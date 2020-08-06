Roast Recipes

Find top-rated recipes for roast beef, roast pork, rib roast, pot roast, and more.

Staff Picks

All American Roast Beef

485
This is your basic everyday eye round roast beef. Simply cooked to perfection. Serve it to family or company. The secret is in the time cooked. 20 minutes per pound at 375 degrees.
By RCP80

Restaurant-Style Prime Rib Roast

446
This rib roast recipe took years to formulate. It makes the most out of this cut of meat. It is perfect for any special occasion.
By Barbara Conrad

Perfect Pressure Cooker Pot Roast

332
I make this meal quite often it is so simple and so quick and always comes out perfect, if you love tender roast you must try this!
By MamaShea

Herb Roasted Pork Loin and Potatoes

369
This roast pork loin and potatoes is a snap to prepare. Serve with a vegetable side dish and your favorite salad for an extra special meal.
By mom2wildchild

Slow Cooker Beef Pot Roast

1558
The real secret here is making sure you sear the meat before the long, slow braising. Serve with mashed potatoes.
By Chef John

Easy and Elegant Pork Tenderloin

795
This main dish is beautiful in its presentation and always comes out tender and juicy even if you overcook it a little. The crust of bread crumbs holds in all the juices and adds a great look and taste to the finished product.
By Susan Burget

How To Cook Roast Beef

Roast beef is a classic main dish for holidays, family get-togethers, and elegant dinners alike. This guide to cooking roast beef will help you create a flavorful, moist, and tender roast.
By Mary Claire Lagroue

Chef John's Perfect Prime Rib

1860
Perfectly cooked medium-rare prime rib is the result every time you use Chef John's mathematical method.
By Chef John

Marie's Easy Slow Cooker Pot Roast

2338
Browned chuck roast is slow cooked for 8 to 10 hours along with potatoes, carrots, onion, celery, and dehydrated onion soup mix.
By Susan Burget

Roasted Pork Loin

1331
This succulent pork loin is roasted with fragrant garlic, rosemary, and wine for an easy, impressive main dish.
By Susan Burget

Amazing Pork Tenderloin in the Slow Cooker

3506
This will melt in your mouth! This pork tenderloin soaks up the yummy juices as it cooks. Make sure to serve up the au jus on the side - its amazing! This recipe is so simple, you will love it!
By chowsito

Mississippi Pot Roast

264
Mississippi pot roast is a perfect dish perfect for the Slow Cooker.
By JennCrippen
More Roast Recipes

Easiest Pot Roast Ever

508
Easy Pot Roast made in the slow cooker.
By Susan Burget

Easy Pressure Cooker Pot Roast

213
VERY tender and delicious. Using the pressure cooker saves SO much time that this recipe can be used on a weekday and still you can manage to eat dinner at a decent hour.
By ccsoccerbmxmom

Awesome Slow Cooker Pot Roast

9726
This is a very easy recipe for a delicious pot roast. It makes its own gravy. It's designed especially for the working person who does not have time to cook all day, but it tastes like you did. You'll want the cut to be between 5 and 6 pounds.
By Susan Burget

Simple Beef Pot Roast

626
This pot roast recipe and technique could not be easier. The vegetables break down, combining with the meat's juices to create a sauce! Warm, hearty, and delicious! Serve over horseradish mashed potatoes.
By Chef John

Pot Roast

126
This is an easy oven-baked pot roast with vegetables. The aroma will make you hungry while this delicious roast bakes.
By Linda C

Easy Marinated Pork Tenderloin

777
Make this easy marinade from ingredients you have around the house.
By Lori

Slow Cooker Eye of Round Roast With Vegetables

87
This recipe I made up because I could not find one for this cut of meat and for the slow cooker. So I decided to experiment. Turned out great and the family loved it.
By BramptonMommyof2

Herb Rubbed Sirloin Tip Roast

1797
Intensely flavored sirloin tip roast using a homemade herb rub paste that is certain to please the entire family.
By Joel Manthei

Slow Cooker Pot Roast

1784
It's quick and easy to assemble.
By keylimeone

Oven Pot Roast

917
This is so easy and tastes great. It makes wonderful gravy while it's cooking.
By BECKYSMITH

Mississippi Roast - Slow Cooker Pepperoncini Pot Roast

358
Slow cooker roast recipe, also called Pepperoncini Roast. Serve with egg noodles or mashed.
By Pokerman11

Beef Pot Roast

713
This is the best and easiest recipe for pot roast I have ever tried. It is best to make it a day ahead. Serve with oven roasted vegetables, potatoes, carrots, onions, or your favorite side dish.
By Susan Burget

Char Siu (Chinese BBQ Pork)

100
Try this Chinese-style grilled pork with a sweet-and-sour marinade next time you break out the charcoal grill.
By DavidAndrea

Cast-Iron Skillet Prime Rib Roast and Gravy

32
Use your cast-iron skillet to sear a juicy beef standing rib roast, then cook the roast to perfection and make a savory red wine gravy all in the same pan.
By Al Mccready

Pork Butt Roast with Vegetables

211
Very simple, yet tasty. The meat will melt in your mouth. Very little preparation. A must try.
By Kat

Simple Savory Pork Roast

363
A simple, no-fuss way to make a savory, melt-in-your-mouth boneless pork loin roast.
By Marianne Campbell

Mother's Pot Roast

155
The best vegetable gravy you ever tasted--and the roast isn't bad either! We always had this meal with mounds of mashed potatoes. Great on a cold wintry evening!
By J.Stewart

Carnitas - Pressure Cooker

363
Savory and tender pork carnitas.
By Jennifer Sierra-Quick
Load More
