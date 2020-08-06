Labor Day Beef Recipes

Enjoy the end of summer with a burger with kick with The Labor Day Burger, my own creation. The bacon grease acts as a 'glue' and will cook out on the grill, leaving the flavor in the beef. Excellent with grilled portobello caps! Note: this is a flammable burger due to the grease. It requires constant attention when grilling due to flare-ups.
This makes a fantastic meat for Philly steak sandwiches. You can even use lower grade roasts and have this turn out. It also makes its own au jus if you like to dip as I do. To serve, sautee a sliced onion and sliced green pepper in a skillet. Put meat on a sub bun and top with onion and green pepper and Swiss or provolone cheese on top of that. Leave open-faced and broil until the cheese just starts to brown. The top of the bun will brown fast so don't broil that until the cheese has completely melted and just starts to show color.
Fifty years ago, my Dad used to have this burger at lunch with his business clients in a nice restaurant in Detroit, Michigan. They all raved about them all the time. I don't remember the name of the restaurant, and chances are it is long gone... but the burger is still YUM!
Marinated cubes of steak or roast are grilled over an open flame, kabob-style. This recipe has a slightly sweet flavor that is not overpowering, but enough for people to know it's not an ordinary steak!
These burgers are the hit of my town. All my friends come over every weekend just for these burgers. With a little bit of basil leaves, and some olive oil, you will drooling all over yourself while you eat these.
There are very few things in life as beautiful as a glistening, smoky flank steak on a grill, being painted with beerbecue sauce. Any beer will do, but try to use something on the more aggressive side if you can. The subtle bitterness from the beer in the background really makes this sauce pop.
Juicy, tangy and full of flavor - you will never cook rib eyes without this marinade again! Steak sauce, balsamic vinaigrette, garlic and oregano make the ultimate marinade for this superior cut of steak.
Get down to business with this no-frills burger that celebrates the bold flavors of summer grilling - the secret is in sauce's the perfect balance of seasonings. For an even bigger flavor try this burger made with A.1. Bold & Spicy Steak Sauce.
When there is no time to grill, nothing is easier and more satisfying than a broiled steak. Marinate boneless beef sirloin in balsamic vinaigrette mixed with spicy mustard, A.1. Original Steak Sauce, and cracked black pepper and broil to your liking. Serve the juicy and savory steak with potatoes and steamed broccoli or a summery spinach salad.
Making a great basic burger is all about quality of ingredients: brightly flavored relish, thinly sliced onions, juicy tomatoes, American cheese and fresh lettuce. Stand up to the challenge of the perfect all-American cheeseburger at your next cookout!
Change up hamburger night with this Texas-style take on the classic cheeseburger. With green chiles and onions mixed right into the hamburger meat and guacamole on top, these burgers are real crowd-pleasers.
Grilling California plums, peaches and nectarines gives them a satisfying depth of flavor and develops their sweetness. The grilled fruits are cooled, chopped and made into a salsa to pair with a cumin and oregano seasoned grilled flank steak.
The sweet smell of hickory smoke and the tang of a great steak sauce make this steak truly special. Sirloin steak is grilled to medium and served topped with tender onions cooked with A.1. Sweet Hickory Steak Sauce.
Thousand Island dressing is the perfect burger condiment - made with mayonnaise, ketchup and sweet pickle, it includes all the best burger condiments in one bottle! Spread this on your bun, top each with a well-seasoned burger, and tuck in to a great tasting dinner any night of the week.