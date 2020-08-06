Burger Recipes

Mo Bro's Burgers
Simple smoke-flavored burgers that will melt in your mouth. You'd swear they were expensive gourmet. Garnish with your favorite burger toppings.
Veggie Burgers
Burgers that taste like hamburgers, but without meat! You can replace the Cheddar cheese with Monterey Jack or any other cheese you like. If you prefer, you may use a 1.4 ounce packet of brown broth in place of the soy sauce.
Texas Stuffed Grilled Burgers
A great change to the usual grilled burgers. These burgers are stuffed with ham, cheese, mushrooms, and onions then slow grilled. Grill over hickory or mesquite wood if possible for better flavor! A sure family pleaser!
Homemade Ground Chicken-Chickpea Burgers
This burger lends itself to lots of options and variety, all of which are delicious! Even my beef-loving husband loved it and ate every last bite. The best part is the complex texture, moistness, and unique (though not weird...) taste. We enjoyed them with some zucchini fries (fresh from our new backyard veggie garden). Optional: toast buns with a slice of your preferred cheese. Feel free to dress your burger to your liking; I chose Swiss cheese, ketchup, tomatoes, and spinach (my husband opted for American cheese, ketchup, and mustard). Make sure to test patties for doneness prior to consuming!
Lemony Salmon Burgers
A wonderful low-cal alternative to beef burgers. Serve with your favorite hamburger fixings on toasted buns.
Turkey Quinoa Baked Burgers
The most moist, spicy, and flavorful turkey burger you will ever have. The quinoa gives the ground turkey the texture of a beef burger! Serve on a bun and use whatever favorite burger topping you like!
Best Hamburger Ever
These burgers are the best on the grill in the summertime. Jam-packed with all kinds of stuff! Serve on fresh hamburger buns with lots of toppings.