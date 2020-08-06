Parsnip Recipes

Find recipes for parsnip fries, roasted parsnips, parsnip puree, and ways to use parsnips in soups, stews, and casseroles, with ratings, reviews, and cooking tips.

Creamy Roasted Parsnip Soup

70
Wintry spices make this a rich, creamy, and flavorful holiday favorite!
By Alan Dorchak

Parsnip and Carrot Puree

50
Tender parsnips and carrots are pureed with butter and chives for a splendid accompaniment to roasted meats.
By Always Cooking Up Something

Potato, Parsnip, and Cabbage Soup

12
This is a delicious, flavorful soup with seasonal ingredients for early spring. Serve with lightly buttered whole-grain bread. Add tofu or chicken for additional protein if you wish.
By Allrecipes Member

Mashed Root Vegetable Casserole with Caramelized Onions

66
This is great with Apricot Glazed Turkey and Green Beans With Walnuts And Walnut Oil. This dish can be made one day ahead.
By Christine L.

What Is a Parsnip and How Do You Use It? 
A cousin to the carrot, these overlooked root vegetables are seriously sweet.
By Melanie Fincher

Roasted Parsnips with Mint and Sage

34
My family loves these parsnips. They eat them like french fries.
By MFede

Whipped Carrots And Parsnips

60
Nutty carrots! Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Linda

Butter Fried Parsnips

49
Parsnips lightly seasoned and pan fried in butter.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Glazed Carrots and Parsnips with Chives

26
Good recipe for holiday celebrations. Turnips can be used instead of parsnips.
By Taddo1965

Jewish Chicken Soup

77
This is a traditional recipe good for anything that ails you. It's the absolute best when you've got the flu, and it's great the second and third day. Note, these matzoh balls are 'sinkers'. These are traditional matzoh balls, as this recipe was passed down from my great-grandmother who needed to make them as heavy as possible to feed a hungry family during lean times. Cut the matzoh meal by 1/2 cup to lighten the load.
By Layla

Mashed Parsnips

14
I was tricked into trying mashed parsnips (I was told they were mashed potatoes) and fell instantly in love. I haven't made mashed potatoes since. Mashed parsnips are full of much more flavor, slightly sweet, but the same great texture. And they are much healthier!
By Amy Westerman

Basic Beef Stock

87
Rich, hearty beef stock.
By Wolverine
10 Roasted Parsnip Recipes
With an earthy flavor and a starchy, potato-like texture, the parsnip is the perfect candidate for roasting.
Winter Root Vegetable Soup
109
I needed to use up root vegetables I had on hand and came up with this recipe. A creamy, savory, and slightly sweet soup that is comforting on a cold winter night.
Slow Cooker Beef Stew with Parsnip
7
Pot-au-Feu
White Wine Chicken Soup
131

Amazing, fill-your-house-with-an-aroma-to-drool-for, easy chicken soup. The longer it cooks, the better it gets. The best is made by my mother, but the rest of us can make this wonderful facsimile. Easily multiplied, exceedingly flexible - have fun! The soup is quite good after 2 hours, but the longer it cooks, the more mellow the flavor will be. If you can, leave it for as many as 6 hours (this is a good recipe when you're in the house all day). Serve with croutons or soup nuts, if desired.

Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Vegetables With Thyme and Maple Syrup

59
Packed with flavor, these potatoes are a brilliant addition to any feast. Different from the norm, this dish will grace any table.
By Allrecipes Member

Spiced Parsnip Soup

109
Yummy simple soup without too much heat, excellent for a wintery starter to a dinner party. The spice works wonderfully with the sweetness of the parsnips. Serve with crusty white bread and butter.
By ButtercupBento

DSF's Honey Roasted Carrots And Parsnips

13
My wife is pregnant and she wanted carrots, parsnips, and honey, so I threw them together in the oven and this is what we got. Simple, healthy, and delicious!
By DrSeussFreak

Sean's Mommy's Roasted Root Vegetables

59
I wanted to do something different as a vegetable side dish. It was Thanksgiving, so I got a bunch of root vegetables and roasted them. They were a hit and are now a staple at our holiday table. I cook them during the year sometimes, as well.
By Sean's Mommy

Oxtail Soup I

9
A hearty, full-bodied soup - somewhat different than most oxtail soups.
By Milarie Rude

Grama's Peppery Parsnips

60
This one is for people who like parsnips, and even those who think they don't.
By charisue

Instant Pot® Beef Stew by Tammy

4
Here is a basic Instant Pot® recipe for a thick and hearty beef stew you can have ready for a weeknight dinner.
By Tammy Doerr

Trio of Mashed Roots (Parsnip, Turnip and Carrot)

