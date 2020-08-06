Labor Day Beef Recipes

Find the yummiest ways to prepare beef for your Labor Day cookouts.

Community Picks

Sensational Sirloin Kabobs

651
After a wild night marinating in a slightly sweet soy sauce and lemon-lime mixture, sirloin steak chunks are skewered with veggies and grilled. You'll want to make these again and again!
By Kimber

Homemade Corn Dogs

928
Hot dogs are skewered on sticks, dipped in corn batter, and then fried to a golden brown.
By SUZZANNA

The Labor Day Burger

21
Enjoy the end of summer with a burger with kick with The Labor Day Burger, my own creation. The bacon grease acts as a 'glue' and will cook out on the grill, leaving the flavor in the beef. Excellent with grilled portobello caps! Note: this is a flammable burger due to the grease. It requires constant attention when grilling due to flare-ups.
By The Bachelor Chef

Slow Cooker Philly Steak Sandwich Meat

110
This makes a fantastic meat for Philly steak sandwiches. You can even use lower grade roasts and have this turn out. It also makes its own au jus if you like to dip as I do. To serve, sautee a sliced onion and sliced green pepper in a skillet. Put meat on a sub bun and top with onion and green pepper and Swiss or provolone cheese on top of that. Leave open-faced and broil until the cheese just starts to brown. The top of the bun will brown fast so don't broil that until the cheese has completely melted and just starts to show color.
By duboo

Slow Cooker BBQ Flat Iron Steak Sandwiches

25
Ridiculously easy sauce and slow cooking make this savory steak sandwich a family favorite. It's also good with sharp Cheddar.
By Linda

Thai Grilled Beef Salad

26
This is a simple Thai beef salad. It can be eaten hot or cold, but it is usually served at room temperature. The ingredients can be found at most major supermarkets or Asian markets.
By PATNICATION

Teriyaki Beef Kabobs

25
This is a simple, delicious recipe!
By karebear

Dad's Favorite Detroit-Style Roquefort Burgers

5
Fifty years ago, my Dad used to have this burger at lunch with his business clients in a nice restaurant in Detroit, Michigan. They all raved about them all the time. I don't remember the name of the restaurant, and chances are it is long gone... but the burger is still YUM!
By Aunt Julie

Best Hamburger Ever

784
Juicy beef burgers perfect for summer grilling and packed with flavor.
By UNIVSTUDENT

Mom's Beef Shish Kabobs

330
Tasty grilled beef shish kabobs with bell peppers, mushrooms, and onion.
By Mike Hearne

Slow Cooker Cowboy Beans

69
This slow cooker recipe delivers a hearty dish of hamburger, bacon, and beans in a thick and sweet sauce.
By Heather

Thai Beef Salad

152
A colorful, tangy salad that brings out the best in Thai cuisine and spices.
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Juicy Lucy Burgers
234
"The juiciest burgers I have ever made—and a lot of flavor for such a simple recipe. Got my man card back. Thanks!" – jadesdog06
3 Mouth-Watering Steaks That Are Easy on the Wallet
Cheaper. Easier. Beefier.
Mijo's Slow Cooker Shredded Beef
150
Tex-Mex Burger with Cajun Mayo
466
Calico Bean Casserole
363
Chef John's Grilled Mojo Beef
96
Calico Bean Casserole
363

Kidney beans, baked beans and butter beans are combined with ground beef, bacon and onion and baked. It's thick, hearty, and pretty tasty too! This can also be done in a slow cooker.

More Labor Day Beef Recipes

Yeah, I-Lived-in-Texas, Smoked Brisket

36
This is hands-down the best way I have found to cook a brisket.
By all rec

Steak Salad

301
This is a quick and easy meal for those hot summer evenings.
By Linda

Sweet Grilled Steak Bites

16
Marinated cubes of steak or roast are grilled over an open flame, kabob-style. This recipe has a slightly sweet flavor that is not overpowering, but enough for people to know it's not an ordinary steak!
By Michelle Bomgaars

Beer Burgers

105
Our favorite backyard BBQ burger - very juicy and flavorful.
By BOURBONNC

Chris' Bay Area Burger

902
These burgers are the hit of my town. All my friends come over every weekend just for these burgers. With a little bit of basil leaves, and some olive oil, you will drooling all over yourself while you eat these.
By GAVEN

Beerbecue Beef Flank Steak

37
There are very few things in life as beautiful as a glistening, smoky flank steak on a grill, being painted with beerbecue sauce. Any beer will do, but try to use something on the more aggressive side if you can. The subtle bitterness from the beer in the background really makes this sauce pop.

