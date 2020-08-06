Sandwich Recipes

Find hot and cold sandwich recipes for any meal of the day, including chicken salad sandwiches, egg sandwiches, turkey sandwiches, Reubens and more.

Community Picks

Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches

2137
Simple ingredients and quick prep makes the perfect egg salad for sandwiches!
By wifeyluvs2cook

Reuben Sandwich II

694
These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!
By COLETTE G.

Chicago-Inspired Italian Beef Sandwich

51
I tried to combine the traditional Italian beef sandwich with the French dip sandwich with a little nod to the pulled pork sandwich. Instead of using thinly sliced roast beef, I used stew beef, with apologies to my friends from Chicago.
By Chef John

Super-Easy Pulled Pork Sandwiches

19
I use this hearty recipe for my Super Bowl® parties. It's super easy and feeds a lot of hungry football fans. Serve on a large bun with some baked beans, coleslaw, and chips.
By Lori M

Sensational Steak Sandwich

202
If you are looking for a steak sandwich recipe that's packed with flavor, then this sensational slow cooker steak sandwich recipe is for you!
By peacekite

Vietnamese Sandwich

169
While teaching English in Asia the past several years, I've been lucky to exchange some delicious and authentic recipes with local people. This Vietnamese banh mi sandwich is awesome, and it is a nice break from common sandwiches. The garlic chili sauce is common in Asian sections of markets but Indonesian sambal or Korean chili paste can also be substituted. Beer or red wine is the beverage of choice for this authentic recipe of French-influenced Vietnamese cuisine.
By SONNYCHIBA

Classic Cuban Midnight (Medianoche) Sandwich

179
This is one of the more famous sandwiches straight out of the island of Cuba. This recipe came from my uncle who used to work at a restaurant in Pinar del Rio, Cuba and now works at a Cuban cafeteria here in Miami. This sandwich is best served with fried plantain chips and a cold mamey milkshake!
By Pretty Pink Bullets

Cucumber Sandwiches III

452
Really great appetizer for the summer or anytime. Every time I have served these everyone wants the recipe...and they're so easy! Just be sure to refrigerate the cream cheese mixture overnight!
By KIMBEE100

How to Make a Tuna Melt

92
This is dedicated to all those chefs who tell you to never, ever mix fish and cheese together; and yet there they are, at the diner at 2:00 in the morning. And you know what they eat? Tuna melts. And the reason they do is because it is delicious.
By Chef John

BLT

144
The basic classic: bacon, lettuce, and tomato -- nothing fancy, just delicious. (I personally use fake vegetarian bacon these days, and it's still really good!)
By MOTTSBELA

Meatball Sandwich

1160
Meatballs in tomato sauce with melted cheese on a lightly toasted baguette.
By BIGGUY728

Easy French Dip Sandwiches

1065
Sliced roast beef and melted provolone cheese served warm with au jus.
By writergirl
Inspiration and Ideas

Chicken Sandwiches with Zang
50
"Great quick meal! I pounded the chicken breasts thin first, then seasoned them before grilling. I toasted the buns and added a little ranch dressing." – Jillian
Turkey Sandwiches with Cranberry Sauce
13
"My husband's favorite sandwich of all time." – Baking Nana
Spicy Tuna Fish Sandwich
7
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
849
Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork
3065
Classic Sandwiches That Make Lunch Legendary
Sloppy Joes
7660

Perfectly flavored, nostalgic, comfort-food classic Sloppy Joe sandwiches.

More Sandwich Recipes

Air Fryer Grilled Cheese with Mayo

7
Grilled cheese sandwiches are made in minutes in the air fryer.
By lutzflcat

Bologna Salad Sandwich Spread II

26
This sandwich spread is a recipe from my mother and a favorite in our house.
By Margaret Campbell

Homemade Sloppy Joes

677
A rich beef filling in thick sauce makes the best homemade Sloppy Joes.
By Chef John

Pesto Grilled Cheese Sandwich

352
I first had this sandwich at a small restaurant and immediately went home to duplicate the recipe. I've been making my grilled cheese sandwiches this way ever since!
By RASSA2

Southern Tomato Sandwich

27
A classic Southern tomato sandwich with mayonnaise on white bread.
By Nicolemcmom

Bologna Salad Sandwich Spread I

68
A girlfriend's mom made this spread years ago for our Teen Club Luncheon back in Iowa in the 50's. I asked her to tell my Mom how to make it. I made the recipe for my kids while they were growing up & they still love it. Sweet relish and eggs round out the flavor of bologna in this simple but delicious spread. Serve it on cocktail toast, or use it in sandwiches. The amount of egg, creamy salad dressing and relish should be adjusted to taste.
By KUMLA

Philly Steak Sandwich

424
Classic Philly cheesesteak with a delicious seasoning of herbs and spices.
By SWIZZLESTICKS

Banh Mi

88
A yummy version of Vietnam's popular sandwich featuring broiled chicken.
By metzstar

Easy Slow Cooker French Dip

4177
Slow cook a rump roast in beef broth and beer for French dip sandwiches!
By lonwolf32

Super BLT

79
This is a new twist on an old favorite. Serve with chips or fresh fruit.
By Lisabeth

Chicago-Style Hot Dog

290
Loaded hot dog on a poppy seed bun made Chicago-style with no ketchup.
By elsaw

Traditional Gyros

30
Make your own gyro sandwiches at home, with classic meat and toppings.
By BetterCookingForSingleFathers

Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

2544
A spicy sandwich that will please anyone who loves Buffalo chicken wings!
By Divinesolace21

Quick and Easy Grilled Cheese

16
This grilled cheese sandwich has a garden twist.
By jofdo

Classic Patty Melt

13
A quick-and-easy, extra cheesy classic patty melt made on rye bread.
By Yoly

Mama's Best Broiled Tomato Sandwich

571
A broiled sandwich, made of fresh seasoned tomatoes, with an Italian taste. A perfect match for soup.
By KATIA

Vegetarian Chickpea Sandwich Filling

1559
Serve this tasty sandwich spread on crusty whole grain rolls or pita bread, with lettuce and tomato. Other raw, chopped vegetables can be substituted for the celery. Your favorite salad dressing can be substituted for the mayo.
By Heather Fantasia

Monte Cristo Sandwich

221
A ham, turkey, and cheese sandwich is pan-fried until golden brown. Yum!
By carolyn overton

Real N'awlins Muffuletta

218
A classic New Orleans sandwich stuffed with olive salad, meat, and cheese.
By jenn

Copycat Crunchwrap Supreme

2
Make Crunchwrap Supremes at home for a copycat fast food version.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Avocado Breakfast Sandwich

50
A restaurant-style egg and avocado sandwich for a tasty brunch at home!
By Tricia Joy

Christy's Awesome Hot Ham and Cheese

87
Swiss cheese and ham grilled on whole grain bread for an easy hot sandwich.
By SeattleFarmersMarketGirl
