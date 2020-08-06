Labor Day Side Dish Recipes

Calico Bean Casserole
Kidney beans, baked beans and butter beans are combined with ground beef, bacon and onion and baked. It's thick, hearty, and pretty tasty too! This can also be done in a slow cooker.
Tomato Cucumber Salad with Mint
This is a refreshing summer salad. Perfect for a picnic or barbeque. I usually serve it with a spicy flank steak and potatoes.
Texas Slaw
This is a wonderful spicy coleslaw recipe for pot luck or bbq's. I always get asked for this recipe.
Grilled Garlic Parmesan Zucchini
This is a summer favorite at my house. So easy and tasty, and complements steak, ribs, chicken or fish. By the way, these can be done in the oven under the broiler as well.
American Potato Salad
Just a good old fashioned, down home potato salad recipe that brings back memories of picnics in the park and family gatherings. Wonderful as it is or make it your own by adding additional ingredients of your choice.
Spicy Watermelon
This Latino dish makes a refreshing summer snack with a surprising combination of flavors! Children love it.
Oven-Roasted Asparagus
Parmesan cheese adds a salty, savory component to sweet, tender asparagus. Try it next to grilled fish or lamb.
Best Fried Green Tomatoes
These fried green tomatoes come out perfectly every time with this easy recipe.