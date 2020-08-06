Labor Day Drinks Recipes

Relax on Labor Day with these summery drinks—no need to work up a sweat.

Community Picks

Vintage Lemonade

334
In the 1800's this is how people made lemonade—you can do it too! It's not that difficult, and tastes wonderful!
By Aunt Suzie

Smooth Sweet Tea

1482
Southern sweet tea, perfect for hot summer days!
By cookincode3

Parker's Famous Margaritas

91
"My father-in-law developed a taste for margaritas [while living] in Zihuatanejo."
By squawk93

Rosemary-Infused Watermelon Lemonade

24
This is a recipe I created in an effort to duplicate my favorite lemonade from a cafe in downtown L.A. called, well, 'Lemonade'. I don't like it too sweet, so if you want to add more sugar, cool. But I think that this recipe is perfect. It also makes a great martini served in a sugar-rimmed glass with a garnish of watermelon wedge and a twist of lemon! Simply fabulous!
By ERINMARIE

Brazilian Lemonade

425
This refreshing and delicious lemonade is actually made with limes!

Strawberry Limeade

70
Very easy to make and delicious!
By dancerathlete

Sangria! Sangria!

1770
The BEST sangria recipe I've been able to hone to perfection!
By HJACOBY

Lola's Horchata

561
A very easy way to make great horchata!
By LOLA

The Arnold Palmer

29
Sometimes the best things are the most simple. Nothing rings of summertime more than lemonade and iced tea. The Arnold Palmer brings them together.
By Allrecipes

Beer Margaritas

1217
Who would believe that beer would be the perfect solution to eradicating fluorescent green margaritas? Well, it is! Best to use not-so-micro brews to avoid an overpowering beer flavor. Use the limeade can to measure the ingredients, and adjust with extra water if the mixture seems too sweet. Straining the pulp is always a good idea, unless, of course, you like pulp!
By big surprise

Watermelon Agua Fresca

83
This is a drink served throughout Mexico. It is made with several different fruits. This is a watermelon drink.
By Sherbear1

Pina Colada III

131
A simple run-of-the-mill pina colada drink.
By May and Siv
Inspiration and Ideas

Jewel's Watermelon Margaritas
102
"Synonymous with summer for me. Double the recipe, because these will go fast! We'll miss these, going into fall." – Lisa D-O
Refreshing Cucumber Lemonade
66
Delicious homemade lemonade spiked with refreshing cucumber juice.
Orangeade
24
Simple Moscow Mule
51
Fresh and Fruity Summer Sangrias
Melon Smoothie
30
More Labor Day Drinks Recipes

Strawberry Mojito

81
Sweet, fruity mojito made with strawberries, mint, lime juice, and rum.
By Jolene

Caipirinha

41
Brazil's national cocktail is so refreshing and delicious! Ask your liquor store to order Cachaca for you if they don't stock it, there's no substitute.
By CAMILLA362

Summer Beer II

181
Fun to serve in the summer for special gatherings or cocktail parties. Given to me from Dottie, a long time friend and sorority sister. Garnish with lemon slices and sprigs of mint.
By PJ's kitchen

Watermelon Lemonade

93
Light and refreshing summer drink. Garnish with watermelon slice. Can be made into an adult cocktail by adding a little vodka.
By docswife

Watermelon Sangria

84
This is one of my favorite recipes I have borrowed from a friend. If you love watermelon, this is the perfect drink for a hot summer day!
By bewitched

White Peachy Sangria

69
This sweet and yummy recipe is good for even those that do not like wine. Great on a hot day or paired with a dessert, ESPECIALLY a cheesecake or something fruity!
By Caelynne

Cherry Bomb

41
This is a wonderful rum drink with lime and grenadine. It's great for any occasion. If this recipe seems too easy, well it is, but the drink is incredibly enjoyable and worth the lack of trouble!
By Tony

Cuban Mojito

44
This is a traditional mojito recipe, very similar to the drinks I enjoyed in Varadero, Cuba. The muddling and the order of the ingredients helps ensure that all the flavors are well blended. Serve with a straw and a decorative stir stick to keep the different flavors well mixed together. Mint sprigs may be used for a garnish instead of lime wedges. Enjoy!
By TealaB

Mexican Strawberry Water (Agua de Fresa)

93
Fresh fruit waters, or Aguas de Frutas, made with crushed or blended fruit are a common and popular drink all over Mexico. This recipe is extremely flavorful and refreshing, especially when fresh strawberries are in season.
By Olivia

Lemon Drop Martini

43
Very elegant, and so easy to make - you will love this lemon and lime vodka drink.
By Dale W

Watermelon Vodka Slush

49
This is from a friend of mine. It is so good!
By Michael Allbright

Mint Juleps

78
Sit on the front porch in your rocking chair on a sultry afternoon and sip on one or two of these. The proper way to serve a mint julep is in a frozen silver goblet, but you can use glasses instead - just use the most elegant ones you have! You can make the syrup ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for whenever the julep mood strikes you.
By jenn

Orange Banana Smoothie

72
Filling enough to have as a breakfast - I recommend it!
By Bonnie

Lemonade

199
A cool refreshing summer drink that can be made at any time you have lemons... or limes!
By H Beatrice

Summer Beer I

65
Lemonade with a kick!
By Angi Bensman

Cosmopolitan

125
This is a civil cocktail mon cherie!
By Goldie

Margaritas on the Rocks

321
This is the best batch of margaritas you'll ever make. Everybody wants the recipe after consuming one of these.
By Carol Loadholt

Sunset Sangria

60
This tropical sangria is great at any party, or on a hot day!
By Celeste

Easy Raspberry Lemonade

152
We came up with this recipe for my brother's wedding reception. We wanted to serve something that was easy and quick to fix, yet good at the same time. After a few tries, we ended up with this recipe...and a lot of compliments.
By Tori Hermansen

Berry Cordial

42
This is an easy way to make cordial and it's good for gifts! Other berries such as raspberries, strawberries or blueberries may be used in place of blackberries, and rum or brandy may be used in place of the vodka.
By Barbara Tantrum

Pink Panther

30
A nice drink to have around the pool on hot summer days. Garnish with umbrella, pineapple slice and cherry.
By Cheryl-Lynn Nadeau
