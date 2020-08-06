Meatloaf Recipes

Easy Meatloaf

8648
This is a very easy and no fail recipe for meatloaf. It won't take long to make at all, and it's quite good!
By Janet Caldwell

Best Ever Meat Loaf

1072
The best meat loaf I have ever found. Try it and you will see.
By Matt O

Glazed Meatloaf II

960
This meatloaf is great! It's my husband's favorite. The glaze makes it delicious and moist.
By Delia

Bacon-Wrapped Buffalo Meatloaf

12
Most people who replace their ground beef with buffalo, in recipes like meatballs, burgers, and meatloaf, are usually disappointed. Ground buffalo is much leaner than ground beef, which is the biggest challenge. In case you're new, it's the fat that provides most of the flavor and moisture. Also, for whatever reason, pre-packaged buffalo is ground very fine, almost to a paste, which can lead to a rubbery meatloaf, unless you use a few tricks.

Mini Meatloaves

2574
Quick and easy to make. A family favorite. The ketchup and brown sugar give these loaves a tangy flavor.
By Allrecipes Member

Instant Pot® Meatloaf

53
Quick, easy, and delicious meatloaf made in the Instant Pot®. Made a little sweet with apple.
By Cybergy

Lighter Meatloaf

12
Low-fat favorite with added fiber.
By Betsy

Italian Style Turkey Meatloaf

213
Healthy, low-fat version of a favorite with an Italian flair.
By PattiMcQ

Creamy Mushroom Meatloaf

226
This technique keeps the meatloaf moist, while fortifying the sauce with its flavorful drippings. Regardless, this technique will work with just about any meatloaf recipe out there.
By Chef John

Classic Spicy Meatloaf

67
This is my family's favorite meatloaf recipe. Onion may be substituted for green onions (scallions).
By Angela Smith
Brown Sugar Meatloaf with Ketchup Glaze
113
"Easy and delicious! It got rave reviews from everyone that tried it." – JC
Chef John's Classic Meatloaf
579
"NO changes! it was fantastic!" – Catherine
Mexican Taco Meatloaf
253
Tennessee Meatloaf
146
Momma's Healthy Meatloaf
143

Easy Meatloaf

8292
This easy meatloaf recipe is one of our best--made over 7,000 times and never disappoints! This no-fail meatloaf makes 8 servings.
By Allrecipes Member

Best Meatloaf

980
This is the best meatloaf recipe ever complete with a yummy glaze.
By sillyliltracy

Brown Sugar Meatloaf

9036
This is an easy tasty meatloaf. It tastes as good as it smells!
By tangastar

Best Turkey Meatloaf

343
Lean turkey gets tons of flavor, plus a tasty ketchup–brown sugar glaze.
By isabella104

Classic Meatloaf

547
Chef John's traditional meatloaf recipe is packed with hidden veggies for fresh flavor.

Air Fryer Meatloaf

37
An easy air fryer meatloaf made with simple but flavorful ingredients.
By aigerekairfryer

Traditional Gyro Meat

379
A Mediterranean-style meatloaf recipe with pita, tzatziki, and tomatoes.
By The Dread Pirate Paramour

Brown Sugar Meatloaf with Ketchup Glaze

96
This meatloaf is glazed with brown sugar and ketchup for a moist and flavorful weeknight dinner.

Best Bobotie

57
This South African original is similar to meatloaf, but so much better. A slightly sweet curry flavors ground beef with a milk and egg custard on top. It's delicious!
By trixie

The Best Meatloaf

1331
I have used this recipe for 30 years. My husband loves it and he is picky.
By DENELLE

Melt-In-Your-Mouth Meatloaf

943
This slow cooker meatloaf recipe is simple and foolproof.
By Rodney B Wiebe

Mary's Meatloaf

546
This meatloaf recipe is the only one I use now because my family loves it, and it is very easy to make.
By MROBINSON

Cheeseburger Meatloaf

1157
This meatloaf is extremely juicy, and the potential variety of different flavors is as big as your imagination. I've done American cheese with ketchup and mustard on top and served with dill pickle chips. Another one might be Swiss cheese and mushroom topping.

Best Ever Meatloaf with Brown Gravy

192
This is very tasty and old-fashioned. Serve with mashed potatoes and gravy. Divide into two recipes.
By MARBALET

Turkey and Quinoa Meatloaf

2382
I always found turkey meatloaf to be quite disappointing. The flavor is usually lacking as well as the texture. Well, I have developed this version that has a great texture and a surprisingly good flavor (my brother couldn't even tell that it wasn't beef)! The secret is the quinoa, which adds wonderful texture and is much nuttier than breadcrumbs. I hope you enjoy this recipe!
By Andrew Benoit

Rempel Family Meatloaf

3178
Tired of boring old meat loaf? Well give this one a try. My husband won't eat any other meat loaf but mine.
By Connie Levesque

Italian Style Meatloaf I

707
Made with mozzarella cheese and Italian seasoning, this is a different twist on everyday meatloaf! Enjoy!

Stuffing Meatloaf

22
Flavored stuffing mix makes this meatloaf savory!
By SybilK

Best Ever Meatloaf I

207
This is a very quick and easy meatloaf!!
By MYSST

Easy Salsa Meatloaf

482
A crowd pleasing meatloaf, may be made with ground beef or ground turkey. Both are yummy.
By TINKERBELL15

Meatloaf

206
Meatloaf is an American institution. In addition to being easy to prepare, EVERYBODY loves it.
By PTRULL

Meatloaf Muffins

157
Easy to make meatloaf in individually sized muffins.
By erica

The Most Easy and Delish Meatloaf EVER!

179
This meatloaf only calls for a few easy ingredients, no chopping whatsoever! If you wish to add ketchup on top, remove the meatloaf at 50 minutes, add ketchup, then return to oven for the remaining 10 minutes.
By Jillian

Creamy Mushroom Meatloaf

221
This technique keeps the meatloaf moist, while fortifying the sauce with its flavorful drippings. Regardless, this technique will work with just about any meatloaf recipe out there.
