Cabbage Recipes

Get new ideas for how to cook cabbage! Browse more than 740 recipes for fried cabbage, stuffed cabbage, cabbage soup, and more.

Fried Irish Cabbage with Bacon

81
Cabbage fried in bacon grease with bacon.
By cmarten

Instant Pot® Vegan Cabbage Detox Soup

228
This simple vegan cabbage soup is perfect for a detox diet. It's a tasty no-fuss recipe that takes 30 minutes to make in your Instant Pot®.
By Fioa

Instant Pot® Basic Cabbage Rolls

21
Cabbage leaves stuffed with meatloaf mix, onion, and rice, cooked in the Instant Pot®.
By Bren

Easy Savoy Cabbage

8
I love savoy cabbage and we serve it as a side to almost anything. This is one of my favorite ways to make it, quick and easy with a little butter and cream.
By Lena

How to Cook Cabbage

Boil it, braise it, sauté it, roast it, grill it, ferment it — cabbage can do it all.
By Carl Hanson

Egg Roll in a Bowl

2
You might think this was invented to avoid all of that time-consuming wrapping and messy deep-frying, but it wasn't! It was invented by the keto people, because they can't eat egg roll wrappers-but this guy can. So, instead of what's really egg roll filling in a bowl, we're doing the real thing in all of its tasty and textural glory. Garnish with more green onions if desired.
By Chef John

Sweet Restaurant Slaw

3252
This tastes just like the cole slaw served at popular fried chicken or fish restaurants. It's excellent with burgers or on top of BBQ'd pork sandwiches, too!!!
By Sandi Gregory Johnson

Indian Fried Cabbage

4
Warming Indian spices kick up cabbage a few notches for a quick, easy, and healthy side dish. I like to serve this with garlic naan bread, placing a bit of cabbage between the naan, to make a sandwich.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Blaukraut (German Red Cabbage)

11
Red cabbage with apples is a traditional German side dish for pork roast and other roasts, Christmas goose, turkey, and game. It tastes even better when reheated so I usually make it the day before. It is a staple on most people's home for Christmas dinner.
By Lisa

Chinese Napa Cabbage Salad

384
An excellent way to use up that leftover cabbage from the garden.
By Hopps

Quick and Easy Pancit

Quick, Easy and delicious! Will remind you of Island Fiestas!
By Heather Maurer

Perfect Pot Stickers

84
Homemade pot stickers are so versatile--you can fill them with anything you want and as full as you want. And the play between the crispy, crusty bottom, and the tender parts, makes for a truly unique dumpling. These are filled with ground pork, green onions, ginger, and cabbage.
By Chef John
How to Pick, Prep and Cook Cabbage
Learn all about the humble cabbage, and how to serve it up in style.
Fabulous Fried Cabbage
"Will never cook cabbage any other way. It was delicious!" – Carol Horne Radford
Irish Heritage Cabbage
Cabbage on the Grill
101
Sweet Russian Cabbage Soup
492
Reuben Sandwich II
597

These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!

Mal's Samosa Quesadillas with Curried Cabbage and Chickpeas

2
These samosa quesadillas served with curried cabbage and chickpeas are a clever Indian twist on a Mexican classic and a filling vegan meal.
By Malina Bleeding Heart Morris

Cabbage Fat-Burning Soup

2038
This tomato and cabbage soup was rumored, in days of old, to melt away those thighs.
By Lisa

Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

1412
I don't know where I got this recipe, but I have been using it for well over 20 years. Works well in a slow cooker.
By Lisa

Healing Cabbage Soup

1700
My body craves this soup whenever I have a cold, but it's good anytime. Due to the garlic, however, it might be a good idea to be sure that everyone around you eats it, too!
By JGCASE

Corned Beef and Cabbage I

1264
What's more Irish than a traditional recipe for corned beef and cabbage? Serve with mustard or horseradish if desired.
By Lisa

Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage

1895
No more dry corned beef! Cook this in your slow cooker all day and you're guaranteed success! Serve this with soda bread for a warm and satisfying meal.
By LUSYRSGIRL

Roasted Cabbage

287
Delicious, roasted cabbage! I apologize for not having a measurement for you! I do not typically measure. If anybody tries this and would like to give tips on measurements, please feel free!
By samnan2

Southern Fried Cabbage

671
This dish was always a favorite at Mammaw's house. Cabbage is fried with onion and bacon in this simple quick side dish. Terrific with cornbread.
By JNADX3

Fried Cabbage with Bacon, Onion, and Garlic

1145
This is a family favorite that is put into every cookbook for my kids when they move out and get married. It is a beautiful dish with many colors and full of flavor. Warning, it is addictive.
By Kathi Richards Smith

Ukrainian Red Borscht Soup

450
My friend's mother from Ukraine taught me this recipe for the classic beet soup. It's as authentic as it gets. It can be served vegetarian-style by omitting the sausage.
By Patti

Haluski - Cabbage and Noodles

135
Egg noodles with cooked chopped cabbage and onions - a great ethnic dish!
By PAgirlgoneSouth

Ground Beef and Cabbage

293
My mother was a country cook, plain and simple. But as I have traveled and worked and experienced foods from around the world, I look back and realize that many of the dishes she prepared, while simple, were perfect for that moment. Sometimes we have to put emotion and love in a dish to make it extra-special. The dish I am going to give you today is one like that. Simple and easy, yet full of love and goodness. My mother used to serve this with corn on the cob and cornbread. Very inexpensive and very good as well. Enjoy an Ozark memory...
By mtgraham2

Super Easy Stir-Fried Cabbage

65
A very simple stir-fry dish. The reason for using only soya sauce for stir-frying cabbage is that it brings out the natural sweetness in the cabbage itself.
By iken

Easy Cabbage Casserole

8
This is a quick and easy recipe and is so delicious! This cabbage casserole is a favorite at family reunions and church suppers. Even the kids love it!
By Joy Miller

Grandma Jeanette's Amazing German Red Cabbage

495
This yummy, sweet and sour German red cabbage is easy to make!
By Sara Nolan Jennings

Cabbage Rolls

173
This is a family recipe that goes back more than 80 years. I have made modifications to this recipe to enhance the taste and flavor. These cabbage rolls freeze well.
By William Anatooskin

Chef John's Minestrone Soup

327
This is the type of dish I never make the same way twice, but I hope you give this amazing minestrone recipe a try soon, but only once.
By Chef John

Beer Brats

367
These awesome beer brats are boiled and then put on the grill!
By Zach

Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry

716
A very simple Chinese stir-fry dish which is fabulous in taste. I saw my husband going for two additional servings of it and I had to remind him to leave some for the rest of the family! Serve with hot steamed rice.
By LI-ANN
German Pork Chops and Sauerkraut

189
As a soldier during WWII my Dad learned to make this hearty pork dish from a local German woman during the Allied occupation of Germany. I don't know the German name for it, but it is delicious!
By Pat Mathena Oglesby

