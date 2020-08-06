Vinaigrette Dressing Recipes

Need a salad dressing recipe for your salad tonight? Try one of our quick and easy vinaigrettes.

Community Picks

Our Favorite Balsamic Vinaigrette

501
This is a simple, sweet, and savory balsamic vinaigrette you can prepare in a matter of minutes.
By Singer6

Pasta Salad with Homemade Dressing

262
Let this homemade pasta salad dressing elevate your pasta salad!
By BONNIES

Basil Vinaigrette Dressing

169
This basil vinaigrette dressing is easy to make and especially good with summer salads.
By NEERONDOGS

Honey Garlic Vinaigrette

157
I serve this every time I have friends over because I love getting all the praise! They rave about it! People love the contrast of the snappy garlic and the sweet honey - I'm sure you will too.
By DAWNER119

Maple-Balsamic Vinaigrette

141
This dressing is good on any salad, especially salads containing chicken or shrimp. It's also a good marinade for pork tenderloin!
By stefychefy

Smoked Paprika Vinaigrette

183
This tasty smoked paprika vinaigrette makes a great salad dressing and a great marinade! It's so easy to throw together in a blender or food processor. Add a pinch of sugar if too tart.
By DC Girly Girl

Dill Vinaigrette

142
It's pretty tasty!
By Allrecipes Member

Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

345
This dressing has a mild raspberry flavor. I usually prepare it with canola oil.
By JAN W

Mustard Vinaigrette

223
This spicy honey-mustard dressing is an easy and versatile dressing for almost any salad!
By sal

Mama's Balsamic Vinaigrette

182
This is a wonderful vinaigrette that my mother invented. It's wonderful as a dressing, but we also use it for chicken marinade and steamed veggies.
By SOSARA77

Balsamic Vinaigrette

364
This is a tangy vinaigretteu002du002dwonderful on mixed greens, tomato, onion and cucumber salads. It's also good if used sparingly over steamed veggies or stir-frys. Sometimes I use traditional balsamic vinegar. However, this will produce a slightly sweeter vinaigrette.
By GARYR

The Best Lemon Vinaigrette

218
This is one of my favorite salad dressings. It works for a simple salad or with crispy Parmesan chicken with a cool salad on top.
By lukeder101
Inspiration and Ideas

Blueberry Vinaigrette Dressing
15
Try this vinaigrette on a blueberry walnut salad! It's slightly sweet, making it a terrific complement to the walnuts and feta cheese.
Roasted Tomato Balsamic Vinaigrette
11
Chef John combines good-quality double-concentrated tomato paste with rice vinegar, balsamic vinegar, and Dijon for this deeply flavored salad dressing.
Fresh Raspberry Balsamic Vinaigrette
100
Honey-Lime Vinaigrette
82
Simple Ponzu Salad Dressing
2

More Vinaigrette Dressing Recipes

Easy Strawberry Vinaigrette

137
This strawberry vinaigrette changed the way I eat salads. It's easy, delicious, and low-calorie. I like it with a spinach, almond, and feta salad.
By Courtney

The Best Lemon Vinaigrette

215
This tangy lemon vinaigrette is a standout dressing for any green salad!

Honey Apple Cider Vinaigrette

A quick and easy apple cider vinaigrette recipe sweetened with honey.
By Kim

Copycat Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette

3
I am a big fan of Chick-fil-A's® grilled market salad and their signature zesty apple cider vinaigrette! So, I developed a recipe to fill that craving. This dressing is simply amazing… the zing of the apple cider vinegar, hint of sweet pineapple and tangy lime juice, and warm heat of the freshly cracked black pepper is a sure winner!
By Lisa Buckholts

Susan's Vinaigrette Coleslaw

101
This is the best recipe for a fresh and light coleslaw that goes well with everything. This is the only coleslaw recipe you'll use once you've tried it.
By SusieQ

Orange Vinaigrette

154
A low-fat vinaigrette recipe
By Allrecipes Member

Strawberry and Spinach Salad with Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

