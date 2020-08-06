Honey Dressing Recipes

Great light dressing to pair with cabbage or romaine lettuce, fresh mandarin oranges, and toasted almonds! Place greens in a bowl and add garnishes. Ladle toasted sesame dressing around salad and toss to coat greens evenly. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds.
This is a great easy summer salad, with a lot of options as to mixing and matching. Plus the salad looks pretty fancy. You can throw in any summer fruit or berry with this mix, blueberries and raspberries are a good choice, as are blackberries later in the season. The nuts are optional but a pecan or roasted almond adds a little crunch and more protein!
I am a big fan of Chick-fil-A's® grilled market salad and their signature zesty apple cider vinaigrette! So, I developed a recipe to fill that craving. This dressing is simply amazing… the zing of the apple cider vinegar, hint of sweet pineapple and tangy lime juice, and warm heat of the freshly cracked black pepper is a sure winner!
Yummy vinaigrette dressing with a nice richness thanks to some balsamic vinegar and fresh blueberries! I prefer a little less oil for a thicker dressing and my husband prefers a little more oil for a thinner dressing.
This is one of my favorite recipes that I've written. Everyone I've made it for loves it! It is wonderful on a fresh green salad, sliced tomatoes, or as a marinade for a nice flank steak! You can adjust the ingredients according to your personal preferences!
Was looking for some new salad dressing that has spunk but unusual enough that you won't find in any store. This definitely meets the need and also goes great with most any meat or fish: tuna, salmon, chicken, shrimp, beef, etc. This stores well in the fridge.
I didn't have prepared mustard on hand as requested in another recipe, so I substituted a combination of honey mustard and dry mustard. When I found it a bit sweet, I double the recipe without doubling the honey and added about 1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard to arrive at this great version. It is a tangy dressing that goes great with spinach and chicken salad. Store in the refrigerator.
A creamy, multipurpose miso dressing. Great on salads, vegetables, or whatever else your heart desires. The ingredients are more true to the Japanese style. Mirin gives the dressing a slightly sweeter, more complex taste, tofu gives the dressing a creamy texture, and the sesame oil adds a distinct Japanese flavor to the finish.