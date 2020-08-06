Kale Recipes

Whether you're juicing, baking, or incorporating your kale into a main dish or salad, we've got quick and easy recipes.

Baked Kale Chips

Rating: 4.48 stars
2614
These are a low calorie nutritious snack. Like potato chips, you cannot stop at just eating one. They are great for parties and a good conversation topic.
By LucyDelRey

Chili-Roasted Kale

Rating: 4.43 stars
53
This recipe was adapted from one of my favorite methods of preparing broccoli and cauliflower - roasting at high heat with the bold flavor of chili powder. The result with kale is a little outrageous - fiery flavor with a unique crispy texture!
By SJRJA

Vegetarian Kale Soup

Rating: 4.66 stars
677
This wonderful soup will warm your insides, delight your taste buds, and fill your stomach on a cold winter's night. It is full of dark green kale, potatoes, and cannellini beans.
By Donna B

Kale Puttanesca

Rating: 4.39 stars
112
Healthy whole wheat pasta served puttanesca-style with emerald green kale and caramelized onions.
By Misha

Kale, Quinoa, and Avocado Salad with Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.76 stars
582
Steaming the kale removes some of the bitterness. The salad dressing ties all the flavors together. A quartet of super foods (kale, quinoa, avocado, and olive oil) make this a healthy meal!
By Stephanie Ford

Instant Pot® Keto Chicken and Kale Stew

Rating: 4.23 stars
22
Try this quick, easy, and incredibly tender chicken stew cooked with diced tomatoes. I added kale for extra green power! Serve over cauli rice for a complete and perfect keto meal.
By Fioa

Cauliflower Kale Frittata

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
A satisfying cauliflower kale frittata with few ingredients that takes little time to make! A savory breakfast that's gluten-free and low calorie.
By Megan Olson

April's Spicy Chickpea Soup with Kale

Rating: 4.88 stars
8
My friend April made this soup for me one afternoon when visiting. I loved it so much, I asked her how she made it and now make it often for myself. It's easy, wholesome, and can be adjusted to personal tastes easily. Enjoy!
By Linda

Kale Salad

Rating: 4.47 stars
101
Delicious kale salad pairs well with just about everything!
By tipsuda

Braised Asian Kale in the Slow Cooker

Rating: 4 stars
1
What can be healthier than kale - I combined my favorite Asian seasonings to give it a different and delicious twist! I make this in the slow cooker, but you could easily do it on the stove top.
By SJRJA

Cheesy Kale Quiche

Rating: 4.85 stars
20
Created when I had used all of my spinach for spinach dip, this creamy, simple quiche is great for family breakfasts!
By ally-gator

Pesto Spaghetti Squash

Rating: 4.5 stars
224
When making this meal for the first time, I wanted to use items I would normally incorporate with pasta, such as pesto and mushrooms. Combining all of these things together creates a wonderful dish that most people would enjoy; I know I did! Serve with some garlic bread and mashed potatoes. Enjoy!
By Shyla Lane
Easy Garlic Kale
Rating: Unrated
98
"So easy and simple. Making this recipe put me in the 'love kale' category. I doubled the garlic in this one. Will make again!" – Liz Dalton
Kale and Sausage Soup
Rating: Unrated
8
Delicious spicy kale soup with sausage!
Spicy Kale Salad
Rating: Unrated
2
Stir-Fried Kale and Broccoli Florets
Rating: Unrated
96
Spinach and Kale Smoothie
Rating: Unrated
70
Super Summer Kale Salad
Rating: Unrated
202

Spinach and Kale Smoothie

Rating: 4.54 stars
70
A delicious way to add more veggies to your diet! This recipe is very versatile. You can change out the greens with whatever you want. Chia seeds give you added protein and energy. Hemp seeds will give you a boost of omegas!
By Jamie Lynn Mehney

West African Peanut Stew

Rating: 4.79 stars
234
A hearty stew that's super-easy to make and great for peanut butter lovers. Can be made vegetarian or with chicken. In a pinch, feel free to use vegetable or corn oil for peanut oil, powdered ginger for fresh, water for stock, etc. Kale works well in place of collard greens.
By km1312

Winter Green Salad

Rating: 4.79 stars
57
People tend to forget to eat salads and other raw foods in the cold weather. This salad is a good way to get your greens by combining somewhat heartier salad textures. I find that this salad is filling enough to be a main course, with a bit of bread or some rice cakes on the side. It will also work as an appetizer in a smaller serving.
By jgmurphy
Bean Soup With Kale

Rating: 4.65 stars
1046
Each serving supplies 7mg of lutein, a healthy dose for the day.
By Ben S.

