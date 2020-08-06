Rib Recipes

I tip my cap to a certain fast food franchise for coming up with the idea for a boneless baby back rib sandwich, the only downside being that they use about 60 mystery ingredients-- ribs not necessarily being one of them. That's why you should try this easy homemade version with real ribs; simply bake, chill, cut, sauce, finish on the grill, and voila! One of the best sandwiches I've ever had.
This version of delicious Korean beef short ribs dish for your Instant Pot® or other multi-cooker pressure cooker will have the ribs falling off the bone! Soaking the ribs first is the traditional method. I recommend soaking for at least an hour, though traditionally you would soak them for longer than that, changing the water after the first hour. If you don't have an Asian pear, an apple will do as a substitute. Serve over white rice.
These spicy Korean ribs are a family favorite recipe, picked it from the local paper. Best if left in the fridge overnight, the flavors are a lot stronger. The more sauce, the better! Serve with Asian sesame coleslaw.
The story goes that terracotta tile workers in Impruneta, Tuscany, would place this stew into clay pots and cook it in their still-hot kilns overnight where it would be ready in the morning. They used a lot of pepper because the meat was not always top quality. The amount of pepper is up to you--I used a ridiculous amount, but even so it wasn't overpowering.
We tied the world record here for fewest ingredients in a marinade, with one, but thanks to the kiwi's enzymatic magic, that's all we need. Unlike some tropical fruit marinades, kiwi doesn't turn the meat into mush, and provides a nice, slightly sweet and acidic base for our ancho chili rub. Finish with a sprinkling of green onions and a side of barbecue sauce and potato salad.
The basics of this recipe came from my mom, and it was passed down to her from her mother and Oma. I changed it a little, and you can too. You can braise in basically any liquid you want. The short ribs come out so delicious and tender, and there is not an overwhelming sauce to overpower them.
The basics of this recipe came from my mom, and it was passed down to her from her mother and Oma. I changed it a little, and you can too. You can braise in basically any liquid you want. The short ribs come out so delicious and tender, and there is not an overwhelming sauce to overpower them.
After searching the internet for a good Chinese Spareribs recipe and not finding any that caught my eye, I decided to make my own. This recipe is pretty simple, and yields tender, juicy, tangy ribs. In Japan, I cooked this in the fish broiler, but it should be fine on the grill or in the oven.
These are tender and the meat falls right off the bone. Generally, people think of baby back ribs as a meal they would only order when at a restaurant, but they are so easy to make at home. This recipe could not be any more simple.
This is the staple of Korean fine dining, but too expensive in the restaurants. It is also simple to make at home, and will leave your guests asking for more. Total time includes marinating time. Traditionally, should be served sliced, rolled in romaine lettuce leaves, along with white rice, lightly browned garlic slices, and gochujang (Korean red pepper paste).
This recipe is easier than it sounds. I usually cook the ribs the day before and grill them for a quick dinner the next night. FYI: the sauce is much better after it is cooked. It is not a dipping sauce.