Collard Greens Recipes

Browse recipes and tips for cooking collard greens, including Southern-style collards recipes, instant pot and slow cooker collard greens recipes, and soups and stews that are rich with greens.

Staff Picks

Kickin' Collard Greens

Rating: 4.75 stars
1787
If you like greens you will love this recipe. The bacon and onions give them a wonderful flavor. Add more red pepper for a little more spice.
By Ken Adams

West African-Style Peanut Stew with Chicken

Rating: 4.84 stars
25
African-inspired spices infuse the peanut butter and tomato base of this hearty one-pot stew starring chicken, sweet potatoes, and collard greens. This recipe, which appeared in Allrecipes magazine's Dec/Jan 2020 issue, comes from Ellie's new cookbook, "Whole in One: Complete, Healthy Meals in a Single Pot, Sheet Pan, or Skillet". This keeps up to 4 days, chilled in an airtight container.
By Ellie Krieger

Southern Style Collard Greens

Rating: 4.79 stars
155
Southern-style greens like my mama use to make.
By tybright31

What Are Collard Greens and How Do You Cook Them?

Here’s what you need to know.
By Corey Williams

Winter Green Salad

Rating: 4.79 stars
57
People tend to forget to eat salads and other raw foods in the cold weather. This salad is a good way to get your greens by combining somewhat heartier salad textures. I find that this salad is filling enough to be a main course, with a bit of bread or some rice cakes on the side. It will also work as an appetizer in a smaller serving.
By jgmurphy
Tasty Collard Greens

Rating: 4.83 stars
445
A classic recipe for collard greens that uses smoked turkey to add some flavor. Greens are simmered in chicken stock, then spiced with a dash of red chile flakes.
By ANADRI

Big B's Collard Greens

Rating: 4.74 stars
72
Never had a complaint. The broth comes out like soup and here it is an old remedy for what ever ails you.
By Brian W.

Sweet and Tangy Sauteed Collard Greens

Rating: 4.49 stars
110
Honey and balsamic vinegar add the sweet and tangy aspects of this delicious and nutritious vegetarian side dish or salad!!
By Lauren C.

Southern Collard Greens

Rating: 4.46 stars
92
A must-eat dish on New Year's day.
By Tina V. Hare

Collard Greens with White Beans

Rating: 4.65 stars
43
This is a vegan recipe for collard greens that is easy and fast.
By krs

Gomen Wat

Rating: 4.43 stars
56
Traditional Ethiopian vegetarian dish. I've cut down the amount of oil that is used in the dish and added some different spices to complement the collards.
By hidinginahoodie

Lentil and Green Collard Soup

Rating: 4.43 stars
181
This is a purely Lebanese recipe, which can be eaten cold in summer or hot in winter. Make sure you find the right Lentil type! It's healthy and yummy!
By cook
Inspiration and Ideas

Southern as You Can Get Collard Greens
Rating: Unrated
293
This is as Southern as you can get.
Slow Cooker Collard Greens
Rating: Unrated
43
Got this from a coworker who made these for the office holiday potluck. Collard greens are cooked all day with ham shanks and pickled jalapeno. Yum!
The RIGHT WAY To Cook Greens!
Rating: Unrated
31
Healthy and Delicious Southern Turnip Greens
Rating: Unrated
61
Instant Pot® Collard Greens
Rating: Unrated
9
How to Cook Collard Greens 5 Ways

More Collard Greens Recipes

Smothered Collard Greens and Cabbage

Rating: 4.72 stars
50
This is a wonderful variation of fried (smothered) cabbage.
By TrudyRudy

Collard Greens with Rice and Sausage

Rating: 5 stars
1
Easy way to fit those leafy greens into your diet with this delicious collard greens, rice, and sausage dish!
By Kelly Anderson

Grandma's Collard Greens

Rating: 4.5 stars
6
These are without a doubt, the best collard greens I have ever eaten (and I have had my share). My grandma used to make this recipe in the summer when her collards in the garden were ready. If you don't like these, you don't like collard greens ... guaranteed!! Add more red pepper flakes if you like it spicy.
By Marviboy

Braised Collard Greens

Rating: 4.73 stars
88
My Grandma Ollie-Belle made the best 'greens.' This recipe is as close to hers as I could come. The 'pot-liquor' is the key to great greens!! Serve with fresh green onions and black-eyed peas with rice.
By THYME4MA

Down Home Collard Greens

Rating: 4.94 stars
16
A delicious collard green recipe that goes well with any soul food or poultry entree.
By Jay Rush

Collard Greens

Rating: 4.22 stars
27
Southern-comfort luck food!
By Brad

Drunken Collard Greens

Rating: 4.58 stars
38
These are spicy collard greens simmered with smoked pork and beer.
By JAVONNES

West African-Style Peanut Stew with Chicken

Rating: 4.84 stars
25
African-inspired spices infuse the peanut butter and tomato base of this hearty one-pot stew starring chicken, sweet potatoes, and collard greens. This recipe, which appeared in Allrecipes magazine's Dec/Jan 2020 issue, comes from Ellie's new cookbook, "Whole in One: Complete, Healthy Meals in a Single Pot, Sheet Pan, or Skillet". This keeps up to 4 days, chilled in an airtight container.
By Ellie Krieger

