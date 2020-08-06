Vegetarian Appetizer Recipes

Staff Picks Hummus III
Hummus is a pureed garbanzo bean dip with Middle Eastern origins. Serve with pita and an assortment of fresh vegetables. This is the secret combination straight from a Boston restaurant. Tahini, or sesame seed paste, can be found in health food stores, gourmet shops and even many grocery stores.
By RC2STEP
Vegetarian Buffalo Chicken Dip
Creamy, cheesy, spicy, vegetarian dip. I have been a vegetarian for 19 years, and this is a great hot dip for parties - enjoyed by non-vegetarians too! Serve with wheat tortilla chips.
Dill Dip III
My mother gave me this recipe, and told me never to share it, but I think everyone should enjoy it. This dip is definitely better if you make it one day ahead. It can be easily halved, because it makes so much!
By Darby “SilverSprite2004” Kenne Vegan Air Fryer Taquitos
Delicious taquitos made with mashed potatoes just like mom used to make. Only now they're vegan and none of the flavors are sacrificed! Serve with sides of non-dairy yogurt, Mexican tomato sauce, guacamole, or your choice of sides.
Easy Red Pepper Hummus
Red Pepper Hummus that has been a favorite of all my friends. Easy to make! Serve with chips, pita chips, veggies, or whatever.
Parmesan Garlic Bread
This is a recipe I came up with myself. It is great with most Italian dishes. It can be doubled as needed.
By Sarah Easy Cheese Ball II
A delicious and easy way to enjoy a cheese ball. Serve with crackers and enjoy! You can cut this recipe in half to make a smaller version. You could substitute Colby, mozzarella, or Monterey Jack cheese for the Cheddar the recipe calls for.
By EXPLORE725 Balsamic Bruschetta
An easy recipe for homemade bruschetta, the classic Italian appetizer.
By Allrecipes Member Easy Guacamole
Simply a quick recipe for tasty guacamole! Great with tortilla chips or as a topping for Mexican foods!
By Denise Goodman Churros
These sweet Mexican fritters are easy to make at home!
Inspiration and Ideas Mouth-Watering Stuffed Mushrooms
"This is the first time I have ever attempted to make stuffed mushrooms and they were great! There were NO leftovers! Easy, fast, and budget-friendly." – summer
"Yummy! As people's diets are more diverse, hummus wins for just about everyone! It's vegan, gluten-free and sugar-free!" – Career2HomeSchoolMom
More Vegetarian Appetizer Recipes Guacamole
Cilantro and cayenne give this classic guacamole a tasty kick. Serve it smooth or chunky.
By Allrecipes Member Easy Guacamole
A simple go-to guacamole recipe that makes you beg for more. Try it if you're learning how to make guac, or just need to whip up a batch for friends.
By Allrecipes Member Hot Artichoke and Spinach Dip II
Who can deny the popularity of artichokes and spinach blended with cheeses? Try this hot, flavorful dip with toasted bread or tortilla chips.
Best Spinach Dip Ever
A flavorful spinach dip fills a tasty bread bowl. Perfect for entertaining!
By Allrecipes Member Kettle Corn
White sugar makes the Kettle Corn taste like popcorn balls. Use brown sugar and it will taste like caramel corn.
By SUE202 Churros
These sweet Mexican fritters are easy to make at home!
Spinach Pinwheels
Here's a great looking and great tasting appetizer. It's easy, too! You can substitute any flavor of cheese spread for garlic herb.
Corn Fritters
Nothing warms up a cool night like a plateful of old-time corn fritters! Dig in, these are delicious!
Roasted Chickpeas
A delicious, high fiber snack, these roasted chickpeas are a crispy, crunchy alternative to bland, mushy chickpeas.
Taco Dip I
This is a scrumptious taco dip. When I use all low-fat ingredients, such as low-fat sour cream and low-fat Cheddar, it still comes out so delicious! Serve with baked tortilla chips for dipping.
By Allrecipes Member Simple Artichoke Dip
Easy artichoke dip that's rich and creamy and oven-baked to perfection.
By Allrecipes Member Nacho Cheese Sauce
Here's a simple cheese sauce to spread over tortilla chips. Add some jalapenos to spice things up a bit.
By MARY ANN PUTMAN Feta Cheese Foldovers
Golden puffed pastries are filled with a feta cheese mixture. These can be made ahead, and popped into the oven after your guests arrive.
By Christine L. Great Garlic Bread
Italian bread is drenched in a butter, garlic, and herb mixture, then loaded up with mozzarella cheese!
Air Fryer Pasta Chips
These cheesy pasta chips made in the air fryer are crunchy, salty, and addicting. Eat them plain or serve with a marinara dipping sauce.
Japanese Tamago Egg
Tamago egg is classic Japanese folded omelet sometimes called tamagoyaki. The omelet is sweet, has a light texture, and works well when served over sushi rice and with soy and wasabi sauce for dipping. Tamago is the Japanese word for egg. Mirin is sweet rice wine and dashi is traditional Japanese soup stock (make from kelp or shiitake). These ingredients are now carried in most larger grocery stores or at Asian markets.
Potato Salad Bites
Potato rounds are piled with a creamy dressing and plenty of crunch in these potato salad bites that are easy to assemble once all the chopping is done!
Air Fryer Hard-Boiled Eggs
I love not having to wait for the water to boil and not having to wash the pot. I just place my eggs in the air fryer and in 15 minutes they're hard-boiled.
Real Hummus
This hummus is a family recipe passed down from many generations. Eat with warm pita bread.
Candied Almonds
This recipe requires only sugar, cinnamon, and water to make a sweet coating for almonds.
Extra Easy Hummus
Tahini-free hummus that only takes minutes, and is a favorite with my kids.
By Donalyn Mango Salsa
This is a very tasty mango salsa that is great served over fish. My favorite is any fish blackened with Cajun seasoning and then topped with this salsa. Also great for dipping chips.
