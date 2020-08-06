Cabbage Recipes

You might think this was invented to avoid all of that time-consuming wrapping and messy deep-frying, but it wasn't! It was invented by the keto people, because they can't eat egg roll wrappers-but this guy can. So, instead of what's really egg roll filling in a bowl, we're doing the real thing in all of its tasty and textural glory. Garnish with more green onions if desired.
Warming Indian spices kick up cabbage a few notches for a quick, easy, and healthy side dish. I like to serve this with garlic naan bread, placing a bit of cabbage between the naan, to make a sandwich.
Red cabbage with apples is a traditional German side dish for pork roast and other roasts, Christmas goose, turkey, and game. It tastes even better when reheated so I usually make it the day before. It is a staple on most people's home for Christmas dinner.
Homemade pot stickers are so versatile--you can fill them with anything you want and as full as you want. And the play between the crispy, crusty bottom, and the tender parts, makes for a truly unique dumpling. These are filled with ground pork, green onions, ginger, and cabbage.
These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!
My mother was a country cook, plain and simple. But as I have traveled and worked and experienced foods from around the world, I look back and realize that many of the dishes she prepared, while simple, were perfect for that moment. Sometimes we have to put emotion and love in a dish to make it extra-special. The dish I am going to give you today is one like that. Simple and easy, yet full of love and goodness. My mother used to serve this with corn on the cob and cornbread. Very inexpensive and very good as well. Enjoy an Ozark memory...
A very simple Chinese stir-fry dish which is fabulous in taste. I saw my husband going for two additional servings of it and I had to remind him to leave some for the rest of the family! Serve with hot steamed rice.