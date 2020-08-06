Steaks and Chop Recipes

Grilled. Broiled. Pan-fried. Slow cooked. Find all the top-rated recipes for moist, tender steaks and chops.

Staff Picks

Perfect Porterhouse Steak

45
Perfectly Grilled Porterhouse Steak. Grilled either indoors or out.
By chefpaularwine

Veal Chop with Portabello Mushrooms

106
A quick, delicious entree that is sure to impress any guest, and so easy to throw together. Serve with a side of pasta and they'll think they're in Italy!
By COOKINGQUEEN75

Vietnamese Aromatic Lamb Chops

173
These are the most delicious lamb chops you'll ever taste! When I make it, this savory lamb dish has impressed EVERYONE and has had people coming back for more for many years. It's suitable for any occasion...even Christmas or Thanksgiving. Plan ahead so you can marinate the lamb overnight.
By Nelson_Huynh

Brandy Flamed Peppercorn Steak

184
A five-star recipe for sirloin steak cooked in butter, garlic and wine, and then set on fire! Crushed peppercorns, brandy, and a cream sauce give this an extra classy taste.
By TFRIESEN

Sweet Maple Pork Chops

52
Oatmeal breaded pork chops with a caramelized onion and mushroom maple syrup glaze.
By DOWNGRADE

Chef John's Smothered Pork Chops

793
You know that when a recipe has 'smothered' in the name, it's going to be easy. It's a beautiful combination of dark, rich onion gravy covering pan-fried pork chops. Serve over hot cooked rice.
By Chef John

Lamb Chops in Duck Sauce

33
This easy and quick meal is so tasty it will have you coming back for seconds. Tender lamb chops in a delicious and sweet duck sauce can be served with rice or mashed potatoes and a vegetable.
By WABOOSIA

Cuban Marinated Steak

137
This Latin-inspired steak pairs perfectly with rice and beans. Slice leftovers really thin and serve on crusty day-old rolls for an amazing lunch or snack afterwards.
By Michael Batt

Best Steak Marinade in Existence

4300
What's the secret? Soy sauce, olive oil, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, and a few dried herbs. Now you know.
By Kookie

Steakhouse Pecan Pork Chops

15
Elevate pork chops to the next level with these pork chops which take little time and are company worthy. Just be careful when cooking because the pecans can burn rather fast.
By thedailygourmet

Cast Iron Pan-Seared Steak (Oven-Finished)

23
Steak is pan-seared in a cast iron skillet and finished in the oven.
By Grif

World's Best Honey Garlic Pork Chops

589
These quick grilled pork chops feature a simple honey garlic glaze.
By John Chandler
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

15 Delicious Ways to Use up Leftover Steak
Chef John's Best Steak Recipes
Now you really can make great steaks at home.
Classic Steakhouse Recipes That Are Perfect for Home Cooks
Mushroom Pork Chops
2139
The Best Chicken Fried Steak
1387
Beef Bulgogi
1127
Pork Chops in Garlic Mushroom Sauce
479

This recipe is my twist on a fancy restaurant meal we got on Valentine's Day. The recipe has half the amount of garlic than was originally used. Hope everyone else enjoys it just as much as we do. Garnish with fresh parsley, chives, or thyme leaves.

More Steaks and Chop Recipes

Best Steak Marinade in Existence

4300
What's the secret? Soy sauce, olive oil, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, and a few dried herbs. Now you know.
By Kookie

Steakhouse Pecan Pork Chops

15
Elevate pork chops to the next level with these pork chops which take little time and are company worthy. Just be careful when cooking because the pecans can burn rather fast.
By thedailygourmet

Cast Iron Pan-Seared Steak (Oven-Finished)

23
Steak is pan-seared in a cast iron skillet and finished in the oven.
By Grif

World's Best Honey Garlic Pork Chops

589
These quick grilled pork chops feature a simple honey garlic glaze.
By John Chandler

Mushroom Pork Chops

2139
Transform cream of mushroom soup into a delicious simmering sauce by tossing in some chopped onion and sliced fresh mushrooms. Add to seasoned and sauteed pork chops and you have a rich and creamy meal.
By mmcgee

The Best Chicken Fried Steak

1387
This chicken fried steak recipe is a Southern dish your family will love!
By norah

Beef Bulgogi

1127
A sweet soy, sesame, and garlic marinade knocks this bulgogi out of the park.
By Tenny Sharp

Pork Chops in Garlic Mushroom Sauce

479
This recipe is my twist on a fancy restaurant meal we got on Valentine's Day. The recipe has half the amount of garlic than was originally used. Hope everyone else enjoys it just as much as we do. Garnish with fresh parsley, chives, or thyme leaves.
By April Broxton

Marinated Flank Steak

1660
A great flank steak marinade is key if you want a tender, flavorful steak.
By GUYCON

Easy Air Fryer Pork Chops

30
Boneless pork chops cooked to perfection in the air fryer. This recipe is super simple and you couldn't ask for a more tender and juicy chop.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Perfect Simple Roasted Pork Chops

2
Don't let the simplicity of this recipe fool you. Served with a salad and a fast side dish, these pork chops are perfect for a busy weeknight, and my children love it.
By Rhonda Elaine

Brown Sugar Ham Steak

144
Brown sugar ham steaks cooked in butter are a sweet and savory main dish that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare. Serve with potatoes and green beans.
By CassieB

Chef John's Smothered Pork Chops

793
You know that when a recipe has 'smothered' in the name, it's going to be easy. It's a beautiful combination of dark, rich onion gravy covering pan-fried pork chops. Serve over hot cooked rice.
By Chef John

Easy Baked Pork Chops

6169
These easy baked pork chops are perfect for busy weeknights.
By bdld

Lisa's Favorite Carne Asada Marinade

573
I've tried many marinade recipes for carne asada and this spicy, citrusy version is our family favorite!
By Lisa Arlotti

Italian Breaded Pork Chops

2476
Pork chops are breaded with Italian breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese then baked for a flavorful dinner.
By ELISAW

Sirloin Steak with Garlic Butter

1036
I have never tasted any other steak that came even close to the ones made with this recipe. If you are having steak, don't skimp on flavor to save a few calories. The butter makes this steak melt in your mouth wonderful.
By Bob Cody

Oven-Fried Pork Chops

1151
This is a quick, simple, and above all, a cheap way to make pork chops. I love it!
By RACHELHACKER

Slow-Cooker Pepper Steak

3560
Very tender and flavorful, this recipe is one of our family's favorites. It's great to make ahead of time in the slow cooker and then serve over rice, egg noodles, or chow mein.
By MJWAGNER68

London Broil for the Slow Cooker

437
This recipe for the slow cooker is a great way to make a tasty and tender meal out of some London broil, cream of mushroom soup, and a handful of seasonings.
By Yvonne

Marinated Baked Pork Chops

2982
My family loves this recipe. It is quick and easy, and makes for a tasty weekday supper. I often double the sauce to serve over rice.
By Allrecipes Member

Stuffed Pork Chops I

487
Skillet browned pork chops with bread cubes, butter, chicken broth, celery, onion and mushroom soup, then baked to perfection. These chops will please most anyone.
By Tina

Perfect Flat Iron Steak

165
This recipe was created from a combination of different recipes that I read when I was looking for the perfect iron steak. I combined, adjusted, and finally perfected it to my taste. I'm sure you will love it as well. After all it is perfection.
By Cocina JNOTS

"Minute" Steak and Egg with Red Hot Butter Sauce

1
This "minute" steak and egg breakfast is the breakfast of champions!
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com