart on a cold day. I first had this at a friend's house in Louisiana and after a few changes, shrimp instead of chicken for instance, I came up with a recipe I think you will enjoy as much as my family does. Serve over rice with additional seasoning on the side if you like it spicier, as I do. Enjoy.
By Papa Jay

Bubba's Jambalaya

1008
Easy Southern classic, with chicken, sausage, ham, and shrimp.
By FORDMAN88

Creole Chitterlings (Chitlins)

46
There are some recipes that are called Southern however, the Creole and Cajun culture in itself cooks different than the rest of the south. I believe this simple recipe does the heritage justice.
By Walita J Powell

Cajun Style Blackened Snapper

242
Fillets of red snapper are coated with a mixture of pepper and herbs, then cooked at high heat until the coating blackens. Spicy and delicious!
By Sandra

Husband's Grandmother's Shrimp Gumbo

91
My husband's grandmother taught me this recipe. She actually cooked for Cajun festivals. She used 40-gallon trash cans for her stock pots. People would line up for this authentic Cajun specialty. This recipe serves eight but multiplies well. Serve gumbo over cooked white rice.
By ranch_maven

Blackened Tuna

252
It may seem simple, but it's my favorite way to have tuna. Seared fish steaks are a Cajun tradition.
By Allrecipes Member
