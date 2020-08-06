Chili Rellenos Casserole
Easy to prepare and loaded with flavor, this is great for a busy weeknight and is good enough for company.
Easy Tuna Casserole
Tuna, macaroni, creamy soup, cheese and fried onions are all you need to make this super easy tuna casserole that I learned from my roommate. It's great as leftovers, too.
7 Enchilada Casserole Recipes
The bold, creamy taste of these crowd-pleasing casseroles is hard to beat.
Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole
This chicken and rice casserole is quick and easy to put together and will remind you of your grandma's cooking.
Mama's Oh-So-Savory Lamb and Eggplant Casserole
The basis of this recipe came from my 4th grade teacher's mother who was Armenian, and I've been making it for over 50 years. It is easy to put together, but the longer the stovetop step simmers, the better the casserole will be when served. Leftovers are yummy! You could serve this over rice, if you like, with a green salad. I just serve it in pasta bowls with crusty bread, butter, and a nice glass of red wine. Enjoy!
Chicken Divan
This is a recipe to serve your mother-in-law; we call it a 'bride basic'. It differs from some Chicken Divan recipes because of the curry. Men love this. Wonderful! The ingredients can be 'assembled' and frozen, then baked when you're ready. Serve with rice and a fruit salad, if desired.
Firehouse Chili and Cornbread Casserole
Everyone knows that firefighters make the best chili--many using a recipe very similar to this--and the only way I know how to make that chili even better is by topping it with a cheesy cornbread crust. The cornbread crust is relatively sweet, which of course pairs perfectly with that spicy, meaty, savory chili.
A Minnesotan's Beef and Macaroni Hotdish
My grandpa's recipe. Old-school and traditional Minnesota staple.
Salsa Chicken Rice Casserole
Layers of rice, chicken breast, a creamy soup and salsa mixture and two kinds of cheese add up to a simply yummy salsa casserole! This recipe is a family favorite because it's delicious and easily made with ingredients found in the pantry.
Grandma's Ground Beef Casserole
As the title suggests, this was my Grandmother's recipe. I've tweaked the amount of cheese and sour cream depending on what I've got in the fridge and it always turns out great! My mother has suggested this was made up as a way to use up ingredients in the fridge.
Chicken Parmesan Pasta Casserole
Perfect for potluck meals, family gatherings, or in a smaller batch, for a winter comfort food meal for the family. Just my take on traditional Chicken Parmesan. I came up with this for my wife's corporate potluck lunch. She wanted Chicken Parmesan, but it was too difficult to feed 20 people the conventional way. Figured a casserole would work just as well. It did!