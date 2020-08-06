Lettuce Recipes

Lettuce help you find a new favorite salad recipe, or a new way to use lettuce in spring rolls, dips, and soups.

Staff Picks

Caesar Salad Supreme

Rating: 4.77 stars
1873
A wonderful, rich, anchovy dressing makes this salad a meal. Serve with crusty Italian Bread.
By Karen Weir

Amy's Barbecue Chicken Salad

Rating: 4.62 stars
325
This is very similar to a salad at a popular restaurant near my house. I loved it there and decided to make it at home. It's one of my favorite salads to make now!
By AMYEH

Cobb Salad

Rating: 4.73 stars
488
This Cobb salad has some of my favorite ingredients: chicken, egg, tomatoes, blue cheese and avocado.
By Bill

Beet Salad with Goat Cheese

Rating: 4.71 stars
556
This is a delicious and easy salad which takes little time and is a great meatless main course. It uses beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts and baby greens. For a main dish salad, add chicken. Feel free to include more of your favorite vegetables too.
By Donna

Field Salad

Rating: 4.74 stars
156
This easy salad recipe will thrill all of your guests! A bowl of mixed greens is adorned with bits of apple, chopped walnuts, and Gorgonzola or feta cheese, and tossed with a prepared raspberry vinaigrette.
By Candice Brosnan

Asian Lettuce Wraps

Rating: 4.65 stars
2822
Delicious and bursting with flavor, Asian lettuce wraps are a great idea for entertaining or a family style meal. Each person can build their own fresh, delicious wrap. Just be sure to have plates or napkins available since the mixture can sometimes drip a little. To serve, allow each person to spoon a portion of the meat into a lettuce leaf. Wrap the lettuce around the meat like a burrito and enjoy!
By Rachel Castro

Lettuce and Tarragon Soup

Rating: 4.13 stars
24
This is an interesting combination. If you like watercress soup, you'll love this! Leeks and tarragon create a delicious combination with chopped romaine lettuce. Season with freshly ground pepper for a lovely presentation.
By Sheila Greer

Chicken Salad with Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato

Rating: 4.61 stars
307
This chicken salad has a creamy dressing and is best served over crisp lettuce leaves.
By Angel

Vietnamese Beef And Lettuce Curry

Rating: 3.75 stars
24
A delicious mild curry to serve with steamed or boiled rice that's relatively simple to prepare. The use of lettuce in cooked meals is also an interesting novelty for Western tastes used to having it only in salads and buffet dishes.
By WOBBLY

Wilted Lettuce Salad

Rating: 4.56 stars
102
This wilted salad is lightly coated with a delectable warm dressing.
By Mary Jones

Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls

Rating: 4.64 stars
762
These spring rolls are a refreshing change from the usual fried variety, and have become a family favorite. They are great as a cool summertime appetizer, and are delicious dipped in one or both of the sauces.
By Anonymous

Asian Lettuce Wraps

Rating: 4.65 stars
2822
Delicious and bursting with flavor, Asian lettuce wraps are a great idea for entertaining or a family style meal. Each person can build their own fresh, delicious wrap. Just be sure to have plates or napkins available since the mixture can sometimes drip a little. To serve, allow each person to spoon a portion of the meat into a lettuce leaf. Wrap the lettuce around the meat like a burrito and enjoy!
By Rachel Castro
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

10 Types of Lettuce (And Other Leafy Salad Greens) You Should Know
There's so much more going on in the wonderful world of lettuce. Here are 10 common types of lettuce and other leafy salad greens plus how to use each one.
3 Reasons Your Lettuce Belongs on the Grill
You can't actually turn into a bunny by eating loads of lettuce. That's good to know up front. Because you are fixing to eat piles and piles of lettuce.
Greek Salad I
Rating: Unrated
269
Winter Fruit Salad with Lemon Poppyseed Dressing
Rating: Unrated
1454
Taco Dip I
Rating: Unrated
427
Thai Beef Salad
Rating: Unrated
153

Seven Layer Taco Dip

Rating: 4.73 stars
2820

I am continuously asked to bring this dip for parties and family get-togethers. People gather around the platter until it's gone.

More Lettuce Recipes

Fabulous Wet Burritos

Rating: 4.52 stars
1338
Very easy, yet very good wet burritos. I got this recipe from a friend, and everyone I serve them to asks for the recipe. Serve with guacamole, sour cream and salsa.
By Cindy Newell

Taco Dip

Rating: 4.64 stars
149
This recipe is a hit at all parties and pot lucks, no meat!! If you are a cheese lover, go ahead and add extra. Don't forget the tortilla chips for dipping!
By Cindy Carnes

Wedge Salad with Elegant Blue Cheese Dressing

Rating: 4.6 stars
163
This a great salad to have for a simple lunch or to serve with a nice dinner. Fresh ingredients make this salad very elegant and the wedge presentation makes it a great starter for a special occasion dinner. It is best to chill the dressing for 24 hours prior to serving.
By cabanagrl

Quick Christmas Salad

Rating: 4.82 stars
17
This is a super quick salad with for those hectic holiday times. It has that Michigan twist on it with the dried cherries.
By Cathy Gonzales

