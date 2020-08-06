Leek Recipes

They're stars in soups, savory pies, gratins, pastas, and dips—take a peek at all of our top-rated leek recipes.

Staff Picks

Classic Vichyssoise

Rating: 4.42 stars
66
Very simple recipe that tastes great. What could be better? Serve cold or warm.
By 2doulas

Potato Leek Soup III

Rating: 4.67 stars
1082
A creamy soup with a strong leek flavor. Goes wonderfully with sourdough bread. Tastes even better heated up the next day.
By Julie

Low Carb Cauliflower Leek Soup

Rating: 4.65 stars
481
A simple yet tasty alternative to potato leek soup. Great for those watching their carbs or calories, or just looking for a different vegetarian soup.
By DRUMNWRITE

Lemon Seafood Risotto

Rating: 4.13 stars
48
A delicious spring/summer dish with a great creamy texture and taste!
By claudinhull

What Are Leeks and How Do You Cook With Them?

Peel back its layers and learn about this cousin to the onion.
By Melanie Fincher

French Leek Pie

Rating: 4.53 stars
195
It's an original French recipe My Mum used to bake during the holidays. Great to eat with a salad during summer or even winter time. Absolutely Delicious!!! Can be prepared the day before and served as a starter or main dish. Can substitute Emmental for Gruyere cheese.
By plume d'argent

Stacey's Fabulous Purple Potato Gratin

Rating: 4.26 stars
42
This colorful, creamy potato casserole can be made more sophisticated by using peeled potatoes and herbed goat cheese.
By SLIND

Colcannon

Rating: 4.42 stars
284
This is a recipe from County Mayo. It is traditional Halloween fare but good anytime! Kale can be substituted for cabbage.
By Marc Boyer

Dutch Leek Casserole

Rating: 4.19 stars
48
This is a dish my mum used to make at home, and has no added butter or oil. It's a complete meal for those cold winter nights, and best eaten straight from the oven. The chili gives extra zing to the dish.
By BRIGIT

Sauteed Carrots and Leeks

Rating: 4.79 stars
177
A side to use when you have lots of carrots and leeks to use up from the garden. Wife likes it and so do the kids.
By mcgerm

Roasted Cauliflower and Leek Soup

Rating: 4.67 stars
211
This is a really delicious soup I make.
By Brandon Squige Johnson

Cock a Leekie Soup

Rating: 4.53 stars
76
Traditional Scots soup of chicken and leeks. One pound of potatoes, peeled and cubed, could be substituted for the barley, if desired.
By briony
Inspiration and Ideas

Potato, Leek, Carrot and Turmeric Soup
Rating: Unrated
20
"It is hearty. It is full of flavor. It is definitely a great soup not to pass up!" – Buckwheat Queen
Chef John's Pasta Primavera
Rating: Unrated
195
Watch how Chef John makes Pasta Primavera.
Split Pea Soup with Rosemary
Rating: Unrated
330
Roasted Leeks with Eggs (Paleo and Keto-Friendly)
Rating: Unrated
2
Winter Leek and Potato Soup
Rating: Unrated
248
Spring Vegetable Frittata
Rating: Unrated
47

Beef Bone Broth

Rating: 5 stars
2

This is a very basic beef bone broth recipe that you can make as a Sunday project. Freeze the broth for use within six months. If desired, refrigerate before freezing so that you can skim off any hard fat that forms or solidifies on the top.

More Leek Recipes

Vegetarian Potato-Leek Soup

Rating: 4.69 stars
108
Healthy potato-leek soup for vegetarians.
By plasticRobot

Low Fat Full Flavor Cream of Broccoli Soup

Rating: 4.54 stars
71
This low fat version of cream of broccoli soup is so good your family won't know the difference. My stepfather literally licked his bowl.
By Matt Hunt Gardner

Mushroom and Leek Soup

Rating: 4.52 stars
145
A rich, easy soup, using just a few ingredients. If you can't find leeks, just use green onions.
By Ruth

Creamy Potato and Leek Soup

Rating: 4.68 stars
59
Not only do my somewhat picky kids love to eat this soup, they love to help me make it too...delicious and simple!
By Mama2ME

Easy Leek and Potato Soup

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
Hearty, warming, and absolutely delicious! Add cornstarch to thicken the soup if it is too thin. Serve with buttered bread.
By tellytubby

