Salmon with Pineapple Tomato Salsa

109
A very colorful, refreshing summer dish that is full of flavor and very healthy. A great way to use your garden tomatoes.
By Valerie Brunmeier

Firehouse Clam Bake New England Style

6
Growing up along the Eastern seaboard in Rhode Island, seafood is a staple of the state! This is a wonderful recipe that is prepared right on the beach!! A lot of work, but well worth it! You'll have to collect a lot of stones and seaweed for this dish.
By Star Pooley

Grilled Tilapia with Mango Salsa

943
Don't let the list of ingredients fool you: this is super-easy, and gets rave reviews whenever I serve it. The salsa can be made the day ahead to save time. Strawberries can be substituted for the mango if you prefer--both are excellent! Combine leftover salsa with some drained black beans the next day for lunch.
By Naomi Witzke

Fried Soft-Shell Crab

42
These crabs are fried to a light crisp, and you can eat the whole crab. It is my favorite food.
By WESBRYANT

Hawaiian Shrimp

30
Pineapple and shrimp, basted with a sweet and sour sauce, lends a tropical touch to any BBQ. This is a favorite!
By Mina

Fish on a Plank

30
The delicate flavors of the fish are richly enhanced by the sweet tang of the wood planks. The mango salsa gives it a spicy flair. Just about any fish will work--I have used tilapia and it turns out well. This is great served with rice pilaf.
By Kathleen White
Shrimp Avocado Pasta Salad

97
Nice on a summer's afternoon. Great as a side dish, but also as a refreshing lunch or supper.
By MWMS70811

Halibut Soft Tacos

16
Yummy! I love fish tacos! Very good! If I find a cheaper white fish, I will substitute it for the halibut.
By Libbie Remmel
More Labor Day Seafood Recipes

Dave's Low Country Boil

537
A one-pot feast of seafood, sausage, corn, and potatoes. Summery and fun!
By Lisa

Spicy Grilled Shrimp

1138
Fast and easy, and bound to be a hit at your next cookout.
By SUBEAST

Maui Wowie Shrimp

60
Easy recipe to put together for that laid-back 'Maui Wowie' person. Great for the beach or backyard BBQ. You will be surprised by the onolicious flavor. This dish always gets the Shaka sign!
By ROXIEMAUI

Homemade Sushi

198
Easy homemade sushi rolls filled with crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber.
By 1ORANGE1

Firecracker Grilled Alaska Salmon

1349
These are salmon fillets in a tasty, tangy sauce with a little heat! Serve with rice and a simple stir-fry of baby corn, shiitake mushrooms and snow peas.
By Allrecipes Member
Fish Tacos Ultimo

228
After many attempts and many combinations of ingredients these fish tacos are ULTIMO!

Garlicky Appetizer Shrimp Scampi

181
Quick, garlicky, and delicious shrimp scampi.
By MARBALET

Clam Bake

33
This is the most fun you can have with your seafood. It started with the idea of a fun get-together clam bake then took off with a life of its own. This recipe is a general guide. Have fun, mix and match your favorite seafood. I would ask your fish monger what is fresh, and then decide what seafood to add. I've even added a whole octopus before. Serve with a nice white wine, turn on some music and have fun. Great outdoor meal.
By DENISEK1

Cedar Plank Salmon

46
Cedar plank salmon can be baked in the oven or barbequed on the grill with this easy recipe.
By NICOLETTE505

Fire and Ice Smoked Salmon

13
You will love this smoked salmon. Has a bite, but is delicious. Came from a famous seafood restaurant in Phoenix.
By Diane Horn Talts

Korean Sushi

19
This is a Korean-inspired version of sushi that uses minced beef and canned tuna instead of raw fish. It's mouthwateringly delicious, but may take some practice.
By sassyangelkiwi Donna-Maree Aus

Coriander Tabbouleh Salad with Shrimp

15
A great summer salad for buffets or as a meal on its own.
By Iron Chef Suzi-Q
