Labor Day BBQ & Grilling

Labor Day means great grilling. Check out the best ways to grill meats, veggies, and even desserts.

Staff Picks

Caribbean-Inspired Grilled Chicken Kabobs

36
Caribbean-inspired chicken kabobs. You can substitute green pepper for the red pepper, if desired.
By AHinojosa

Steve's Bodacious Barbecue Ribs

31
These make real mouth-watering 'Pig-cicles'! They take a while to cook, and when you eat them, you'll have pork fat smeared from ear to ear! Mmm! Mmm! I like to smoke with hickory wood, but any of your favorite will suffice.
By STEVEC2

Kate's Grilled Corn Salad

10
A fresh, colorful grilled corn salad that tastes wonderful and is very healthy. It's the perfect side dish for a barbeque or Mexican dinner.
By k8norris

Yummy Grilled Pineapple

3
Made it for the family once, and they LOVED it:)
By Courtney

Best Hamburger Ever

738
These burgers are the best on the grill in the summertime. Jam-packed with all kinds of stuff! Serve on fresh hamburger buns with lots of toppings.
By UNIVSTUDENT

Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs

743
Baby back ribs, seasoned with a cumin, chili powder, and paprika spice rub, are slow-cooked on your grill over indirect heat until fall-off-the-bone tender.
By BONNIE Q.

Spicy Grilled Shrimp

1116
So fast and easy to prepare, these shrimp are bound to be the hit of the barbeque. And, weather not permitting, they work great under the broiler, too.
By SUBEAST

Grilled Pineapple

245
These are SO easy and really good. The hot sauce gives it an extra kick and cuts the sweetness. They can help with patience while the rest of the grilled feast comes together, but be warned, they go quickly!
By GREEGI
Sponsored By MyPlate

Skewered Grilled Potatoes

152
New potatoes coated in a rosemary and garlic marinade then skewered and grilled.
By kimberlyj

Mom's Beef Shish Kabobs

316
Beef, bell pepper, mushrooms, and onion are skewered and basted with a soy and lemon marinade to make these tasty summer treats perfect for the grill.
By Mike Hearne

Greek Chicken

498
A very good light summer dish. I serve it with sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, and garlic bread.
By Karen

Unbelievable Chicken

2403
This unusual combination of common ingredients is fabulous! Everyone who tastes it asks me to share the recipe. You will love it and the many compliments you get--I promise!
By LETSGGGO
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

The Labor Day Burger
Enjoy the last long weekend of the summer with this deluxe cheese-stuffed burger topped with crispy bacon, avocado, and perfectly ripe tomatoes.
These Breads Will Complete Your Cookout
Grilled bread takes just minutes to make.
Grilled Desserts Make Sweet Endings
Detroit Hot Honey Wings
390
Strawberry Goat Cheese Bruschetta
113

The way the tangy, slightly salty goat cheese works with the syrupy, balsamic-coated strawberries and crispy, charred bread is a thing of beauty.

More Labor Day BBQ & Grilling

Best Hamburger Ever

738
These burgers are the best on the grill in the summertime. Jam-packed with all kinds of stuff! Serve on fresh hamburger buns with lots of toppings.
By UNIVSTUDENT

Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs

743
Baby back ribs, seasoned with a cumin, chili powder, and paprika spice rub, are slow-cooked on your grill over indirect heat until fall-off-the-bone tender.
By BONNIE Q.

Spicy Grilled Shrimp

1116
So fast and easy to prepare, these shrimp are bound to be the hit of the barbeque. And, weather not permitting, they work great under the broiler, too.
By SUBEAST

Grilled Pineapple

245
These are SO easy and really good. The hot sauce gives it an extra kick and cuts the sweetness. They can help with patience while the rest of the grilled feast comes together, but be warned, they go quickly!
By GREEGI
Sponsored By MyPlate

Skewered Grilled Potatoes

152
New potatoes coated in a rosemary and garlic marinade then skewered and grilled.
By kimberlyj

Mom's Beef Shish Kabobs

316
Beef, bell pepper, mushrooms, and onion are skewered and basted with a soy and lemon marinade to make these tasty summer treats perfect for the grill.
By Mike Hearne

