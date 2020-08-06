Labor Day Chicken Recipes

Make tasty chicken for your family or a crowd—from cool chicken salads to easy and savory grilled chicken entrees.

Community Picks

Ray's Chicken

271
A marinade guaranteed to make your chicken breasts tender and juicy! This one has a little bit of everything in just the right proportions.
By RAYRIGGS

Boozy Birdy

22
I adapted this from SB's Arrachera (Skirt Steak Taco Filling). Hope you like it as much as my family did!
By Patty Cakes

Chicken Kabobs

60
Here's a colorful, quick, and easy way to do your veggies and chicken on the grill--with no marinating!
By DAVESARAH

Better than Best Fried Chicken

620
Crispy fried chicken made with condensed soup and seasoned cornstarch.
By CANDY WOO LI

Clay's Grilled Beer Can Chicken

43
I'll keep this brief. This is the best grilled beer can chicken you will ever make.
By Clayton Ballerine

Key West Chicken

1579
This recipe from the Florida Keys has been given to almost everyone I know. It is the best marinade for chicken, and it only takes 30 minutes from prep till you can grill! It's a great blend of flavors with honey, soy sauce, and lime juice. If you have time, try marinating overnight for the fullest flavor.
By TINA B

Greek Chicken

500
This delicious chicken is a tasty, light summer dish and is easy to make.
By Karen

Unbelievable Chicken

2412
This unusual combination of common ingredients is fabulous! Everyone who tastes it asks me to share the recipe. You will love it and the many compliments you get--I promise!
By Ruth Phillips

Triple-Dipped Fried Chicken

944
This is the crispiest, spiciest, homemade fried chicken I've ever tasted!
By QUIRKYIQ

Crispy Fried Chicken

726
Discover the technique for making deliciously crispy fried chicken!
By Elaine O

Fab Summer Blackened Chicken Salad

26
This is perfect for summer. You can even buy cooked chicken if it's too hot to cook your own. This makes two large dinner portions.
By devilsdancefloor

Millie Pasquinelli's Fried Chicken

295
Mouthwatering, and especially delicious when served with homemade ravioli and sauce on the side. This chicken comes out juicy every time. Excellent as a leftover.
By SUE PASQUINELLI
Inspiration and Ideas

Honey-Mustard Grilled Chicken
2584
"OMG! This is the best honey mustard chicken we have ever had. If you are surfin' Allrecipes looking for a good and easy summer recipe, this is it!" – Tony and Mary
5-Star Grilled Chicken Dishes
Here are some of our absolute favorites.
Hawaiian Chicken Kabobs
801
Amy's Barbecue Chicken Salad
325
Heather's Fried Chicken
35
Almond Chicken Salad
127
Southern-Style Buttermilk Fried Chicken
178

Crispy, juicy fried chicken with buttermilk marinade and seasoned flour.

More Labor Day Chicken Recipes

Grilled Greek Chicken

81
The secret to this simple grilled chicken is a very powerful marinade and 'roasting' it slowly over semi-indirect heat on the grill.
By Chef John

Indonesian Satay

461
This is an original Indonesian satay. I send it from a long way. Hope all over the world, readers can enjoy it.
By Bunda Estherlita Suryoputro

Chicken Paillard

38
This is a super-easy dinner and very refreshing for an outdoor barbeque or spring dinner. The lemon adds a fresh taste to a simple chicken dish.
By Megan

Grilled Chicken Salad with Seasonal Fruit

269
Both beautiful in presentation and taste, this grilled chicken salad recipe uses fresh berries in summer (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries) and orange segments in winter. This composed salad will bring rave reviews any time of the year.
By Karena

Firecracker Fried Chicken Drumsticks

245
I found this recipe a while back and had to try it. My husband and I fell in love with it. He has to have it at least twice a week. Sometimes I use boneless, skinless chicken breast in place of the drumsticks--the breasts take less cooking time. Enjoy!
By TISHA ANN

Marinated Greek Chicken Kabobs

307
This is a chicken kabob recipe that I would love to share! Plan to marinate for 3 hours. Serve with Greek rice!
By katplusgoll

A Southern Fried Chicken

174
A cut-up chicken dredged in buttermilk and seasoned flour, then deep-fried to perfection.
By jason

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

67
Great way to prepare a Mexican favorite.
By MTCHYG

Honey-Brined Fried Chicken Breasts

205
Is there anything less inspiring than a boneless-skinless chicken breast? How do we turn this culinary snoozer into something worthwhile? Fry it.
By Chef John

Almond Chicken Salad

127
This is a great summer salad that can be prepared ahead of time so you can enjoy the day.

Chicken Cashew Salad

164
This chicken cashew salad recipe is a great summer pasta salad for barbeques and more. It has a slightly sweet, creamy dressing, and is loaded with chicken, cashews, and crunchy veggies.
By Mary

Mamaw's Southern Buttermilk Chicken

16
This recipe was given to me from a friend's housekeeper, who was kind to share it with me. It was passed down through her family. Chicken would be fried early in the morning or night before, then placed in the oven to finish while at church, then served for Sunday lunch. It is the best fried chicken around! Love and thanks, Maxine!
By Jan Fair Seymour Pokk

Amy's Barbecue Chicken Salad

322
This is very similar to a salad at a popular restaurant near my house. I loved it there and decided to make it at home. It's one of my favorite salads to make now!

Cherry Bomb Chicken

160
Thanks to the magic of brining, this really will almost guarantee a juicy, tasty piece of chicken.
By Chef John

Sesame Chicken Pasta Salad

47
This is perfect for any potluck. This salad packs a lot of flavor and is very hearty. You will get rave reviews with this one.
By Annie

Grilled Wonton Chicken Salad

31
Great for summer! Crispy fried wonton strips and grilled chicken top lettuce, almonds, sesame seeds, and mandarin oranges; finished with a delicious green onion-based dressing.
By Penny Allen
