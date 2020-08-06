Burger Recipes

Check out the best of the burgers! Top recipes for classic beef burgers, turkey burgers, veggie burgers, and lamb burgers.

Staff Picks

Mo Bro's Burgers

2
Simple smoke-flavored burgers that will melt in your mouth. You'd swear they were expensive gourmet. Garnish with your favorite burger toppings.
By Chef Mo

Black Bean Burgers

39
This is a great recipe, even for meat eaters!
By DANIKA1066

Veggie Burgers

266
Burgers that taste like hamburgers, but without meat! You can replace the Cheddar cheese with Monterey Jack or any other cheese you like. If you prefer, you may use a 1.4 ounce packet of brown broth in place of the soy sauce.
By Allrecipes Member
Sponsored By MyPlate

Texas Stuffed Grilled Burgers

63
A great change to the usual grilled burgers. These burgers are stuffed with ham, cheese, mushrooms, and onions then slow grilled. Grill over hickory or mesquite wood if possible for better flavor! A sure family pleaser!
By RHONDA35
Sponsored By Texas Tourism

Cheeseburger Sliders

11
Oven-baked cheeseburger sliders.
By Ashley DeStefano

Homemade Ground Chicken-Chickpea Burgers

1
This burger lends itself to lots of options and variety, all of which are delicious! Even my beef-loving husband loved it and ate every last bite. The best part is the complex texture, moistness, and unique (though not weird...) taste. We enjoyed them with some zucchini fries (fresh from our new backyard veggie garden). Optional: toast buns with a slice of your preferred cheese. Feel free to dress your burger to your liking; I chose Swiss cheese, ketchup, tomatoes, and spinach (my husband opted for American cheese, ketchup, and mustard). Make sure to test patties for doneness prior to consuming!
By Maysie Megan Gres Cowell

Lemony Salmon Burgers

17
A wonderful low-cal alternative to beef burgers. Serve with your favorite hamburger fixings on toasted buns.
By Sara Brulet

Turkey Quinoa Baked Burgers

6
The most moist, spicy, and flavorful turkey burger you will ever have. The quinoa gives the ground turkey the texture of a beef burger! Serve on a bun and use whatever favorite burger topping you like!
By Mirella

Juiciest Hamburgers Ever

1235
These juicy, flavorful burgers are perfect for summer BBQs or parties.
By Allrecipes Member

Best Turkey Burgers

2552
Easy, wholesome, and delicious, these turkey burgers are the best.
By Trudi Davidoff

Best Hamburger Ever

738
These burgers are the best on the grill in the summertime. Jam-packed with all kinds of stuff! Serve on fresh hamburger buns with lots of toppings.
By UNIVSTUDENT

Shrimp Burgers

2
Shrimp burgers with lemon and butter. Great for a summer lunch.
By Ellen Jane Burdin Donahue
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Chef John's Best Burger Recipes
With these grill-ready recipes, Chef John puts his unique twist on the steak burger, gives meatloaf a makeover, takes teriyaki to new heights, works his loco moco magic, and much more. You'll also get recipes for his incredible homemade hamburger buns and classic burger condiments!
15 Stuffed Burger Recipes
These burgers offer something extra with every bite.
15 Quick and Easy Side Dishes for Burgers
The Perfect Basic Burger
215
Portobello Mushroom Burgers
951
Almost White Castle® Hamburgers
119
Zucchini Patties
2554

These cheesy zucchini patties are an excellent way to use up that abundance of zucchini from the garden. Serve with a bit of tomato sauce or sour cream dabbed on top.

More Burger Recipes

Juiciest Hamburgers Ever

1235
These juicy, flavorful burgers are perfect for summer BBQs or parties.
By Allrecipes Member

Best Turkey Burgers

2552
Easy, wholesome, and delicious, these turkey burgers are the best.
By Trudi Davidoff

Best Hamburger Ever

738
These burgers are the best on the grill in the summertime. Jam-packed with all kinds of stuff! Serve on fresh hamburger buns with lots of toppings.
By UNIVSTUDENT

Shrimp Burgers

2
Shrimp burgers with lemon and butter. Great for a summer lunch.
By Ellen Jane Burdin Donahue

The Perfect Basic Burger

215
Nothing beats a simple hamburger on a warm summer evening! Ground beef is blended with an easy to prepare bread crumb mixture. Pile these burgers with your favorite condiments, pop open a cool drink and enjoy!
By Allrecipes Member

