Tofu Recipes

Bite-sized pieces of tofu are breaded with homemade whole wheat bread crumbs, then pan-fried for a special treat! Anyone who is skeptical about tofu will change their mind when they eat these tofu nuggets! Serve with ketchup (or other condiments) and enjoy!
Breaded tofu a la parmigiana. You'll just about swear this is eggplant or veal! One of my husband's favorites, and he doesn't even suspect! Serve with a simple crisp green salad, angel hair pasta and garlic bread.
Firm tofu breaded with nutritional yeast then pan-fried until golden brown. Creates a crispy breading. Great with hash browns and toast for a weekend breakfast, lunch, whatever! My daughter likes to dip this in ketchup. Excellent in a sandwich. For a low-fat version you can also bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) on a nonstick baking sheet for 15 to 20 minutes.
Tofu is breaded and air-fried then tossed in buffalo sauce for vegan buffalo wings to cure your spicy fix without oil. Freezing the tofu gives it a chewy texture that makes this snack just that much better. Serve with fresh veggies and vegan ranch dressing.
This tofu recipe is completely gorgeous. A former roommate introduced me to some basics with tofu, and over the past few years, I've settled on this ratio of spices and other breading ingredients. The crust on the tofu sticks is tasty and the texture is really wonderful. Serve with a relish or a dip of some sort (I love this with plain yogurt mixed with eggplant brinjal). I usually make this with a cumin-scented rice dish and a garlicky broccoli side.
Crispy tofu coated in a spicy, sweet, and salty sauce. I'm not a vegetarian but this is the best General Tso's dish I've had. I like to serve it over rice and garnish with sesame seeds and green onions.
My daughter and I share a love for this delicious, nutritious, and high-protein meal. Try different ingredients to suit your taste. We enjoy this meal at breakfast, but it would be suitable for any time of day. Add spinach, mushrooms, peanuts, or cashews as a topping. Serve over noodles or rice. Use additional nutritional yeast to thicken the sauce or add water to thin it.