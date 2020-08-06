Tofu Recipes

Tofu is the perfect ingredient for casseroles, stir-fries, curries, and lasagna. Find your favorite recipe.

Staff Picks

Tofu Nuggets

Rating: 4.25 stars
8
Bite-sized pieces of tofu are breaded with homemade whole wheat bread crumbs, then pan-fried for a special treat! Anyone who is skeptical about tofu will change their mind when they eat these tofu nuggets! Serve with ketchup (or other condiments) and enjoy!
By kate

Ultimate Tofu Breakfast Burrito Bowls

Rating: 4.79 stars
53
Tofu scrambles up just like eggs, and with some clever spices, even non-vegans will barely notice the difference. Try setting out toppings to let family or guests assemble their own burrito bowls.
By isachandra

Tofu Parmigiana

Rating: 4.49 stars
1276
Breaded tofu a la parmigiana. You'll just about swear this is eggplant or veal! One of my husband's favorites, and he doesn't even suspect! Serve with a simple crisp green salad, angel hair pasta and garlic bread.
By Jill B. Mittelstadt

Brown Rice Buddha Bowl

Rating: 4.44 stars
9
A fresh and crisp meal in one. Brown rice, vegetables, tofu and chickpeas are topped with a spicy Thai basil dressing and toasted sesame seeds.
By Buckwheat Queen

Vegan Lettuce Wraps

Easy, light and wholesomely delicious vegan lettuce wraps. A fun way to celebrate with a nutritious feast in the palm of your hand!
By VeggieCravings

Vegan Tofu Tacos

Rating: 3.67 stars
3
These tacos are a healthy vegan version of the classic Mexican taco. Serve with avocado on the side, if you wish!
By Balanced Babe

Vegan Sweet and Sour Meatballs

Rating: 5 stars
1
Fantastic vegan meatballs even my 4-year-old daughter and picky 70-year-old father love!
By Loopy4u

Guess What Makes Scrambled Tofu Look like Real Eggs?

By Vanessa Greaves

Tofu Salad

Rating: 4.39 stars
99
This salad has tofu, snow peas, ginger and garlic!
By JeanieMomof3

Tofu Fruit Julius

Rating: 4 stars
1
Silken tofu cubes blended with various fruits to create a delicious sweet summer drink. You can add more fresh or frozen fruit, if desired.
By Katheyjo

Perfect Grilled Tofu

Rating: 4.62 stars
29
This recipe is very easy to double, though you don't need quite double the marinade: About 1 1/2 times the marinade is perfect for four packages of tofu.
By benandbirdy

Tofu Stir-Fry with Peanut Sauce (Vegan)

Rating: 4.8 stars
88
This is a throwback recipe from when I was a hardcore vegan, but it's still one of my staples years later. It's healthy, filling, and full of flavor!
By Julia Rose
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

How To Cook With Tofu
Though intimidating at first, cooking with tofu is quick to master. Learn how to cook tofu every way you need to know to replace meat in your meal.
10 Top-Rated Tofu Stir-Fry Recipes for Quick Meatless Meals
All the inspiration you need is here with these terrific, top-rated tofu stir-fry recipes.
Pan-Fried Tofu
Rating: Unrated
4
Vegan Mapo Tofu
Rating: Unrated
2
Tofu for Beginners
Tofu Lasagna
Rating: Unrated
283

Baked Shells in Sauce

Rating: 4.27 stars
96

A filling main dish that is easily adaptable to suit your personal tastes. Recipe doubles/triples well. Use your favorite store bought or homemade tomato sauce.

More Tofu Recipes

Vegan Lasagna I

Rating: 4.39 stars
194
This lasagna is VERY good and is also a vegan recipe.
By Alison

Tofu Parmigiana

Rating: 4.49 stars
1276
Breaded tofu a la parmigiana. You'll just about swear this is eggplant or veal! One of my husband's favorites, and he doesn't even suspect! Serve with a simple crisp green salad, angel hair pasta and garlic bread.
By Jill B. Mittelstadt

Thai Curry Tofu

Rating: 4.09 stars
280
Curried tofu made with coconut milk.
By Shelita

Air Fryer Tofu

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
These crispy tofu bites are great as a snack, a topping for a salad, or added to a stir-fry. You may have to cook these in two batches, depending on the size of your air fryer.
By Bren

Miso Soup I

Rating: 3.73 stars
26
I am a big fan of miso soup, and this one is fairly straight forward with ingredients that are easy to find. Plus, it tastes great. If you prefer, you can replace the spinach with bok choy.
By Candice

Tofu Lasagna

Rating: 4.4 stars
283
Good for people who aren't reluctant to try tofu. After this lasagna you and your guests will love it!
By M.PERRY

