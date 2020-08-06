Endive and Escarole Recipes

Browse recipes for escarole, Belgian endive, and its cousin radicchio, and add these gorgeous greens with slight bitter notes to your table. They're terrific in salads, soups, appetizers, grilled, and roasted.

California Italian Wedding Soup

Rating: 4.67 stars
255
This is my variation of a standard recipe. I like fresh basil and a little lemon rind, so those are basically my only changes. This is a quick and easy soup with flavors that impress all.
By DPATEL

Easy Endive, Cranberry, Walnut Appetizers

Rating: 4.93 stars
28
An excellent, quick appetizer and always a hit! Cranberry or walnut balsamic vinegar is wonderful with this!
By Lisa McDowell Hackett

Escarole and Beans

Rating: 4.67 stars
166
This is a creamy concoction of escarole and beans. It's rich, and it's divine! It's also best served with a warm crusty Italian bread.
By KristaP

Italian Wedding Soup I

Rating: 4.61 stars
998
Coming from Rhode Island, this soup was traditionally served at Italian weddings. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese.
By Star Pooley

Asparagus, Orange and Endive Salad

Rating: 4.43 stars
40
Raspberry vinegar is the key to this fruity tasting salad. Preparation time is 15 Minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
By Robyn Webb

Escarole Soup

Rating: 4.7 stars
27
This yummy soup with little sausage balls and escarole in a rich tomato base with white beans is YUMMO!
By Melanie Garland-Sloan

Old World Escarole and Beans

Rating: 4.82 stars
38
After searching high and low for a soupy escarole and beans recipe, I finally created my own version. It tastes just like the appetizer I order at one of my favorite Italian restaurants in New York. It has a soupy consistency so best served in a bowl with a crusty bread for dipping. My husband asks me to make this every week. I promise you will love this recipe. The cooking technique removes the bitterness from the escarole while maintaining the firmness of the beans.
By MissyPorkChop

Beet Salad

Rating: 4.64 stars
47
Slightly sweet, this salad would be a classy accompaniment to any party.
By Robbie Rice

Salade Lyonnaise

Rating: 4.5 stars
20
Here in Lyon, France there are little bouchons everywhere that serve pork as a specialty. One of the entry-meal items is a salad called Salade Lyonnaise. This salad is delicious in flavor and packed with protein. I changed some of the ingredients to reflect a better flavor. Very simple, very French. This makes enough salad for 4 people.
By Snackybits

Belgian Endive au Gratin

Rating: 4.73 stars
22
Belgian endive (called 'witloof' in Dutch or 'chicon' in Belgian French) has an ivory-white head with pale yellow-edged, closely wrapped leaves, a mildly bitter flavor, and tender juicy texture.
By gaidgin

Greens and Beans

Rating: 4.65 stars
31
We serve this along with steak and a baked potato. You can drizzle some extra-virgin olive oil on top before serving. Serve with crusty Italian bread. Navy beans work in this, also.
By GinaLovesFood

Dad's Escarole and Bean Soup

Rating: 4.9 stars
31
This is a very easy and delicious soup recipe that my father started making and has since become a favorite of family and friends! You can add more or less garlic depending on your liking. Serve with Italian bread and Parmesan cheese.
By Islandgirl17
Chef John's Beans and Greens
Rating: Unrated
115
Italian Leafy Green Salad
Rating: Unrated
112
Tri-Color Chopped Salad with Pine Nuts and Parmesan Cheese
Rating: Unrated
14

More Endive and Escarole Recipes

Utica Greens and Beans

Rating: 4.69 stars
13
Why greens and beans on New Year's Day, you may ask? Because, as any scientist will tell you, if you eat 'poor' on the first day of the year, you will enjoy incredible financial prosperity the rest of the year! The original Utica greens do not have beans but they are such a classic combination.
By Chef John

Bocconcini Salad

Rating: 4.22 stars
18
Bite-size balls of fresh mozzarella, known as bocconcini, make up this great salad. If possible, seek out mozzarella di bufala, made from water buffalo's milk; a specialty of central and southern Italy, it is a softer, creamier mozzarella than that made from cow's milk.
By Angel

Endive Boats with Apple, Blue Cheese, and Hazelnuts

Rating: 4.83 stars
6
I got this recipe from my friend Heather who served it at her New Year's party a few years ago and I have made it many, many times since. This recipe makes enough for 2 large platters so it's perfect when entertaining a crowd.
By barbara

Blue Cheese, Walnut, and Chicory Salad

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
If you've been looking at endive and radicchio in the stores for years but never bought any because you thought you just wouldn't like it, I'm here to tell you, you probably do--especially in a salad like this. When chicory is combined with a sweet and tangy mustard vinaigrette, mixed with toasted, crunchy nuts, and wonderfully rich, subtly salty blue cheese, it all makes perfect sense.
By Chef John

