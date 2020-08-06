Labor Day Appetizer Recipes

Cool dips and spreads make entertaining for Labor Day so easy. So dip in and chill out.

Staff Picks

Fresh Salsa

65
I love salsa. I always make it. I made this one and brought it to work. Everyone raved. It is the best salsa I have ever had. The jicama really makes a difference.
By bbmchicago

Tomato and Mozzarella Bites

A great way to serve tomato mozzarella salad. Great presentation; always a hit! You can find the bite-sized mozzarella ('Bocconcini') at most supermarkets. If they are on the larger side, cut them in half.
By MADDIECAT

Tex Mex Black Bean Dip

135
This black bean dip is great served with corn or flour tortilla chips. Serve warm or at room temperature.
By Ingrid

All-American Chips and Dip

9
This fun spin on chips and dip is perfect for any Memorial Day, Labor Day, or Fourth of July celebration.
By Suzabell

American Ceviche

10
This is more of a ceviche gazpacho, because it is marinated and served in clam and tomato juice rather than on a tostada or chips. It is served in a tall beer glass or tall ice cream sundae glass. Have fun improvising this recipe. Serve with chips.
By Jodi Grow

Quick Baked Zucchini Chips

795
A quick, healthy way to use some of that zucchini from your garden!
By KRISRIZZIO

Red, White, and Blue Bruschetta

1
An all-American twist to a classic appetizer.
By James Roos

Cilantro Edamame Hummus

62
Traditionally made with chickpeas, this hummus has a new twist using shelled edamame. Serve with pita chips or celery sticks.
By CRAZY4SUSHI
Sponsored By MyPlate

Creamy Dill Cucumber Toasties

I got this recipe years ago from a friend of a friend. I love it and make it all the time for parties. It looks great on the platter, and it is super easy! Everyone loves it!
By Dianne McKenzie

Roasted Tomato Salsa I

204
This chunky, smoky salsa tastes amazing with tortilla chips. Roasted tomatoes, garlic, onion and jalapeno are blended with cilantro and cumin to create one of the tastiest and easiest Mexican-inspired recipes you'll ever try.
By KATKRO

Guacamole

7434
Cilantro and cayenne give this classic guacamole a tasty kick. Serve it smooth or chunky.
By Allrecipes Member

Seven Layer Taco Dip

2790
Seven layer taco dip made with refried beans, sour cream, and salsa is the perfect platter for parties and family get-togethers.
By SUE CASE
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Watermelon Fire and Ice Salsa
342
"So refreshing! [I make it] every Labor Day." – Ann S.
Grilled Bacon-Jalapeno Wraps
1420
"Made these on Labor Day weekend. Tasty morsels!" – Steve
Mango, Peach and Pineapple Salsa
128
Fruit Dip II
1131
Baked Zucchini Chips
87

I love using these as a healthier alternative to fries or chips with my meals. Very yummy!

More Labor Day Appetizer Recipes

Guacamole

7434
Cilantro and cayenne give this classic guacamole a tasty kick. Serve it smooth or chunky.
By Allrecipes Member

Seven Layer Taco Dip

2790
Seven layer taco dip made with refried beans, sour cream, and salsa is the perfect platter for parties and family get-togethers.
By SUE CASE

Fruit Dip II

1131
This is a really light and fluffy fruit dip that is great at parties, holidays, or any time! Serve with fruit of your choice.
By Crystal Gossett

Baked Zucchini Chips

87
I love using these as a healthier alternative to fries or chips with my meals. Very yummy!
By laureng

Mango Salsa

502
This is a very tasty mango salsa that is great served over fish. My favorite is any fish blackened with Cajun seasoning and then topped with this salsa. Also great for dipping chips.
By IYENGAR21

Annie's Fruit Salsa and Cinnamon Chips

4517
Easy to make, tasty fruit salsa and cinnamon tortilla chips. Great as an appetizer or a snack. Great for anytime!
By Allrecipes Member
Sponsored By MyPlate

Tomatillo Salsa Verde

575
This authentic Mexican salsa verde has a fabulous flavor. Use it on chicken enchiladas or as a condiment for any dish that needs a little extra zip!
By Kimberly Binning

Detroit Hot Honey Wings

390
A sweet, spicy wing recipe that is amazing on the grill! This is a Detroit recipe, so enjoy!
By MMMMFOOD1

Strawberry Goat Cheese Bruschetta

113
The way the tangy, slightly salty goat cheese works with the syrupy, balsamic-coated strawberries and crispy, charred bread is a thing of beauty.
By Chef John

Toasted Garlic Bread

1038
Quick and scrumptious garlic bread that will complement any Italian meal. Melted mozzarella is optional, but delicious!
By Clair

Texas Caviar I

342
Here's a spicy Texas favorite. Black-eyed peas and black beans are marinated in a fiery, flavorful mixture. This is great with tortilla chips or bread -- and plenty of cold iced tea!
By ELKINSMEG

Grilled Bacon Jalapeno Wraps

1420
Jalapenos are stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped with bacon, and barbecued on the grill.
By Miss G

D's Famous Salsa

1161
This is a Texas recipe I've developed and refined over many years. It's very fast, easy, and I usually have everything on hand. I often give it as gifts to my family back East.
By Denise Smith

Double Tomato Bruschetta

3129
A delicious and easy appetizer. The balsamic vinegar gives it a little bite. Dried basil can be substituted but it is best with fresh.
By Laurie Thompson

Salsa

244
This is a recipe I just throw together, but it is very popular. Serve with tortilla chips.
By Cecilia Donnelly

Asparagus Roll Ups

53
Fun way to eat asparagus! Have the kids help out while making them, and they will enjoy them even more!
By luckoftheIrish

Creamy Dill Cucumber Toasties

967
I got this recipe years ago from a friend of a friend. I love it and make it all the time for parties. It looks great on the platter, and it is super easy! Everyone loves it!
By Allrecipes Member

Unbelievably Good Fruit Dip

162
This creamy fruit dip has only three ingredients. If you want a simple dip that's the perfect complement to fruit, especially strawberries, please try this one.
By LETSGGGO

Grilled Peppers

50
A friend made this the other day and it was great, so I had to share. The more colors you use the more colorful it is. Our friend just sprinkled oregano. We added the jalapeno for heat.
By Deedle Gee

Grilled Jalapeno Poppers

82
Best poppers you'll have off your grill! Any left over cheese mixture makes a good spread for crackers while you're waiting.
By Philip Dally

Avocado Mango Salsa

255
Yowzers! Sweet and hot salsa with tangy mangoes and habaneros. Great with pork, chicken or fish or just with chips. You can omit the habaneros and add red bell peppers for a non-spicy version, but then again, why would you want to? Remember, ALWAYS wear gloves when working with habaneros!
By Six Pack To Go

LuvAnn's Guacamole

276
This great dip is always the first to go at our barbeques. It's a simple guacamole, perfect for dipping tortilla chips or serving with tacos. To prevent browning, leave an avocado seed in it until serving.
By Luv-Ann Betson

Marinated Mushrooms II

249
This recipe was handed down to me from my Grandma. Little mushrooms are marinated in a zesty mixture. They're great for buffet style gatherings. They keep well for a long time in the fridge, or you may can them in mason jars and store in cupboard.
By Cristi Zbella

Seven Layer Dip I

622
This is a great party dip because it's best served at room temperature. You can set it out on the table early and finish cooking the rest of your meal.
By DPEREZ7
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com