Cajun and Creole Recipes

An authentic Louisiana recipe with a rich and spicy fresh tomato based roux with fresh garlic, bell peppers, celery and onions mixed with crawfish and shrimp. A little time consuming but well worth it!! Serve over steamed rice with hushpuppies and/or crackers on the side.
Boulettes is French for 'little balls.' These combine the naturally sweet taste of crawfish tails with the Cajun 'Trinity' of onions, bell peppers, and celery, with an extra kick from the Cajun seasoning. They are deep fried until golden brown and delicious. You will love these!
I am going to give you my gumbo recipe. I learned to cook from my mother and grandmother who were born and raised in New Orleans and really knew how to cook. Most of the time, you could not get them to write down their recipes because they used a 'pinch' of this and 'just enough of that' and 'two fingers of water,' and so on. This recipe is a combination of both of their recipes which I have added to over the years. Serve over hot cooked rice. The gumbo can be frozen or refrigerated and many people like it better the next day. Bon appetit!
We're going to use this spicy and delicious New Orleans classic to demonstrate that it is possible to get good results from using waterlogged frozen shrimp, which unfortunately is sometimes the only option. To make them work we've got to use a few tricks. I prefer this with little chunks of browned chicken or pork, actually.
This is an easy and delicious take on a Louisiana classic that you can prepare and cook in 40 minutes! I use turkey kielbasa to cut down on the fat, but not the flavor. Season with hot pepper sauce if you like.
This recipe is a hot one, but delicious! If you are weak of tongue, then divide the amounts of peppers in half. Better to add more than spoil your creation! Bay scallops are preferred, but the larger sea scallops can be used if they are cut in half. This dish can also be placed in a casserole dish and placed under the broiler until top turns golden brown!
What a feast! Invite the family and dig into this messy, yummy boil. Combining crawfish, sausage, corn, mushrooms, potatoes, and artichokes, this is a dish you'll crave over and over. Add other seafood or vegetables to your liking.
Just like mom makes. I recommend cooking the day before you want to eat it. It is a time-consuming recipe and the taste gets even better after 24 hours in the refrigerator. For extra spice, add a splash of hot sauce.
This is a recipe that I obtained from a very good Cajun friend who is a native of Lafayette, Louisiana. His family adopted me (friendly) many years ago and we have swapped Cajun and Creole recipes through the years.
Tomatoes and shrimp cooked up with garlic and onions - this Gulf Coast tradition will have you dreaming of the bayou. This recipe can either be a main dish or a side dish. You can make it as hot as you want, just add more chili powder and hot sauce. Serve over hot rice.
This is my take on a Louisiana classic. No shortcuts! Put everything into the slow cooker in the morning and you will have your meal ready in the late afternoon or evening, whenever you are ready. This recipe will feed a lot of people.
This dish will warm your heart on a cold day. I first had this at a friend's house in Louisiana and after a few changes, shrimp instead of chicken for instance, I came up with a recipe I think you will enjoy as much as my family does. Serve over rice with additional seasoning on the side if you like it spicier, as I do. Enjoy.
My husband's grandmother taught me this recipe. She actually cooked for Cajun festivals. She used 40-gallon trash cans for her stock pots. People would line up for this authentic Cajun specialty. This recipe serves eight but multiplies well. Serve gumbo over cooked white rice.