Missy's Candied Walnut Gorgonzola Salad

Rating: 4.83 stars
434
A yummy, easy salad with candied walnuts, cranberries, Gorgonzola cheese, mixed greens, and a raspberry vinaigrette. It's always a big hit and is requested by my friends and family constantly! Even my picky fiance!
By MissyPorkChop

Classic Restaurant Caesar Salad

Rating: 4.38 stars
84
I used to work at a very fancy restaurant while I was in college. The best part of the job was making table side salads, entrees, and dessert. This was the best Caesar salad I have ever had! If having trouble getting the anchovy to mash, add a couple of croutons. They provide sort of an anti-skid surface, and the hard edges of the croutons cut into the anchovy.
By sarahcrites

Green Salad with Cranberry Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.59 stars
359
Green salad that is especially pretty to serve during the Christmas holidays.
By Nancy W

Taco Salad I

Rating: 4.29 stars
517
Put a twist on the conventional taco salad with this quick and easy recipe for a delicious salad meal. And it's fun for the children to help make.
By Denise Williamson

Fantastic Mexican Dip

Rating: 4.7 stars
219
This recipe was given to me by my sister-in-law and always goes fast! Cream cheese at the base of the dip makes it extra thick and scoopable. Seasoned beef and vegetables make it extra filling and tasty! You may want to prepare two batches. Serve with tortilla chips and enjoy.
By BUMBLEBEE6

Thai Beef Salad

Rating: 4.65 stars
153
A colorful, tangy salad that brings out the best in Thai cuisine and spices.
By Mick

BLT Salad

Rating: 4.61 stars
908
This recipe is reminiscent of the classic BLT or bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich. It's a great summertime salad!
By D. L. Mooney

Authentic Mexican Enchiladas

Rating: 4.24 stars
78
This is the real thing! Corn tortillas are dipped in a home made sauce, fried, filled with Mexican queso fresco, then topped with sour cream, lettuce and tomato. My mother in law is from Mexico and taught me to make this delicious dish! Serve with authentic refried beans, it has a taste different from the norm--so good!
By Becky

Lobster Rolls

Rating: 4.57 stars
161
I grew up in Nova Scotia where seafood was cheap. My Mom and grandmothers had some pretty inventive ways of making lobster 'not-boring!' Now, lobster is a treat and costs a fortune. I've paid over ten dollars for one of these lobster rolls in Cape Cod and it wasn't half as good or half as big as the ones my Mom taught me to make. This is a wonderful summer (or winter) treat and makes a fancy luncheon to impress your friends. (And no, I don't eat the green stuff in the lobster!)
By Starr

Mandarin Almond Salad

Rating: 4.58 stars
257
A wonderful medley of flavors and textures!
By BDEGER

Cranberry Pecan Salad

Rating: 4.69 stars
110
Raspberry Dijon vinaigrette is savory with cranberries, toasted pecans, red onion, and feta cheese. A real crowd pleaser! Can substitute brie for feta, too.
By STACY38

Pear and Pomegranate Salad

Rating: 4.45 stars
73
A fall and winter favorite--I am always eager for pomegranates to come in season so I can make this again. I make my own pomegranate juice by pressing the seeds against a metal sieve.
By JPMJ

Crunchy Romaine Salad

Rating: 4.89 stars
38
A wonderful combination of flavors in this very easy to prepare salad. A ton of crunch comes from ramen noodles, pecans, and romaine lettuce.
By Georgia Julie

Nana's 7-Layer Salad

Rating: 4 stars
6
This colorful 7-layer salad has made numerous appearances at our family gatherings over the years. My Nana has no shortage of delicious recipes from appetizers to desserts that she has passed down to me since I began cooking. This salad is not only yummy, but it's so quick and easy to prepare and definitely one of my all-time favorites!
By KellyBecker

Chicken Caesar Salad on a Stick

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
This chicken Caesar-on-a-stick appetizer is a fun twist on a classic salad!
By Lindsey

Twenty-Four Hour Salad

Rating: 4.75 stars
92
A layered green salad with green peas, celery, bell peppers, Cheddar cheese and bacon sprinkled over all. For other variations, I have substituted or added some of my own favorite ingredients, such as: carrots, eggs, mushrooms, sprouts and seeded cucumbers.
By Jane

Classic Chicken Caesar Salad

Rating: 4.62 stars
13
A classic recipe for a reason, this chicken Caesar salad is delicious and satisfying. Crunchy romaine, creamy dressing, tender chicken and savoury cheese come together for a tasty favourite.
By Cracker Barrel
Sponsored By Cracker Barrel Shreds

Classic Tossed Salad

Rating: 4.67 stars
163
This is a delicious salad that goes great with any meal, especially Italian!
By Toni Bankson

Fab Summer Blackened Chicken Salad

Rating: 4.48 stars
25
This is perfect for summer. You can even buy cooked chicken if it's too hot to cook your own. This makes two large dinner portions.
By devilsdancefloor

Quick Asian Lettuce Wraps

Rating: 4.54 stars
339
After many attempts and searching for recipes, I have ended up with this one. Easy to do and great as a summer meal outside. Try different versions by alternating optional ingredients, such as peanuts, peppers, shrimp, steamed rice noodles, diced teriyaki chicken, scrambled egg, or bean sprouts. The possibilities are endless!
By SMACPRODUCTIONS
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com