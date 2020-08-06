Labor Day Chicken Recipes

This recipe from the Florida Keys has been given to almost everyone I know. It is the best marinade for chicken, and it only takes 30 minutes from prep till you can grill! It's a great blend of flavors with honey, soy sauce, and lime juice. If you have time, try marinating overnight for the fullest flavor.
Both beautiful in presentation and taste, this grilled chicken salad recipe uses fresh berries in summer (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries) and orange segments in winter. This composed salad will bring rave reviews any time of the year.
I found this recipe a while back and had to try it. My husband and I fell in love with it. He has to have it at least twice a week. Sometimes I use boneless, skinless chicken breast in place of the drumsticks--the breasts take less cooking time. Enjoy!
This recipe was given to me from a friend's housekeeper, who was kind to share it with me. It was passed down through her family. Chicken would be fried early in the morning or night before, then placed in the oven to finish while at church, then served for Sunday lunch. It is the best fried chicken around! Love and thanks, Maxine!