Healthy Green Juice

Rating: 4.43 stars
110
Great healthy drink for detoxing after the holidays or whenever you have overdone it. Worth it to buy the organic celery, even if you buy conventional for everything else. Adjust fruit and veggie amounts to suit your personal taste. More apple equals a sweeter drink. Store any extra in a glass jar in the fridge for up to a day. Shake before drinking.
By PageLeeNC

Butternut Vegetable Soup

Rating: 4.53 stars
72
A thick, creamy butternut and bean soup is loaded with colorful, tasty vegetables - potatoes, onion, carrots, and and kale. Serve with crusty bread.
By Kathy

Kale and Banana Smoothie

Rating: 4.2 stars
201
Nutrient-rich kale is hidden in this delicious banana smoothie. . . perfect for those of us who have a hard time getting our daily dose of veggies!
By Rice
Chunky Vegetarian Vegetable Soup (Fast and Easy)

Rating: 4.77 stars
113
I make this super-easy vegetarian vegetable soup about every other week. It's thick and hearty, almost like a stew. Served with warm whole grain bread it makes a filling meal. Use green peas or green peas in place of okra if preferred.
By jbr319

Black-Eyed Peas with Pork and Greens

Rating: 4.85 stars
106
This recipe features black-eyed peas, and three kinds of pork. How can that not bring good fortune? This is my variation of Hoppin' John, which is black-eyed peas, rice, and pork stewed together, usually served with some kind of greens and cornbread.
By Chef John

Instant Pot® Lentil Soup

Rating: 4.94 stars
18
I fell in love with lentil soup in the Middle East. This lentil soup is a richly textured, warming soup with complex depths of flavor. This recipe is simple but delightfully intense, and will bring you back to starry desert nights. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese, a dollop of yogurt, and a bit of fresh parsley on top.
By Diana71

Mediterranean Kale

Rating: 4.51 stars
424
Delicious.
By Julia Phillips
Simple and Delicious Kale Soup

Rating: 4.72 stars
43
This kale soup recipe is quick, easy, and delicious.
By Heidirs

Ribollita (Reboiled Italian Cabbage Soup)

Rating: 4.67 stars
64
Ribollita means twice-cooked, or 'reboiled,' in Italian. A white bean stock is livened up with greens, tomatoes, and potatoes with added slices of toasted bread. The soup should be refrigerated overnight. All you'll have to do the next day is reboil it. Allow time for soaking the beans.
By JOSIE

Italian White Bean and Sausage Stew

Rating: 4.77 stars
30
This comforting and substantial white bean and sausage stew is a soup that eats like a meal! Browning the sausage in a dry pan creates a beautiful fond that adds rich flavor. With beans, greens, and sausage, this stew is incredibly nutritious and warms you from the inside out. Serve with a hunk of crusty Italian bread.
By Chef John

All Kale Caesar

Rating: 4 stars
1
This kale salad recipe is very quick and simple. Pour remaining dressing into a container, cover, and refrigerate up to 2 weeks.
By thisgirllikesfood2003

Sweet Potato and Kale Soup

Rating: 5 stars
13
Warm aromatic spices and coconut milk combine with sweet potato, kale and chick peas to make a flavorful, vegan, healthy, and filling soup.
By France C

Low-Carb Zuppa Toscana

Rating: 4.67 stars
48
I was looking for a low-carb option of one of our favorite soups. The cauliflower soaks up the flavor and my hubby didn't notice that it wasn't potatoes!
By Jessica Grantham

Balsamic Butternut Squash with Kale

Rating: 4.52 stars
27
This is a great side dish for the holidays, with the added benefit of kale! Surprisingly tasty. Serve hot or cold.
By Danielle Walquist Lynch

The Best Kale Salad

Rating: 4.96 stars
23
Everyone always asks for the recipe when I bring this salad to parties. We all love it so much, my friends and I just refer to it as: 'The Kale Salad'.
By Alli Shircliff

Moroccan Chickpea Stew

Rating: 4.69 stars
91
This recipe came to be as a way to use the kale that was flourishing in my garden. It could also incorporate all kinds of other vegetables - whatever is in your fridge that needs to be used. Serve over couscous.
By Mari

Italian Ribollita (Vegetable and Bread Soup)

Rating: 4.36 stars
14
This hearty bread and vegetable soup is served 're-boiled,' as its Italian name indicates.
By TINATED
Kale and Quinoa Salad

Rating: 4.73 stars
261
Delicious and nutritious! This salad is sure to please the crowd! And with so many options to mix and match to your tastes, you can't go wrong. You can play with the kale-to-quinoa ratio to make this your own. Use alternative nuts and dried fruit to customize to your own taste buds.
By Kicius
Winter Vegetable Hash

Rating: 4.33 stars
234
I have made this dish for company, and every time they ask for the recipe! I hope everyone else likes it as much as we do!
By rebeccalovestocook
