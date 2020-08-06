Parsnip Recipes

Parsnip and Carrot Puree
Tender parsnips and carrots are pureed with butter and chives for a splendid accompaniment to roasted meats.
Potato, Parsnip, and Cabbage Soup
This is a delicious, flavorful soup with seasonal ingredients for early spring. Serve with lightly buttered whole-grain bread. Add tofu or chicken for additional protein if you wish.
Mashed Root Vegetable Casserole with Caramelized Onions
This is great with Apricot Glazed Turkey and Green Beans With Walnuts And Walnut Oil. This dish can be made one day ahead.
What Is a Parsnip and How Do You Use It?
A cousin to the carrot, these overlooked root vegetables are seriously sweet.
Roasted Parsnips with Mint and Sage
My family loves these parsnips. They eat them like french fries.
Glazed Carrots and Parsnips with Chives
Good recipe for holiday celebrations. Turnips can be used instead of parsnips.
Jewish Chicken Soup
This is a traditional recipe good for anything that ails you. It's the absolute best when you've got the flu, and it's great the second and third day. Note, these matzoh balls are 'sinkers'. These are traditional matzoh balls, as this recipe was passed down from my great-grandmother who needed to make them as heavy as possible to feed a hungry family during lean times. Cut the matzoh meal by 1/2 cup to lighten the load.
Mashed Parsnips
I was tricked into trying mashed parsnips (I was told they were mashed potatoes) and fell instantly in love. I haven't made mashed potatoes since. Mashed parsnips are full of much more flavor, slightly sweet, but the same great texture. And they are much healthier!