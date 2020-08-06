Peruvian Recipes

Craving Peruvian food like lomo saltado, aji verde, alfajores, or empanadas? You'll find these and more in this collection of Peruvian recipes.

Peruvian Lomo Saltado

This is a traditional, very easy dish to make. I might add that it's very popular with finicky kids and adults as well.
By Perricholi

Papa a la Huancaina (Huancayo-Style Potatoes)

This means Huancainan-style potato and comes from Huancayo, Peru. It's an easy-to-make dish of sliced potatoes with a special sauce.
By marco

Peruvian Aji-Style Sauce

I got this recipe from a restaurant in California 10 years ago. It's been a staple in my refrigerator ever since. It's excellent with rotisserie chicken. You can lower the calories if you stream in olive oil in replace of the mayo.
By Dorothy

Aji de Gallina

This is a delicious, traditional Peruvian chicken stew in a spicy, nutty cheese sauce. It takes time, but is well worth it! I serve this over boiled white rice and baby yellow potatoes.
By Emma

Arroz Tapado (Rice-On-Top)

A fun Peruvian dish that looks cool and is always a hit with the kids! Seasoned meat is the surprise center to the rice on top. Makes great leftovers!
By Katie

Peruvian Chicken Soup (Aguadito de Pollo)

Traditional Peruvian Chicken Soup (Aguadito de Pollo) is a light version of the Peruvian Chicken Chowder (Chupe de Pollo).
By Jose Mendoza

Peruvian Chicha Morada Drink

Sweet, cool, purple fruit juice made from purple corn! Indigenous to the Inca Natives of Peru in South America, it has a yummy, refreshing flavor. It's definitely worth the time it takes to prepare it! You'll get rave reviews from friends who try it.
By Kat Negrete

Air-Fried Peruvian Chicken Drumsticks with Green Crema

These air-fried Peruvian-style chicken drumsticks are served with a spinach, lime, and cilantro "green crema" sauce, with some jalapeno to kick the heat up a notch.
By Allrecipes

Ceviche Peruano

This ceviche is the best you will ever have. It is from Peru and I love making it every time I have friends and family over.
By Ana O

Pollo a la Brasa (Peruvian Grilled Chicken)

For your next cookout, treat your family to a classic Peruvian dish made on the grill instead of in the oven. This recipe is simple to prepare and is bursting with flavor. If you like things spicy, leave the seeds in your jalapenos for extra heat.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Lomo Saltado (Peruvian Steak Stir-Fry)

I've never been a big stir-fry guy, but when it comes to lomo saltado, I make an exception. First of all, it's Peruvian--and I love to eat anything Peruvian. But, it's also a stir-fry that features not only meat and vegetables, but also French fries. Serve with steamed white rice and garnish with cilantro, if so desired.
By Chef John

Peruvian Pickled Onions (Salsa Criolla)

A pretty simple recipe, quick and easy to prepare, salsa criolla is the perfect accompaniment to many dishes. The lime juice is what makes this onion salsa/relish special. It adds a bright flavor that sweetens the onions and livens up everything else on the plate. Great summer dish! Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.
By Rich Girl 319
Citrus Ceviche
"My take on the classic Peruvian ceviche. A nice refreshing meal on a hot summer day." – Lola
Peruvian Style Beer Can Chicken
"Ended up leaving the bird in the fridge overnight. Not sure how much of a difference it made, but the results were mouth-watering. Juicy juicy! So good." – Bradina
Peruvian Chicken Is the Best Chicken
Inka Mama's Aji
Bill's Peruvian Chicken and Rice
Suspiro Limeno
More Peruvian Recipes

Alfajores (Dulce de Leche Sandwich Cookies)

Given to me by a chef who sweet-talked the recipe out of a street vendor in Peru. These alfajores are to die for.
By vegchef

Pisco Sour Cocktail

The Pisco sour originated in Peru and uses Pisco--a grape brandy produced in Peru and Chile. Combined with lime juice, simple syrup, and an egg white, it's a thick and foamy drink that's sure to please.
By Allrecipes

Peruvian Potato-Chicken Salad (Causa Rellena)

There's nothing very unusual about serving a chicken or potato salad at a cookout, which is why this layered Peruvian potato and chicken salad will cause such a stir. Or should I say, 'causa' a stir, since in Peru that's what this gorgeous dish is called. Infused with aji amarillo, lime juice, and cilantro, these are perfect for making ahead and packing in your cooler on a hot summer day. Garnish with cherry tomatoes and cilantro if desired.
By Chef John

Peruvian Cilantro Rice

This a recipe my mom always makes. Its delicious! The rice turns out green because of the cilantro and it's full of flavor!
By LAURELC1

Peruvian Causa

This spicy potato-layered dish with meat is a everyone-is-going-to-love-it dish! Even if people don't like certain ingredients, the combination is sensational! With this dish you can make the layers as thin or as thick as you like. You can substitute the tuna with chicken or other seafood.
By Amber Berrocal

