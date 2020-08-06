Casserole Recipes

The best casserole recipes. Make an easy, hearty dinner with recipes for chicken casserole, rice casserole, and more.

Staff Picks

Chili Rellenos Casserole

1127
Easy to prepare and loaded with flavor, this is great for a busy weeknight and is good enough for company.
By CLARISSA2

Easy Tuna Casserole

Tuna, macaroni, creamy soup, cheese and fried onions are all you need to make this super easy tuna casserole that I learned from my roommate. It's great as leftovers, too.
By LMCDEVIT

Casserole Quiz: We'll Guess Where You Live

Your love for casseroles says so much about you!

7 Enchilada Casserole Recipes

The bold, creamy taste of these crowd-pleasing casseroles is hard to beat.
By Rai Mincey

Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole

889
This chicken and rice casserole is quick and easy to put together and will remind you of your grandma's cooking.
By katiefbenham

Mama's Oh-So-Savory Lamb and Eggplant Casserole

50
The basis of this recipe came from my 4th grade teacher's mother who was Armenian, and I've been making it for over 50 years. It is easy to put together, but the longer the stovetop step simmers, the better the casserole will be when served. Leftovers are yummy! You could serve this over rice, if you like, with a green salad. I just serve it in pasta bowls with crusty bread, butter, and a nice glass of red wine. Enjoy!
By MAMA2EANDJ

Chicken Divan

191
This is a recipe to serve your mother-in-law; we call it a 'bride basic'. It differs from some Chicken Divan recipes because of the curry. Men love this. Wonderful! The ingredients can be 'assembled' and frozen, then baked when you're ready. Serve with rice and a fruit salad, if desired.
By Beth

Firehouse Chili and Cornbread Casserole

Everyone knows that firefighters make the best chili--many using a recipe very similar to this--and the only way I know how to make that chili even better is by topping it with a cheesy cornbread crust. The cornbread crust is relatively sweet, which of course pairs perfectly with that spicy, meaty, savory chili.
By Chef John

A Minnesotan's Beef and Macaroni Hotdish

60
My grandpa's recipe. Old-school and traditional Minnesota staple.
By JDawg

Salsa Chicken Rice Casserole

1664
Layers of rice, chicken breast, a creamy soup and salsa mixture and two kinds of cheese add up to a simply yummy salsa casserole! This recipe is a family favorite because it's delicious and easily made with ingredients found in the pantry.
By Gweneth

Grandma's Ground Beef Casserole

384
As the title suggests, this was my Grandmother's recipe. I've tweaked the amount of cheese and sour cream depending on what I've got in the fridge and it always turns out great! My mother has suggested this was made up as a way to use up ingredients in the fridge.
By LaDonna Langwell

Chicken Parmesan Pasta Casserole

72
Perfect for potluck meals, family gatherings, or in a smaller batch, for a winter comfort food meal for the family. Just my take on traditional Chicken Parmesan. I came up with this for my wife's corporate potluck lunch. She wanted Chicken Parmesan, but it was too difficult to feed 20 people the conventional way. Figured a casserole would work just as well. It did!
By RCHEISS
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

12 Family Favorite Meat and Potato Casseroles
These top-rated casseroles are the meat-and-potato main dish recipes you need. They're one-dish wonders, and real family pleasers. Many rely on basic ingredients you'll likely have on hand.
30 Easy Casseroles You'll Want to Make Forever
These top-rated recipes range from creamy and cheesy to spicy, and are super easy to throw together.
15 Fancy Casseroles for the Whole Family
16 Mexican-Inspired Casseroles for Family-Pleasing Dinners
Comfort Food Casseroles Inspired by World Cuisines
How To Make Tuna Noodle Casserole
Cheap Chicken Noodle Casserole
126

A mixture of chicken, soup, milk, peas and carrots baked with egg noodles, cheese and bread. My husband hates tuna, so I improvised my mom's tuna casserole recipe. Both he and my brother-in-law love it!

© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com