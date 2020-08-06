Peruvian Recipes

I got this recipe from a restaurant in California 10 years ago. It's been a staple in my refrigerator ever since. It's excellent with rotisserie chicken. You can lower the calories if you stream in olive oil in replace of the mayo.
Sweet, cool, purple fruit juice made from purple corn! Indigenous to the Inca Natives of Peru in South America, it has a yummy, refreshing flavor. It's definitely worth the time it takes to prepare it! You'll get rave reviews from friends who try it.
For your next cookout, treat your family to a classic Peruvian dish made on the grill instead of in the oven. This recipe is simple to prepare and is bursting with flavor. If you like things spicy, leave the seeds in your jalapenos for extra heat.
I've never been a big stir-fry guy, but when it comes to lomo saltado, I make an exception. First of all, it's Peruvian--and I love to eat anything Peruvian. But, it's also a stir-fry that features not only meat and vegetables, but also French fries. Serve with steamed white rice and garnish with cilantro, if so desired.
A pretty simple recipe, quick and easy to prepare, salsa criolla is the perfect accompaniment to many dishes. The lime juice is what makes this onion salsa/relish special. It adds a bright flavor that sweetens the onions and livens up everything else on the plate. Great summer dish! Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.
The Pisco sour originated in Peru and uses Pisco--a grape brandy produced in Peru and Chile. Combined with lime juice, simple syrup, and an egg white, it's a thick and foamy drink that's sure to please.
There's nothing very unusual about serving a chicken or potato salad at a cookout, which is why this layered Peruvian potato and chicken salad will cause such a stir. Or should I say, 'causa' a stir, since in Peru that's what this gorgeous dish is called. Infused with aji amarillo, lime juice, and cilantro, these are perfect for making ahead and packing in your cooler on a hot summer day. Garnish with cherry tomatoes and cilantro if desired.
This spicy potato-layered dish with meat is a everyone-is-going-to-love-it dish! Even if people don't like certain ingredients, the combination is sensational! With this dish you can make the layers as thin or as thick as you like. You can substitute the tuna with chicken or other seafood.
This is my grandmother's recipe for Peruvian beef empanada filling. Use homemade pie crust or, in a pinch, refrigerated pie crust to make these Peruvian turnovers. Lightly dust powdered sugar over the baked empanadas and serve with lime wedges for authentic flair.
This is one of the juiciest and most flavorful turkeys I've ever made! The rub forms a crust that locks in all the juices, even in the driest part of the breast meat. I served some of it plated up with sweet potato chunks and black beans and some of it covered with rich pan gravy.
The spicy green aji sauce from Inka Mama's. This sauce is commonly served with bread as an appetizer, and goes well with almost any Peruvian dish. It is fantastic over rice. Add or remove peppers as needed for your taste. Before removing peppers, remove the seeds and ribs from existing peppers. When adding more olive oil, add no more than 1 teaspoon at a time and wait 30 to 45 seconds between adding more.
Inspired by the Peruvian rotisserie chicken, this recipe combines 'pollo a la brasa' seasoning with the beer can cooking technique. The goal is to produce a tasty chicken with a crispy exterior and juicy interior. Serve it with fries and the salad of your choice.
I put this recipe together to try and duplicate a favorite dish from a restaurant I love. It's delicious and can be made fairly healthy with white meat chicken and not too much oil! Serve over white rice and enjoy!
This is a deliciously light dessert that works well for summer picnics or even between cake layers. My Peruvian mother-in-law was kind enough to give me this recipe, and I thought you might like it, as well.
I got this recipe from my husband's grandmother who is from Peru. This recipe is delicious and healthy. It is also filling. The butternut squash, corn, and sweet peas are combined into a delicious dish for the whole family. Serve with a side of French bread. And enjoy!
A cheese sauce that goes well with Peruvian/Latin American foods. I learned the recipe from an elderly Peruvian woman! Especially good with Peruvian 'Lomos Saltado,' or as a topping for baked potatoes and hard-boiled eggs. If you want it spicier, leave a few of the seeds with the peppers.
This is a Peruvian rice and chicken dish made with cilantro and a special Peruvian kick. It's very delicious, my Peruvian father-in-law said that mine was even better then his sister's - who is one of the best cooks in the family (besides my mother-in-law)! Goes great with Huancaina sauce and salsa Criolla.
This is a wonderful-tasting authentic soup, not to mention it's very healthy for you. I lived in Peru for a couple of years, it's one of my all-time favorites! I know it has a lot of ingredients but it's worth eating! Substitute garbanzo beans with white beans if desired. Fresh corn, lima beans, and peas can be used instead of frozen. If you want more amounts of the vegetables, add some more. I usually eyeball the amount. Enjoy!