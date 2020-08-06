Chard Recipes

Beans and greens are a perfect combination, earthy and satisfying. This recipe for Swiss chard with garbanzo beans, onion, and fresh tomatoes is brightened with lemon juice and makes a perfect vegetarian main dish or a tantalizing side dish for fish or meat.
I adapted a potato muffin recipe to create these savory muffins that helped use up my overflowing stock of vegetables from my garden! You could add any kind of fresh herb if you like, but they are very flavorful on their own. Serve a couple as a main dish with a side salad, or use as a veggie side to a meat dish. Yummy!
This classic Italian-American comfort food works with any kind of sausage, but I like the fennel and anise flavors of sweet Italian sausage with the beans--it's a hearty soup that's fast and easy to put together.
This method of cooking chard was given to me (in very few words) from an organic farmer who was selling the first chard we ever bought. We tried it and could not believe how delicious this was. Delicious! Double this recipe if you are a large family of veggie eaters.
Absolutely delicious way to make Swiss chard. It has a comforting flavor and beautiful presentation. The colors are amazing and I often prepare this for family for Christmas dinner paired with standing rib roast and mashed potatoes and gravy. A huge hit in my family!
Made this up when I had Swiss chard and did not know what to do with it. Added whatever I had in the fridge. Added some white wine and voila. Yummy. You can also use other veggies or seasoning you have on hand.
A simple, refreshing, savory-sweet salad. Thinly sliced fennel is tossed with apple, orange, herbs and an orange- Dijon vinaigrette. Would pair beautifully with grilled fish or roasted, herb chicken and a crisp white wine such as a Sancerre.
Oven roasting the squash blossoms, instead of frying, makes this a nice light summer dish. Pick your squash blossoms early in the day, and store in the fridge until ready to use. Top with some fresh basil pesto for added yum!
Cotechino is a large, Italian pork sausage traditionally served to celebrate the New Year. Its thick casing is pierced all over with a knife, then gently braised in a pot of lentils until done. After the sausage is cooked, it's sliced into round coins, which are then fried crisp in a pan, and used to garnish the lentils or beans.
The bunches upon bunches of green herbs that take over our kitchen table on a regular basis are mixed here with a few eggs and spices for a fragrant, fresh, and vibrant kookoo sabzi. Use this recipe as a guide for all the greens and spices that can be thrown in.
I was gifted some farm-fresh eggs and wanted to make something that would showcase them. I decided to use up some freshly picked greens to make these vegetarian frittatas! Try them with a green salad for a light brunch or even dinner.
Smells, looks, and tastes delicious. As with many soup recipes, use this as the basis for an aromatic, tasty soup. I've made it with fresh minced ginger, fresh minced turmeric, and fresh ground cardamom. I didn't notice a substantial difference in flavor, but if you like fresh, give them a try.