Empanada Filling

This is my grandmother's recipe for Peruvian beef empanada filling. Use homemade pie crust or, in a pinch, refrigerated pie crust to make these Peruvian turnovers. Lightly dust powdered sugar over the baked empanadas and serve with lime wedges for authentic flair.
By Allrecipes Member

Peruvian Arroz con Pollo

I was taught by my Peruvian mother-in-law how to cook some of my husband's favorite meals. I have perfected one of her dishes...she even says it is better then hers!
By Katie

Bill's Peruvian Chicken and Rice

Pollo a la brasa-inspired dish that makes an enjoyable family meal, or a great addition to any potluck dinner.
By Bill Jol

Roast Peruvian Turkey

This is one of the juiciest and most flavorful turkeys I've ever made! The rub forms a crust that locks in all the juices, even in the driest part of the breast meat. I served some of it plated up with sweet potato chunks and black beans and some of it covered with rich pan gravy.
By Chef John

Inka Mama's Aji

The spicy green aji sauce from Inka Mama's. This sauce is commonly served with bread as an appetizer, and goes well with almost any Peruvian dish. It is fantastic over rice. Add or remove peppers as needed for your taste. Before removing peppers, remove the seeds and ribs from existing peppers. When adding more olive oil, add no more than 1 teaspoon at a time and wait 30 to 45 seconds between adding more.
By doch83

Pollo Saltado (Peruvian-Style Chicken Stir-Fry)

A traditional Peruvian-style chicken stir-fry is best served with rice and a sprinkle of cilantro on top!
By Lauren W

Peruvian Beef Noodle Soup (Sopa Criolla)

A tasty hearty soup that is great for the cold winter days.
By Allen Goforth

Peruvian Aji Verde

Spicy Peruvian green sauce. Good for 2 weeks in the fridge.
By Nancy Vargas

Peruvian Alfajores

Delicate shortbread cookies filled with dulce de leche and covered in powdered sugar. This is the Peruvian recipe.
By F Polack

Peruvian Style Beer Can Chicken

Inspired by the Peruvian rotisserie chicken, this recipe combines 'pollo a la brasa' seasoning with the beer can cooking technique. The goal is to produce a tasty chicken with a crispy exterior and juicy interior. Serve it with fries and the salad of your choice.
By ricfera

Saltado de Vainitas (Peruvian Green Beans with Chicken)

I put this recipe together to try and duplicate a favorite dish from a restaurant I love. It's delicious and can be made fairly healthy with white meat chicken and not too much oil! Serve over white rice and enjoy!
By ADRI122

Fruit Espuma (Latin American Gelatin Foam)

This is a deliciously light dessert that works well for summer picnics or even between cake layers. My Peruvian mother-in-law was kind enough to give me this recipe, and I thought you might like it, as well.
By Apple Jacks

Peruvian Locro (Butternut Squash)

I got this recipe from my husband's grandmother who is from Peru. This recipe is delicious and healthy. It is also filling. The butternut squash, corn, and sweet peas are combined into a delicious dish for the whole family. Serve with a side of French bread. And enjoy!
By Holly

Quinoa Vegetable Soup

I had never heard of quinoa until I went to Peru and discovered a delicious, traditional soup. There are a lot of ingredients, but it is worth the work!
By Tiffany

Peruvian Aji Amarillo Cheese Sauce

A cheese sauce that goes well with Peruvian/Latin American foods. I learned the recipe from an elderly Peruvian woman! Especially good with Peruvian 'Lomos Saltado,' or as a topping for baked potatoes and hard-boiled eggs. If you want it spicier, leave a few of the seeds with the peppers.
By Nate

Peruvian Aji Sauce

After eating at many a Peruvian restaurant, I became hooked on the green dipping sauce. Here now is SoCalTed's Peruvian Aji Sauce!
By SOCALTED

Citrus Ceviche

My take on the classic Peruvian ceviche. The acidity of the citrus fruit 'cooks' the fish. A nice refreshing meal on a hot summer day. It's imperative to use only freshly caught fish!
By Althea

Peruvian Arroz con Pollo (Peruvian Rice and Chicken)

This is a Peruvian rice and chicken dish made with cilantro and a special Peruvian kick. It's very delicious, my Peruvian father-in-law said that mine was even better then his sister's - who is one of the best cooks in the family (besides my mother-in-law)! Goes great with Huancaina sauce and salsa Criolla.
By Amber Berrocal

Peruvian Menestron Soup

This is a wonderful-tasting authentic soup, not to mention it's very healthy for you. I lived in Peru for a couple of years, it's one of my all-time favorites! I know it has a lot of ingredients but it's worth eating! Substitute garbanzo beans with white beans if desired. Fresh corn, lima beans, and peas can be used instead of frozen. If you want more amounts of the vegetables, add some more. I usually eyeball the amount. Enjoy!
By Ashley
