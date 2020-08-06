Labor Day Side Dish Recipes

Complete your favorite Labor Day menu with great salads, vegetables, potatoes, and other great sides—no heavy lifting required.

Calico Bean Casserole

363
Kidney beans, baked beans and butter beans are combined with ground beef, bacon and onion and baked. It's thick, hearty, and pretty tasty too! This can also be done in a slow cooker.
By Dee Dee

Tomato Cucumber Salad with Mint

118
This is a refreshing summer salad. Perfect for a picnic or barbeque. I usually serve it with a spicy flank steak and potatoes.
By TOOS64

Pasta Salad with Homemade Dressing

265
Let this homemade pasta salad dressing elevate your pasta salad!
By BONNIES

Texas Slaw

118
This is a wonderful spicy coleslaw recipe for pot luck or bbq's. I always get asked for this recipe.
By CINP

Grilled Garlic Parmesan Zucchini

369
This is a summer favorite at my house. So easy and tasty, and complements steak, ribs, chicken or fish. By the way, these can be done in the oven under the broiler as well.
By AngieItaliano
American Potato Salad

314
Just a good old fashioned, down home potato salad recipe that brings back memories of picnics in the park and family gatherings. Wonderful as it is or make it your own by adding additional ingredients of your choice.
By JOSLYN

Baked Zucchini Chips

102
Try these crunchy, cheesy zucchini chips as a tasty alternative to fries.
By laureng

Spicy Watermelon

16
This Latino dish makes a refreshing summer snack with a surprising combination of flavors! Children love it.
By feverdream

Garlic Red Potatoes

1372
Red potatoes baked with butter, garlic, lemon juice and Parmesan cheese.
By MARDI1030

Oven-Roasted Asparagus

3229
Parmesan cheese adds a salty, savory component to sweet, tender asparagus. Try it next to grilled fish or lamb.
By swedishmilk

Best Fried Green Tomatoes

1016
These fried green tomatoes come out perfectly every time with this easy recipe.
By Diana Swenson-Siegel

Microwave Corn on the Cob

547
Crisp, tender fresh corn cobs cooked in the microwave in just minutes.
By cheri
Boston Baked Beans
1340
"Very good! Like others, I was looking for a recipe that used dried beans. The whole recipe was gone after our Labor Day cookout." – jgmann
Dazzle 'em with the side dishes.
Zucchini and Potato Bake
1118
Stuffed Tomatoes
93
Squash Casserole
2448

This squash casserole features gooey cheese and crunchy crackers.

Warm Corn Salad

34
Fresh corn kernels and onions are warmed in butter with a sprinkling of parsley. Garnish this sweet side salad with chives, and serve with your favorite steak hot off the grill!
By jennynoe

Tomato Mozzarella Salad

83
There is nothing better than this simple favorite with basil and olive oil.
By JOANN HAN
Grilled Corn on the Cob

547
Grilled corn on the cob is the perfect addition to every summer barbecue.
By SUETEITSMA

Zucchini and Potato Bake

1129
This is a very easy and delicious dish that I like to make as a side dish for my summer barbecues.

Mexican Corn on the Cob (Elote)

371
Deliciously tender grilled corn topped with mayo and Mexican cotija cheese.
By blakleyl

Simple Pasta Salad

167
An easy yet delicious pasta salad made with Italian dressing and veggies.
By Katzen

Grilled Yellow Squash

211
A tasty, simple, and easy way to prepare fresh summer squash and veggies.
By Sarah Stephan

Southern Green Beans

453
Tender green beans cooked with potatoes, garlic, bacon, and white balsamic.
By Erica Anderson

Awesome Pasta Salad

696
Zesty Italian pasta salad with pepperoni, cheese, bell peppers, and olives.
By Irlandes

Roasted Garlic Lemon Broccoli

1514
This broccoli is simple and easy but tastes amazing with lemon and garlic.
By NERDYCHEESECAKE

Cola Beans

67
This is a favorite at potlucks and barbeques! I've often wondered if I get invited for my company or my Cola Beans! I've tried several different brands of colas, but have found that Coke® works best. I like to pre-cook the bacon about half-way so it doesn't make the beans too greasy, but it's not necessary. This recipe can also be baked in a conventional oven at 350 degrees F for about 1 hour.
By OHHCANDY

'Chinese Buffet' Green Beans

396
Green beans sautéed with garlic and tossed with a sweet and savory sauce.
By roweena

Sautéed Garlic Asparagus

927
Asparagus is sautéed in butter with garlic for 5 minutes for a quick side.
By Ryan Morgan

Beets on the Grill

77
I couldn't decide what to do with all the beets, so I tossed them onto the grill.
By MOTTSBELA

Avocado Salad

343
Avocados tossed with onion, bell pepper, tomato, cilantro, and lime juice.
By John Endresen

Pasta with Fresh Tomatoes and Corn

191
This is a great summertime and end of summer pasta. It is a a great way to use all those garden tomatoes and fresh corn. It takes almost no time to prepare and tastes delicious! Feel free to use your favorite pasta. I use thin spaghetti.
By Simmi G

Easy Apple Coleslaw

798
Chopped cabbage, apples, carrot, and bell pepper in a sweet mayo dressing.
By Aunt Mamie

Amish Slaw

511
I live in a wonderful Amish community and the ladies here are wonderful cooks. This is a lovely cole slaw recipe for those who like slaw without mayonnaise.
By CHRISTINA J

Tomato Cucumber Salad

170
A simple, refreshing salad that accompanies any type of food.
By Sowmya

Grilled Garlic Artichokes

353
Easy, delicious artichokes with a lemon garlic basting and dipping sauce.
By rosiella

Mom's Cucumbers

321
Tasty marinated cucumbers. Ideal for a fresh side salad.
By Karen

Japanese Zucchini and Onions

594
Zucchini and onions are stir fried with sesame seeds and teriyaki and soy sauces.
By MichelleB

Insalata Caprese II

351
Because this salad is so simple, fresh, top-quality tomatoes and mozzarella are important.
By Jackie

Slow Cooker Cowboy Beans

69
This slow cooker recipe delivers a hearty dish of hamburger, bacon, and beans in a thick and sweet sauce.
By Heather
