Meatloaf Recipes

Most people who replace their ground beef with buffalo, in recipes like meatballs, burgers, and meatloaf, are usually disappointed. Ground buffalo is much leaner than ground beef, which is the biggest challenge. In case you're new, it's the fat that provides most of the flavor and moisture. Also, for whatever reason, pre-packaged buffalo is ground very fine, almost to a paste, which can lead to a rubbery meatloaf, unless you use a few tricks.
This meatloaf is extremely juicy, and the potential variety of different flavors is as big as your imagination. I've done American cheese with ketchup and mustard on top and served with dill pickle chips. Another one might be Swiss cheese and mushroom topping.
I always found turkey meatloaf to be quite disappointing. The flavor is usually lacking as well as the texture. Well, I have developed this version that has a great texture and a surprisingly good flavor (my brother couldn't even tell that it wasn't beef)! The secret is the quinoa, which adds wonderful texture and is much nuttier than breadcrumbs. I hope you enjoy this recipe!
This meatloaf only calls for a few easy ingredients, no chopping whatsoever! If you wish to add ketchup on top, remove the meatloaf at 50 minutes, add ketchup, then return to oven for the remaining 10 minutes.