Onion Recipes

Really get to know your onions, with recipes and tips for French onion soup, caramelizing onions, fried, grilled, pickled, and roasted onions.

Rich and Simple French Onion Soup

1341
A slice of French bread layered with three varieties of cheese is broiled on top of this decadent but simple French onion soup.
By Joanne Bruck

How to Caramelize Onions

Making caramelized onions is easier than you think, and you likely have the all the ingredients in your pantry right now.

Grilled Cheese, Pickle and Vidalia Onion Sandwich

32
I came up with this recipe because I always enjoy pickles on the side with my basic grilled cheese sandwich. So one day I decided just to put my pickles on the sandwich in addition to some other favorite ingredients. I think it turned out really delicious!
By Lainey

Onion Jam

41
A family favorite. Expect a few wrinkled noses maybe at the title, but result is worth the effort. Maybe not for beginning cooks since there's a couple potentially tricky steps. Serve a cup of jam over a bar of cream cheese with crackers, or as a spread for meat sandwiches. Keep in refrigerator in covered container for up to two weeks.
By WENDYMARIE37

Grilled Mushrooms and Onions in Foil

Onions and mushrooms are sliced, seasoned, and wrapped inside a durable packet of foil, crimped to seal, and placed on the grill. Super easy with big, bold flavor. A fantastic topper for steaks, potatoes, etc.
By Tigerflip

Sausage, Peppers, Onions, and Potato Bake

1463
A hearty old-style Italian dish, New York City style, has browned chunks of sausage, potatoes, red and green peppers, and onions baking together with wine and seasonings.
By Beccabo73

Air-Fried Roasted Sweet Peppers and Onions

3
Serve these sweet peppers and onions with grilled steak, chicken, or fish. They also work well with tacos and fajitas.
By Allrecipes

Tarte a l'Oignon (French Onion Pie)

32
This is a traditional French holiday side dish made without any cheese. It's also a very simple side dish that will impress other cooks at potluck parties.
By QuebecGirl

Pickled Grilled Red Onions

12
These onions are sweet and tart. They are terrific as a condiment for a piece of grilled chicken or on top of your best burger.
By CookBrooke

French Onion Soup Gratinee

1757
About as good as it gets! This is the version of French Onion Soup that people seek when they go to restaurants. I have been making it for 30 years and it never fails to please. It makes an exquisite presentation, too!
By Jersey Tomato

Blooming Onion

91
A delicious onion sliced to bloom, then coated and deep-fried. The recipe for the dipping sauce is also included.
By Joanne Bruck

Roasted Onions

63
I love Roasted Onions - no peeling, and the cut surfaces turn rich caramel brown.
By Ben S.
Old-Fashioned Onion Rings
"Turned out absolutely perfect! Whenever I try to make these things, they never turn out quite right. These were the best I've ever had!" – Morgan Busby
Chef John's American French Onion Soup
81
See how to make this rich-tasting soup made with caramelized onions, chicken broth, and beef broth.
Vidalia Sweet Onion Dip
59
How to Pickle Onions
Vidalia Onion Recipes That Everyone Will Love
Tasty Ways to Cook with Red Onions
Sheet Pan Breakfast Potatoes
4

No matter what time of day you serve them, you'll love these tasty and crispy sheet pan breakfast potatoes.

Indian Chicken Curry (Murgh Kari)

1039
Chicken breasts simmer in a curry sauce with yogurt, tomatoes, onion, garlic, and ginger in this spicy Indian dish.
By Ayshren

Old Fashioned Onion Rings

1734
This is an actual recipe from a former employee of a popular drive-in restaurant. Crispy coated onion rings like the pro's make!
By JeanieMomof3

Hamburger Steak with Onions and Gravy

3905
An easy-to-make classic featuring tasty hamburger 'steaks' smothered in gravy and onions. Traditionally served with hot white rice or potatoes, it's a great way to dress up a pound of ground beef and you probably have all the ingredients on hand!
By Anne Marie Sweden

Absolute Best Liver and Onions

638
This recipe will turn liver haters into converts. Very simple! The three things that will set your liver above all others are: 1) soak in milk, 2)turn liver as little as possible and 3) don't overcook!
By JSHULER43

Easy Korean Ground Beef Bowl

391
Korean beef bowls are quick and easy to make. The ingredients can easily be adjusted to suit your taste. Serve over warm rice or spiralized vegetables.
By bdweld

Pico de Gallo

564
This fresh tomato salsa is made with red onion, minced jalapeno, lime juice, and seasonings. For best flavor, let it chill for 3 hours before serving.
By Rachel Love

Chef John's Hot Sloppy Joe Dip

29
For me this checks all the boxes for a hot party dip. It's relatively cheap and easy to make, but maybe more importantly, it's great hot, warm, or room temp. And it's also incredibly versatile.
By Chef John

Slow Cooker French Onion Soup

388
This is a ridiculously easy soup, especially since it cooks in a slow cooker! When it's been simmering all day, you come home to an amazing aroma and a fabulous meal for a cold winter day.
By Chandrav

Easy Pressure Cooker Pot Roast

212
VERY tender and delicious. Using the pressure cooker saves SO much time that this recipe can be used on a weekday and still you can manage to eat dinner at a decent hour.
By ccsoccerbmxmom

Pasta Fazool (Pasta e Fagioli)

190
This classic Italian-American comfort food works with any kind of sausage, but I like the fennel and anise flavors of sweet Italian sausage with the beans--it's a hearty soup that's fast and easy to put together.
By Chef John

Fried Cabbage with Bacon, Onion, and Garlic

1145
This is a family favorite that is put into every cookbook for my kids when they move out and get married. It is a beautiful dish with many colors and full of flavor. Warning, it is addictive.
By Kathi Richards Smith

Homemade Sloppy Joes

610
Despite the name of this iconic retro dish, the secret to a great sloppy joe is a thick, rich, almost dry consistency, which allows the sandwich to be eaten with your hands. Serve on hamburger buns.
By Chef John

Best Salmon Bake

37
Salmon fillets topped with chopped tomato and green onion, and baked in the oven to perfection for a deliciously quick and simple dinner for any occasion.
By MAGGIE1205

Mongolian Beef and Spring Onions

1080
A soy-based Chinese-style beef dish. Best served over soft rice noodles or rice.
By vkarlson

Midwest Salisbury Steak

315
I was tired of boring, tasteless Salisbury steak recipes, so I created this one myself. Use good ground sirloin, and it'll tastes wonderful and you won't have any grease to drain from the patties once they've browned. Serve over mashed potatoes, egg noodles, or rice. Simply delightful!
By Leann Tucek

Mongolian Chicken

6
If Mongolian beef is your go to when it comes to Chinese take-out, I challenge you to try this version made with chicken instead. The chicken is melt-in-your-mouth tender and requires no marinating time as beef would. Serve over rice.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Italian Sausage, Peppers, and Onions

1746
My family has been using this very simple and delicious recipe for sausage, peppers, and onions for years and years now. For an extra kick, try using half sweet sausage and half hot sausage!
By GIGI9801

Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs

4
This is one of my family's favorite recipes. It's garlic-sweet and the cilantro tops it off.
By Eric VanLandingham

Dry Onion Soup Mix

197
Replacement for 1 packet of purchased onion soup mix.
By Faye Watkins

Grandma Mac's Green Beans

2
These green beans reheat really well!
By Jennifer Wilkinson

Fantastic Onion Ring Batter

77
These are great homemade onion rings that are batter-fried rather than having a bread crumb coating. They are addictive, so be careful!
By lwilliams001
