Chard Recipes

Mild, sweet, colorful Swiss chard is easy to pan fry, or add to a quiche, soup, or pasta. These recipes will make chard your most-loved leafy green.

Sauteed Swiss Chard with Parmesan Cheese

Rating: 4.63 stars
750
Lemon and Parmesan cheese season this simple, tasty recipe for Swiss chard on your stovetop!
By DannyBoy

Sweet and Spicy Swiss Chard

Rating: 4.45 stars
66
This super-fast recipe is the exact opposite of the traditional chard and vinegar that I grew up on and grew tired of. Mildly sweet with a gingery bite.
By WyndWoman

Pan Fried Swiss Chard

Rating: 4.66 stars
172
This is a quick, easy, and tasty way to prepare fresh Swiss chard.
By melanie

Chard Tacos

Rating: 4.61 stars
56
This is a meatless taco in a corn tortilla. Simple and delicious. You will want seconds or thirds. Shhh.
By Tabbytaz
Red Chard and Caramelized Onions

Rating: 4.38 stars
173
This dish is good hot or at room temperature. I serve it as a side when the kids want mac and cheese for dinner. They do not eat it, but it makes me feel grown-up. It is very tasty.
By Syd

Swiss Chard with Pinto Beans and Goat Cheese

Rating: 4.59 stars
133
Tangy Swiss chard is prepared with garlic, pinto beans, tomatoes and lime juice and then heated in the oven with delicious goat cheese. It makes a great side dish for pasta.
By danalace

Spinach and Red Chard Quiche

Rating: 4.41 stars
49
An excellent tofu quiche. You would never know it did not have eggs.
By Melissa Richter Ayers

Simple Swiss Chard

Rating: 4.02 stars
146
Swiss chard cooked with garlic and balsamic vinegar. Quick and delicious!
By THERESA_M

Italian-Style Swiss Chard

Rating: 4.28 stars
118
This recipe for Italian-style Swiss chard has been in the family for years. If you like garlic, this recipe is for you.
By Karen Gallinetti

Swiss Chard with Garbanzo Beans and Fresh Tomatoes

Rating: 4.45 stars
326
Beans and greens are a perfect combination, earthy and satisfying. This recipe for Swiss chard with garbanzo beans, onion, and fresh tomatoes is brightened with lemon juice and makes a perfect vegetarian main dish or a tantalizing side dish for fish or meat.
By Syd

Savory Zucchini Chard Muffins

Rating: 4.53 stars
36
I adapted a potato muffin recipe to create these savory muffins that helped use up my overflowing stock of vegetables from my garden! You could add any kind of fresh herb if you like, but they are very flavorful on their own. Serve a couple as a main dish with a side salad, or use as a veggie side to a meat dish. Yummy!
By Kennedy Miller Schultz

Pasta with Swiss Chard

Rating: 4.52 stars
50
Garden fresh Swiss chard is quickly cooked with olive oil, garlic, and capers in this quick and easy Italian-inspired meal.
By JNADRIG
15 Best Ways to Cook Swiss Chard
These recipes will help you use chard from stem to leaf tip, in simple sautés, quiches, and soups.
Pasta Fazool (Pasta e Fagioli)
Rating: Unrated
215
This classic Italian-American comfort food works with any kind of sausage, but I like the fennel and anise flavors of sweet Italian sausage with the beans--it's a hearty soup that's fast and easy to put together.
Swiss Chard and Pecan Pesto
Rating: Unrated
25
Spanish-Style Swiss Chard with Raisins and Pine Nuts
Rating: Unrated
18
Salmon and Swiss Chard Quiche
Rating: Unrated
66
Skillet Gnocchi with Chard & White Beans
Rating: Unrated
90

Chef John's Minestrone Soup

Rating: 4.8 stars
365

This is the type of dish I never make the same way twice, but I hope you give this amazing minestrone recipe a try soon, but only once.

Mongolian Beef

Rating: 4.23 stars
48
This is a traditional Mongolian beef recipe that I have worked on for over a year to perfect. My husband and I love Chinese food, and now we make it at home -- even better than the restaurant!
By CHEFANDERSEN

Roasted Swiss Chard with Feta

Rating: 4.8 stars
330
This method of cooking chard was given to me (in very few words) from an organic farmer who was selling the first chard we ever bought. We tried it and could not believe how delicious this was. Delicious! Double this recipe if you are a large family of veggie eaters.
By XANDISMOM
Moroccan Breakfast Skillet

Rating: 5 stars
2
Moroccan-inspired ingredients combine for ultimate flavor in this quick and easy breakfast skillet dish.
By Laura Shansey

Chard Lentil Soup, Lebanese-Style

Rating: 4.36 stars
59
Easy to prepare super delicious vegetarian soup.
By Patricia.S