Hoppin' John With Greens - Slow Cooker Recipe

Rating: 4 stars
23
This is a traditional Southern dish for bringing good luck into the New Year, consisting of black-eyed peas and rice. Eating Hoppin' John on New Year's Day is thought to bring a prosperous year filled with luck. The peas are symbolic of pennies or coins, and a coin is sometimes added to the pot or left under the dinner bowls. Greens along with this dish are supposed to also add to the wealth since they are the color of money. Eating this the day after represents frugality and savings. You are supposed to leave 3 peas to assure that the New Year will be filled with Luck, Fortune and Romance. Serve hot with corn bread.
By Tanya E

Deborah's Slow Cooker Collard Greens

Rating: 4.58 stars
19
Collard, mustard, and turnip greens come together in this slow-cooked side dish. Diced ham and beef broth add smoky richness to the vegetables. I experimented for years until I came up with this recipe, it has a lot more flavor than other recipes I have tried.
By Magicalviolets

Slow Cooked Collard Greens

Rating: 4.69 stars
13
Very tender greens with a zip.
By 3D's Mom

Collard Greens with Bacon

Rating: 5 stars
1
Good ole country collard greens with bacon and onion. These are so hearty and satisfying, even those who say "I don't like greens" will eat these up! You might even get a "Wow!" after the first bite and a "not at all like I remember them tasting". You can eat them alone but they're best with hot buttered cornbread. Mustard and turnip greens are great this way too. Enjoy!
By MA McBridges

Collard Greens and Bean Soup

Rating: 4.71 stars
7
Kind of came up with this one on my own one day when I just didn't feel up to going to the store, so I used what ingredients I had in my pantry and fridge and voila! This collard greens and bean soup is now in my daily meal rotation, especially in the fall and winter! Serve with cornbread or biscuits.
By Ashley Holman

Liberian Style Collard Greens

Rating: 4.33 stars
12
This is a delicious twist on a soul food staple! They are never bitter. I got the recipe from a Liberian restaurant. You may think the ingredients are strange, but they come together perfectly. You may want to adjust the amounts to your taste. When cooking something like greens, eyeballing is the best measurement. The longer you cook these, the more the flavors mesh and the better they taste.
By SARA12RARA

Billy's Favorite Smoky Collard Greens

Rating: 4.13 stars
71
Here's a great way to get a smoky flavor in your greens without using ham hocks. This recipe will work with any type of greens, but you may need to adjust the cooking time.
By shaggy

Weeknight Aloo Gobi Saag

Rating: 4.6 stars
5
Whenever I am craving Indian food, a golden saag always appears in my mind's eye. Popping mustard and cumin seeds sizzling alongside soft sweet potatoes or cauliflower, adorned with wilted collard greens. Saag dishes are most commonly eaten in the Indian subcontinent in Nepal, Odisha, and West Bengal. It's traditionally served with a maize flour roti, fluffy naan, or chapati in the Punjab region, where it's most commonly eaten.
By Try This Recipe!

Slow Cooker Southern Collard Greens

This is the only version my kids will eat! Easy to make in the slow cooker and makes the house smell yummy. Goes great with fried chicken (or anything fried!) or any Southern dish, and it's a perfect holiday side dish that's easy to prepare.
By bcjzwillis

Collards Casserole

While looking to incorporate collard greens into my diet, I decided to try a cross between basic sauteed collards and a green bean casserole. The results were super tasty, remained fairly light, and are a recipe I'll use to fit a lot more leafy greens into my diet.
By Lisa S

Collard Greens and Beans

Rating: 4.64 stars
90
Caramelized onions, bacon, and cannellini beans add depth of flavor to collard greens. So delicious! Serve with a dollop of sour cream and/or a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.
By Melanie E.

"Eat Them Right Out of the Pot" Vegetarian Collard Greens

Rating: 4.79 stars
14
I've been making collard greens for years but my newly vegetarian daughter won't eat them prepared with the usual fatback used for seasoning anymore. I made this recipe up one afternoon and my family has been clamoring for these ever since! Really great flavors that meld together over the entire cooking time. They really are so good. They try to eat them right out of the pot! Serve with some hot sauce and vinegar on the side with your favorite meal. I promise you won't have any leftovers they are so good!
By Creative Caterer

Spicy Collard Greens

Rating: 4.42 stars
33
These greens turn out just a little spicy, a kick even the little ones love.
By JSS6801

Sweet and Sour Greens

Rating: 4.5 stars
14
Even children will eat these greens! Every time I cook them, someone wants the recipe. Use fresh collard, kale, or mustard greens.
By Angela

Vegan Black-Eyed Pea Soup

This quick and easy black-eyed pea soup has just enough spice to heat you up during these cold months! Being vegan, this dish is healthy and it has the spicy, smoky taste that will keep you coming back for more. Serve this with some toasted bread and you have yourself a hearty and cozy meal!
By Plant Based Life

Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

A true Southern delicacy, it's hard to even find collards with ham hocks served in other parts of the country. But once you've had them, they're sure to be a staple at all your cookouts. Be sure to save the pot liquor (the broth leftover after boiling the greens) as a stock for soups and stews!
By Brian Genest
