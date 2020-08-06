Cauliflower Recipes

Over 290 recipes from roasted cauliflower, soups and salads to cauliflower rice, mashed potatoes and even wings! See all you can do with that head of cauliflower.

Roasted Garlic Cauliflower

Rating: 4.61 stars
3263
Wonderful roasted cauliflower, my 11 year old son loves this! Add more spices and herbs to suit your taste.
By SHELLERY
Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Rating: 4.24 stars
290
You will never guess this rich, grain-free pizza crust is made with cauliflower instead of flour. Serve with your favorite sauce and toppings.
By Alli Shircliff

Roasted Cauliflower Steaks

Rating: 4.62 stars
247
You might've tried boiling, mashing, and even turning cauliflower into 'rice'. For a different take on cauliflower, try these oven-roasted cauliflower steaks seasoned with a simple lemon-garlic sauce. Serve the steaks with chimichurri sauce or topped with roasted cherry tomatoes, sliced green olives and crumbled feta cheese.
By Snacking in the Kitchen

Keto Cauliflower Bacon Cheese Mash

Rating: 5 stars
8
You will never miss eating mashed potatoes again now that you can have this deliciously creamy, bacon-cheese- flavored mashed cauliflower instead!
By Carol Castellucci Miller

Curried Cauliflower-Potato Soup

Rating: 4.71 stars
7
Roasted cauliflower and onions add incredible flavor to this easy curried cauliflower soup, and a potato thickens it up a bit.
By Porchdog

Spicy Cauliflower Fried 'Rice' with Pork

Rating: 4.6 stars
20
This is a slightly more spicy (zingy?) take on the paleo-style cauliflower fried rice with pork. You could use any protein. Adjust the poblano chile to mild it down or heat it up as desired.
By Marcella Anne Darcey

Simple Cauliflower Keto Casserole

Rating: 4.76 stars
83
Cauliflower in a creamy cheese sauce is a perfect keto recipe and delicious to boot! Make sure you season well with salt and pepper (nutmeg tastes great as well) otherwise it will taste too bland.
By Natasha Titanov

What Is Romanesco? How do You Cook It?

Learn all about this stunning cruciferous vegetable and what makes it so special.
By Lauren David

Creamy Keto Cauliflower Risotto

Rating: 4.82 stars
92
Mushrooms, cauliflower, heavy cream, and Parmesan cheese combine in this creamy low-carb risotto, perfect as a side dish or even as a main dish.
By Fioa

Garlic Mashed Cauliflower

Rating: 4.56 stars
846
This recipe is so easy and healthy. I love mashed potatoes, and when I started the South Beach Diet® and couldn't have them, I had to find an alternative. This is an awesome alternative, and people who hate vegetables love it. I do recommend using a large food processor for this recipe.
By Andie
Air-Fryer Roasted Veggies

Rating: 4.58 stars
12
Air fryers are taking over kitchens nationwide. They're basically mini convection ovens that 'fry' foods with little to no oil, less fat, and fewer calories. A heating element and fan bathe the food in hot air to produce a crispy finished product. Use 3 cups of assorted vegetables, cut into 1-inch pieces. Serve with desired dipping sauce.
By Juliana Hale

Hot Italian Giardiniera

Rating: 4.78 stars
261
This is Italian giardiniera. It is wonderful on Chicago style Italian beef sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, French dips, pastas or even as a pizza topping. You can even snack on it as is if you choose. Once you taste it you will figure out what you prefer to use it on.
By PHONETEK
These clever recipes replace starchy potatoes, refined flour, and white rice with delicious, nutritious cauliflower, master of disguises.
Scrambled Cauliflower - Low Carb

Rating: 4.63 stars
30

I got this recipe and it wasn't low carb and included breadcrumbs instead of Parmesan cheese so you could form patties (like a latke). Since I'm living a low-carb lifestyle, I decided to adapt it, but the patties were less-than-desirable visually the taste wasn't that impressive. I had one completely fall apart on me in the pan so I just scrambled it up and viola; we had a new fave! You can add bacon and garlic as a yummy addition, if desired.

More Cauliflower Recipes

Buffalo Cauliflower

Rating: 4.27 stars
329
This is a great substitution for buffalo wings! Can be made gluten-free, vegan, or vegetarian. Make sure to coat your cookie sheet well with oil or they will stick. Husband and kids give this two thumbs up! Dip this in ranch or blue cheese for even more added flavor, but it doesn't need it.
By ddmama

Keto Stuffed Bell Peppers

If stuffed peppers loaded with ground beef and cheese take you back to your childhood, you're not alone. And if you want to enjoy keto (or low-carb) stuffed peppers, you've come to the right place! Giving up carbs doesn't mean ditching flavorful, beautiful dinners. With one or two simple switches, stuffed peppers can be Paleo, keto, low-carb deliciousness! Garnish with sliced avocado, sour cream, and/or a drizzle of olive oil.
By Edible Times

Easy Sheet Pan Roasted Cauliflower with Curry

Rating: 4.56 stars
18
Try this simple, melt-in-your-mouth, roasted spicy cauliflower, with just a hint of curry. Perfect as a vegan side dish or even as a quick and easy main dish.
By Fioa

