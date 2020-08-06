Main Dish Salad Recipes

Plenty of salads eat like a meal. Browse recipes for chicken salads, steak salads, taco salads, and grain salads that are hearty enough to be dinner's main event.

Community Picks

Caprese Salad with Grilled Flank Steak

71
Grilled, marinated flank steaks makes Caprese salad a tasty main course.
By cookinmama

Taco Salad III

263
This taco salad contains traditional ingredients such as lettuce, tomatoes, beans, ground beef and corn chips. Serve this salad on a hot summer day.
By Allrecipes Member

Cobb Salad

486
A Cobb salad packed with all your favorites — what's not to love?
By Allrecipes Member

Soba Noodle Salad with Chicken and Sesame

37
This tasty salad with Japanese buckwheat noodles is both quick and healthy; great for lunch or dinner. Most larger supermarkets have buckwheat soba noodles in the Asian food section.
By donrmath

Salad Nicoise

68
This French-inspired salad makes a delightful summer dish. You can dress it up with other garden vegetables like corn, blanched broccoli, cauliflower and asparagus!
By Allrecipes Member

Vietnamese Chicken Salad

45
This is a very simple-to-make salad with bold flavors. You can serve as a side dish or just have it alone. The salad can be refrigerated overnight and still taste good the next day.
By Jia T

Larb - Laotian Chicken Mince

22
A Vietnamese friend taught me how to make this dish that originates from Laos and Cambodia. If you can't find galangal, substitute fresh ginger and a squirt of lime juice. Pre-ground chicken, turkey or pork may be used instead of the chicken thigh meat. Serve with sticky rice or in lettuce cups.
By Baking Nana

Pesto Pasta Caprese Salad

191
The traditional Caprese salad is modified to pasta form. The mozzarella used is a fresh mozzarella, if you use the brick style, it will not be the same. If you can't find the pearlini mozzarella, use the cieglini and cut it in half. Regular rotini pasta can be used but the cooking time will be different.
By thedailygourmet

Thai Beef Salad

152
A colorful, tangy salad that brings out the best in Thai cuisine and spices.
By Allrecipes Member

Chicken Broccoli Salad

43
This salad is perfect for hot summer months! The sweet and tangy taste is very addictive.
By JeriM in Austin, Tx

Tex-Mex Quinoa Salad

120
This versatile salad can be served warm in a tortilla, or as a filling for tacos and burritos.
By SnuzzleMonkey

Grilled Chicken Salad with Seasonal Fruit

268
Both beautiful in presentation and taste, this salad uses fresh berries in summer (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries), and orange segments in winter. Anytime of year this composed salad will bring rave reviews.
By Karena
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

15 Main Dish Salads for Summer
Summer is always the right time to elevate salads to main-dish status.
Salads That Eat Like a Meal
Check out these light yet satisfying salads that eat like a meal.
Chicken Caesar Pasta
245
Hiyashi Chuka Noodle Salad
32
Main Dish Salads That Do Healthy Right
Chicken Noodle Salad
15
Simple Pasta Salad
167

An easy yet delicious pasta salad made with Italian dressing and veggies.

More Main Dish Salad Recipes

12 Refreshing Thai-Inspired Summer Salads

These delicious salads are perfect for summer picnics and barbecues.
By Carl Hanson

Asian Chicken Salad

615
A perfect salad for leftover BBQ, boiled, broiled or baked chicken. A very crunchy salad with a tasty sweet Asian-style dressing. The kids love it too! The Chinese rice noodles are of the cellophane type and can be found in the Asian section of most grocery stores. They are often in rectangle form and in clear packaging.
By Allrecipes Member

Caribbean Chicken Salad

175
With just a few things done ahead of time, your dinner can be a breeze.
By Allrecipes Member

Chicken Fiesta Salad

696
This is an attractive and zesty all in one dish. It's full of veggies and chicken, and loaded with flavor. A quick fix for a long day. If desired, top with shredded cheese and tortilla chips.
By ANGL8277

