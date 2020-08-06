Acorn Squash Recipes

Green on the outside and bright orange and creamy on the inside, acorn squash is one of our favorite cold-weather foods.

Staff Picks

Roasted Squash Soup

89
This soup is quite simple to make and is a good comfort food on a cold winter's night.
By dakota kelly

Squash with Tomato and Feta Cheese

55
This side dish is a savory alternative to sweetened squash side dishes. It has onion, green pepper, stuffing mix, tomato, and feta cheese.
By KAREN I

Creamy Pumpkin Ice Cream

2
A frozen concoction of your favorite fall pie! This is great served with crushed gingersnaps.
By sanzoe

Fall-Infused Mashed Potatoes

7
The bounty of Autumn--soft and creamy acorn squash--is mixed in subtle ratio with mashed potatoes for a seasonal kick on an old favorite!
By LenoreRockchild

How to Cook Acorn Squash

Learn step-by-step how to cook acorn squash in the oven, in the microwave, and on the grill.

Squash Stuffed Chicken Breasts

159
Chicken stuffed with celery, squash, onion, green pepper and cheddar cheese.
By Le Ann Braswell

Sweet and Yummy Mashed Acorn Squash

If you're having trouble trying to find something to do with the acorn squash in your refrigerator, this sweet side is perfect for kids and for adults too! If you would like some more cinnamon or brown sugar, feel free to add some more.
By Chloe

Roasted Honey Cinnamon Acorn Squash

1
Caramelized roasted honey cinnamon acorn squash is drizzled with honey and cinnamon, and sprinkled with crumbled cheese and crunchy almonds.
By Culinary Envy

Acorn Squash

982
Sweet and buttery squash--this is quick and easy, and my family loves it.
By TERRYLEE51

Moroccan-Style Stuffed Acorn Squash

458
Vegetables, garbanzos, raisins and couscous in a lovely Moroccan broth taste delicious inside butter and brown sugar-brushed acorn squash. You can experiment with different vegetables, or add diced chicken. Feel free to be creative with your amounts - I usually freestyle and end up with leftover stuffing mixture, which tastes great on its own the next day. For vegetarians, substitute vegetable broth for the chicken broth.
By TRUCKERDOO

Butternut and Acorn Squash Soup

522
This is a rich and sweet yet surprisingly simple soup that is wonderful served hot with crusty bread or cold with a dollop of sour cream.
By LEAH977

Stuffed Acorn Squash II

69
Acorn squash stuffed with ground beef, pork sausage, onions, garlic, and cheddar cheese. Serve with tossed salad and crusty bread for a simple, tasty meal.
By Andytofu
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Parmesan Roasted Acorn Squash
367
"Very simple but satisfying way to make acorn squash. This is also good made with delicata squash." – stephtaylor
Roasted Acorn Squash Salad
28
"This was delicious and different! I will definitely make this again." – Elise
Winter Squash Rolls
226
Instant Pot® Sweet Acorn Squash
17
Our Best Stuffed Winter Squash Recipes
Apple-Stuffed Acorn Squash
Roasted Acorn Squash Soup
170

Mellow acorn squash is roasted and blended with other ingredients to create a smooth and delicious soup.

More Acorn Squash Recipes

Acorn Squash

982
Sweet and buttery squash--this is quick and easy, and my family loves it.
By TERRYLEE51

Parmesan Roasted Acorn Squash

367
Very simple but satisfying way to make acorn squash. This is also good with delicata squash.
By stephtaylor

Roasted Acorn Squash Soup

170
Mellow acorn squash is roasted and blended with other ingredients to create a smooth and delicious soup.
By FutureChefShay

Baked Acorn Squash

165
This is a very easy and yummy vegetable side dish to make!!
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Squasage (Sausage-stuffed Squash)

169
This was a favorite recipe in my family when I was growing up and now that I'm married, it's one of my husband's favorite dishes. A great way to use squash, that abundant, reasonably-priced, and tasty fall veggie!
By all_He_created_was_good

Microwave Acorn Squash

Just microwave! You don't have to use the oven. You can just do one acorn squash instead of two, if you choose. Pricking all over, then putting in the microwave for a few minutes to soften a little, makes it easier to cut.
By Sandra Zapp Winningham

Butternut and Acorn Squash Soup

522
This is a rich and sweet yet surprisingly simple soup that is wonderful served hot with crusty bread or cold with a dollop of sour cream.
By LEAH977

Nana's Acorn Squash

189
This is a recipe even veggie haters will love! People who like sweet potatoes also love it. It's a family favorite of mine.
By LDYBUGG10

Roasted Acorn Squash with Brown Sugar

1
Quick, easy, filling roasted acorn squash recipe! Because the brown sugar is very sweet, this will work for both dinner and dessert!
By supanovart

Instant Pot® Sweet Acorn Squash

17
A perfect way to make a sweetened acorn squash to serve up as a side dish to any meal. This sweet acorn squash cooks up in 25 minutes using an electric pressure cooker.
By bdweld

Stuffed Acorn Squash

153
Very easy acorn squash with stuffing, that even the kids like, when you want to do something with it besides just butter and brown sugar!
By Weavre

Winter Vegetable Hash

230
I have made this dish for company, and every time they ask for the recipe! I hope everyone else likes it as much as we do!
By rebeccalovestocook
Sponsored By Potato Board

Garlic Butter Acorn Squash

47
This is a savory version of the classic fall flavor of acorn squash!
By Amanda

Instant Pot® Acorn Squash Stuffed with Italian Sausage

55
This quick and easy acorn squash stuffed with sausage is an irresistible fall dish, and it's all done in an Instant Pot®.
By bdweld

Moroccan-Style Stuffed Acorn Squash

458
Vegetables, garbanzos, raisins and couscous in a lovely Moroccan broth taste delicious inside butter and brown sugar-brushed acorn squash. You can experiment with different vegetables, or add diced chicken. Feel free to be creative with your amounts - I usually freestyle and end up with leftover stuffing mixture, which tastes great on its own the next day. For vegetarians, substitute vegetable broth for the chicken broth.
By TRUCKERDOO

Apple-Stuffed Acorn Squash

128
This is the most incredible recipe that I make every Thanksgiving.
By cksmom1

Stuffed Acorn Squash II

69
Acorn squash stuffed with ground beef, pork sausage, onions, garlic, and cheddar cheese. Serve with tossed salad and crusty bread for a simple, tasty meal.
By Andytofu

Roasted Squash Soup

89
This soup is quite simple to make and is a good comfort food on a cold winter's night.
By dakota kelly

Sweet and Yummy Mashed Acorn Squash

6
If you're having trouble trying to find something to do with the acorn squash in your refrigerator, this sweet side is perfect for kids and for adults too! If you would like some more cinnamon or brown sugar, feel free to add some more.
By Chloe

Roasted Acorn Squash

36
A late summer or fall dish that goes well with brown rice.
By jen

Wild Rice Stuffed Acorn Squash

92
A filling vegetarian main course dish, squash stuffed with stuffing and rice!
By sherry

Cheesy Acorn Squash

275
Very tasty squash! Goes best with beef or ham.
By Linda

Baked Acorn Squash with Apricot Preserves

73
My 5 year old said that she hated acorn squash, even though she had never actually tried it. I got her to eat one bite of this and she said, 'This tastes yummy!'
By EDITHPOOLE

Chef John's Baked Acorn Squash

113
I like how this tastes, but scoring the squash with a knife before baking really makes for a great presentation. It also allows the simple but delicious glaze to penetrate nice and deep.
By Chef John
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com