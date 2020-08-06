Oktoberfest Recipes

I adore Bavarian cuisine! And since there's no good German food here (while I lived in San Francisco, my husband and I ate at wonderful German/Hungarian restaurants there), I have to make my own...This recipe is crazy simple.
Red cabbage with apples is a traditional German side dish for pork roast and other roasts, Christmas goose, turkey, and game. It tastes even better when reheated so I usually make it the day before. It is a staple on most people's home for Christmas dinner.
Cabbage features in so many of our favorite traditional German dishes! Everything from the dark green cabbage and sausage to hearty kohlrabi and white cabbage soup, from braised red cabbage to pork chops with sauerkraut. You'll find them all (and more!) in this collection of our best German cabbage recipes.
This slow cooker kielbasa is a delicious, minimal-prep recipe that's perfect to serve as a side dish with dinner, or for company! My husband would live on this if I let him, and our entire family loves it. It's a slow cooker recipe that's too easy not to try.
Here is a great recipe for authentic German Sourdough Bread. This bread tastes almost exactly like the bread we buy back home in Bavaria, Germany. There, to this day, they bake their bread in a very old stone oven in the middle of a small village, once every 2 weeks. They bake a whole bunch at once, and then you can buy it and freeze extras until the next baking day. It's the best German bread I know!
My mom searched for years for an authentic German cheesecake recipe, but Germans use quark, an ingredient not readily available in the United States. This recipe uses cottage cheese in place of quark and makes its own crust while baking.
My Bavarian Oma made these large dumplings to accompany roast pork or game dishes, any meat with gravy, or with mushrooms in a creamy sauce. Serve one dumpling alongside your dish, and cover with a little gravy.
Translation of the name: 'Wiener' this word comes from the word 'Wien', which is the Austrian city called Vienna. 'Schnitzel' means basically meat in a crust. I'm German and hope you can understand my English description. Serve the schnitzels with salad, ketchup and French fries.
Slightly sweet golden squash is topped with a savory herbed cheese-breadcrumb topping. It's been my signature dish every Thanksgiving for the last 12 years. It takes a bit of work, but it is so, so worth it. Your guests will ask you for the recipe, so be prepared.
Growing up on a lake in the Sheboygan area, this was a standard way that the German folks would grill their brats. We always served them on the old-fashioned hard rolls. By finishing them in the beer sauce they just get better and better. Though it's expensive, on special occasions I use a dark beer which is not German at all: Guinness Irish Stout. Around our house, we eat them with ketchup and mustard, and the cooked onions from the brat sauce.
Zwiebelkuchen is an onion pie from Swabia, in south-central Germany. It is a special time of year, in the fall, when the mom & pop winemakers will open a BasinWirtschaft in their barn or garage. They serve the new wine, fresh zwiebelkuchen, and perhaps some wurst, for a minimal fee. A few tables are set up, and they are open when they have time to serve. To indicate they are serving, they will hang a straw broom over the doorway. The combination of the onions and the 'green' wine can have explosive consequences later on!