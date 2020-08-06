Labor Day Drinks Recipes

This is a recipe I created in an effort to duplicate my favorite lemonade from a cafe in downtown L.A. called, well, 'Lemonade'. I don't like it too sweet, so if you want to add more sugar, cool. But I think that this recipe is perfect. It also makes a great martini served in a sugar-rimmed glass with a garnish of watermelon wedge and a twist of lemon! Simply fabulous!
Who would believe that beer would be the perfect solution to eradicating fluorescent green margaritas? Well, it is! Best to use not-so-micro brews to avoid an overpowering beer flavor. Use the limeade can to measure the ingredients, and adjust with extra water if the mixture seems too sweet. Straining the pulp is always a good idea, unless, of course, you like pulp!
This is a traditional mojito recipe, very similar to the drinks I enjoyed in Varadero, Cuba. The muddling and the order of the ingredients helps ensure that all the flavors are well blended. Serve with a straw and a decorative stir stick to keep the different flavors well mixed together. Mint sprigs may be used for a garnish instead of lime wedges. Enjoy!
Fresh fruit waters, or Aguas de Frutas, made with crushed or blended fruit are a common and popular drink all over Mexico. This recipe is extremely flavorful and refreshing, especially when fresh strawberries are in season.
Sit on the front porch in your rocking chair on a sultry afternoon and sip on one or two of these. The proper way to serve a mint julep is in a frozen silver goblet, but you can use glasses instead - just use the most elegant ones you have! You can make the syrup ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for whenever the julep mood strikes you.
We came up with this recipe for my brother's wedding reception. We wanted to serve something that was easy and quick to fix, yet good at the same time. After a few tries, we ended up with this recipe...and a lot of compliments.
This is an easy way to make cordial and it's good for gifts! Other berries such as raspberries, strawberries or blueberries may be used in place of blackberries, and rum or brandy may be used in place of the vodka.