Rib Recipes

Chef John's Copycat McRib® Sandwich

18
I tip my cap to a certain fast food franchise for coming up with the idea for a boneless baby back rib sandwich, the only downside being that they use about 60 mystery ingredients-- ribs not necessarily being one of them. That's why you should try this easy homemade version with real ribs; simply bake, chill, cut, sauce, finish on the grill, and voila! One of the best sandwiches I've ever had.
By Chef John

Instant Pot® Galbi (Korean-Style Short Ribs)

7
This version of delicious Korean beef short ribs dish for your Instant Pot® or other multi-cooker pressure cooker will have the ribs falling off the bone! Soaking the ribs first is the traditional method. I recommend soaking for at least an hour, though traditionally you would soak them for longer than that, changing the water after the first hour. If you don't have an Asian pear, an apple will do as a substitute. Serve over white rice.
By fabeveryday

Italian Sausage Baby Back Ribs

21
These Italian sausage-spiced baby back ribs have a wonderful flavor, which is further highlighted by the spicy, sweet, and tangy orange glaze . Serve them up at your next game day party or potluck.
By Chef John

Spicy Korean Ribs

7
These spicy Korean ribs are a family favorite recipe, picked it from the local paper. Best if left in the fridge overnight, the flavors are a lot stronger. The more sauce, the better! Serve with Asian sesame coleslaw.
By NickD

Peposa Dell'Impruneta (Tuscan Black Pepper Beef)

47
The story goes that terracotta tile workers in Impruneta, Tuscany, would place this stew into clay pots and cook it in their still-hot kilns overnight where it would be ready in the morning. They used a lot of pepper because the meat was not always top quality. The amount of pepper is up to you--I used a ridiculous amount, but even so it wasn't overpowering.
By Chef John

Botack's Fall-Off-the-Bone Pineapple Baked Rack of Ribs

1
See for yourself! You can make your own dipping sauce, use your favorite barbeque sauce, or just eat them as-is. You're probably going to want to double the recipe.
By Botack

Instant Pot® Ribs

14
Instant Pot® ribs are so tender they fall of the bone. The best part is that you can cook them start to finish in just a little over an hour.
By ktskas

Grilled Kiwi and Chili-Rubbed Short Ribs

1
We tied the world record here for fewest ingredients in a marinade, with one, but thanks to the kiwi's enzymatic magic, that's all we need. Unlike some tropical fruit marinades, kiwi doesn't turn the meat into mush, and provides a nice, slightly sweet and acidic base for our ancho chili rub. Finish with a sprinkling of green onions and a side of barbecue sauce and potato salad.
By Chef John

Oven-Baked Baby Back Ribs

739
Chef John's baby back ribs are glazed with BBQ and baked until tender.

Simple Beef Short Ribs

301
The basics of this recipe came from my mom, and it was passed down to her from her mother and Oma. I changed it a little, and you can too. You can braise in basically any liquid you want. The short ribs come out so delicious and tender, and there is not an overwhelming sauce to overpower them.
By CooperCook

Tender Pork Spare Ribs

320
Fajita seasoning is the secret ingredient to these fall-off-the-bone ribs. You'll want to plan head though. Ribs this juicy and tender needs to be cooked low and slow--but they're worth the wait!
By Kerri Jaggers

Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs

742
Baby back ribs, seasoned with a cumin, chili powder, and paprika spice rub, are slow-cooked on your grill over indirect heat until fall-off-the-bone tender.
By BONNIE Q.
