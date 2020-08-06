Vegetarian Appetizer Recipes

Recipes for easy and delicious vegetarian and vegan appetizers, including tartlets, roasted chickpeas, hummus, candied nuts, and more.

Staff Picks

Hummus III

2260
Hummus is a pureed garbanzo bean dip with Middle Eastern origins. Serve with pita and an assortment of fresh vegetables. This is the secret combination straight from a Boston restaurant. Tahini, or sesame seed paste, can be found in health food stores, gourmet shops and even many grocery stores.
By RC2STEP

Vegetarian Buffalo Chicken Dip

22
Creamy, cheesy, spicy, vegetarian dip. I have been a vegetarian for 19 years, and this is a great hot dip for parties - enjoyed by non-vegetarians too! Serve with wheat tortilla chips.
By shannon s

Dill Dip III

My mother gave me this recipe, and told me never to share it, but I think everyone should enjoy it. This dip is definitely better if you make it one day ahead. It can be easily halved, because it makes so much!
By Darby “SilverSprite2004” Kenne

Veggie Delight on Garlic Bread

106
Looks elegant and very, very tasty.
By Ila

Vegan Air Fryer Taquitos

2
Delicious taquitos made with mashed potatoes just like mom used to make. Only now they're vegan and none of the flavors are sacrificed! Serve with sides of non-dairy yogurt, Mexican tomato sauce, guacamole, or your choice of sides.
By Yoly

Easy Red Pepper Hummus

126
Red Pepper Hummus that has been a favorite of all my friends. Easy to make! Serve with chips, pita chips, veggies, or whatever.
By kfordham281

Parmesan Garlic Bread

296
This is a recipe I came up with myself. It is great with most Italian dishes. It can be doubled as needed.
By Sarah

Easy Cheese Ball II

840
A delicious and easy way to enjoy a cheese ball. Serve with crackers and enjoy! You can cut this recipe in half to make a smaller version. You could substitute Colby, mozzarella, or Monterey Jack cheese for the Cheddar the recipe calls for.
By EXPLORE725

Annie's Fruit Salsa and Cinnamon Chips

4517
Easy to make, tasty fruit salsa and cinnamon tortilla chips. Great as an appetizer or a snack. Great for anytime!
By Allrecipes Member
Sponsored By MyPlate

Balsamic Bruschetta

1117
An easy recipe for homemade bruschetta, the classic Italian appetizer.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Guacamole

Simply a quick recipe for tasty guacamole! Great with tortilla chips or as a topping for Mexican foods!
By Denise Goodman

Churros

816
These sweet Mexican fritters are easy to make at home!
By Delia
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Mouth-Watering Stuffed Mushrooms
4235
"This is the first time I have ever attempted to make stuffed mushrooms and they were great! There were NO leftovers! Easy, fast, and budget-friendly." – summer
Hummus III
"Yummy! As people's diets are more diverse, hummus wins for just about everyone! It's vegan, gluten-free and sugar-free!" – Career2HomeSchoolMom
Great Garlic Bread
507
Best Spinach Dip Ever
1406
Crispy Edamame
221

More Vegetarian Appetizer Recipes

Guacamole

7434
Cilantro and cayenne give this classic guacamole a tasty kick. Serve it smooth or chunky.
By Allrecipes Member

Mouth-Watering Stuffed Mushrooms

4235
A restaurant-worthy appetizer stuffed with cream cheese, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and a hint of heat.
By Angie Gorkoff

Easy Guacamole

1021
A simple go-to guacamole recipe that makes you beg for more. Try it if you're learning how to make guac, or just need to whip up a batch for friends.
By Allrecipes Member

Hot Artichoke and Spinach Dip II

3023
Who can deny the popularity of artichokes and spinach blended with cheeses? Try this hot, flavorful dip with toasted bread or tortilla chips.
By TIFFANY BRENNAN

Best Spinach Dip Ever

1406
A flavorful spinach dip fills a tasty bread bowl. Perfect for entertaining!
By Allrecipes Member

Kettle Corn

1508
White sugar makes the Kettle Corn taste like popcorn balls. Use brown sugar and it will taste like caramel corn.
By SUE202

Churros

816
These sweet Mexican fritters are easy to make at home!
By Delia

Spinach Pinwheels

106
Here's a great looking and great tasting appetizer. It's easy, too! You can substitute any flavor of cheese spread for garlic herb.
By BDEGER

Corn Fritters

779
Nothing warms up a cool night like a plateful of old-time corn fritters! Dig in, these are delicious!
By Joan Zaffary

Roasted Chickpeas

518
A delicious, high fiber snack, these roasted chickpeas are a crispy, crunchy alternative to bland, mushy chickpeas.
By akcpa

Taco Dip I

426
This is a scrumptious taco dip. When I use all low-fat ingredients, such as low-fat sour cream and low-fat Cheddar, it still comes out so delicious! Serve with baked tortilla chips for dipping.
By Allrecipes Member

Simple Artichoke Dip

164
Easy artichoke dip that's rich and creamy and oven-baked to perfection.
By Allrecipes Member

Nacho Cheese Sauce

665
Here's a simple cheese sauce to spread over tortilla chips. Add some jalapenos to spice things up a bit.
By MARY ANN PUTMAN

Feta Cheese Foldovers

323
Golden puffed pastries are filled with a feta cheese mixture. These can be made ahead, and popped into the oven after your guests arrive.
By Christine L.

How to Make Pico de Gallo

524
This quick and easy recipe shows you to how to make pico de gallo.
By Paula Stotts

Great Garlic Bread

507
Italian bread is drenched in a butter, garlic, and herb mixture, then loaded up with mozzarella cheese!
By Noelle C

Air Fryer Pasta Chips

5
These cheesy pasta chips made in the air fryer are crunchy, salty, and addicting. Eat them plain or serve with a marinara dipping sauce.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Japanese Tamago Egg

35
Tamago egg is classic Japanese folded omelet sometimes called tamagoyaki. The omelet is sweet, has a light texture, and works well when served over sushi rice and with soy and wasabi sauce for dipping. Tamago is the Japanese word for egg. Mirin is sweet rice wine and dashi is traditional Japanese soup stock (make from kelp or shiitake). These ingredients are now carried in most larger grocery stores or at Asian markets.
By Pokerman11
Sponsored By MyPlate

Potato Salad Bites

1
Potato rounds are piled with a creamy dressing and plenty of crunch in these potato salad bites that are easy to assemble once all the chopping is done!
By LauraF

Air Fryer Hard-Boiled Eggs

25
I love not having to wait for the water to boil and not having to wash the pot. I just place my eggs in the air fryer and in 15 minutes they're hard-boiled.
By Yoly

Real Hummus

1182
This hummus is a family recipe passed down from many generations. Eat with warm pita bread.
By ROYHOBBS

Candied Almonds

422
This recipe requires only sugar, cinnamon, and water to make a sweet coating for almonds.
By Darla K

Extra Easy Hummus

665
Tahini-free hummus that only takes minutes, and is a favorite with my kids.
By Donalyn

Mango Salsa

502
This is a very tasty mango salsa that is great served over fish. My favorite is any fish blackened with Cajun seasoning and then topped with this salsa. Also great for dipping chips.
By IYENGAR21
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com