Italian Wedding Soup II

Rating: 4.49 stars
81
This recipe was passed down from my grandmother, who was from Agnone, Italy. My mother taught me how to make this. There are several steps to this recipe, but it is worthwhile. Serve it with fresh Italian bread.
By SHECOOKS2

Penne Pasta with Cannellini Beans and Escarole

Rating: 4.09 stars
158
This is a great pasta dish. The hardest part of the whole recipe is cutting the escarole. It is fast, simple, and delicious! What more could you ask for? With a loaf of Italian bread it goes a long way. Enjoy!
By Renee Trivelli Milillo
Escarole and Bean Soup

Rating: 4.47 stars
55
This soup is garlicky with the option of Adobo spice which can be found in specialty supermarket. Shred Italian cheese on top if you like.
By Rosemarie

Vegetarian Pasta e Fagioli

Rating: 4.25 stars
12
This dish is Italian for 'pasta and beans' and is used to describe a thick soup of pasta and red beans. Try serving this with crusty warm bread if desired.
By Michal Londino

Berry Blend Salad

Rating: 4.5 stars
6
This is an excellent salad and uses no added sugar in the dressing! It will yield 8 small or 4 large salads.
By Bea Gassman

Simple French Herb Salad Mix

A crisp batch of French salad herb mix--great with any dressings, savory toppings, meats, and cheeses.
By ivy

Roasted Lettuce, Radicchio, and Endive

Rating: 5 stars
3
A Sicilian grandmother taught me to make roasted lettuces this way. I like it for a change from serving cold salad. It is healthy and delicious! Most people like it served with crunchy bread. This also works very well with omelets in the morning or for brunch. Leftovers can be easily re-heated in the microwave.
By Buckwheat Queen

Autumn Duck Confit Salad

Rating: 4 stars
1
This is a great salad for a weekend lunch and it's super easy to make!
By Twilight22

Hot German Potato Salad I

Rating: 4 stars
13
My Grandparents used to make this for us when we were children. The addition of escarole adds a great flavor to the bacon, potatoes and eggs.
By Karen

Endive Pear Salad Bites With Maple Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.18 stars
11
This is a lovely alternative to a traditional appetizer. It can be passed or served as a salad course. Makes an excellent starter for Thanksgiving or an elegant fall dinner party.
By Fitmommy

Classic German Side Salad

This salad is served in most restaurants in Germany as a side salad ("kleiner gruener Salat"). It's a mixture of leafy greens with a simple cream dressing.
By Alois

Warm Belgian Endive and Pine Nut Salad

Rating: 4.15 stars
48
This brilliant salad is easy to prepare, delicious, healthy and goes with anything. Traditionally French, perfect anytime of the year. This recipe is also easily expandable, as it is generally, one endive per person.
By A c r H

Simple Herb Salad Mix

Rating: 5 stars
1
Simple herb salad mix. You may add dried fruit, meats, dressings, and toppings to your liking. Store leftover greens in a resealable plastic bag in the refrigerator for up to 2 to 3 days.
By ivy

Wedding Soup Lasagna

Rating: 4 stars
4
Italian wedding soup combined with lasagna...weird concept I know, but very delicious!
By Dsom216

Witlof with Ham

Rating: 3.5 stars
4
This is a great appetizer using Witlof, commonly known as Belgian endive, which is also popular in the Netherlands. This is basic to cook and very tasty.
By Adrian Van Der Zyde

Escarole Siciliano

Rating: 4.12 stars
17
This lemony salad is served hot from the wok. Escarole is a bitter green, but can be less so when grown shielded from the sun. In general, lighter green leaves indicate a milder flavor. Thinly sliced tomatoes are a great accompaniment. This recipe can be doubled. For a larger party, cook in batches.
By Charlie

Frisee Salad with Hot Bacon Dressing

Sweet and tangy hot bacon dressing is tossed with slightly bitter frisee lettuce in this simple, but delish salad!
By Kim's Cooking Now

Brown Rice Belgian Endive Salad

Rating: 4.5 stars
6
Need a healthy snack or lunch that will keep you full? Belgian endive and brown rice make for a refreshing lunch. For more than one serving, just multiply. This recipe would be great for summer or fall picnics, too! Add finely chopped fruit such as oranges or apples.
By kekadu

Grilled Sirloin Salad with Sesame-Ginger Dressing

Rating: 4.58 stars
12
Pepper-crusted steak, grill-charred vegetables, and sesame-ginger dressing turn fresh salad greens into an exciting main course.
By Ashley Delilah Lane
