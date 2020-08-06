Romaine Recipes

Romaine lettuce is a super salad green, and surprisingly delicious grilled. Find recipes for your favorite salads, including chicken salad, tossed salad, BLT salad, and great tips for grilling romaine.

Strawberry and Feta Salad

Rating: 4.8 stars
449
This unusual combination of strawberries, feta cheese, toasted almonds and romaine lettuce in a sweet and tangy dressing is sure to please your guests. A guaranteed pleaser for any potluck or BBQ meal!!!
By Andrea Longo Policella

Caesar Salad Supreme

Rating: 4.77 stars
1873
A wonderful, rich, anchovy dressing makes this salad a meal. Serve with crusty Italian Bread.
By Karen Weir

Grilled Hearts of Romaine

Rating: 4.65 stars
46
This is truly and ridiculously easy. The trick is to get the grill grates very hot. And the result? A lightly caramelized surface and a slightly smoky flavor. The insides stay cool and crisp. It's quite a contrast of tastes and textures.
By Chef John

Steak Salad

Rating: 4.51 stars
302
This is a quick and easy meal for those hot summer evenings.
By Linda

Classic Tossed Salad

Rating: 4.67 stars
163
This is a delicious salad that goes great with any meal, especially Italian!
By Toni Bankson

Chicken Souvlaki Gyro Style

Rating: 4.68 stars
588
An easy and delicious way to recreate your favorite Greek restaurant dish at home. This Mediterranean-flavored recipe can be served buffet-style allowing your guests to make their own.
By Chris J

Chicken Salad with Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato

Rating: 4.61 stars
307
This chicken salad has a creamy dressing and is best served over crisp lettuce leaves.
By Angel

Greek Salad I

Rating: 4.5 stars
269
This is an incredibly good Greek salad recipe, nice and tangy and even better in the summer when you use fresh vegetables!
By Meesh

Russian Garden Salad

Rating: 4.29 stars
17
This delicious Russian garden salad is one of the most popular and traditional salads in Russia.
By Gianna Petrosyan

Classic Chicken Caesar Salad

Rating: 4.62 stars
13
A classic recipe for a reason, this chicken Caesar salad is delicious and satisfying. Crunchy romaine, creamy dressing, tender chicken and savoury cheese come together for a tasty favourite.
By Cracker Barrel
Restaurant-Style House Salad

Rating: 4.58 stars
86
This is a recipe from a St. Louis based pasta restaurant chain and I have served this many time to rave reviews. I always the double the recipe.
By BEBBEE

Caesar Salad I

Rating: 4.12 stars
99
A 'worth-the-effort' salad!! Always a winner, if you love Caesar Salad! The secret is the dressing and the croutons.
By Cathy Hofmann

Orange Romaine Salad

Rating: 4.58 stars
95
Romaine lettuce and orange slices are tossed with a light honey vinaigrette.
By Justin Shepheard

Fall Salad with Cranberry Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.21 stars
70
This is a great starter for Thanksgiving dinner that is both delicious and festive.
By Cynthia

Shrimp Pomelo Salad

Rating: 4 stars
2
A refreshing appetizer salad or perfect on its own as a meal, this tasty pomelo salad is far from boring!
By A Day In the Kitchen

Taco Lettuce Wraps

Rating: 4.65 stars
23
Easy taco lettuce wraps.
By Kristina72913

Simple Salad Dressing

Rating: 5 stars
2
Salad dressing from scratch that you can mix up to your own taste preference. This is so delish!
By Grillzilla

Taco Salad with Lime Vinegar Dressing

Rating: 4.71 stars
56
This is a quick-to-throw-together taco salad that even picky family members will eat, as you can serve any of the ingredients on the side. I sometimes serve with taco shells and let my five-year-old make tacos out of the ingredients (minus the dressing for the salad). Serve salad with tortilla chips, avocado, cilantro, and Cheddar cheese to taste. Yum!
By JulieW

Pear-Fig Salad

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
The crunch of pear, pecans, and lettuce with the salty, tart smoothness of Gruyere cheese mixes perfectly with rich figs and balsamic vinegar to make this the perfect salad.
By curvy chef 2013

Apple Blue Cheese Salad

Rating: 4.6 stars
62
Easy to make ahead, especially for guests who always love this salad. Granny Smith apple marinated in balsamic vinaigrette salad dressing, bleu cheese, pecans, and bacon all tossed over romaine.
By ALRIESTER

Strawberry Romaine Salad I

Rating: 4.78 stars
315
For my wedding shower everyone brought a few recipes and this is one of my favorites. It is refreshing and pretty. This salad also travels well, just save the dressing and use it just before serving.
By Mary J

Grilled Romaine

Rating: 4.61 stars
75
Simple, delicious and is excellent when paired with grilled steak!
By Cambry

The Brutus Salad

Rating: 4.59 stars
22
Watch your back, Caesar! This salad could be the next national favorite and was inspired by a salad I had at a seafood restaurant in Healdsburg, CA. With apple slices, romaine lettuce, Cheddar cheese, fresh herbs, toasted pecans, and Dijon vinaigrette, it's amazing.
By Chef John

Fresh Veggie Bagel Sandwich

Rating: 4.52 stars
75
This sandwich is so healthy and fresh! Crispy veggies and tangy mustard make this meal a real treat that you won't have to feel bad about eating. This sandwich is terrific with gourmet kettle cooked potato chips!
By Annie

Strawberry, Spinach, and Pear Salad

Rating: 4.45 stars
22
Spinach leaves and romaine are tossed with balsamic vinaigrette and topped with sliced strawberries, sliced pears, toasted black walnuts, and feta cheese.
By Allie

Poppy Seed Salad

Rating: 4.89 stars
9
Mandarin oranges add the color and the dressing adds the zing to this mixture of greens. You can use spinach or iceberg lettuce in place of romaine, or use a combination of any of them.
By Rhonda

Peruvian Aji-Style Sauce

Rating: 4.62 stars
21
I got this recipe from a restaurant in California 10 years ago. It's been a staple in my refrigerator ever since. It's excellent with rotisserie chicken. You can lower the calories if you stream in olive oil in replace of the mayo.
By Dorothy

Crunchy Romaine Toss

Rating: 4.77 stars
22
This is a great crunchy salad that goes well with spaghetti or steak. The homemade dressing makes it even better!
By Susan LeBlanc

Fatoosh

Rating: 4.7 stars
152
Sumac is available at Middle Eastern food stores. It may be left out of this salad, but the flavor to me is important to the overall taste.
By WINNIFRED
