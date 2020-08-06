Stir-Fry Recipes

Chicken Stir-Fry
This chicken stir-fry is a little spicy and a little sweet. Fresh ginger and garlic add a little kick, which is balanced with brown sugar. Though the recipe calls for bell peppers, water chestnuts, and broccoli, try it with any vegetable you like!
Stir-Fried Shrimp with Snow Peas and Ginger
The best part of doing it is that the measurements don't have to be exact. If you prefer, substitute dry sherry for rice wine. Serve with rice.
Spicy Orange Zest Beef
This spicy orange zest beef recipe is not supposed to be Chinese food, or even Americanized Chinese take-out food. It is a lower-fat alternative while still a quick, easy, and surprisingly flavorful meal.
Flavorful Beef Stir-Fry
A beef stir-fry that has wonderful flavors without using a ton of spices. Fresh ginger mixes will with the soy sauce and makes a quick and easy sauce. Lots of veggies add color and crunch.
Pork Lo Mein
I was inspired by another recipe that I changed to add more vegetables, ginger, and sesame oil. Add/remove veggies how you see fit.
Denise's Peanut Chicken
This wonderful recipe is a family favorite of ours - and we have 3 very young children! Everyone who enjoys this recipe always asks what restaurant we ordered it from! It is fast and simple to make. I would say it's a bit like a stir fry with a Thai flavor! Serve on top of cooked brown or classic white rice. Very good with a simple side like mandarin oranges to complete this meal
Stir Fried Sesame Vegetables with Rice
In this dish, the peanut oil is preferable to the vegetable oil, as the flavor of the peanut oil adds a really nice nutty flavor.
Springfield Cashew Chicken
Springfield, Missouri is the home of Cashew Chicken. This is supposed to be Leong's original recipe. Leong and his brother Gee developed this famous dish, creating a fried chicken with an Asian flair in the 1960s. This is the closest recipe I have ever found to tasting like the original. And since it is supposed to be the original, maybe that is why? There are numerous variations of this famous dish, so it is how you remember it! Make your favorite fried rice or order from your favorite restaurant to go along with the chicken. Enjoy!
Sesame Beef
Strips of round steak and chopped scallions are marinated with soy sauce and garlic, then quickly stir fried with sesame seeds. Add a little sesame oil to the marinade if you like that flavor. Serve with rice.
Kung Pao Chicken
Spicy chicken with peanuts, similar to what is served in Chinese restaurants. It is easy to make, and you can be as sloppy with the measurements as you want. They reduce to a nice, thick sauce. Substitute cashews for peanuts, or bamboo shoots for the water chestnuts. You can't go wrong! Enjoy!