Flank Steak Barbecue

32
An excellent piece of meat with a great flavor.
By Andrea

New York Strip Chicago Style

63
New York Strip on a grill has never been easier. This recipe is easy and ingredients are usually around the house!
By TEDM

Korean Sushi

19
This is a Korean-inspired version of sushi that uses minced beef and canned tuna instead of raw fish. It's mouthwateringly delicious, but may take some practice.
By sassyangelkiwi Donna-Maree Aus

Slow Cooked Barbecue Beer Beef

53
Delicious slow-cooked barbecue beef. Served this at a Super Bowl® party and it was a big hit!
By Allison Fletcher Acosta

Ultimate Grilled Steak

11
Juicy, tangy and full of flavor - you will never cook rib eyes without this marinade again! Steak sauce, balsamic vinaigrette, garlic and oregano make the ultimate marinade for this superior cut of steak.
By Allrecipes Member

Black Gold Burgers

2
Get down to business with this no-frills burger that celebrates the bold flavors of summer grilling - the secret is in sauce's the perfect balance of seasonings. For an even bigger flavor try this burger made with A.1. Bold & Spicy Steak Sauce.
By Allrecipes Member

All A.1. Burgers

3
Simple and delicious, these hamburgers are seasoned with A.1. Original Steak Sauce before grilling and served on toasted hamburger buns with more steak sauce, lettuce and tomato.
By Allrecipes Member

Simply Glazed Steak

When there is no time to grill, nothing is easier and more satisfying than a broiled steak. Marinate boneless beef sirloin in balsamic vinaigrette mixed with spicy mustard, A.1. Original Steak Sauce, and cracked black pepper and broil to your liking. Serve the juicy and savory steak with potatoes and steamed broccoli or a summery spinach salad.
By Allrecipes Member

Steakhouse T-Bone

Make steak night special with these T-bone steaks topped with mushrooms cooked in A.1. Original Steak Sauce.
By Allrecipes Member

'Big D' Ranch Burgers

Give your burger night some spicy Western flavor with A.1. Original Steak Sauce, KRAFT Prepared Horseradish, onions and bell peppers.
By Allrecipes Member

Hearty American Cheeseburger

2
Making a great basic burger is all about quality of ingredients: brightly flavored relish, thinly sliced onions, juicy tomatoes, American cheese and fresh lettuce. Stand up to the challenge of the perfect all-American cheeseburger at your next cookout!
By Allrecipes Member

Filet Mignon with A.1. Brandy Sauce

1
Make tonight a special event with this pan-seared filet mignon in an A.1. brandy sauce.
By Allrecipes Member

Texas-Style Burgers

1
Change up hamburger night with this Texas-style take on the classic cheeseburger. With green chiles and onions mixed right into the hamburger meat and guacamole on top, these burgers are real crowd-pleasers.
By Allrecipes Member

Sonoma Burgers

Thick and juicy burgers are glazed with steak sauce, topped with a sun-dried tomato, basil and pine-nut spread and fresh goat cheese, and served on a sourdough roll.
By Allrecipes Member

Flank Steak with Grilled PPN Salsa

Grilling California plums, peaches and nectarines gives them a satisfying depth of flavor and develops their sweetness. The grilled fruits are cooled, chopped and made into a salsa to pair with a cumin and oregano seasoned grilled flank steak.
By Allrecipes Member

Sweet Hickory Steak

1
The sweet smell of hickory smoke and the tang of a great steak sauce make this steak truly special. Sirloin steak is grilled to medium and served topped with tender onions cooked with A.1. Sweet Hickory Steak Sauce.
By Allrecipes Member

Cheesy 'Steakburger'

1
Give your burger the flavor and taste of a great steak with A.1. Original Steak Sauce. Serve the juicy burgers on kaiser rolls with lettuce, tomato and slices of American cheese.
By Allrecipes Member

Island Burger

2
Thousand Island dressing is the perfect burger condiment - made with mayonnaise, ketchup and sweet pickle, it includes all the best burger condiments in one bottle! Spread this on your bun, top each with a well-seasoned burger, and tuck in to a great tasting dinner any night of the week.
By Allrecipes Member
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com