Find more than 980 zucchini recipes, rated and reviewed by home cooks. Explore recipes for zucchini bread, baked zucchini, stuffed zucchini, and more!

Chef John's Taco-Stuffed Zucchini Boats

Zucchini is not very exciting, interesting, or fun to eat, which is basically the opposite of a taco. But what we're going to do here is use the same filling used to make tacos to stuff zucchini and turn something that's generally unremarkable into something that is incredibly remarkable. This isn't some kind of low-carb substitute gimmick--these really were amazing. Serve topped with diced tomato, green onions, sour cream, and cilantro, or any toppings you prefer.
By Chef John

Mom's Zucchini Bread

A moist and delicious zucchini bread flavored with walnuts and cinnamon. Easy to bake and freeze, this recipe makes two loaves.
By Sandy

Air-Fryer Roasted Veggies

Air fryers are taking over kitchens nationwide. They're basically mini convection ovens that 'fry' foods with little to no oil, less fat, and fewer calories. A heating element and fan bathe the food in hot air to produce a crispy finished product. Use 3 cups of assorted vegetables, cut into 1-inch pieces. Serve with desired dipping sauce.
By Juliana Hale

Zucchini Tots

Crispy, crunchy, veggie-packed, deliciously stylish zucchini tots and cutlets. Because kids eat with their eyes first too!
By deliciouslystylish

Ultimate Low-Carb Zucchini Lasagna

Zucchini slices step in for pasta in this low-carb and gluten-free beef lasagna that is delicious and satisfying; such a crowd pleaser!
By Fioa

That Zucchini Spaghetti Stanley Tucci Loves (Spaghetti alla Nerano)

After listening to Stanley Tucci lose his mind about this pasta and calling it life-changing and one of the best things he's ever eaten, I decided I'd give it a try. The results were amazing and the key to getting the toasted sweet taste of the zucchini was deep-frying it!
By Chef John

Chicken Zucchini Enchiladas

A low-carb approach to enchiladas with zucchini tortillas.
By bdweld

No-Noodle Zucchini Lasagna

Thin slices of zucchini stand in for noodles in this lasagna. It is perfect in the summer with your garden-fresh veggies and herbs, or in the winter when you need a comforting meal.
By Jill Welch

Zucchini Patties

These cheesy zucchini patties are an excellent way to use up that abundance of zucchini from the garden. Serve with a bit of tomato sauce or sour cream dabbed on top.
By Sandy

Classic Minestrone Soup

Minestrone is a hearty, traditional Italian soup typically made with beans, pasta and lots of vegetables. Enjoy the slow-cooked flavor in just about 30 minutes.
By College Inn® Broths and Stocks
Easy Zucchini Fritters

These cheesy zucchini fritters are unbelievably easy to make and the perfect way to sneak some veggies into dinner!
By Amy Gonzalez

Zucchini-Chocolate Chip Muffins

These muffins are packed with zucchini, chocolate chips, and walnuts and make a perfect on-the-go snack.
By Eva Howard

Stuffed Zucchini

This is good served with French bread and a salad.
By LTHASKINS

Momma's Healthy Meatloaf

This is a super healthy and simplified version of a family favorite.
By NOLAMom

Air Fryer Zucchini Chips

An air fryer guarantees crunchy, cheesy zucchini chips without the guilt of deep-frying in lots of oil.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Korean Ground Beef Stir-Fry

Skip the takeout order and prepare this tasty Korean ground beef stir-fry with vegetables at home in under an hour.
By Cyndi Welch

Briam (Greek Baked Zucchini and Potatoes)

Briam is a traditional Greek roasted vegetable dish with potatoes, zucchini, tomatoes, and red onions with lots of olive oil. It is a typical example of Greek cuisine where a few simple ingredients are turned into an utterly delicious dish with little effort. It can be served as a main course. With olive oil as the only source of fat it is a quintessential example of the Mediterranean diet, and it is vegan to boot. If preferred, serve with a hearty chunk of feta on the side.
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Stuffed Peppers with Turkey and Vegetables

This is a great alternative to the beef and rice stuffed peppers.
By LSMITHNY21

Hearty Breakfast Muffins

Healthy, hearty breakfast muffins. These have a lightly sweet flavor and lots of wholesome ingredients to get your day started. Moist, chewy, and not overly dense. Easily customizable! You can use any flavor of yogurt, but I prefer plain Greek yogurt. Customize with your favorite nuts or seeds, zucchini or squash, cooked sweet potato, raisins or cranberries, etc. Enjoy!
By KatieTries2Cook

Chocolate Zucchini Cake III

This is a moist fudgy type cake. Sweet but not extremely sweet and makes good use of zucchini! You can frost it with chocolate frosting or cream cheese icing.
By Sandy

Easy Minestrone Soup

Use leftover marinara for a head start on this yummy, veggie-packed soup. It's perfect with a sandwich on a chilly day, or with a crusty garlic bread and simple salad on a busy night.
By Bibi

Low-Carb Air Fryer Zucchini Fries

These low-carb zucchini fries are made with almond flour and Parmesan cheese and quickly cooked in the air fryer.
By lilshortyb

Grilled Veggie Skewers

Fresh summer vegetables like zucchini, summer squash, and cherry tomatoes don't need a lot of seasoning to highlight their flavors. Just a few minutes on the grill, and you've got a wonderful side dish or light main course.
By audrey

Vegetarian Moussaka

This recipe always gets rave reviews from vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Easy to make, but takes time. Serve with salad.
By Anne Buchanan