Portobello Mushroom Burgers

951
The steak of veggie burgers. Serve on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and aioli sauce. Oh yeah!
By Bob Cody

Almost White Castle® Hamburgers

119
If you are from the Chicago area, you have heard of White Castle® hamburgers. I believe down south they are Krystal®. This is the closest I have come to the real deal. Serve each with American cheese, dill pickle slices, and Dusseldorf mustard. Enjoy!
By Frank David

Zucchini Patties

2554
These cheesy zucchini patties are an excellent way to use up that abundance of zucchini from the garden. Serve with a bit of tomato sauce or sour cream dabbed on top.
By Allrecipes Member

Natasha's Chicken Burgers

64
These chicken burgers are seasoned with Italian-style bread crumbs, onion, and garlic.
By ChatteroosMom

Homemade Black Bean Veggie Burgers

3704
You will never want to eat frozen veggie burgers again. These are so easy, and you'll be proud to have created such a vegetarian delight.
By LAURENMU
Sponsored By MyPlate

Air Fryer Hamburger Patties

Use your air fryer to cook hamburger patties when it's too cold to grill outside. Add your favorite seasoning or finish with a slice of cheese if you like.
By France C

Butter Burgers

1
A butter burger's distinct feature is a well-buttered bun.
By lutzflcat

Quinoa Black Bean Burgers

1105
These vegetarian burgers are delicious! Your carnivorous friends will be impressed. My favorite way to serve is on a whole-wheat bun with garlic-lemon mayonnaise, fresh raw spinach, sliced tomato, and caramelized onions!
By DownHomeCitySisterscom
Sponsored By MyPlate

Lamb Burgers

27
I bought a selection of lamb cuts from a CSA and got several one-pound packages of ground lamb. I made the last one tonight, and it was the best of all. Top them with Dijon mayo, tomato slices, and baby greens.
By KLemons

Spinach and Feta Turkey Burgers

843
These are a big hit in the summertime when everyone is tired of the same old hamburgers and hot dogs. Serve with or without buns and your favorite condiments. I like to serve these with lettuce, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce (you can find recipes for that on this site as well).
By FoodieGeek

Chef John's Loco Moco

25
This amazing Hawaiian comfort food classic is made by topping rice with a fried burger, which is then smothered with a rich, brown gravy and finished with a fried egg. Seriously, how did it take until 1949 for someone to think of this combination? We all get hangry sometimes, so whether you're a broke student or an older professional who just wishes you were, this cheap, filling bowl of goodness is the perfect solution. Garnish with green onions.
By Chef John

Seasoned Turkey Burgers

682
These burgers are great on the 'que' or indoors. Dress them up as you like, even on a whole wheat bun. Baked garlic home fries go great with it! Serve with the 'works': lettuce, tomato, avocado, sprouts, onion, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, etc.
By Kym 22

Vegan Black Bean Burgers

190
Easy black bean burgers for everyone! You don't need to follow the recipe or amounts exactly. I never do. Serve with your favorite burger fixings and sweet potato fries.
By jeshaka

Slider-Style Mini Burgers

995
These remind me of my favorite fast food restaurant's little burgers! Perfect appetizer to bring to a party!
By Minnesota_Girl

The Best Veggie Burger

1
Beans, mushrooms, nuts, and rice add meaty flavor to these veggie burgers.
By NicoleMcmom

Air Fryer Hamburger Patties for Two

These easy, air-fried hamburger patties, flavored with Cheddar, French-fried onions, and ranch seasoning, go from start to finish in just 15 minutes.
By thedailygourmet

Thai-Style Turkey Burgers

18
Turkey burgers with coriander, ginger, and garlic to give a Thai flavor. This recipe can easily be made gluten free by using gluten-free soy sauce and breadcrumbs. Can be served alone, or on a gluten-free or whole wheat bun.
By Tracy Mckerk

Air Fryer Burgers

1
These juicy, scrumptious beef burgers are a great meal and save you time and energy using the versatility of the air fryer! This recipe is easily doubled.
By Louis Benson

Juicy Lucy Burgers

228
A favorite of Minnesotans! The famous Juicy Lucy! Mmmm. So good. You MUST use American cheese on this to achieve the juiciness in the middle! I like sauteed mushrooms and onions on mine!
By Cooking Mama
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com