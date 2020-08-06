Labor Day Dessert Recipes

Find the best Labor Day dessert recipes for pie, cobbler, ice cream, and cake, complete with ratings, reviews, videos, and cooking tips.

Community Picks

Baron's Blackberry Cobbler

286
An easy blackberry cobbler with a buttery biscuit-like topping.
By Baron

Hot Fudge Ice Cream Bar Dessert

837
This is an incredibly easy rich and satisfying ice cream dessert made with ice cream sandwiches and fudge sauce. This keeps in the freezer very well and can be eaten straight from the freezer.
By JONAR

Strawberry Pie II

1277
This is my favorite pie. It is very easy to make. I got the recipe many years ago in North Jersey. It is from the Sussex County Strawberry Farms.
By OKBEE

Strawberry Chantilly

66
My sister-in-law gave me this recipe. It is really light and tasty after summer BBQ get-togethers.
By Vicki Monte

Barbequed Pineapple

86
Barbecued Pineapple! Serve in a bowl or a banana boat with pineapple on either side and a scoop of ice cream or two on top and drizzled with juice glaze. You may substitute juice (1/2 cup) for the sugar and rum part of the marinade.
By Michael Fischer

Easy Batter Fruit Cobbler

1997
This soft, cakey fruit cobbler is a simple old-fashioned summer dessert.

Patriotic Fruit Pizza

27
This is a fun recipe for the 4th of July holiday! Fresh fruit is a hit on desserts during the summer months! Making this dessert is as fun as eating it! This recipe feeds a lot, but the leftovers are only good a day or two.
By Marcy R

Zucchini Bars

124
This snack cake is so delicious that my family can eat the entire batch in one day! Very easy and moist.
By AMISPKRIS

Watermelon Sherbet

54
The flavor of watermelon comes through beautifully in this homemade sherbet recipe.
By TerryWilson

Fresh Southern Peach Cobbler

3976
I've been experimenting with cobbler for some time and this recipe is the final result. Loved by all. Use fresh Georgia peaches, of course!
By aeposey

Best Ever Blueberry Cobbler

1157
Easy blueberry cobbler recipe made with fresh blueberries and orange juice.
By Jen

Strawberry Shortcake

563
A sweet biscuit-style shortcake with two layers of juicy strawberries and cream.
By Denyse
Inspiration and Ideas

Summer's Best Portable Picnic Desserts
These top-rated desserts look good enough to make your picnic feel like a party.
Peanutty Ice Cream Pie
9
"I love the concept of a peanut-based crust—what a great idea!" – Heather
Kid-Approved Summer Desserts
Peach Cobbler VI
543
15 No-Bake Summer Desserts to Help You Keep Your Cool
Fresh Peach Trifle
29
Peach Pie the Old Fashioned Two Crust Way
754

Summer peach pie made with two crusts, fresh juicy peaches, and cinnamon.

More Labor Day Dessert Recipes

Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler

700
Homemade buttery crust and fresh peaches make a delicious summer dessert.
By ELETA

Fresh Cherry Cobbler

470
Pitting fresh cherries is worth the effort when you taste this dessert.
By Miranda Williams

Blueberry Dump Cake

424
Easy, 5-ingredient cake made with fresh blueberries and yellow cake mix.

Georgia Peach Homemade Ice Cream

142
Rich and creamy eggless ice cream loaded with sweet fresh peach purée.
By Allrecipes Member

Blueberry Sour Cream Coffee Cake

1408
One really delicious and really unhealthy Sunday coffee cake. I have no idea where I got this recipe from but it was about thirty years ago and has been a family favorite since. The bake time is a bit longer if you're using frozen berries.
By d newman

Blueberry Buckle

1651
Sweet and delicious blueberry cake topped with a buttery cinnamon streusel.
By JBS BOX

Easy Pavlova

475
An elegant dessert of crisp meringue filled with cream and fresh fruit.
By Rosina

Grilled Pineapple

253
Marinate pineapple with butter, hot sauce, and honey before grilling.
By GREEGI
Nova Scotia Blueberry Cream Cake

155
I went to a potluck and someone brought this dessert. A dense cake layer is topped with a rich blueberry and sour cream layer. This dessert is awesome! Serve with whipped cream and enjoy!
By Paul

Strawberry Angel Food Dessert

928
Yummy layers of angel food cake, whipped topping, and glazed strawberries.
By Kelli

GA Peach Pound Cake

608
This Georgia peach pound cake can also be made with other fruits such as apple or cherry.
By Dent norton

Peach Pie

703
Old fashioned peach pie using no eggs, my family's favorite.
By Marcia Kammann

Juicy Peach Crisp

350
This recipe takes the simplicity of fresh peaches and turns them into a scrumptious dessert!
By CLYN

Key Lime Cake

349
Easy key-lime flavored cake made with box lemon cake and lime gelatin mix.
By Judy

Blueberry Crumb Pie

388
This is the best blueberry pie that any of my family has ever had.
By Bethany Webber

Easy, Eggless Strawberry Ice Cream

258
A delightfully creamy strawberry ice cream made in an ice cream maker.
By ejw825

Very Best Blueberry Cobbler!

445
I've tinkered and tinkered, and this is the very best blueberry cobbler recipe I've found. Cakey/biscuit topping with a slight crunch on top and ooey gooey delicious blueberries hidden on the bottom. It can also work with other fruit fillings. Works best with delicious fresh blueberries and is the perfect summer treat.... An amalgamation of mine and my grandmother's cobbler recipe.... I think it is the best! Serve plain or with whipped cream. Enjoy!
By FRIENDLYFOOD

Blackberry Cobbler II

1092
Throw together this cobbler in minutes using fresh berries from the yard!
By Amanda Johnson-Lindsey

Strawberry Rhubarb Custard Pie

211
One of the most delicious and easiest pie recipes I know. I got this wonderful recipe from my mother Pauline, who I believe got it from my Aunt Angela. I love all their pies, but this might be my favorite.
By Chef John

Raspberry Pie

126
This rich raspberry pie is a delicious way to use up garden raspberries.
By Nancy Sabatino

Easy Peach Cobbler with Cake Mix

329
This is a quick but company-worthy cobbler. So simple, yet wins rave reviews. If desired, use 2 (32 ounce) cans of peaches in place of fresh peaches. If doing this, use peach syrup instead of water and then omit the white sugar from recipe. Also, yellow cake mix can be substituted for the white.
By Rebecca Lentz

Blueberry Coffee Cake I

683
This cake is super for a quick breakfast snack with coffee.
By Debbie Rowe

Fresh Peach Pie I

92
This is one of the few unbaked peach pie recipes that I have been able to find.
By Champ Williams

Three Berry Pie

477
A homemade pie bursting with strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries.
By Jenn Hall
