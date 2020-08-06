Endive and Escarole Recipes

Browse recipes for escarole, Belgian endive, and its cousin radicchio, and add these gorgeous greens with slight bitter notes to your table. They're terrific in salads, soups, appetizers, grilled, and roasted.
Raspberry vinegar is the key to this fruity tasting salad. Preparation time is 15 Minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
After searching high and low for a soupy escarole and beans recipe, I finally created my own version. It tastes just like the appetizer I order at one of my favorite Italian restaurants in New York. It has a soupy consistency so best served in a bowl with a crusty bread for dipping. My husband asks me to make this every week. I promise you will love this recipe. The cooking technique removes the bitterness from the escarole while maintaining the firmness of the beans.
Here in Lyon, France there are little bouchons everywhere that serve pork as a specialty. One of the entry-meal items is a salad called Salade Lyonnaise. This salad is delicious in flavor and packed with protein. I changed some of the ingredients to reflect a better flavor. Very simple, very French. This makes enough salad for 4 people.
This is a very easy and delicious soup recipe that my father started making and has since become a favorite of family and friends! You can add more or less garlic depending on your liking. Serve with Italian bread and Parmesan cheese.
Why greens and beans on New Year's Day, you may ask? Because, as any scientist will tell you, if you eat 'poor' on the first day of the year, you will enjoy incredible financial prosperity the rest of the year! The original Utica greens do not have beans but they are such a classic combination.
Bite-size balls of fresh mozzarella, known as bocconcini, make up this great salad. If possible, seek out mozzarella di bufala, made from water buffalo's milk; a specialty of central and southern Italy, it is a softer, creamier mozzarella than that made from cow's milk.
I got this recipe from my friend Heather who served it at her New Year's party a few years ago and I have made it many, many times since. This recipe makes enough for 2 large platters so it's perfect when entertaining a crowd.
If you've been looking at endive and radicchio in the stores for years but never bought any because you thought you just wouldn't like it, I'm here to tell you, you probably do--especially in a salad like this. When chicory is combined with a sweet and tangy mustard vinaigrette, mixed with toasted, crunchy nuts, and wonderfully rich, subtly salty blue cheese, it all makes perfect sense.
This recipe was passed down from my grandmother, who was from Agnone, Italy. My mother taught me how to make this. There are several steps to this recipe, but it is worthwhile. Serve it with fresh Italian bread.
This is a great pasta dish. The hardest part of the whole recipe is cutting the escarole. It is fast, simple, and delicious! What more could you ask for? With a loaf of Italian bread it goes a long way. Enjoy!
A Sicilian grandmother taught me to make roasted lettuces this way. I like it for a change from serving cold salad. It is healthy and delicious! Most people like it served with crunchy bread. This also works very well with omelets in the morning or for brunch. Leftovers can be easily re-heated in the microwave.
This brilliant salad is easy to prepare, delicious, healthy and goes with anything. Traditionally French, perfect anytime of the year. This recipe is also easily expandable, as it is generally, one endive per person.
This lemony salad is served hot from the wok. Escarole is a bitter green, but can be less so when grown shielded from the sun. In general, lighter green leaves indicate a milder flavor. Thinly sliced tomatoes are a great accompaniment. This recipe can be doubled. For a larger party, cook in batches.
Need a healthy snack or lunch that will keep you full? Belgian endive and brown rice make for a refreshing lunch. For more than one serving, just multiply. This recipe would be great for summer or fall picnics, too! Add finely chopped fruit such as oranges or apples.