Watercress Recipes

Watercress, that tangy little green that packs a peppery punch--here are the recipes you'll need to add it to your menu.

Staff Picks

Fennel and Watercress Salad

Rating: 4.69 stars
29
This salad would be a welcome addition to any Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner table.
By Anonymous
Watercress and Crab Salad

Rating: 4.17 stars
6
This is a very fresh and delicious salad combining watercress and imitation crab in a light vinaigrette dressing.
By Sharon

Watercress Soup

Rating: 4.35 stars
40
A delightful, semi-creamy soup with the nice, peppery taste of fresh watercress. This pureed soup will titillate your taste buds.
By William Anatooskin

Seared Ahi Tuna with Watercress, Chile, and Ginger Salad

Rating: 4.5 stars
14
This Thai influenced tuna steak with a light and aromatic salad is ideal for summer.
By Alex Bluett

Winter Endive Salad

Rating: 4.56 stars
9
This very simple salad makes great use of heartier greens like endive and watercress and balances their bite with the sweetness of pomegranate.
By Mama_B
Pork Tofu with Watercress and Bean Sprouts

Rating: 3.17 stars
6
Tofu and watercress are a great, flavorful combination, and a wholesome one, too! My teenage boys who don't like greens actually love this dish. Red chile garlic paste can be substituted for the ground black pepper.
By Keani

Salmon en Croute with Watercress

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
This is a fillet of salmon on a bed of herby cream cheese and watercress, wrapped in puff pastry.
By redadmiral

Easy Tofu and Watercress Salad

One of Hawaii's local favorites. Easy to make and always a crowd-pleaser.
By getinmybelly

Classic German Side Salad

This salad is served in most restaurants in Germany as a side salad ("kleiner gruener Salat"). It's a mixture of leafy greens with a simple cream dressing.
By Alois

Cucumber and Watercress Sandwich Appetizers

Rating: 3 stars
7
These little sandwiches make great appetizers. A delicious cucumber spread and watercress provide the filling.
By sal

Spicy Watercress Salad

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
Spicy watercress salad.
By Herbivore

Detox Salad

Rating: 4.43 stars
7
When you're detoxing, or just want something tasty.
By Dori
Inspiration and Ideas

Smoked Salmon & Watercress Salad With Red Onion-Caper Vinaigrette
Rating: Unrated
15
Start with a salad of smoked salmon and watercress. Try to buy the commercial bagged watercress that already has been cleaned to speed things along, or you may substitute other mixed salad greens. (I like to make sure there are some bitter ones, such as radicchio and arugula, along with milder greens, such as butter lettuce or baby spinach.) Also, because this is such a simple salad, all the ingredients should be top-quality. So spring for the best smoked salmon you can find.
Tomato, Fennel and Watercress Salad
Rating: Unrated
6
Have some fun with a fennel bulb. This salad is fresh, crisp, and full of flavor.
Summer Greens and Strawberries with Poppy Seed Dressing
Rating: Unrated
2

Lemony Salmon with Watercress Salad

Rating: 5 stars
2

This dish is fairly easy to make, yet it is elegant, tasty, and very nutritious! You may want more or less salad with it. It may be served with quinoa as a side for some more flavor and extra health benefits. Great for pesco-vegetarians!

More Watercress Recipes

Refreshing Watercress Salad

Rating: 2 stars
1
Here is one of my favorite ways to prepare watercress. This salad is definitely different but delicious. I highly recommend using cherry or grape tomatoes since they have a firm texture. The peanuts should be crushed and not left whole and don't leave out or substitute the ingredients if possible. The flavors are very strong due to the lime and fish sauce, so be prepared. The watercress does not have to be chopped up.
By JOSIE

Cobb Salad with Brown Derby French Dressing

Rating: 3 stars
2
A great main dish salad recipe that has a pleasing presentation. Serve with crusty bread for a filling meal.
By Peach822

Chinese Homemade Watercress and Fish Ball Soup

My mom made this soup while I was growing up, plus I tweaked it here and there from other people who make soup. Wonderful flavor. You'll like this simple soup recipe.
By hm2006

Watercress Pesto

Rating: 4.64 stars
14
Watercress pesto: great with pasta and salads too!
By Mandy

Yogurt Watercress Quichelettes

Rating: 3.67 stars
3
Yummy and easy - this dish is great for when you have a craving for quiche, but don't have the time, ingredients or want the fat. Soy yogurt can be substituted for a vegan version.
By sienna

Seafood Layered Salad

Rating: 3 stars
1
One of our favorite salads. When I serve it at parties I always get requests for the recipe. I usually make the dressing and chop the vegetables ahead of time and assemble right before dinner. Serve with French bread croutons.
By 4xamominparadise

Asian-Style Watercress Soup

Think of it as an egg drop soup with watercress, quite nice.
By Choukin

Green Salad with Garden Cress

Spruce up a simple green salad with garden cress and horseradish. You can use homemade or store-bought vinaigrette.
By Marianne

Tenderloin Watercress Hors D'Oeuvres

An easy-yet-impressive hors d'oeuvre, which can be served hot or cold, to suit the season or your event!
By POPPASQUASH

Yuca Stew

On chilly Brazilian evenings I like to serve our small group this simple recipe. I added harissa, the Tunisian spice blend, to the stew to spice it up, but any pepper sauce will do.
By Cris

Orange-Watercress Bread Salad

A bread salad with a spicy twist!
By Athena Reese
