Labor Day Seafood Recipes

Salmon with Pineapple Tomato Salsa
A very colorful, refreshing summer dish that is full of flavor and very healthy. A great way to use your garden tomatoes.
Firehouse Clam Bake New England Style
Growing up along the Eastern seaboard in Rhode Island, seafood is a staple of the state! This is a wonderful recipe that is prepared right on the beach!! A lot of work, but well worth it! You'll have to collect a lot of stones and seaweed for this dish.
Grilled Tilapia with Mango Salsa
Don't let the list of ingredients fool you: this is super-easy, and gets rave reviews whenever I serve it. The salsa can be made the day ahead to save time. Strawberries can be substituted for the mango if you prefer--both are excellent! Combine leftover salsa with some drained black beans the next day for lunch.
Fried Soft-Shell Crab
These crabs are fried to a light crisp, and you can eat the whole crab. It is my favorite food.
Hawaiian Shrimp
Pineapple and shrimp, basted with a sweet and sour sauce, lends a tropical touch to any BBQ. This is a favorite!
Fish on a Plank
The delicate flavors of the fish are richly enhanced by the sweet tang of the wood planks. The mango salsa gives it a spicy flair. Just about any fish will work--I have used tilapia and it turns out well. This is great served with rice pilaf.
Sponsored By Eating Well
Shrimp Avocado Pasta Salad
Nice on a summer's afternoon. Great as a side dish, but also as a refreshing lunch or supper.
Halibut Soft Tacos
Yummy! I love fish tacos! Very good! If I find a cheaper white fish, I will substitute it for the halibut.