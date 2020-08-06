Sandwich Recipes

Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches
Simple ingredients and quick prep makes the perfect egg salad for sandwiches!
Reuben Sandwich II
These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!
Chicago-Inspired Italian Beef Sandwich
I tried to combine the traditional Italian beef sandwich with the French dip sandwich with a little nod to the pulled pork sandwich. Instead of using thinly sliced roast beef, I used stew beef, with apologies to my friends from Chicago.
Super-Easy Pulled Pork Sandwiches
I use this hearty recipe for my Super Bowl® parties. It's super easy and feeds a lot of hungry football fans. Serve on a large bun with some baked beans, coleslaw, and chips.
Sensational Steak Sandwich
If you are looking for a steak sandwich recipe that's packed with flavor, then this sensational slow cooker steak sandwich recipe is for you!
Vietnamese Sandwich
While teaching English in Asia the past several years, I've been lucky to exchange some delicious and authentic recipes with local people. This Vietnamese banh mi sandwich is awesome, and it is a nice break from common sandwiches. The garlic chili sauce is common in Asian sections of markets but Indonesian sambal or Korean chili paste can also be substituted. Beer or red wine is the beverage of choice for this authentic recipe of French-influenced Vietnamese cuisine.
Classic Cuban Midnight (Medianoche) Sandwich
This is one of the more famous sandwiches straight out of the island of Cuba. This recipe came from my uncle who used to work at a restaurant in Pinar del Rio, Cuba and now works at a Cuban cafeteria here in Miami. This sandwich is best served with fried plantain chips and a cold mamey milkshake!
Cucumber Sandwiches III
Really great appetizer for the summer or anytime. Every time I have served these everyone wants the recipe...and they're so easy! Just be sure to refrigerate the cream cheese mixture overnight!
How to Make a Tuna Melt
This is dedicated to all those chefs who tell you to never, ever mix fish and cheese together; and yet there they are, at the diner at 2:00 in the morning. And you know what they eat? Tuna melts. And the reason they do is because it is delicious.
BLT
The basic classic: bacon, lettuce, and tomato -- nothing fancy, just delicious. (I personally use fake vegetarian bacon these days, and it's still really good!)