Stir-Fry Recipes

Chicken, pork, beef, seafood, or tofu. Get dinner in a flash with these speedy recipes.

Community Picks

Chicken Stir-Fry

1337
This chicken stir-fry is a little spicy and a little sweet. Fresh ginger and garlic add a little kick, which is balanced with brown sugar. Though the recipe calls for bell peppers, water chestnuts, and broccoli, try it with any vegetable you like!
By Katie Sechrist

Stir-Fried Shrimp with Snow Peas and Ginger

140
The best part of doing it is that the measurements don't have to be exact. If you prefer, substitute dry sherry for rice wine. Serve with rice.
By CCSWALLA

Spicy Orange Zest Beef

125
This spicy orange zest beef recipe is not supposed to be Chinese food, or even Americanized Chinese take-out food. It is a lower-fat alternative while still a quick, easy, and surprisingly flavorful meal.
By Chef John

Flavorful Beef Stir-Fry

154
A beef stir-fry that has wonderful flavors without using a ton of spices. Fresh ginger mixes will with the soy sauce and makes a quick and easy sauce. Lots of veggies add color and crunch.
By Kitchenista Jane

Pork Lo Mein

138
I was inspired by another recipe that I changed to add more vegetables, ginger, and sesame oil. Add/remove veggies how you see fit.
By Kendra:)

Denise's Peanut Chicken

372
This wonderful recipe is a family favorite of ours - and we have 3 very young children! Everyone who enjoys this recipe always asks what restaurant we ordered it from! It is fast and simple to make. I would say it's a bit like a stir fry with a Thai flavor! Serve on top of cooked brown or classic white rice. Very good with a simple side like mandarin oranges to complete this meal
By NEECEEWAGS

Stir Fried Sesame Vegetables with Rice

171
In this dish, the peanut oil is preferable to the vegetable oil, as the flavor of the peanut oil adds a really nice nutty flavor.
By dakota kelly

Springfield Cashew Chicken

16
Springfield, Missouri is the home of Cashew Chicken. This is supposed to be Leong's original recipe. Leong and his brother Gee developed this famous dish, creating a fried chicken with an Asian flair in the 1960s. This is the closest recipe I have ever found to tasting like the original. And since it is supposed to be the original, maybe that is why? There are numerous variations of this famous dish, so it is how you remember it! Make your favorite fried rice or order from your favorite restaurant to go along with the chicken. Enjoy!
By Perri Pender

Sesame Beef

1029
Strips of round steak and chopped scallions are marinated with soy sauce and garlic, then quickly stir fried with sesame seeds. Add a little sesame oil to the marinade if you like that flavor. Serve with rice.
By LMEC623

Kung Pao Chicken

1451
Spicy chicken with peanuts, similar to what is served in Chinese restaurants. It is easy to make, and you can be as sloppy with the measurements as you want. They reduce to a nice, thick sauce. Substitute cashews for peanuts, or bamboo shoots for the water chestnuts. You can't go wrong! Enjoy!
By Arlena

Quick and Easy Pancit

476
Quick, Easy and delicious! Will remind you of Island Fiestas!
By Heather Maurer

Pork Stir Fry

49
Simple and quick pork stir-fry dish with lots of crisp, fresh vegetables.
By EACline
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Our 20 Best Stir-Fry Recipes
Browse our gallery of five-star recipes that are even better than take-out, plus learn the proper technique for making this easy, budget-friendly meal.
Easy Stir-Fry, Your Weeknight Savior
Learn to make a super quick dinner with what you have on hand.
Thai Peanut Stir Fry Sauce
104
Ginger Veggie Stir-Fry
715
10 Simple Stir-Fry Sauces
Chicken Stir-Fry Recipes for When You Want Takeout at Home
Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry
19

Delicious, savory, and visually enticing chicken and broccoli stir-fry recipe! This is a double recipe because leftovers are fantastic and the single recipe never seems to be enough! Halve the recipe if desired. Serve with hot cooked brown or white rice.

