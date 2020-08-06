Cauliflower Recipes

You might've tried boiling, mashing, and even turning cauliflower into 'rice'. For a different take on cauliflower, try these oven-roasted cauliflower steaks seasoned with a simple lemon-garlic sauce. Serve the steaks with chimichurri sauce or topped with roasted cherry tomatoes, sliced green olives and crumbled feta cheese.
This recipe is so easy and healthy. I love mashed potatoes, and when I started the South Beach Diet® and couldn't have them, I had to find an alternative. This is an awesome alternative, and people who hate vegetables love it. I do recommend using a large food processor for this recipe.
Air fryers are taking over kitchens nationwide. They're basically mini convection ovens that 'fry' foods with little to no oil, less fat, and fewer calories. A heating element and fan bathe the food in hot air to produce a crispy finished product. Use 3 cups of assorted vegetables, cut into 1-inch pieces. Serve with desired dipping sauce.
This is Italian giardiniera. It is wonderful on Chicago style Italian beef sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, French dips, pastas or even as a pizza topping. You can even snack on it as is if you choose. Once you taste it you will figure out what you prefer to use it on.
I got this recipe and it wasn't low carb and included breadcrumbs instead of Parmesan cheese so you could form patties (like a latke). Since I'm living a low-carb lifestyle, I decided to adapt it, but the patties were less-than-desirable visually the taste wasn't that impressive. I had one completely fall apart on me in the pan so I just scrambled it up and viola; we had a new fave! You can add bacon and garlic as a yummy addition, if desired.
This is a great substitution for buffalo wings! Can be made gluten-free, vegan, or vegetarian. Make sure to coat your cookie sheet well with oil or they will stick. Husband and kids give this two thumbs up! Dip this in ranch or blue cheese for even more added flavor, but it doesn't need it.
If stuffed peppers loaded with ground beef and cheese take you back to your childhood, you're not alone. And if you want to enjoy keto (or low-carb) stuffed peppers, you've come to the right place! Giving up carbs doesn't mean ditching flavorful, beautiful dinners. With one or two simple switches, stuffed peppers can be Paleo, keto, low-carb deliciousness! Garnish with sliced avocado, sour cream, and/or a drizzle of olive oil.
Don't want to heat up the house by turning on the oven? Try this fast, easy, and perfectly roasted broccoli and cauliflower side dish in your air fryer. Garnish with a squeeze of lemon or Parmesan cheese, if desired.
Cutting cauliflower into "steaks" and grilling them not only gives a flavorful, caramelized, and smoky taste, the presentation is lovely! A delicious change from boring old steamed cauliflower! I like my cauliflower a little on the firm side, so add a few extra minutes if you like it softer.
Finding variety can be brutal when on a low-carb diet! I miss rich stews and soups, particularly hearty and spicy ones, while trying to remain in ketosis. Threw this chili together out of some leftover pork loin and cauliflower rice, and was thrilled with the result. The cauliflower is for texture only - it has little effect on the taste.
I make lots of cream soups and this is a good 'basic' recipe. I originally made this in 1990 and always make some modifications - we like lots of garlic as reflected in this recipe!! I also add or substitute other vegetables, i.e., broccoli and spinach. I also use potatoes for thickening rather than cream to keep the fat down.
This is a version of the classic broccoli salad with the addition of cauliflower. It can be prepared the day prior to serving, then served chilled or at room temperature. Pecans can be used instead of sunflower seeds, if desired, and bacon lovers might want to add a few extra slices. . .
These are very yummy, and if any of you have ever had Japanese tempura coated veggies, you'll love this recipe. It's similar, yet it is unique in it's taste. Serve with a chili sauce, mint yogurt sauce, or sweet and sour sauce. Try other vegetables for dipping, such as sweet potatoes, broccoli and asparagus.
Cauliflower rice is a great low-calorie dish to have in your arsenal especially if you are eating low-carb. Super low in carbs, yet such a satisfying dish you will forget it's made from a vegetable and not a grain. There are two reasons I opted for roasted riced cauliflower in place of sauteed: 1) more flavor and 2) better texture.