Leek Recipes

It's an original French recipe My Mum used to bake during the holidays. Great to eat with a salad during summer or even winter time. Absolutely Delicious!!! Can be prepared the day before and served as a starter or main dish. Can substitute Emmental for Gruyere cheese.
This is a dish my mum used to make at home, and has no added butter or oil. It's a complete meal for those cold winter nights, and best eaten straight from the oven. The chili gives extra zing to the dish.
This is a very basic beef bone broth recipe that you can make as a Sunday project. Freeze the broth for use within six months. If desired, refrigerate before freezing so that you can skim off any hard fat that forms or solidifies on the top.
This recipe is an offshoot of the more classical potato leek soups. This is sort of a meat-and-potatoes type of recipe! It has a lot of cheese in it and can be served chunky or smooth. It is a family-favorite!
Crowd-pleasing, simple minimal ingredient recipe that we had to force ourselves away from the table to stop eating. Good blend of simple flavors that make great leftovers. Serve over white jasmine rice.
Meaty oxtail and marrow bones are perfect for bone broth, these will produce a jelly-like bone broth that is dark in color and nutritious. Roasting the bones adds a beautiful color and a richer flavor. I tend to go light on the salt so taste and adjust accordingly.
A quick and easy soup that tastes great. I like to take a potato masher and roughly mash some of the potatoes. This helps to thicken the soup. I also like to use seasoned chicken broth. You can use heavy cream or half-and-half, depending on how rich you want the soup to be.