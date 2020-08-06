Kale Recipes

This recipe was adapted from one of my favorite methods of preparing broccoli and cauliflower - roasting at high heat with the bold flavor of chili powder. The result with kale is a little outrageous - fiery flavor with a unique crispy texture!
My friend April made this soup for me one afternoon when visiting. I loved it so much, I asked her how she made it and now make it often for myself. It's easy, wholesome, and can be adjusted to personal tastes easily. Enjoy!
When making this meal for the first time, I wanted to use items I would normally incorporate with pasta, such as pesto and mushrooms. Combining all of these things together creates a wonderful dish that most people would enjoy; I know I did! Serve with some garlic bread and mashed potatoes. Enjoy!
A delicious way to add more veggies to your diet! This recipe is very versatile. You can change out the greens with whatever you want. Chia seeds give you added protein and energy. Hemp seeds will give you a boost of omegas!
A hearty stew that's super-easy to make and great for peanut butter lovers. Can be made vegetarian or with chicken. In a pinch, feel free to use vegetable or corn oil for peanut oil, powdered ginger for fresh, water for stock, etc. Kale works well in place of collard greens.
People tend to forget to eat salads and other raw foods in the cold weather. This salad is a good way to get your greens by combining somewhat heartier salad textures. I find that this salad is filling enough to be a main course, with a bit of bread or some rice cakes on the side. It will also work as an appetizer in a smaller serving.
Great healthy drink for detoxing after the holidays or whenever you have overdone it. Worth it to buy the organic celery, even if you buy conventional for everything else. Adjust fruit and veggie amounts to suit your personal taste. More apple equals a sweeter drink. Store any extra in a glass jar in the fridge for up to a day. Shake before drinking.
I make this super-easy vegetarian vegetable soup about every other week. It's thick and hearty, almost like a stew. Served with warm whole grain bread it makes a filling meal. Use green peas or green peas in place of okra if preferred.
This recipe features black-eyed peas, and three kinds of pork. How can that not bring good fortune? This is my variation of Hoppin' John, which is black-eyed peas, rice, and pork stewed together, usually served with some kind of greens and cornbread.
I fell in love with lentil soup in the Middle East. This lentil soup is a richly textured, warming soup with complex depths of flavor. This recipe is simple but delightfully intense, and will bring you back to starry desert nights. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese, a dollop of yogurt, and a bit of fresh parsley on top.
Ribollita means twice-cooked, or 'reboiled,' in Italian. A white bean stock is livened up with greens, tomatoes, and potatoes with added slices of toasted bread. The soup should be refrigerated overnight. All you'll have to do the next day is reboil it. Allow time for soaking the beans.
This comforting and substantial white bean and sausage stew is a soup that eats like a meal! Browning the sausage in a dry pan creates a beautiful fond that adds rich flavor. With beans, greens, and sausage, this stew is incredibly nutritious and warms you from the inside out. Serve with a hunk of crusty Italian bread.
This recipe came to be as a way to use the kale that was flourishing in my garden. It could also incorporate all kinds of other vegetables - whatever is in your fridge that needs to be used. Serve over couscous.
Delicious and nutritious! This salad is sure to please the crowd! And with so many options to mix and match to your tastes, you can't go wrong. You can play with the kale-to-quinoa ratio to make this your own. Use alternative nuts and dried fruit to customize to your own taste buds.