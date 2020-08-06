Pizza Recipes

Pizza can look and taste very different depending on where you're from or what kind of pie you prefer. Neapolitan-style, New York-style, and Chicago deep-dish are all very popular pizzas nationwide, but have you heard of Detroit-style pizza? Ask anyone from Michigan and this is the pizza they have been devouring for decades. Read on to learn about Detroit-style pizza and how to make it at home.
Quick and easy for those summer cookouts. I often make as an appetizer while the ribs are cooking. Use whatever toppings you normally like on regular pizza, but the barbeque chicken is always a crowd pleaser! The dough never makes a perfect rectangle, but we have fun guessing what it looks like ('That looks like America!'). For the chicken, I use the grilled chicken pre-cooked at the store.
We love to order taco pizza from the local pizza parlor but it got too expensive. So I came up with this variation of it that my family loves! It can be suited to match anyone's tastes and the ready-made crust makes it a snap on busy days.
For people that are gluten-intolerant, low-carb, paleo, or whatever, it can be hard to go without pizza. This dish makes it a lot easier. It is made pretty much exactly the same as pizza, but with ground beef as the crust. Sounds weird at first, but it is absolutely delicious and very filling. This is something great to make ahead of time and then eat as leftovers later on. It's great hot or cold, just like pizza! I find that if you make 6 square slices, each slice is usually more than enough to fill you up. Feel free to add whatever toppings you normally eat on pizza. It will taste just as good!
This is a unique twist on two favorites: pizza and cheeseburgers! It is super fast to make, and you can easily add your favorite burger toppings such as lettuce and tomato. This is a family favorite and disappears fast!
A buttery, thick, and chewy pizza dough that is baked in a cast iron skillet. Pizza never tasted so good! Toppings are substantial but not overwhelming where the dough won't cook. If you cook the sausage while the dough is proofing you'll be ready to assemble the pizza that much faster.
Forget the old Chicago vs. NY debate! America's best pizza could very well be Detroit-style pizza. Even though it's often referred to as 'deep dish,' I don't think that accurately captures the essence of this crispy, crusty, crazy-good slice. It has flavor elements of a slightly charred thin-crust pizza, with the texture of light, airy focaccia. Plus, if you use the properly shaped pan, the edges of your crust get wonderfully crunchy, making for a truly unique experience.
Home cooks will find deep-dish pizza, with its unique buttery cornmeal crust, more forgiving than its New York counterpart. No need to worry about having the hottest oven or too many toppings - just make sure your sauce is very thick and flavorful! I garnished mine with parsley and more Parmesan cheese.
Even though this pizza is low-carb and keto-friendly, the whole family will devour it! It's also made without cream cheese! You can switch out the toppings for whatever you prefer. Note that the yeast is added solely for bread-like flavor in this recipe and not as a raising agent, since there is no sugar present to activate the yeast. Use your favorite no-sugar-added pizza sauce or marinara sauce. I highly recommend shredding your own mozzarella as the bagged variety doesn't melt well.
They're portable, sort of like a mini pizza, except shaped like a cupcake. They're a great savory snack and a great addition to a game day buffet. Feel free to customize to your family's tastes with additions like ham, sausage, bell peppers, salami, mushrooms, olives, jalapenos, etc. I recommend not omitting the tomato, that really adds something special.