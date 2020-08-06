Burger Recipes

Homemade Ground Chicken-Chickpea Burgers

This burger lends itself to lots of options and variety, all of which are delicious! Even my beef-loving husband loved it and ate every last bite. The best part is the complex texture, moistness, and unique (though not weird...) taste. We enjoyed them with some zucchini fries (fresh from our new backyard veggie garden). Optional: toast buns with a slice of your preferred cheese. Feel free to dress your burger to your liking; I chose Swiss cheese, ketchup, tomatoes, and spinach (my husband opted for American cheese, ketchup, and mustard). Make sure to test patties for doneness prior to consuming!