Slow Cooker Vegan Leek and Potato Soup

Rating: 3.83 stars
6
A hearty soup without animal products but still full of rich flavor. Sauteing before slow cooking brings out the flavor of seemingly simple ingredients.
By Buckwheat Queen

Real Potato Leek Soup

Rating: 4.22 stars
134
This soup can be made even better with the addition of crumbled bacon.
By Ashley

Potato Leek Soup II

Rating: 4.29 stars
34
Easy version of soup using wild leeks, chicken broth and instant potato flakes. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley.
By Ruth Greer

Creamy Salmon and Leek Pasta

Rating: 4.44 stars
81
A super easy springtime pasta! Not too heavy, not too light, some would say; 'just right.' Not many ingredients but big time flavor.
By Chef John

Cheesy Potato Leek Soup

Rating: 4.65 stars
20
This recipe is an offshoot of the more classical potato leek soups. This is sort of a meat-and-potatoes type of recipe! It has a lot of cheese in it and can be served chunky or smooth. It is a family-favorite!
By KymarahD

Air Fryer Spanish Tortilla

Rating: 5 stars
3
A Spanish tortilla is just as tasty when made in your air fryer. This recipe saves on cleanup and reduces oil from the traditional recipes. Try this nestled in a ciabatta roll with some hot sauce.
By Buckwheat Queen

German Leek and Potato Soup

Rating: 4.4 stars
57
Leeks and potatoes are simmered with a ham bone, then pureed before cream is added to this subtle soup.
By sal

Instant Pot® Potato-Leek Soup

Rating: 5 stars
9
This is a basic Americanized version of potato-leek soup. If you want it "fully loaded," add some shredded cheese, chopped cooked bacon, and chives
By thedailygourmet

Buttery New Potatoes with Leeks and Parsley

Rating: 4.94 stars
18
Elevate your weeknight or 'company' dinner by adding leeks and fresh parsley to buttered potatoes!
By Land O'Lakes
Leeky Butternut Squash with Sage Sausage

Crowd-pleasing, simple minimal ingredient recipe that we had to force ourselves away from the table to stop eating. Good blend of simple flavors that make great leftovers. Serve over white jasmine rice.
By PatientFire

Traditional British Fish Pie

Rating: 5 stars
3
A rendering of the classic British fish pie. This is a very tasty fish pie without the 'tweaks' of some newer versions; it was traditionally a relatively simple dish.
By Al G

Slow Cooker Beef Bone Broth

Rating: 5 stars
2
Meaty oxtail and marrow bones are perfect for bone broth, these will produce a jelly-like bone broth that is dark in color and nutritious. Roasting the bones adds a beautiful color and a richer flavor. I tend to go light on the salt so taste and adjust accordingly.
By Bren

Potato, Leek, and Spinach Soup

Rating: 4.86 stars
7
I received a CSA share and made this soup with the beautiful ingredients. It was delicious! Serve hot with some warm crusty bread.
By ShelleyQ

Lemon Leek Roasted Cornish Hens

Rating: 4.37 stars
41
Cornish game hens stuffed with leeks and fresh lemons and baked to a golden finish. This is a delicious and simple recipe for Cornish hens. Serve with couscous and broccoli, if desired.
By Stephanie Lewis

Easy Potato and Leek Soup

Rating: 4.47 stars
171
A quick and easy soup that tastes great. I like to take a potato masher and roughly mash some of the potatoes. This helps to thicken the soup. I also like to use seasoned chicken broth. You can use heavy cream or half-and-half, depending on how rich you want the soup to be.
By Michele Hodge

Potato Leek Soup I

Rating: 4.39 stars
263
A rich potato soup with NO milk or cream. Garnish with fresh parsley.
By JJOHN32

French Leek and Ham Shepherd's Pie

Rating: 4.35 stars
34
This is a very tasty dish and a different way of making a shepherd's pie. Ham, leeks, and potatoes baked in a creamy mashed potato crust.
By Rita Machado

Broccoli, Leek, and Potato Soup

Rating: 4.3 stars
67
There will be no kissing after this eating this soup, but with its creamy delightful taste you will not mind.
By Seeshell

Leek and Fennel Soup

Rating: 4.49 stars
69
A hearty soup which is filling, tasty, and very easy to make.
By Fiona G
