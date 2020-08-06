Labor Day Appetizer Recipes

Staff Picks Fresh Salsa
I love salsa. I always make it. I made this one and brought it to work. Everyone raved. It is the best salsa I have ever had. The jicama really makes a difference.
Tomato and Mozzarella Bites
A great way to serve tomato mozzarella salad. Great presentation; always a hit! You can find the bite-sized mozzarella ('Bocconcini') at most supermarkets. If they are on the larger side, cut them in half.
By MADDIECAT Tex Mex Black Bean Dip
This black bean dip is great served with corn or flour tortilla chips. Serve warm or at room temperature.
By Ingrid All-American Chips and Dip
This fun spin on chips and dip is perfect for any Memorial Day, Labor Day, or Fourth of July celebration.
American Ceviche
This is more of a ceviche gazpacho, because it is marinated and served in clam and tomato juice rather than on a tostada or chips. It is served in a tall beer glass or tall ice cream sundae glass. Have fun improvising this recipe. Serve with chips.
Cilantro Edamame Hummus
Traditionally made with chickpeas, this hummus has a new twist using shelled edamame. Serve with pita chips or celery sticks.
Creamy Dill Cucumber Toasties
I got this recipe years ago from a friend of a friend. I love it and make it all the time for parties. It looks great on the platter, and it is super easy! Everyone loves it!
By Dianne McKenzie Roasted Tomato Salsa I
This chunky, smoky salsa tastes amazing with tortilla chips. Roasted tomatoes, garlic, onion and jalapeno are blended with cilantro and cumin to create one of the tastiest and easiest Mexican-inspired recipes you'll ever try.
By KATKRO Guacamole
Cilantro and cayenne give this classic guacamole a tasty kick. Serve it smooth or chunky.
By Allrecipes Member Seven Layer Taco Dip
Seven layer taco dip made with refried beans, sour cream, and salsa is the perfect platter for parties and family get-togethers.
By SUE CASE Inspiration and Ideas Watermelon Fire and Ice Salsa
"So refreshing! [I make it] every Labor Day." – Ann S.
Grilled Bacon-Jalapeno Wraps
"Made these on Labor Day weekend. Tasty morsels!" – Steve
Baked Zucchini Chips Baked Zucchini Chips
I love using these as a healthier alternative to fries or chips with my meals. Very yummy!
More Labor Day Appetizer Recipes Guacamole
Cilantro and cayenne give this classic guacamole a tasty kick. Serve it smooth or chunky.
By Allrecipes Member Seven Layer Taco Dip
Seven layer taco dip made with refried beans, sour cream, and salsa is the perfect platter for parties and family get-togethers.
By SUE CASE Fruit Dip II
This is a really light and fluffy fruit dip that is great at parties, holidays, or any time! Serve with fruit of your choice.
By Crystal Gossett Baked Zucchini Chips
I love using these as a healthier alternative to fries or chips with my meals. Very yummy!
Mango Salsa
This is a very tasty mango salsa that is great served over fish. My favorite is any fish blackened with Cajun seasoning and then topped with this salsa. Also great for dipping chips.
Tomatillo Salsa Verde
This authentic Mexican salsa verde has a fabulous flavor. Use it on chicken enchiladas or as a condiment for any dish that needs a little extra zip!
Detroit Hot Honey Wings
A sweet, spicy wing recipe that is amazing on the grill! This is a Detroit recipe, so enjoy!
Strawberry Goat Cheese Bruschetta
The way the tangy, slightly salty goat cheese works with the syrupy, balsamic-coated strawberries and crispy, charred bread is a thing of beauty.
Toasted Garlic Bread
Quick and scrumptious garlic bread that will complement any Italian meal. Melted mozzarella is optional, but delicious!
By Clair
Texas Caviar I
Here's a spicy Texas favorite. Black-eyed peas and black beans are marinated in a fiery, flavorful mixture. This is great with tortilla chips or bread -- and plenty of cold iced tea!
By ELKINSMEG D's Famous Salsa
This is a Texas recipe I've developed and refined over many years. It's very fast, easy, and I usually have everything on hand. I often give it as gifts to my family back East.
By Denise Smith Double Tomato Bruschetta
A delicious and easy appetizer. The balsamic vinegar gives it a little bite. Dried basil can be substituted but it is best with fresh.
By Laurie Thompson Salsa
This is a recipe I just throw together, but it is very popular. Serve with tortilla chips.
By Cecilia Donnelly Asparagus Roll Ups
Fun way to eat asparagus! Have the kids help out while making them, and they will enjoy them even more!
Creamy Dill Cucumber Toasties
I got this recipe years ago from a friend of a friend. I love it and make it all the time for parties. It looks great on the platter, and it is super easy! Everyone loves it!
By Allrecipes Member Unbelievably Good Fruit Dip
This creamy fruit dip has only three ingredients. If you want a simple dip that's the perfect complement to fruit, especially strawberries, please try this one.
By LETSGGGO Grilled Peppers
A friend made this the other day and it was great, so I had to share. The more colors you use the more colorful it is. Our friend just sprinkled oregano. We added the jalapeno for heat.
Grilled Jalapeno Poppers
Best poppers you'll have off your grill! Any left over cheese mixture makes a good spread for crackers while you're waiting.
Avocado Mango Salsa
Yowzers! Sweet and hot salsa with tangy mangoes and habaneros. Great with pork, chicken or fish or just with chips. You can omit the habaneros and add red bell peppers for a non-spicy version, but then again, why would you want to? Remember, ALWAYS wear gloves when working with habaneros!
LuvAnn's Guacamole
This great dip is always the first to go at our barbeques. It's a simple guacamole, perfect for dipping tortilla chips or serving with tacos. To prevent browning, leave an avocado seed in it until serving.
By Luv-Ann Betson Marinated Mushrooms II
This recipe was handed down to me from my Grandma. Little mushrooms are marinated in a zesty mixture. They're great for buffet style gatherings. They keep well for a long time in the fridge, or you may can them in mason jars and store in cupboard.
Seven Layer Dip I
This is a great party dip because it's best served at room temperature. You can set it out on the table early and finish cooking the rest of your meal.
By DPEREZ7 Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.
Back to Content Save to Collections