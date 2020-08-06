Pizza Recipes

Crusts and toppings so you can make your own at home. Bye-bye, delivery guy!

Blue Cheese, Walnut, and Pear Pizza

13
A fresh and tasty appetizer pizza.
By MJW
What Is Detroit-Style Pizza and How Do You Make It at Home?

Pizza can look and taste very different depending on where you're from or what kind of pie you prefer. Neapolitan-style, New York-style, and Chicago deep-dish are all very popular pizzas nationwide, but have you heard of Detroit-style pizza? Ask anyone from Michigan and this is the pizza they have been devouring for decades. Read on to learn about Detroit-style pizza and how to make it at home.
By Samantha Lande

Barbeque Chicken Grilled Pizza

12
Quick and easy for those summer cookouts. I often make as an appetizer while the ribs are cooking. Use whatever toppings you normally like on regular pizza, but the barbeque chicken is always a crowd pleaser! The dough never makes a perfect rectangle, but we have fun guessing what it looks like ('That looks like America!'). For the chicken, I use the grilled chicken pre-cooked at the store.
By Kristin C

Mediterranean Pesto Pizza

12
This pizza is great for those who want a change from ordinary pizza. It is great with naan or Greek pita flatbreads!
By oopretttynpinkoo

Jan's Jalapeno Popper Pizza

58
All the goodness of jalapeno poppers in a pizza topping.
By What's for dinner, mom?

Greek Pizza

29
A light and flavorful pizza featuring feta, tomatoes, and spinach. I like to use a homemade whole wheat crust, rolled thin.
By ESTEPHAN

D's Taco Pizza

45
We love to order taco pizza from the local pizza parlor but it got too expensive. So I came up with this variation of it that my family loves! It can be suited to match anyone's tastes and the ready-made crust makes it a snap on busy days.
By Dac Kennedy

How to Use Your Home Pizza Oven

Got a new pizza oven? Learn how to make the most of it with these insider tips.
By Stacey Ballis

Shrimp Pizza

24
This is a great summertime pizza, because it is light and it can be served hot or cold.
By Corissa

Pepperoni Meatza

89
For people that are gluten-intolerant, low-carb, paleo, or whatever, it can be hard to go without pizza. This dish makes it a lot easier. It is made pretty much exactly the same as pizza, but with ground beef as the crust. Sounds weird at first, but it is absolutely delicious and very filling. This is something great to make ahead of time and then eat as leftovers later on. It's great hot or cold, just like pizza! I find that if you make 6 square slices, each slice is usually more than enough to fill you up. Feel free to add whatever toppings you normally eat on pizza. It will taste just as good!
By Adpa

True Cheeseburger Pizza

This is a unique twist on two favorites: pizza and cheeseburgers! It is super fast to make, and you can easily add your favorite burger toppings such as lettuce and tomato. This is a family favorite and disappears fast!
By JILLENA

Buffalo Style Chicken Pizza

Pizza with a little kick of buffalo wing flavor! Have your pizza and wings together!
By BBNELSON
Easy Tortilla Pizza
30

A flour tortilla forms the crust of this pizza topped with chicken, green bell pepper, and onion that's a quick and easy dinner for one.

More Pizza Recipes

Cheesy-Crust Skillet Pizza

39
If you refrain from grain, but can't go without pizza...you've got to try this version with a 1-ingredient crust made just from cheese.
By themoodyfoodie

Deep-Dish Cast Iron Pizza

67
A buttery, thick, and chewy pizza dough that is baked in a cast iron skillet. Pizza never tasted so good! Toppings are substantial but not overwhelming where the dough won't cook. If you cook the sausage while the dough is proofing you'll be ready to assemble the pizza that much faster.
By thedailygourmet

Veggie Pizza

513
Crescent-roll dough, baked in a log, becomes the perch for a ranch-dressing spread and fresh, crunchy vegetables.
By MERRI C