Skillet Gnocchi with Chard & White Beans

Rating: 4.56 stars
90
In this one-skillet supper, we toss dark leafy greens, diced tomatoes and white beans with gnocchi and top it all with gooey mozzarella.
By Breana Lai, M.P.H., R.D.
Savory Swiss Chard with Portobellos

Rating: 4.55 stars
44
Absolutely delicious way to make Swiss chard. It has a comforting flavor and beautiful presentation. The colors are amazing and I often prepare this for family for Christmas dinner paired with standing rib roast and mashed potatoes and gravy. A huge hit in my family!
By TiffanyRae
Vegan Borscht

Rating: 4.05 stars
21
A vegan version of a traditional Russian/Ukranian soup.
By vivid930

Sauteed Swiss Chard with Mushrooms and Roasted Red Peppers

Rating: 4.5 stars
6
Made this up when I had Swiss chard and did not know what to do with it. Added whatever I had in the fridge. Added some white wine and voila. Yummy. You can also use other veggies or seasoning you have on hand.
By BramptonMommyof2

Green Drink with Aloe Vera Juice

Rating: 3.67 stars
3
This is a quick replacement meal!
By Carolyn Coleman

Tuscan Sausage and Chard Soup

Rating: 4.8 stars
50
A wonderful and quick soup. Serve with a good crusty bread and some vino!
By Peach822

Fennel Apple Salad

Rating: 4.32 stars
22
A simple, refreshing, savory-sweet salad. Thinly sliced fennel is tossed with apple, orange, herbs and an orange- Dijon vinaigrette. Would pair beautifully with grilled fish or roasted, herb chicken and a crisp white wine such as a Sancerre.
By EAUBELLE
Frittata with Leftover Greens

Rating: 4.73 stars
11
Use up leftover cooked greens (which, in my experience, don't reheat so nicely) in this delicious frittata! You can use spinach, Swiss chard, kale, etc.
By ajhorse21

Sauteed Greens

Rating: 5 stars
4
This is my go-to recipe for just about any green I receive in my vegetable co-op box. According to my picky son, even vegetables are good sauteed with garlic and Parmesan!
By Marni

Oven Roasted Stuffed Squash Blossoms

Rating: 4.86 stars
7
Oven roasting the squash blossoms, instead of frying, makes this a nice light summer dish. Pick your squash blossoms early in the day, and store in the fridge until ready to use. Top with some fresh basil pesto for added yum!
By CJ

Cotechino and Braised Beans

Rating: 5 stars
2
Cotechino is a large, Italian pork sausage traditionally served to celebrate the New Year. Its thick casing is pierced all over with a knife, then gently braised in a pot of lentils until done. After the sausage is cooked, it's sliced into round coins, which are then fried crisp in a pan, and used to garnish the lentils or beans.
By Chef John

Kale, Swiss Chard, Chicken, and Feta Salad

Rating: 4.58 stars
57
Delicious salad! You can use lemon juice in place of the cider vinegar. Also can use Gorgonzola or shaved Parmesan cheese in place or in addition to feta!
By Bettebet

Hamusta Soup

Rating: 3.63 stars
8
This is an Iraqi Kurdish soup that is very popular in Israel.
By Linda

Kookoo Sabzi (Fresh Herb Frittata)

Rating: 5 stars
1
The bunches upon bunches of green herbs that take over our kitchen table on a regular basis are mixed here with a few eggs and spices for a fragrant, fresh, and vibrant kookoo sabzi. Use this recipe as a guide for all the greens and spices that can be thrown in.
By Naz Deravian

Eggs and Greens Breakfast Dish

Rating: 4 stars
1
Start your morning off right with this cheesy egg breakfast dish, saturated with a nutritiously green medley of arugula, chard, and spinach.
By Dorinda Medley
Vegan Tofu Tacos

Rating: 3.67 stars
3
These tacos are a healthy vegan version of the classic Mexican taco. Serve with avocado on the side, if you wish!
By Balanced Babe

Cabbage Soup

Rating: 3.71 stars
7
This is a different twist on cabbage soup; I think normally it's plain. You can do cabbage soup without the meat and have a nice vegetarian dish as well.
By Victoria M.H.

Mini Vegetarian Frittatas

I was gifted some farm-fresh eggs and wanted to make something that would showcase them. I decided to use up some freshly picked greens to make these vegetarian frittatas! Try them with a green salad for a light brunch or even dinner.
By LauraF

Fragrant Red Lentil and Rainbow Chard Soup

Rating: 4.89 stars
19
Smells, looks, and tastes delicious. As with many soup recipes, use this as the basis for an aromatic, tasty soup. I've made it with fresh minced ginger, fresh minced turmeric, and fresh ground cardamom. I didn't notice a substantial difference in flavor, but if you like fresh, give them a try.
By Carolyn LaLumiere Miller