140
This is a great easy summer salad, with a lot of options as to mixing and matching. Plus the salad looks pretty fancy. You can throw in any summer fruit or berry with this mix, blueberries and raspberries are a good choice, as are blackberries later in the season. The nuts are optional but a pecan or roasted almond adds a little crunch and more protein!
By Shelby Cady

Creamy Balsamic Vinaigrette

78
This recipe is so quick, easy, and versatile, you may never purchase bottled dressing again. A variety of herbs and spices can be added to suit your personal taste.
By Cathy

White Balsamic Vinaigrette

28
A Panera Breadu0026reg; copycat recipe. They use this dressing on the Fuji apple chicken salad.
By Becky

Kale, Quinoa, and Avocado Salad with Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette

581
Steaming the kale removes some of the bitterness. The salad dressing ties all the flavors together. A quartet of super foods (kale, quinoa, avocado, and olive oil) make this a healthy meal!
By Stephanie Ford
Honey Dijon Balsamic Vinaigrette

181
Easy and delicious. Perfect for dipping bread in or great for dressing a salad.
By GumboGirl

No Salt Vinaigrette

47
I get raves when I bring tossed salads to dinner parties because I also make my own dressing. This vinaigrette is quite easy, using staples from your pantry and doesn't use salt! Bulk up on the lemon juice for extra zing. You can also substitute tarragon vinegar for a different feel. Serve over a tossed salad, antipasto, or as a quick marinade for beef, chicken, or pork.
By PHILLYJH

White Wine Vinaigrette

83
This vinaigrette is nice and tangy but not overpowering. Perfect with a simple green salad. Can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.
By cookingfool

Ukrainian Salat Vinaigrette (Beet Salad)

60
A delicious Ukrainian beet salad! Great with meat and poultry dishes (especially Chicken Kyiv) with a side of mashed potatoes! The preparation takes some time, but I really like the salad! It is one of the few salads popular in Ukraine that doesn't contain mayonnaise! Enjoy!
By BrandyLoveWine

Honey-Balsamic Vinaigrette

140
This is a salad dressing that I really enjoy on a green salad with walnuts, cranberries, avocado and goat cheese crumbles. This dressing is strong, so a little goes a long way.
By Madenish

Balsamic Vinegar and Olive Oil Dressing

64
Add balsamic vinegar to your dressing to give it a fresh and lively taste!
By Allrecipes Member

Tropical Salad with Pineapple Vinaigrette

244
An easy salad to make with a bag of salad greens, pineapple, bacon bits, nuts and toasted coconut. Use fresh pineapple, if you can, and substitute toasted almonds for the macadamia nuts, if desired.
By Marianne G

Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

301
I kept trying to duplicate the delicious Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette from TGI Fridays®. This is very very close.
By CATHYRAE

Orange, Walnut, Gorgonzola and Mixed Greens Salad with Fresh Citrus Vinaigrette

250
A tasty summery salad made with fresh oranges, red onions, glazed walnuts, and Gorgonzola cheese, then topped with a homemade citrus vinaigrette! Easy and delicious!
By FAITHFUL96

Pear Vinaigrette

56
This is a light and lovely salad dressing that lends itself well to a simple and elegant salad. I love to use it on a salad of butter lettuce, arugula, goat cheese, and caramelized pecans - simply delicious!
By Jill Tall

Cucumber Salad With Thai Sweet Chili Vinaigrette

85
Cool, spicy, and sweet.
By maryelle

Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette

71
This is a delicious, tangy vinaigrette. It's so versatile, it can be used for mixed greens or taco salads. Enjoy! Serve immediately or keep in the fridge for 4 to 5 days. I prefer white wine vinegar in this recipe, as opposed to regular white vinegar. You can also use Dijon mustard if you prefer to spicy brown.
By drjwall

Vinaigrette

132
This is simple to make and delicious, especially if you like garlic.
By Allrecipes Member

Cucumber Salad with Dill Vinaigrette

33
A fresh and light salad that involves no mayo or sour cream, so it is great for picnics and BBQs! Serve immediately or refrigerate overnight to let flavors blend.
By CHEFBOYOSARAH
