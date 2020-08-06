Watercress Recipes

Tofu and watercress are a great, flavorful combination, and a wholesome one, too! My teenage boys who don't like greens actually love this dish. Red chile garlic paste can be substituted for the ground black pepper.
Start with a salad of smoked salmon and watercress. Try to buy the commercial bagged watercress that already has been cleaned to speed things along, or you may substitute other mixed salad greens. (I like to make sure there are some bitter ones, such as radicchio and arugula, along with milder greens, such as butter lettuce or baby spinach.) Also, because this is such a simple salad, all the ingredients should be top-quality. So spring for the best smoked salmon you can find.
This dish is fairly easy to make, yet it is elegant, tasty, and very nutritious! You may want more or less salad with it. It may be served with quinoa as a side for some more flavor and extra health benefits. Great for pesco-vegetarians!
Here is one of my favorite ways to prepare watercress. This salad is definitely different but delicious. I highly recommend using cherry or grape tomatoes since they have a firm texture. The peanuts should be crushed and not left whole and don't leave out or substitute the ingredients if possible. The flavors are very strong due to the lime and fish sauce, so be prepared. The watercress does not have to be chopped up.
One of our favorite salads. When I serve it at parties I always get requests for the recipe. I usually make the dressing and chop the vegetables ahead of time and assemble right before dinner. Serve with French bread croutons.