Labor Day Dessert Recipes

Barbecued Pineapple! Serve in a bowl or a banana boat with pineapple on either side and a scoop of ice cream or two on top and drizzled with juice glaze. You may substitute juice (1/2 cup) for the sugar and rum part of the marinade.
This is a fun recipe for the 4th of July holiday! Fresh fruit is a hit on desserts during the summer months! Making this dessert is as fun as eating it! This recipe feeds a lot, but the leftovers are only good a day or two.
One really delicious and really unhealthy Sunday coffee cake. I have no idea where I got this recipe from but it was about thirty years ago and has been a family favorite since. The bake time is a bit longer if you're using frozen berries.
I've tinkered and tinkered, and this is the very best blueberry cobbler recipe I've found. Cakey/biscuit topping with a slight crunch on top and ooey gooey delicious blueberries hidden on the bottom. It can also work with other fruit fillings. Works best with delicious fresh blueberries and is the perfect summer treat.... An amalgamation of mine and my grandmother's cobbler recipe.... I think it is the best! Serve plain or with whipped cream. Enjoy!
One of the most delicious and easiest pie recipes I know. I got this wonderful recipe from my mother Pauline, who I believe got it from my Aunt Angela. I love all their pies, but this might be my favorite.
This is a quick but company-worthy cobbler. So simple, yet wins rave reviews. If desired, use 2 (32 ounce) cans of peaches in place of fresh peaches. If doing this, use peach syrup instead of water and then omit the white sugar from recipe. Also, yellow cake mix can be substituted for the white.