Collard Greens Recipes

African-inspired spices infuse the peanut butter and tomato base of this hearty one-pot stew starring chicken, sweet potatoes, and collard greens. This recipe, which appeared in Allrecipes magazine's Dec/Jan 2020 issue, comes from Ellie's new cookbook, "Whole in One: Complete, Healthy Meals in a Single Pot, Sheet Pan, or Skillet". This keeps up to 4 days, chilled in an airtight container.
People tend to forget to eat salads and other raw foods in the cold weather. This salad is a good way to get your greens by combining somewhat heartier salad textures. I find that this salad is filling enough to be a main course, with a bit of bread or some rice cakes on the side. It will also work as an appetizer in a smaller serving.
These are without a doubt, the best collard greens I have ever eaten (and I have had my share). My grandma used to make this recipe in the summer when her collards in the garden were ready. If you don't like these, you don't like collard greens ... guaranteed!! Add more red pepper flakes if you like it spicy.
My Grandma Ollie-Belle made the best 'greens.' This recipe is as close to hers as I could come. The 'pot-liquor' is the key to great greens!! Serve with fresh green onions and black-eyed peas with rice.
This is a traditional Southern dish for bringing good luck into the New Year, consisting of black-eyed peas and rice. Eating Hoppin' John on New Year's Day is thought to bring a prosperous year filled with luck. The peas are symbolic of pennies or coins, and a coin is sometimes added to the pot or left under the dinner bowls. Greens along with this dish are supposed to also add to the wealth since they are the color of money. Eating this the day after represents frugality and savings. You are supposed to leave 3 peas to assure that the New Year will be filled with Luck, Fortune and Romance. Serve hot with corn bread.
Collard, mustard, and turnip greens come together in this slow-cooked side dish. Diced ham and beef broth add smoky richness to the vegetables. I experimented for years until I came up with this recipe, it has a lot more flavor than other recipes I have tried.
Good ole country collard greens with bacon and onion. These are so hearty and satisfying, even those who say "I don't like greens" will eat these up! You might even get a "Wow!" after the first bite and a "not at all like I remember them tasting". You can eat them alone but they're best with hot buttered cornbread. Mustard and turnip greens are great this way too. Enjoy!
Kind of came up with this one on my own one day when I just didn't feel up to going to the store, so I used what ingredients I had in my pantry and fridge and voila! This collard greens and bean soup is now in my daily meal rotation, especially in the fall and winter! Serve with cornbread or biscuits.
This is a delicious twist on a soul food staple! They are never bitter. I got the recipe from a Liberian restaurant. You may think the ingredients are strange, but they come together perfectly. You may want to adjust the amounts to your taste. When cooking something like greens, eyeballing is the best measurement. The longer you cook these, the more the flavors mesh and the better they taste.
Whenever I am craving Indian food, a golden saag always appears in my mind's eye. Popping mustard and cumin seeds sizzling alongside soft sweet potatoes or cauliflower, adorned with wilted collard greens. Saag dishes are most commonly eaten in the Indian subcontinent in Nepal, Odisha, and West Bengal. It's traditionally served with a maize flour roti, fluffy naan, or chapati in the Punjab region, where it's most commonly eaten.
This is the only version my kids will eat! Easy to make in the slow cooker and makes the house smell yummy. Goes great with fried chicken (or anything fried!) or any Southern dish, and it's a perfect holiday side dish that's easy to prepare.
While looking to incorporate collard greens into my diet, I decided to try a cross between basic sauteed collards and a green bean casserole. The results were super tasty, remained fairly light, and are a recipe I'll use to fit a lot more leafy greens into my diet.
I've been making collard greens for years but my newly vegetarian daughter won't eat them prepared with the usual fatback used for seasoning anymore. I made this recipe up one afternoon and my family has been clamoring for these ever since! Really great flavors that meld together over the entire cooking time. They really are so good. They try to eat them right out of the pot! Serve with some hot sauce and vinegar on the side with your favorite meal. I promise you won't have any leftovers they are so good!
This quick and easy black-eyed pea soup has just enough spice to heat you up during these cold months! Being vegan, this dish is healthy and it has the spicy, smoky taste that will keep you coming back for more. Serve this with some toasted bread and you have yourself a hearty and cozy meal!
A true Southern delicacy, it's hard to even find collards with ham hocks served in other parts of the country. But once you've had them, they're sure to be a staple at all your cookouts. Be sure to save the pot liquor (the broth leftover after boiling the greens) as a stock for soups and stews!