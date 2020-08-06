Roast Recipes

Staff Picks All American Roast Beef
This is your basic everyday eye round roast beef. Simply cooked to perfection. Serve it to family or company. The secret is in the time cooked. 20 minutes per pound at 375 degrees.
Restaurant-Style Prime Rib Roast
This rib roast recipe took years to formulate. It makes the most out of this cut of meat. It is perfect for any special occasion.
Perfect Pressure Cooker Pot Roast
I make this meal quite often it is so simple and so quick and always comes out perfect, if you love tender roast you must try this!
Herb Roasted Pork Loin and Potatoes
This roast pork loin and potatoes is a snap to prepare. Serve with a vegetable side dish and your favorite salad for an extra special meal.
Slow Cooker Beef Pot Roast
The real secret here is making sure you sear the meat before the long, slow braising. Serve with mashed potatoes.
Easy and Elegant Pork Tenderloin
This main dish is beautiful in its presentation and always comes out tender and juicy even if you overcook it a little. The crust of bread crumbs holds in all the juices and adds a great look and taste to the finished product.
How To Cook Roast Beef
Roast beef is a classic main dish for holidays, family get-togethers, and elegant dinners alike. This guide to cooking roast beef will help you create a flavorful, moist, and tender roast.
By Mary Claire Lagroue Roasted Pork Loin
This succulent pork loin is roasted with fragrant garlic, rosemary, and wine for an easy, impressive main dish.
Amazing Pork Tenderloin in the Slow Cooker
This will melt in your mouth! This pork tenderloin soaks up the yummy juices as it cooks. Make sure to serve up the au jus on the side - its amazing! This recipe is so simple, you will love it!
Inspiration and Ideas Smoked Standing Rib Roast
"Superb! It was absolutely magnificent, and well worth the wait!" – LAKSHMI5
How to Make Perfect Yorkshire Puddings
Cooked in beef drippings, these make a perfect side for your roast.
Easy Pressure Cooker Pot Roast Easy Pressure Cooker Pot Roast
VERY tender and delicious. Using the pressure cooker saves SO much time that this recipe can be used on a weekday and still you can manage to eat dinner at a decent hour.
Awesome Slow Cooker Pot Roast
This is a very easy recipe for a delicious pot roast. It makes its own gravy. It's designed especially for the working person who does not have time to cook all day, but it tastes like you did. You'll want the cut to be between 5 and 6 pounds.
Simple Beef Pot Roast
This pot roast recipe and technique could not be easier. The vegetables break down, combining with the meat's juices to create a sauce! Warm, hearty, and delicious! Serve over horseradish mashed potatoes.
Pot Roast
This is an easy oven-baked pot roast with vegetables. The aroma will make you hungry while this delicious roast bakes.
Oven Pot Roast
This is so easy and tastes great. It makes wonderful gravy while it's cooking.
Beef Pot Roast
This is the best and easiest recipe for pot roast I have ever tried. It is best to make it a day ahead. Serve with oven roasted vegetables, potatoes, carrots, onions, or your favorite side dish.
Char Siu (Chinese BBQ Pork)
Try this Chinese-style grilled pork with a sweet-and-sour marinade next time you break out the charcoal grill.
Mother's Pot Roast
The best vegetable gravy you ever tasted--and the roast isn't bad either! We always had this meal with mounds of mashed potatoes. Great on a cold wintry evening!
