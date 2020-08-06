Romaine Recipes

Romaine lettuce is a super salad green, and surprisingly delicious grilled. Find recipes for your favorite salads, including chicken salad, tossed salad, BLT salad, and great tips for grilling romaine.
This unusual combination of strawberries, feta cheese, toasted almonds and romaine lettuce in a sweet and tangy dressing is sure to please your guests. A guaranteed pleaser for any potluck or BBQ meal!!!
This is truly and ridiculously easy. The trick is to get the grill grates very hot. And the result? A lightly caramelized surface and a slightly smoky flavor. The insides stay cool and crisp. It's quite a contrast of tastes and textures.
This is a quick-to-throw-together taco salad that even picky family members will eat, as you can serve any of the ingredients on the side. I sometimes serve with taco shells and let my five-year-old make tacos out of the ingredients (minus the dressing for the salad). Serve salad with tortilla chips, avocado, cilantro, and Cheddar cheese to taste. Yum!
Watch your back, Caesar! This salad could be the next national favorite and was inspired by a salad I had at a seafood restaurant in Healdsburg, CA. With apple slices, romaine lettuce, Cheddar cheese, fresh herbs, toasted pecans, and Dijon vinaigrette, it's amazing.
This sandwich is so healthy and fresh! Crispy veggies and tangy mustard make this meal a real treat that you won't have to feel bad about eating. This sandwich is terrific with gourmet kettle cooked potato chips!
I got this recipe from a restaurant in California 10 years ago. It's been a staple in my refrigerator ever since. It's excellent with rotisserie chicken. You can lower the calories if you stream in olive oil in replace of the mayo.