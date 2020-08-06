Onion Recipes

I came up with this recipe because I always enjoy pickles on the side with my basic grilled cheese sandwich. So one day I decided just to put my pickles on the sandwich in addition to some other favorite ingredients. I think it turned out really delicious!
A family favorite. Expect a few wrinkled noses maybe at the title, but result is worth the effort. Maybe not for beginning cooks since there's a couple potentially tricky steps. Serve a cup of jam over a bar of cream cheese with crackers, or as a spread for meat sandwiches. Keep in refrigerator in covered container for up to two weeks.
Onions and mushrooms are sliced, seasoned, and wrapped inside a durable packet of foil, crimped to seal, and placed on the grill. Super easy with big, bold flavor. A fantastic topper for steaks, potatoes, etc.
About as good as it gets! This is the version of French Onion Soup that people seek when they go to restaurants. I have been making it for 30 years and it never fails to please. It makes an exquisite presentation, too!
An easy-to-make classic featuring tasty hamburger 'steaks' smothered in gravy and onions. Traditionally served with hot white rice or potatoes, it's a great way to dress up a pound of ground beef and you probably have all the ingredients on hand!
This recipe will turn liver haters into converts. Very simple! The three things that will set your liver above all others are: 1) soak in milk, 2)turn liver as little as possible and 3) don't overcook!
About as good as it gets! This is the version of French Onion Soup that people seek when they go to restaurants. I have been making it for 30 years and it never fails to please. It makes an exquisite presentation, too!
This classic Italian-American comfort food works with any kind of sausage, but I like the fennel and anise flavors of sweet Italian sausage with the beans--it's a hearty soup that's fast and easy to put together.
I was tired of boring, tasteless Salisbury steak recipes, so I created this one myself. Use good ground sirloin, and it'll tastes wonderful and you won't have any grease to drain from the patties once they've browned. Serve over mashed potatoes, egg noodles, or rice. Simply delightful!
If Mongolian beef is your go to when it comes to Chinese take-out, I challenge you to try this version made with chicken instead. The chicken is melt-in-your-mouth tender and requires no marinating time as beef would. Serve over rice.