Tofu Cheesecake

Rating: 4.18 stars
56
A vegan alternative to cheesecake. Very creamy and smooth. Top with fresh fruit, if desired.
By Skinnychef86

Tofu Turkey I

Rating: 4.17 stars
65
A vegan alternative especially good for Thanksgiving dinner! Serve with a vegetarian gravy and all the fixings. Enjoy!
By Becky

Air Fryer Bang Bang Tofu

Rating: 4.17 stars
6
Air-fried tofu that is seasoned on the inside, crispy on the outside, and dipped in a sweet-heat sauce for a party in your mouth with every bite. Serve in lettuce wraps if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Authentic Pad Thai Noodles

Rating: 4.21 stars
75
This is an authentic Thai recipe, with the proper ingredients (no ketchup or peanut butter). It is easy, quick, and absolutely delicious.
By Julia

Tofu and Veggies in Peanut Sauce

Rating: 4.09 stars
414
Easy, quick, and tasty meal. A favorite in our household.
By Anne Buchanan

Simple Pan-Fried Tofu

Rating: 4.89 stars
9
An everyday dish from Hong Kong for those who love the taste of soy sauce. Kids will love the salty fried protein. Serve with rice or eat as a snack!
By The Cow

Maple Glazed Tofu

Rating: 4.03 stars
30
A vegetarian alternative for ham; great for Easter, Christmas, etc.
By doll

Yellow Squash and Tofu Stir Fry

Rating: 4.68 stars
53
A great, quick vegetarian dish that includes yellow squash, zucchini, and tofu, making for a beautifully-colored dish. Top with cheese, if desired. You can use butter instead of olive oil, if desired.
By malevolentglitter

Pan-Fried Tofu

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Firm tofu breaded with nutritional yeast then pan-fried until golden brown. Creates a crispy breading. Great with hash browns and toast for a weekend breakfast, lunch, whatever! My daughter likes to dip this in ketchup. Excellent in a sandwich. For a low-fat version you can also bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) on a nonstick baking sheet for 15 to 20 minutes.
By KES115

Coconut Curry Tofu

Rating: 4.36 stars
737
My vegetarian daughter-in-law gave me this recipe for a creamy coconut milk, spicy curry, and ginger tofu dish! I serve it over rice.
By KATHYCOLLINS
Sponsored By MyPlate

Air Fryer Vegan Buffalo Tofu Bites

Rating: 5 stars
3
Tofu is breaded and air-fried then tossed in buffalo sauce for vegan buffalo wings to cure your spicy fix without oil. Freezing the tofu gives it a chewy texture that makes this snack just that much better. Serve with fresh veggies and vegan ranch dressing.
By Buckwheat Queen

Egg-Fried Tofu

Rating: 4.25 stars
4
Another simple, quick, and tasty tofu recipe taught to me by my wife, who is Korean. The dipping sauce described is quite spicy, so temper the ingredients to your taste. Eat with chopsticks.
By CCA

Tofu Quiche with Broccoli

Rating: 4.27 stars
94
This is one of the best quiches I have eaten! It is also one of the easiest to make!
By WhirledPeas

Baked Tofu Bites

Rating: 4.03 stars
463
Tofu cubes are marinated and then baked in the oven. The tofu can be used as a hot or cold snack or used as salad topping. Don't forget the smoke flavoring, it really adds the special flavor.
By VICKY9999

Protein-Packed Vegetarian Fried Rice

Rating: 3.2 stars
10
This vegetarian fried rice is delicious and packed with protein; a nutrient that many vegetarians have trouble incorporating into their diets.
By OwlsTheDragon

Breaded, Fried, Softly Spiced Tofu

Rating: 4.32 stars
279
This tofu recipe is completely gorgeous. A former roommate introduced me to some basics with tofu, and over the past few years, I've settled on this ratio of spices and other breading ingredients. The crust on the tofu sticks is tasty and the texture is really wonderful. Serve with a relish or a dip of some sort (I love this with plain yogurt mixed with eggplant brinjal). I usually make this with a cumin-scented rice dish and a garlicky broccoli side.
By Miss Sriri

General Tso's Tofu

Rating: 4.83 stars
6
Crispy tofu coated in a spicy, sweet, and salty sauce. I'm not a vegetarian but this is the best General Tso's dish I've had. I like to serve it over rice and garnish with sesame seeds and green onions.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Anna's Scrambled Tofu

Rating: 4.7 stars
10
My daughter and I share a love for this delicious, nutritious, and high-protein meal. Try different ingredients to suit your taste. We enjoy this meal at breakfast, but it would be suitable for any time of day. Add spinach, mushrooms, peanuts, or cashews as a topping. Serve over noodles or rice. Use additional nutritional yeast to thicken the sauce or add water to thin it.
By Daniel Dunfey
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com