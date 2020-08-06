Lettuce Recipes

This is a delicious and easy salad which takes little time and is a great meatless main course. It uses beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts and baby greens. For a main dish salad, add chicken. Feel free to include more of your favorite vegetables too.
This easy salad recipe will thrill all of your guests! A bowl of mixed greens is adorned with bits of apple, chopped walnuts, and Gorgonzola or feta cheese, and tossed with a prepared raspberry vinaigrette.
Delicious and bursting with flavor, Asian lettuce wraps are a great idea for entertaining or a family style meal. Each person can build their own fresh, delicious wrap. Just be sure to have plates or napkins available since the mixture can sometimes drip a little. To serve, allow each person to spoon a portion of the meat into a lettuce leaf. Wrap the lettuce around the meat like a burrito and enjoy!
This is an interesting combination. If you like watercress soup, you'll love this! Leeks and tarragon create a delicious combination with chopped romaine lettuce. Season with freshly ground pepper for a lovely presentation.
A delicious mild curry to serve with steamed or boiled rice that's relatively simple to prepare. The use of lettuce in cooked meals is also an interesting novelty for Western tastes used to having it only in salads and buffet dishes.
These spring rolls are a refreshing change from the usual fried variety, and have become a family favorite. They are great as a cool summertime appetizer, and are delicious dipped in one or both of the sauces.
This a great salad to have for a simple lunch or to serve with a nice dinner. Fresh ingredients make this salad very elegant and the wedge presentation makes it a great starter for a special occasion dinner. It is best to chill the dressing for 24 hours prior to serving.
A yummy, easy salad with candied walnuts, cranberries, Gorgonzola cheese, mixed greens, and a raspberry vinaigrette. It's always a big hit and is requested by my friends and family constantly! Even my picky fiance!
I used to work at a very fancy restaurant while I was in college. The best part of the job was making table side salads, entrees, and dessert. This was the best Caesar salad I have ever had! If having trouble getting the anchovy to mash, add a couple of croutons. They provide sort of an anti-skid surface, and the hard edges of the croutons cut into the anchovy.
This recipe was given to me by my sister-in-law and always goes fast! Cream cheese at the base of the dip makes it extra thick and scoopable. Seasoned beef and vegetables make it extra filling and tasty! You may want to prepare two batches. Serve with tortilla chips and enjoy.
This is the real thing! Corn tortillas are dipped in a home made sauce, fried, filled with Mexican queso fresco, then topped with sour cream, lettuce and tomato. My mother in law is from Mexico and taught me to make this delicious dish! Serve with authentic refried beans, it has a taste different from the norm--so good!
I grew up in Nova Scotia where seafood was cheap. My Mom and grandmothers had some pretty inventive ways of making lobster 'not-boring!' Now, lobster is a treat and costs a fortune. I've paid over ten dollars for one of these lobster rolls in Cape Cod and it wasn't half as good or half as big as the ones my Mom taught me to make. This is a wonderful summer (or winter) treat and makes a fancy luncheon to impress your friends. (And no, I don't eat the green stuff in the lobster!)
This colorful 7-layer salad has made numerous appearances at our family gatherings over the years. My Nana has no shortage of delicious recipes from appetizers to desserts that she has passed down to me since I began cooking. This salad is not only yummy, but it's so quick and easy to prepare and definitely one of my all-time favorites!
A layered green salad with green peas, celery, bell peppers, Cheddar cheese and bacon sprinkled over all. For other variations, I have substituted or added some of my own favorite ingredients, such as: carrots, eggs, mushrooms, sprouts and seeded cucumbers.
After many attempts and searching for recipes, I have ended up with this one. Easy to do and great as a summer meal outside. Try different versions by alternating optional ingredients, such as peanuts, peppers, shrimp, steamed rice noodles, diced teriyaki chicken, scrambled egg, or bean sprouts. The possibilities are endless!