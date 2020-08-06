Vinaigrette Dressing Recipes

This is a tangy vinaigretteu002du002dwonderful on mixed greens, tomato, onion and cucumber salads. It's also good if used sparingly over steamed veggies or stir-frys. Sometimes I use traditional balsamic vinegar. However, this will produce a slightly sweeter vinaigrette.
I am a big fan of Chick-fil-A's® grilled market salad and their signature zesty apple cider vinaigrette! So, I developed a recipe to fill that craving. This dressing is simply amazing… the zing of the apple cider vinegar, hint of sweet pineapple and tangy lime juice, and warm heat of the freshly cracked black pepper is a sure winner!
This is a great easy summer salad, with a lot of options as to mixing and matching. Plus the salad looks pretty fancy. You can throw in any summer fruit or berry with this mix, blueberries and raspberries are a good choice, as are blackberries later in the season. The nuts are optional but a pecan or roasted almond adds a little crunch and more protein!
I get raves when I bring tossed salads to dinner parties because I also make my own dressing. This vinaigrette is quite easy, using staples from your pantry and doesn't use salt! Bulk up on the lemon juice for extra zing. You can also substitute tarragon vinegar for a different feel. Serve over a tossed salad, antipasto, or as a quick marinade for beef, chicken, or pork.
A delicious Ukrainian beet salad! Great with meat and poultry dishes (especially Chicken Kyiv) with a side of mashed potatoes! The preparation takes some time, but I really like the salad! It is one of the few salads popular in Ukraine that doesn't contain mayonnaise! Enjoy!
This is a light and lovely salad dressing that lends itself well to a simple and elegant salad. I love to use it on a salad of butter lettuce, arugula, goat cheese, and caramelized pecans - simply delicious!
This is a delicious, tangy vinaigrette. It's so versatile, it can be used for mixed greens or taco salads. Enjoy! Serve immediately or keep in the fridge for 4 to 5 days. I prefer white wine vinegar in this recipe, as opposed to regular white vinegar. You can also use Dijon mustard if you prefer to spicy brown.