Acorn Squash Recipes

If you're having trouble trying to find something to do with the acorn squash in your refrigerator, this sweet side is perfect for kids and for adults too! If you would like some more cinnamon or brown sugar, feel free to add some more.
Vegetables, garbanzos, raisins and couscous in a lovely Moroccan broth taste delicious inside butter and brown sugar-brushed acorn squash. You can experiment with different vegetables, or add diced chicken. Feel free to be creative with your amounts - I usually freestyle and end up with leftover stuffing mixture, which tastes great on its own the next day. For vegetarians, substitute vegetable broth for the chicken broth.
This was a favorite recipe in my family when I was growing up and now that I'm married, it's one of my husband's favorite dishes. A great way to use squash, that abundant, reasonably-priced, and tasty fall veggie!
Just microwave! You don't have to use the oven. You can just do one acorn squash instead of two, if you choose. Pricking all over, then putting in the microwave for a few minutes to soften a little, makes it easier to cut.