Detroit-Style Pizza

35
Forget the old Chicago vs. NY debate! America's best pizza could very well be Detroit-style pizza. Even though it's often referred to as 'deep dish,' I don't think that accurately captures the essence of this crispy, crusty, crazy-good slice. It has flavor elements of a slightly charred thin-crust pizza, with the texture of light, airy focaccia. Plus, if you use the properly shaped pan, the edges of your crust get wonderfully crunchy, making for a truly unique experience.
By Chef John

Fast English Muffin Pizzas

274
Fast and VERY kid friendly.. they can make them and all you have to do is bake them! Pizza sauce, cheese and their choice of topping makes this a great snack or anytime meal!
By RHONDA35

BBQ Chicken Pizza

428
Spicy barbecue sauce, diced chicken, cilantro, peppers, and onion all covered with cheese and baked to bubbly goodness! This is similar to a recipe I had at a popular pizza place in California.
By KIMIRAE

Pizza Balls

28
Sausage pizza balls make a great appetizer or snack. They're like whole pizzas that can be popped into your mouth in a single bite! Omit the green bell peppers and onions, if desired.
By Kathy

Easy Mini Bagel Pizzas

16
A homemade take on a frozen favorite. Much less fat and still yummy.
By LEANANSIDHE

Brick-Oven Pizza (Brooklyn Style)

208
This is a simple recipe for authentic brick-oven pizza made famous by several, well-known Brooklyn pizzerias. Best accompanied by ice-cold pilsner-style lager beer.
By CDM68

Pizza Pinwheels

755
This recipe came from my Aunt when I was about 13 years old. Not only is it good for kids, but it's good for parties too!
By CHRISTI_LANDINO

Vegetable Pizza I

313
Quick and easy recipe that is great at parties and showers. You can use any combination of chopped veggies and cheeses-whatever your family likes!
By JANMARIE

Chicago Deep-Dish Pizza

34
Home cooks will find deep-dish pizza, with its unique buttery cornmeal crust, more forgiving than its New York counterpart. No need to worry about having the hottest oven or too many toppings - just make sure your sauce is very thick and flavorful! I garnished mine with parsley and more Parmesan cheese.
By Chef John

Breakfast Pizza

49
A crust made from dinner roll dough with sausage, hash browns and cheese on top.
By soozeeCue

Homemade Pepperoni Pizza

48
Quick, Easy and Delicious-Homemade pizza crust and tomato sauce has never been easier-and this recipe for pepperoni pizza produces a delicious classic!
By Contadina
Pita Pizza

65
As an appetizer or light lunch, these mini pizzas are easy to make and use readily available ingredients. Blue cheese adds a unique flavor, and pita bread is the perfect crust.
By DENVERCHERYL
Pesto Pizza

206
A great alternative to your regular pizza.
By SKWms

Mike's Homemade Pizza

176
A great recipe for homemade pizza dough and sauce. The sauce is especially good. Top with whatever you like.
By MJUCHT

Our 15 Best Pizza Recipes of All Time Might Make You Rethink Takeout

Whether you're team deep-dish, brick-oven, Detroit-style, or like to mix it up with different pizza flavors, we have a recipe that you and your family are sure to love.
By Bailey Fink

Keto Pepperoni Pizza with Fathead Crust

13
Even though this pizza is low-carb and keto-friendly, the whole family will devour it! It's also made without cream cheese! You can switch out the toppings for whatever you prefer. Note that the yeast is added solely for bread-like flavor in this recipe and not as a raising agent, since there is no sugar present to activate the yeast. Use your favorite no-sugar-added pizza sauce or marinara sauce. I highly recommend shredding your own mozzarella as the bagged variety doesn't melt well.
By France C

Pizza Cupcakes

They're portable, sort of like a mini pizza, except shaped like a cupcake. They're a great savory snack and a great addition to a game day buffet. Feel free to customize to your family's tastes with additions like ham, sausage, bell peppers, salami, mushrooms, olives, jalapenos, etc. I recommend not omitting the tomato, that really adds something special.
By lutzflcat

Mexican Fiestada for School Lunch

4
Back-to-school lunch version of Mexican fiestada.
By James Martin
