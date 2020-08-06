Oktoberfest Recipes

Create an Oktoberfest-themed feast, complete with pretzels, bratwurst, spaetzle, and popular German cakes for dessert.

Community Picks

Oktoberfest Chicken and Red Cabbage

I adore Bavarian cuisine! And since there's no good German food here (while I lived in San Francisco, my husband and I ate at wonderful German/Hungarian restaurants there), I have to make my own...This recipe is crazy simple.
By HerbanSpoons

Traditional German Warm Potato Salad

Is there anything better than freshly made potato salad? With sausages or pork, it's a dream! This recipe is from Bavaria, Germany, and my family makes this potato salad every year for Christmas eve.
By Marianne

Wisconsin Bratwurst

Fresh bratwurst sausages are cooked in beer with onions, then grilled.
By Bob Cody

Beef Short Ribs Sauerbraten

The 24-hour marinade in this classic German dish, Sauerbraten, ensures succulent short ribs have that signature tanginess. Gingersnaps give the sauce a beautiful texture and add a sweet spiciness.
By Chef John

German Spaetzle Dumplings

Pure comfort! These noodle-like dumplings are easy, fresh, and delicious.
By MARBALET

German Beef Rouladen

Traditional stuffed beef rolls are served in rich gravy. Guten Appetit!
By DebbyO

Lengenberg's Boiled Potatoes

This is the perfect simple side dish for a couple of German bratwursts or schnitzel.
By Uli Lengenberg

Chef John's Kummelweck Rolls

These rolls are fragrant with caraway seeds and topped with coarse salt.
By Chef John

Blaukraut (German Red Cabbage)

Red cabbage with apples is a traditional German side dish for pork roast and other roasts, Christmas goose, turkey, and game. It tastes even better when reheated so I usually make it the day before. It is a staple on most people's home for Christmas dinner.
By Lisa

Papa Drexler's Bavarian Pretzels

Fun to make, traditional pretzels are great with a nice mug of beer!
By Tim Drexler

Ottilienkuchen (German Chocolate Sprinkle Cake)

This is my grandmother's recipe for a traditional German 'Ottilienkuchen' - a cake made with almond flour and chocolate sprinkles. She used to bake it in a loaf pan and it was a favorite in our house.
By barbara

Kaese Spaetzle

A tasty homemade pasta tossed with onion and Emmentaler cheese. A German version of macaroni and cheese.
By NDBR
Inspiration and Ideas

Oktoberfest's 12 Greatest Recipes
We've picked the best of the 'fest! Just say ja to these five-star recipes. Wash them down with a fresh German beer or a nice cold Riesling.
Bier + Bratwurst
"Great for those craving a little Oktoberfest." – Robert
Our Best Schnitzel Recipes with Pork, Chicken, Veal, and Beef
Authentic German Potato Salad
Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte
Chef John's Best German Recipes
Pam's Bierocks
203

Yeasted rolls filled with a savory mix of ground beef, onion, and cabbage.

More Oktoberfest Recipes

10 Comforting German Cabbage Recipes

Cabbage features in so many of our favorite traditional German dishes! Everything from the dark green cabbage and sausage to hearty kohlrabi and white cabbage soup, from braised red cabbage to pork chops with sauerkraut. You'll find them all (and more!) in this collection of our best German cabbage recipes.
By Ita Mac Airt

Butter Schnitzel

I have been to Germany, and in my travels a good friend of mine made me this. I have duplicated and improved upon his recipe.
By The Nominatrix

Sauerkraut on Bread Dough

This German appetizer goes really well with a crisp Riesling or German beer!
By Catrin

Instant Pot® German Red Cabbage

I love German food, especially this classic side dish known as rotkohl. My method is decidedly Americanized, but the taste brings me back to my heritage.
By thedailygourmet

Crispy Roasted Chicken

Roasted half chicken seasoned with caraway, sage, fennel, and paprika.
By Doc Simonson

Cucumber Slices With Dill

This cool cucumber salad is quick and easy to prepare. It does require at least 2 hours in the fridge for the fullest flavor so plan ahead!
By Julie

Slow Cooker Kielbasa and Beer

This slow cooker kielbasa is a delicious, minimal-prep recipe that's perfect to serve as a side dish with dinner, or for company! My husband would live on this if I let him, and our entire family loves it. It's a slow cooker recipe that's too easy not to try.
By JBBACH

Oma's Cottage Cheesecake

A delicious cheesecake that's so easy to make. Lower in calories, too!
By Sheryl K.