Air Fryer Roasted Broccoli and Cauliflower

Rating: 4.61 stars
18
Don't want to heat up the house by turning on the oven? Try this fast, easy, and perfectly roasted broccoli and cauliflower side dish in your air fryer. Garnish with a squeeze of lemon or Parmesan cheese, if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Pakoras

Rating: 5 stars
2
All the things you love about pakoras but without the guilt by air frying instead of deep frying. Don't forget the yogurt dipping sauce!
By Soup Loving Nicole

Low Carb Cauliflower Leek Soup

Rating: 4.65 stars
481
A simple yet tasty alternative to potato leek soup. Great for those watching their carbs or calories, or just looking for a different vegetarian soup.
By DRUMNWRITE

Broccoli Cauliflower Casserole

Rating: 4.45 stars
143
Great broccoli cauliflower recipe that everyone will love! The croutons on top give it that crunchy flavor everyone will love.
By MUSTANGSTEPH21

Grilled Cauliflower Steaks

Rating: 4.8 stars
10
Cutting cauliflower into "steaks" and grilling them not only gives a flavorful, caramelized, and smoky taste, the presentation is lovely! A delicious change from boring old steamed cauliflower! I like my cauliflower a little on the firm side, so add a few extra minutes if you like it softer.
By France C

Smitty's Low-Carb Chili

Rating: 4 stars
4
Finding variety can be brutal when on a low-carb diet! I miss rich stews and soups, particularly hearty and spicy ones, while trying to remain in ketosis. Threw this chili together out of some leftover pork loin and cauliflower rice, and was thrilled with the result. The cauliflower is for texture only - it has little effect on the taste.
By Smitty

Sheet Pan Harissa Chicken Dinner

Rating: 4.5 stars
6
Spice up chicken dinners with a touch of harissa. The North African red pepper sauce adds depth and kick to this one-pan meal perfect for weeknights.
By Juliana Hale

Air Fryer Roasted Cauliflower

Rating: 4.1 stars
29
A great, easy cauliflower side dish that pairs well with any protein. I've used smoked paprika, a favorite of mine, but feel free to add your favorite flavors. Enjoy!
By Bren

Creamy Cauliflower and Asiago Soup

Rating: 4.89 stars
18
Warm, hearty, and creamy, this recipe is a great way to get kids to eat cauliflower, but can also be used to impress guests.
By BIGLINZ54

Easy Keto Korean Beef with Cauli Rice

Rating: 4.54 stars
39
Try this delicious keto Korean beef with cauliflower rice; it is just so quick and easy to make and will become a family favorite! This makes the perfect weeknight meal.
By Fioa

Creamy Pasta with Cauliflower

This cauliflower pasta recipe was given to me by friends in Sweden. It is one of my husband's all-time favorite meals and is often requested by friends.
By abraundmeier

Cauliflower Hash Browns

Rating: 4.67 stars
9
Cauliflower takes the place of potatoes in this low-carb version of hash browns held together with sharp Cheddar cheese.
By Elizabeth

Cream of Cauliflower Soup II

Rating: 4.47 stars
368
I make lots of cream soups and this is a good 'basic' recipe. I originally made this in 1990 and always make some modifications - we like lots of garlic as reflected in this recipe!! I also add or substitute other vegetables, i.e., broccoli and spinach. I also use potatoes for thickening rather than cream to keep the fat down.
By Vivien

Keto Cauliflower Hash Browns

Rating: 4.68 stars
37
Cauliflower, cheese, and bacon come together in this keto alternative to hash browns.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Fabulous Roasted Cauliflower Soup

Rating: 4.42 stars
130
I love making homemade soups in the fall, and this is my new favorite. Serve with crusty rolls.
By TOZENUF

Healthy Shepherd's Pie with Cauliflower Mash

Rating: 4.63 stars
16
This shepherd's pie with cauliflower mash is a low-carb, healthier version of a great cold-weather dish. Enjoy this satisfying meal with a little less guilt.
By Patty-DC

Fried Cauliflower

Rating: 4.21 stars
66
Tender bits of cauliflower are battered and deep-fried. Great for appetizers.
By MARY A. PUTMAN

Barb's Broccoli-Cauliflower Salad

Rating: 4.76 stars
215
This is a version of the classic broccoli salad with the addition of cauliflower. It can be prepared the day prior to serving, then served chilled or at room temperature. Pecans can be used instead of sunflower seeds, if desired, and bacon lovers might want to add a few extra slices. . .
By Tom

Crispy Vegetable Pakoras

Rating: 4.58 stars
113
These are very yummy, and if any of you have ever had Japanese tempura coated veggies, you'll love this recipe. It's similar, yet it is unique in it's taste. Serve with a chili sauce, mint yogurt sauce, or sweet and sour sauce. Try other vegetables for dipping, such as sweet potatoes, broccoli and asparagus.
By veggigoddess

Roasted Cauliflower "Rice"

Rating: 4.48 stars
65
Cauliflower rice is a great low-calorie dish to have in your arsenal especially if you are eating low-carb. Super low in carbs, yet such a satisfying dish you will forget it's made from a vegetable and not a grain. There are two reasons I opted for roasted riced cauliflower in place of sauteed: 1) more flavor and 2) better texture.
By Dana Sterling

Cauliflower Potato Soup

Rating: 4.81 stars
111
A yummy cauliflower and potato soup that tastes just like potato soup. Serve topped with shredded cheese.
By AMYL22
