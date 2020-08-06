Rib Recipes

Instant Pot® Galbi (Korean-Style Short Ribs)

Rating: 4.5 stars 7

This version of delicious Korean beef short ribs dish for your Instant Pot® or other multi-cooker pressure cooker will have the ribs falling off the bone! Soaking the ribs first is the traditional method. I recommend soaking for at least an hour, though traditionally you would soak them for longer than that, changing the water after the first hour. If you don't have an Asian pear, an apple will do as a substitute. Serve over white rice.