Authentic German Bread (Bauernbrot)

Here is a great recipe for authentic German Sourdough Bread. This bread tastes almost exactly like the bread we buy back home in Bavaria, Germany. There, to this day, they bake their bread in a very old stone oven in the middle of a small village, once every 2 weeks. They bake a whole bunch at once, and then you can buy it and freeze extras until the next baking day. It's the best German bread I know!
By Petra

German Rouladen

Meat rolls filled with bacon, onions and pickles. Delicious, easy recipe learned while visiting Germany.
By Ron Oldham

Authentic German Cheesecake

My mom searched for years for an authentic German cheesecake recipe, but Germans use quark, an ingredient not readily available in the United States. This recipe uses cottage cheese in place of quark and makes its own crust while baking.
By MISS ALIX

Bierocks (German Meat Turnovers)

Pastry baked with a savory beef, onion, and cabbage filling. This is a recipe from my friend's aunt. She served it during Oktoberfest.
By Pamela Logsdon

Semmelknoedel (Bread Dumplings)

My Bavarian Oma made these large dumplings to accompany roast pork or game dishes, any meat with gravy, or with mushrooms in a creamy sauce. Serve one dumpling alongside your dish, and cover with a little gravy.
By Peachy

Wiener Schnitzel

Translation of the name: 'Wiener' this word comes from the word 'Wien', which is the Austrian city called Vienna. 'Schnitzel' means basically meat in a crust. I'm German and hope you can understand my English description. Serve the schnitzels with salad, ketchup and French fries.
By Carolin

Bee Sting Cake (Bienenstich)

This German bee sting cake is my boyfriend's and my favorite. It has a bread-like crust with a sugary-almond crunchy topping and a vanilla pudding filling. Mmm... A must-try dessert!
By Carol Chung Chi Wa

Pizza Dough Pretzels

When you suddenly get a craving for homemade soft pretzels and you're not at the mall, you won't need to wait for dough to rise if you use store-bought pizza dough! Serve, of course, with mustard.
By Chef John

Merritt's Butternut Squash Gratin

Slightly sweet golden squash is topped with a savory herbed cheese-breadcrumb topping. It's been my signature dish every Thanksgiving for the last 12 years. It takes a bit of work, but it is so, so worth it. Your guests will ask you for the recipe, so be prepared.
By Merrittorious

Sheboygan Grilled Brats

Growing up on a lake in the Sheboygan area, this was a standard way that the German folks would grill their brats. We always served them on the old-fashioned hard rolls. By finishing them in the beer sauce they just get better and better. Though it's expensive, on special occasions I use a dark beer which is not German at all: Guinness Irish Stout. Around our house, we eat them with ketchup and mustard, and the cooked onions from the brat sauce.
By PBFITZ

Slow-Cooked German Short Ribs

Dust off your slow cooker. This recipe is worth it. I love coming home to a waiting meal!
By PEG13

Octoberfest German Potato Salad

This potato salad is wonderful served with Bratwurst and Kraut!
By Judy Blum Ryan

Apfelkuchen (Apple Cake)

I fell in love with apfelkuchen when I was in 6th grade. Our teacher let us order from a local German bakery and eat our treats in class once a month. These flavors bring back wonderful memories.
By Adrienne Gardner

German Zwiebelkuchen (Onion Pie)

Zwiebelkuchen is an onion pie from Swabia, in south-central Germany. It is a special time of year, in the fall, when the mom & pop winemakers will open a BasinWirtschaft in their barn or garage. They serve the new wine, fresh zwiebelkuchen, and perhaps some wurst, for a minimal fee. A few tables are set up, and they are open when they have time to serve. To indicate they are serving, they will hang a straw broom over the doorway. The combination of the onions and the 'green' wine can have explosive consequences later on!
By Bill Whitford

Cabbage and Kielbasa

This Octoberfest treat is simple to make and so tasty!
By CARAMIA

Large Soft Pretzels (Quick)

Delicious giant pretzels — ready to eat in about 30 minutes!
By Cam