Kale, Quinoa, and Avocado Salad with Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette

581
Steaming the kale removes some of the bitterness. The salad dressing ties all the flavors together. A quartet of super foods (kale, quinoa, avocado, and olive oil) make this a healthy meal!
By Stephanie Ford
Sponsored By MyPlate

Black Bean, Corn, and Quinoa Salad

37
This is a wonderful Southwestern style salad that is quick and easy to make.
By tarnapx

Spinach Salad with Chicken, Avocado, and Goat Cheese

44
Great salad with chicken, avocado, and goat cheese.
By Bethshan

Quinoa, Beet, and Arugula Salad

200
Quinoa has a light, fluffy texture when cooked, and can be used as an alternative to white rice or couscous in most dishes. The arugula has a rich peppery taste, and has an exceptionally strong flavor for a leafy green which goes well with the slightly nutty flavor of the quinoa.
By slmcm

Cranberry and Cilantro Quinoa Salad

548
I got this recipe from the restaurant my dad built. I love the unique way of cooking the quinoa and the great combinations of the flavors.
By Alison
Sponsored By MyPlate

Fab Summer Blackened Chicken Salad

24
This is perfect for summer. You can even buy cooked chicken if it's too hot to cook your own. This makes two large dinner portions.
By devilsdancefloor

Kale and Quinoa Salad

262
Delicious and nutritious! This salad is sure to please the crowd! And with so many options to mix and match to your tastes, you can't go wrong. You can play with the kale-to-quinoa ratio to make this your own. Use alternative nuts and dried fruit to customize to your own taste buds.
By Kicius
Sponsored By MyPlate

Easy Chinese Chicken Salad

26
This salad is always a hit. Everyone loves it! Can be refrigerated 2 to 3 hours before serving.
By Rachel

Rice Salad

40
This rice salad is a great summer salad in place of potato salad, or any time of year!
By TRACEY44F

Chicken Paillard

38
This is a super-easy dinner and very refreshing for an outdoor barbeque or spring dinner. The lemon adds a fresh taste to a simple chicken dish.
By Megan

Low-Carb "Tacos"

81
This is a great low-carb alternative to your standard homemade tacos. I love Mexican food and wasn't willing to part with tacos after starting my low-carb diet. This always satisfies my craving.
By Sarah

Weeknight Skillet Slaw

152
When you get home from work, you hardly want a big production for dinner. That's when this recipe can be your standby. Cook your ground turkey, then add veggies, cole slaw mix, and sauce and in 10 minutes you've got a hearty meal for everyone to enjoy.
By Matt Wencl

Sue's Taco Salad

306
This is a great dish for pot-lucks. It's easy, and can be made in advance. Add dressing just before serving.
By SUE CASE

Taco Salad with Lime Vinegar Dressing

55
This is a quick-to-throw-together taco salad that even picky family members will eat, as you can serve any of the ingredients on the side. I sometimes serve with taco shells and let my five-year-old make tacos out of the ingredients (minus the dressing for the salad). Serve salad with tortilla chips, avocado, cilantro, and Cheddar cheese to taste. Yum!
By JulieW

Steak Salad

300
This is a quick and easy meal for those hot summer evenings.
By Linda

Feta Chicken Salad

323
Elevate chicken salad to new heights with feta and bell peppers.
By CHELC44

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

67
Great way to prepare a Mexican favorite.
By MTCHYG

Tabbouleh I

106
A delicious bulgur salad that is filled with tomatoes, green onions, and cucumber. It is seasoned in the traditional way, with fresh mint and lemon juice.
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Steak Salad with Asian Dressing

45
BBQ steak salad with a sesame-rice vinegar dressing.
By Joanne Zalapski Samchyk

Quick Taco Salad

44
This is a simple make-your-own taco salad. Both my kids, ages six and two, LOVE this! I have made this both with two boneless chicken breasts and beef. Both are a great hit and so easy. I have also used this for Super Bowl party... they LOVED it!
By Amy Tapscott Harvel
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com