More Stir-Fry Recipes

Chinese Pepper Steak

981
An easy meal with lots of savory-sweet flavor in the steak and veggies.
By Kim

Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry

744
A very simple Chinese stir-fry dish which is fabulous in taste. I saw my husband going for two additional servings of it and I had to remind him to leave some for the rest of the family! Serve with hot steamed rice.
By LI-ANN
Sponsored By MyPlate

Broccoli and Chicken Stir-Fry

704
Stir-fry chicken, broccoli, and onion in delicious sauce for an easy meal.
By Jeri

Mongolian Beef and Spring Onions

1156
A restaurant-quality dish of beef and green onions with a soy-based sauce.
By vkarlson

Restaurant Style Beef and Broccoli

1189
Quick recipe for tender beef and fresh broccoli in a tasty stir-fry sauce.
By Dianne

Ginger Veggie Stir-Fry

711
Gingery vegetable stir-fry with garlic, broccoli, carrots, and green beans.

Pinakbet

25
A delicious one-pot Filipino dish of tender vegetables, pork, and prawns.
By lola

Easy Sweet and Sour Chicken

220
This a really easy recipe that the whole family will enjoy! Serve over rice.
By wmbloomer

Special Fried Rice

35
This quick and versatile fried rice is a great way to use up leftovers.
By Gigachip

Orange Chicken Stir-Fry

65
Easily adaptable recipe for orange chicken stir-fry. Serve hot over rice.
By PENNIETHEWOO

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

298
A mildly spicy (or very spicy if you like) eggplant dish. My mother has been making this for me since I was a child. It is SO GOOD!!
By Whats that Burning smell?

Stir-Fry Chicken and Vegetables

149
A tasty chicken stir-fry with plenty of broccoli, zucchini, and garlic.
By Michael Scovetta

Sesame Beef

1033
Strips of round steak and chopped scallions are marinated with soy sauce and garlic, then quickly stir fried with sesame seeds. Add a little sesame oil to the marinade if you like that flavor. Serve with rice.

Lo Mein Noodles

329
This was a blend of multiple lo mein recipes I found. Add your favorite meat for a main dish, or make as a side dish to your favorite homemade chinese dinner. If you use meat, cook the meat in the pan first, and then pull out and set aside.
By SarBetEns

Sweet and Spicy Stir Fry with Chicken and Broccoli

528
Garlic, crushed red pepper, and chili paste add heat; hoisin sauce and ginger sweeten the deal. Great served over jasmine rice!
By amanda1432

Szechwan Shrimp

3272
Don't let some of the ingredients fool you--this spicy shrimp makes a simple, impressive dish, which I usually make for company. For more or less heat, adjust amount of red pepper. Serve over hot steamed rice.
By FOODGU1

Teriyaki Chicken Stir-Fry

7
This teriyaki chicken stir-fry is something to make when you just don't know what to cook.
By ANGIEQ

Breakfast Rice from Japan

34
Japanese-style crispy rice with scrambled egg, soy sauce, and green onions.
By caquilter

Garbanzo Stir-Fry

206
This garbanzo bean and veggie stir-fry is great because you can add as many or as few ingredients as you like.
By JDS

Panang Curry with Chicken

253
Panang curry paste, coconut milk, and cubed chicken star in this Thai dish.
By wiley

Asian Beef with Snow Peas

1334
Stir-fried beef in a light gingery sauce. Serve over steamed rice or hot egg noodles.
By MARBALET

Moo Shu Chicken

2
There is no need to order take-out when you can make this classic moo shu chicken at home. It is simple and bursting with flavor. Serve over rice or Chinese mandarin pancakes if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Shrimp Stir Fry

50
Quick and easy shrimp stir-fry with frozen vegetables, frozen shrimp, and an easy sauce. Serve over rice or with noodles, and enjoy.
By damialyon

Crispy Ginger Beef

127
Beef strips, wok-fried with a crispy coating, veggies, and a tasty sauce.
By Mandi Zainab Raimi
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com