27
This fall and winter farm recipe was passed down from my Irish-Canadian grandmother Agnes Walsh (Donahoe). It's a simple mash that I updated with a dash of nutmeg and cayenne. An exciting (and affordable) side dish for all holiday menus.
By Wendy

Kitchen Sink Soup

22
This soup is usually made up of leftover vegetables in the fridge or you can cut up fresh vegetables. The amount of vegetables you put in depends on how thick you want your soup. We like lots of veggies. This soup can be pureed and served with croutons on top. Great for a cold night supper. You can really let your imagination get carried away with this soup. I don't make it the same every time. It depends on what is in my fridge that is left over. Meat or chicken can be added. Enjoy
By Judy

Lamb and Winter Vegetable Stew

157
A hearty stew made with winter vegetables. Definitely worth the time. Beef tips can be substituted for lamb.
By BJSCHADE
Seasoned Roasted Root Vegetables

25
I wanted a vegetable medley good for the fall. I took 3 recipes and changed them up to the following recipe. This recipe is good when reheated in the microwave, or I have frozen some and used later.
By MissyDi

Italian Wedding Soup with Orzo

This is my favorite soup recipe that I started making after, funnily enough, I got married! The local paper published it, too. Garnish with parsley, and serve!
By Amy McGowen

Chickpea Buddha Bowl

2
This delicious vegan dish is perfect for when you don't have much time. For this dish, we've used a mix of carrots, onions, parsnips and Brussels sprouts with chickpeas and quinoa, but other veggies you could try are: cauliflower, olives, tomatoes, sweet potato, spinach, or kale.
By MyNutriCounter

Slow-Roasted Winter Vegetables

This is a mixture my husband came up with using what we had on hand in the fall, and it became a favorite. The first effort for these slow-roasted vegetables was on the BBQ, but it works just as well in the oven. Tastes even better re-heated, and makes great addition to soups and pot pies.
By Janis

Turkey Soup with Root Vegetables

28
A recipe for Thanksgiving leftovers. Instead of the turkey carcass, you can use 3 to 4 pounds of turkey necks, backs, and wings. Serve the soup with Parmesan cheese.
By kdonofrio

Simple Parsnip Pancakes

14
This recipe is so simple and delicious. There is no added sugar and it is gluten- and dairy-free. Great as part of a breakfast or brunch. These are savory and delicious on their own without any condiments but feel free to experiment.
By Catherine Boynton

Polish Vegetable Salad (Jarzynowa Salata)

A traditional Polish salad perfect for any occasion. This salad has been in our family for many years and is enjoyed by all of our non-Polish friends and relatives as well. The combination of ingredients may seem odd at first glance but when combined together your palate will not be disappointed. Colorful, flavorful, hearty - it's sure to be a crowd-pleaser!
By Dorothy

Vegetable Soup - Irish Style

38
A thick vegetarian soup made from a selection of fresh vegetables. Suitable for any time of the year but designed for an Irish winter!
By COLMRYAN

Irish Stew

133
Every Irish household has their own version of this famous dish-so here's mine. I like to add chunky pieces of parsnip for a little sweetness, and fresh rosemary gives it a distinct flavour and aroma. If you use a tougher cut of meat, you can leave it to simmer longer before adding the potatoes. Fantastic on a cold, blustery day-served with a pint of the black stuff, of course!
By Ita

Potato and Parsnip Gratin

22
Despite their unique and delicious flavor and fun-to-pronounce name, parsnips have really never caught on. We're going to hide them in a potato gratin and our friends and family will enjoy them without even knowing it! This is great as a brunch or breakfast potato side dish.
By Chef John

Roasted Apple and Parsnip Soup

20
Besides being a delicious and comforting winter meal, this roasted apple and parsnip soup is great for honing your seasoning skills. With its mild, earthy, slightly sweet, gently aromatic flavor, it's the perfect vehicle for tasting the effects of salt on food. Garnish with croutons, crumbled blue cheese, and chives.
By Chef John

Hearty Lentil Soup

75
This is a rich, satisfying vegetarian soup, wonderful for cold winter nights. Serve a loaf of warm, crusty bread on the side and you have a wonderful meal.
By Judith Webster

Oma's Griessnockerlsuppe (Beef and Semolina Dumpling Soup)

1
There is nothing better than a semolina dumpling soup made from beef stock. This is a German dish called Griessnockerlsuppe. Semolina dumplings are suitable for freezing, as is the stock. The boiled beef can be used for other dishes, such as marinated beef salad.
By nadia

Chicken Soup I

40
A good for you soup. This is great served on top of cooked noodles or rice. Garnish with fresh parsley.
By ANGCHICK