Greek Chicken

498
A very good light summer dish. I serve it with sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, and garlic bread.
By Karen

Unbelievable Chicken

2403
This unusual combination of common ingredients is fabulous! Everyone who tastes it asks me to share the recipe. You will love it and the many compliments you get--I promise!
By LETSGGGO

Detroit Hot Honey Wings

390
A sweet, spicy wing recipe that is amazing on the grill! This is a Detroit recipe, so enjoy!
By MMMMFOOD1

Strawberry Goat Cheese Bruschetta

113
The way the tangy, slightly salty goat cheese works with the syrupy, balsamic-coated strawberries and crispy, charred bread is a thing of beauty.
By Chef John

Grilled Peppers

50
A friend made this the other day and it was great, so I had to share. The more colors you use the more colorful it is. Our friend just sprinkled oregano. We added the jalapeno for heat.
By Deedle Gee

Grilled Garlic Artichokes

345
No more dipping artichokes in mayo! These artichokes are grilled with a lemon garlic basting and dipping sauce. This is the best way to eat artichokes... healthy too!
By rosiella

Pickle Brine Chicken

61
There aren't a lot of great uses for leftover pickle juice. I did hear recently that some people like to drink this stuff after jogging, which I found to be quite shocking, since I had no idea people still jogged. Like most brined recipes, the payoff is in the texture and moisture content and not necessarily in the taste. Having said that, these did have a nice little twang. So the next time you have nothing left in the pickle jar but the juice, you now know what to do.
By Chef John

Mexican Corn on the Cob (Elote)

369
My Mexican friend gave me this recipe for corn on the cob. Street vendors there sell their corn made this way. Cotija cheese can be found in most grocery stores.
By blakleyl

Grilled Tilapia with Mango Salsa

933
Don't let the list of ingredients fool you: this is super-easy, and gets rave reviews whenever I serve it. The salsa can be made the day ahead to save time. Strawberries can be substituted for the mango if you prefer--both are excellent! Combine leftover salsa with some drained black beans the next day for lunch.
By Naomi Witzke

Hawaiian Chicken Kabobs

798
These kabobs are tender, sweet, and delicious. They're easy to make and only require a few ingredients.
By dailyn2003

Key West Chicken

1540
This recipe from the Florida Keys has been given to almost everyone I know. It is the best marinade for chicken, and it only takes 30 minutes from prep till you can grill! It's a great blend of flavors with honey, soy sauce, and lime juice. If you have time, try marinating overnight for the fullest flavor.
By TINA B

Grilled Bacon Jalapeno Wraps

1420
Jalapenos are stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped with bacon, and barbecued on the grill.
By Miss G

Maui Wowie Shrimp

53
Easy recipe to put together for that laid-back 'Maui Wowie' person. Great for the beach or backyard BBQ. You will be surprised by the onolicious flavor. This dish always gets the Shaka sign!
By ROXIEMAUI

Chef John's Barbecue Chicken

148
When it comes to barbecued chicken, everyone wants that nice thick glaze of sauce attached to the skin, and the only way to do it, is brush it on as it cooks. Therein lies the problem. Because of the sugar content, it only takes a minute for a barbecue sauce to go from brick-red to solid black. I just 'mark' the chicken's vulnerable skin side, then cook it all the way through in a closed grill, brushing on the glaze as it cooks.
By Chef John

Grilled Soy-Sesame Asparagus

141
This asparagus pairs especially well with Asian types of grilled foods, such as kebabs or satays.
By Sue Lau

Grilled Corn on the Cob

541
Butter, salt, and a little pepper are all you really need to bring out corn's natural sweetness on the grill.
By SUETEITSMA

Souvlaki

1035
Souvlaki is a Greek specialty made with tender cuts of meat. In this pork kebab recipe, the meat is marinated in a lemony olive oil mixture. Serve with rice pilaf and a Greek salad.
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Lemon Yogurt Chicken

212
There is something special about what yogurt does to chicken in its smoky, sizzling time over charcoal. It imparts a tangy flavor that lifts all the other flavorings. It tenderizes slightly, without turning the meat into mush. It grills to a caramelized dark brown without tasting burnt.
By Chef John
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com