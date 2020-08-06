Honey Dressing Recipes

Looking for honey dressing recipes? Allrecipes has more than 20 trusted honey dressing recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Honey Garlic Vinaigrette

157
I serve this every time I have friends over because I love getting all the praise! They rave about it! People love the contrast of the snappy garlic and the sweet honey - I'm sure you will too.
By DAWNER119

Honey-Lime Vinaigrette

75
Perfect on any salad, this dressing is light and refreshing.
By Lisa Weston

Trishie's Chinese-Style Salad Dressing

27
A great salad dressing for crunchy salad vegetables such as peppers, sweet corn, red onion, bean sprouts, cherry tomatoes... anything you like really.
By Trishie

Mustard Vinaigrette

217
This spicy honey-mustard dressing is an easy and versatile dressing for almost any salad!
By sal

Honey, Mustard, and Yogurt Salad Dressing

47
This dressing is a must-have because it makes all salads super-yummy. It's so simple! Top your salad with chicken with almonds, spinach and berries, or orange segments. Use your imagination!
By chef Don

Honey Mustard Dressing I

107
A great dressing, which if you skip the mayo can be used as a sauce for baking chicken
By DPAPEL

Bob's Blue Cheese Dressing

122
Prepare a flavorful summer salad by serving this dressing over mixed mesclun greens, hearts of romaine, sliced cucumber, tomato, and red onion.
By GOOBNORTON

Miso Sesame Dressing

56
Great light dressing to pair with cabbage or romaine lettuce, fresh mandarin oranges, and toasted almonds! Place greens in a bowl and add garnishes. Ladle toasted sesame dressing around salad and toss to coat greens evenly. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds.
By eayers

Honey Mustard Dressing II

1401
A very old but good recipe. Use as a dip or salad dressing. If you like, you can use lime juice instead of lemon juice.
By Jill D

Strawberry and Spinach Salad with Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

137
This is a great easy summer salad, with a lot of options as to mixing and matching. Plus the salad looks pretty fancy. You can throw in any summer fruit or berry with this mix, blueberries and raspberries are a good choice, as are blackberries later in the season. The nuts are optional but a pecan or roasted almond adds a little crunch and more protein!
By Shelby Cady

Honey Dijon Balsamic Vinaigrette

177
Easy and delicious. Perfect for dipping bread in or great for dressing a salad.
By GumboGirl

Copycat Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette

I am a big fan of Chick-fil-A's® grilled market salad and their signature zesty apple cider vinaigrette! So, I developed a recipe to fill that craving. This dressing is simply amazing… the zing of the apple cider vinegar, hint of sweet pineapple and tangy lime juice, and warm heat of the freshly cracked black pepper is a sure winner!
By Lisa Buckholts
Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette
298
Simple Ponzu Salad Dressing
1
Honey-Balsamic Vinaigrette
138

This is a salad dressing that I really enjoy on a green salad with walnuts, cranberries, avocado and goat cheese crumbles. This dressing is strong, so a little goes a long way.

Blueberry Vinaigrette Dressing

14
Yummy vinaigrette dressing with a nice richness thanks to some balsamic vinegar and fresh blueberries! I prefer a little less oil for a thicker dressing and my husband prefers a little more oil for a thinner dressing.
By FAIRUZAH

Non-fat Honey Mustard Dressing

19
An alternative to using mayonnaise, and lowering the calories.
By East Coast Recipes

Miso Honey Dressing

4
This is one of my favorite recipes that I've written. Everyone I've made it for loves it! It is wonderful on a fresh green salad, sliced tomatoes, or as a marinade for a nice flank steak! You can adjust the ingredients according to your personal preferences!
By gibsey23

Easy and Good Honey Mustard Salad Dressing

53
This sweet salad dressing can be prepared in about 10 minutes.
By David R. Turner

Wasabi Salad Dressing

2
Was looking for some new salad dressing that has spunk but unusual enough that you won't find in any store. This definitely meets the need and also goes great with most any meat or fish: tuna, salmon, chicken, shrimp, beef, etc. This stores well in the fridge.
By MishainFL

Honey Mustard Honey Mustard Dressing

4
I didn't have prepared mustard on hand as requested in another recipe, so I substituted a combination of honey mustard and dry mustard. When I found it a bit sweet, I double the recipe without doubling the honey and added about 1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard to arrive at this great version. It is a tangy dressing that goes great with spinach and chicken salad. Store in the refrigerator.
By jcwb

Sesame-Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

82
This tangy dressing is like a creamy honey mustard with an Asian twist.
By Helena

Orange-Poppy Seed Dressing

2
A versatile salad dressing that has the perfect balance of sweet and sour. Store any extra dressing in a sealed jar in the fridge for a week.
By A Day In the Kitchen

Honey Dijon Vinaigrette

20
Super easy and delicious on every type of salad or vegetable.
By mama2006

4-Ingredient Strawberry Vinaigrette

6
Slightly tangy, easy vinaigrette with fresh strawberries, poppy seeds, apple cider vinegar, and honey - great for a spinach salad.
By Bren

Maille® Vegetable Dijon Dressing

12
Asparagus, sugar snap peas, beans, and other vegetables are cooked until just crisp-tender, then tossed in homemade honey-Dijon dressing.
By Maille
Creamy Miso Dressing

1
A creamy, multipurpose miso dressing. Great on salads, vegetables, or whatever else your heart desires. The ingredients are more true to the Japanese style. Mirin gives the dressing a slightly sweeter, more complex taste, tofu gives the dressing a creamy texture, and the sesame oil adds a distinct Japanese flavor to the finish.
By Kyle Hildebrant
